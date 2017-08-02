Weather Continues To Trend Bearish But Natural Gas Prices Will Be Supported By Fundamentals

Despite weather turning bearish, natural gas has held steady pointing to a likely bottom at this level.

Impact on storage injections however have been mild and we have not revised higher our injections since Monday.

Welcome to the "mother nature isn't helping" edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Mother nature is not helping natural gas bulls.

6-10 Day

11-15 Day

Over the last three days, weather has turned increasingly more bearish, however the impact on our storage estimates have been minimal since the Monday revision.

This is an important point to highlight to the readers, because when bearish weather forecasts fail to push natural gas prices lower, we are more likely than not approaching the bottom.

Natural gas prices did start the day higher, but finished flat as the afternoon models confirmed the bearish weather forecasts over the next 15 days.

To put into perspective the latest weather on storage, we can take a look at how the consensus is projecting storage:

Source: ICE

As you can see, consensus has now revised higher 8/4 week injections by 5 Bcf from 32 to 37 Bcf, and our model currently shows an injection of around 40 Bcf.

However, notice that the storage estimates for 8/11 and 8/18 remains relatively quite bullish?

That's mostly thanks to continued bullish fundamentals that will help support higher power burns despite the bearish weather backdrop. See chart below for power burn comparison y-o-y:

Source: HFI Research

In the view of the traders we talked to, they are finding the recent sell-off in the winter month contracts more enticing than the September and October contracts.

For the time being, despite weather turning more bearish, fundamentals are providing a support for prices around here.

