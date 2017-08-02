Tesla: Much Ado About Nothing

After the bell on Wednesday, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) reported its fiscal second quarter results, seen in this investor letter. This was the last period before the launch of its highly anticipated Model 3 launch, but it also was a bit of a disappointment thanks to production problems related to 100 kWh battery packs. While Tesla reported numbers that beat expectations, the report wasn't as strong as the initial headlines suggested.

The company reported automotive revenues that were flat sequentially, despite nearly 3,000 fewer deliveries. This was mainly due to less vehicles subject to lease accounting, as well as the sale of $100 million in ZEV credits. That was one of the key items I talked about in my earnings preview article, and the revenue beat was also due to a strong energy business, including solar, and services/other revenue. However, energy margins declined by about 20 basis points sequentially, and the services/other business had negative gross margin of about $55 million.

Automotive gross margins fell 285 basis points on a sequential non-GAAP basis when excluding ZEV credits, worse than the 250 basis point guidance. GAAP gross margins rose, with the key contributor being those high margin credit sales, and you'll remember how I talked about Tesla not providing GAAP guidance for this reason. The larger than expected sale of credits as well as reduced SG&A spending helped drive the bottom line non-GAAP beat, because Tesla does not exclude these credits from non-GAAP results. At a 100% margin, these credits equal 60.5 cents of EPS, a main reason why Tesla came in at a $1.33 per share non-GAAP loss versus estimates in the $1.80s range.

When we look at the balance sheet, there were some very interesting items. The company reported free cash flow of negative $1.16 billion, a combination of operating activities using $200 million and capex of $959 million. Current liabilities rose by more than $300 million sequentially, and total liabilities are getting very close to $20 billion. Interestingly enough, customer deposits actually declined by $13 million sequentially, and this was despite Elon Musk's claim of over 500,000 Model 3 reservations, as well as the fact that Tesla started taking solar roof deposits during Q2. On the conference call, I'll look for analysts to press on the actual Model 3 reservation number, considering Tesla had a few hundred million in deposits before taking money for the 3. Either the rest of the business has virtually no deposits, or Musk's number was a gross, and not net, one.

There wasn't too much unexpected news in Tesla's forecast, so let me just highlight some of the key new points:

Model 3 non-GAAP gross margin should be positive in Q4, and Tesla is targeting 25% next year and beyond. We'll see if they get there, since they continue to fall well short on Model S/X margins as compared to previous guidance.

Capital expenditures should be $2 billion for the rest of the year. I don't expect and debt/equity sales, as Tesla will likely use credit lines and other similar funding sources (including solar equity deals) for cash.

Operating leverage should improve significantly. Of course, if the company was meeting goals like the one to double its supercharger network, operating expenses would be much higher.

On the initial headlines, Tesla shares surged more than $16 in the after-hours session, and they've held most of those gains before the call starts. While the headline numbers look quite good, the ZEV credits were a big reason. Additionally, there wasn't any game changing news when it comes to the forecast, and customer deposits declined sequentially despite Model 3 reservations supposedly soaring. It will be a very interesting conference call, but so far, there wasn't anything in this report that changes the long term narrative. It's all about Model 3 production and sales now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.