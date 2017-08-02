InfraREIT's (HIFR) CEO David Campbell on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InfraREIT Inc. (NYSE:HIFR)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

August 02, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brook Wootton - VP, IR

David Campbell - CEO

Brant Meleski - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Operator

Brook Wootton

Thanks, Denise. Good morning and welcome everyone. Joining me today are David Campbell, Chief Executive Officer; and Brant Meleski, our Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to turn the call over to David Campbell.

David Campbell

Thanks, Brook, and thank you to everyone joining us this morning. On today's call, I'll cover the highlights from the second quarter and then provide a few comments on the proposed asset exchange transaction with Oncor and related rate case dismissal that we announced last Monday. Lastly, I will summarize Hunt's product development activities. I will then hand it over to Brant, for a discussion of our financial performance and capital expenditures forecast.

I'd like to direct your attention to the supplemental slides that we posted to our website this morning. Turning to Slide 2, we are pleased to report solid results for the second quarter. Lease revenue increased in line with expectations, reflecting growth in rate base and revenue at Sharyland. We invested more than $39 million in the second quarter, with investments focused on the addition of the second circuit and synchronous condensers in the Panhandle as well as supporting customer and load growth in Sharyland's distribution service territory.

Also during the quarter, we adjusted our non-GAAP performance measures as of June 30, 2017, to exclude the adjustment for percentage rent. Brant will cover this change in more detail. Second quarter and year-to-date performance for our non-GAAP metrics were in line with management's expectations as well Brant will also describe.

Additionally, in early June, SDTS closed on a new $200 million senior secured term-loan credit facility, which will mature on June 5, 2017. The proceeds from the term-loan facility were used to refinance the outstanding balance on the SDTS revolving credit facility and ensure that SDTS remains in a strong liquidity position.

Slide 3 coves last week's announcement regarding SDTS' asset exchange transaction and proposed rate case dismissal. Since we covered the transaction last week, I will not go through it in details today. In summary, as part of the transaction that also involves Sharyland Utilities, SDTS and Oncor have agreed to transfer approximately $400 million of SDTS' retail distribution assets to Oncor and exchange for roughly $380 million of transmission assets and $20 million in cash from Oncor.

In conjunction with this agreement, SDTS and Sharyland have also agreed with key parties regarding the proposed dismissal of our pending rate case. Interveners who signed on the proposed dismissal include the staff of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Office of Public Utility Counsel, the cities of Midland, Colorado City, McAllen, Michigan and Farmersville and the Texas Industrial Electric Consumers among others. Once the rate case is dismissed, our key regulatory parameters including our authorized return on equity and capital structure will remain in place. As part of the proposal, a new rate case will be filed in 2020 using a test year ending December 31, 2019.

Slide 4 shows our current and pro forma asset base after the transaction, which will expand and enhance our transmission footprint across Texas. Through SDTS, InfraREIT will transfer its retail distribution assets located in the Stanton, Brady, Celeste and McAllen service territories to Oncor. In exchange, Oncor will transfer to InfraREIT transmission lines of similar value in Central and West Texas. InfraREIT will also retain its transition assets in the Panhandle, West Texas and McAllen.

Turn to Slide 5. We continue to benefit from a high-degree of alignment with Hunt, our largest investor and our development partner. Hunt developed and constructed the Cross Valley and Golden Spread transmission line. Both of which were energized in 2016 and are currently operating. Other projects that Hunt is currently pursuing include wind generation interconnections in the Texas Panhandle, the South Plains reinforcement project to increase wind export capacity and strengthen the grid in the Panhandle and opportunities relating to Lubbock Power & Light proposal to join ERCOT.

In terms of timing, the South Plains reinforcement project is currently under review at ERCOT's regional planning group. The beneficial impacts of the South Plains project depend in part on the number of new committed wind generation projects in the Panhandle. Additionally, later this month, Lubbock Power & Light has expected to request a formal review by the PUCT of its proposed integration into ERCOT. Once launched, this process could take up to a year or more. Outside of Texas, Hunt is also advancing the South line project in Southern Arizona and New Mexico with current efforts focused on discussions with commercial counterparties and early work to firm up cost estimates.

Slide 5 also includes the new Hunt projects in Southern Arizona called the Nogales DC Tie. The Nogales project is the proposed interconnection between the Arizona and Mexico. The project filed an application for a presidential permit in April of last year, received a draft EIS earlier this month, and last week the project launched an open solicitation process.

We expect to have the opportunity to engage in discussions with Hunt, regarding the potential acquisition of these projects inside and outside of Texas, as they are near completion or after completion. Over the long-term, we expect that lower growth in West Texas and the ongoing expansion of renewable in the panhandle will continue to drive transmission grid infrastructure needs in ERCOT, which both InfraREIT and Hunt hope to support.

Slide 6 profiles the sustained upward trend in total oil production in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and Southern New Mexico. This area continues to be the most active of North American oil basins.

Slide 7 shows the total number of wind generation interconnection agreements in the Texas Panhandle regions through 2019. While the addition of our second circuit and the synchronous condensers will expand the export capacity of the existing system, further transmission grid investments in the Panhandle will be required to accommodate significant new wind installations.

Slide 8 profiles our key investments highlights after the asset exchange transactions. The pro forma InfraREIT will have $1.4 billion in regulatory rate base, all in ERCOT. 90% of our assets will be transmission and the remainder will be in wholesale distribution assets that serve on core. Complimenting this attractive asset portfolio and the stable return profile transmission, the Company has a strong track record of growth.

ERCOT continues to be one of the most attractive markets in the country with constructive regulation and strong fundamentals. We believe that our asset portfolio will be well positioned to benefit from the infrastructure needs associated with growth in Western South Texas as well as the ongoing expansion of renewable.

Slide 9 summarizes the closing condition for the transaction in our estimated timeline. The asset exchange transaction with Oncor and our rate case dismissal are conditional upon each other along with the approval of the settlement of Oncor rate case. Oncor's parent company will need a secured Bankruptcy Court approval of the asset exchange transaction, and SDTD will need to obtain certain vendor consents.

We expect to receive all approvals, complete the asset exchange and dismissal rate case in a simultaneously closing in the fourth quarter of 2017. As I mentioned during the call last week, the various agreements required close coordination between the companies, PUCT staff, OPUC, cities, TIC and many other parties. We would like to thank all these groups for working constructively throughout the process.

Later this week, we expect to file our STM application with the PUCT for approval of the asset exchange transaction and formally request dismissal of the rate case. We will focus our efforts over the remainder of the year on closing the asset exchange transactions with Oncor and advancing our transmission focus to business strategy.

I’ll now turn the call over to Brant.

Brant Meleski

Thank you, David. Let me began with details of our key financial metrics for the second quarter which is summarized on Slide 10 and 11. Lease revenue grew 20%, net income for the quarter grew 10%, while earnings per share grew 13%.

Net income was lower than expected due to higher G&A expense related to the asset exchange transaction. Adjusted EBITDA grew 13% relative to the second quarter last year. Cash available for distribution rose by 11% and non-GAAP EPS was consistent with prior year at $0.20.

Non-GAAP EPS growth in the quarter-over-quarter period was limited by $1.1 million reduction in our AFUDC equity and impact of about $0.02 per share. This reduction was due to higher short-term borrowings in the first half of 2017, which caused AFUDC equity to drop to zero. Excluding the expenses related to the asset exchange transaction, these results were in the line with our expectations.

Slide 12 and 13 cover the same metrics for the six-month period ending June 30, 2017. For that period, lease revenues grew 19% while net income increased to $21.1 million. Lease revenue grew in line with expectations while net income was lower than expected due to higher G&A expense related to regulatory matters and the proposed asset exchange transaction.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 12% relative to the same period in 2016. Cash available for distribution increased 9% while non-GAAP EPS remains flat at $0.40 per share. Non-GAAP EPS growth in the year-to-date was limited by a $1.9 million reduction in AFUDC equity compared with last year, also due to short-term borrowings in excess of our CWIP balance.

Slide 14 breaks up the drivers of our non-GAAP EPS changes. Non-GAAP net income was up $300,000 to 12.4 million for the second quarter of 2017, driven by a $6.6 million increase in lease revenue, offset by a decrease of $2.7 million in base rent adjustment, increases in G&A of $1.9 million, depreciation of $1.6 million, interest expense of $1 million, and a $1.1 million decrease in other income as a result of our reduction in AFUDC equity. We added a new adjustment for transaction cost of $1.9 million, which represents the cost related with the asset exchange transaction. This $1.9 million adjustment offset in its entirety we increase in G&A for the quarter.

Slide 15 covers the same metrics for the six months period ending June 30, 2017. Non-GAAP net income reflected a $400,000 increased compared to the same period last year. The increase resulted from a $12.5 million increase in lease revenue, offset by a decrease in the base rent adjustment of $4.7 million, increases in G&A of $2.3 million, depreciation of $3.2 million, interest expense of $1.9 million and $1.9 million reduction in other income also result of the reduction of our AFUDC equity. As I mentioned earlier, we added a new adjustment for transaction cost which represent cost related to the asset exchange transactions. This $1.9 million adjustment offsets the majority of the increase in our G&A expense in the year-to-date period.

Turning to Slide 16, during the second quarter we decided to make a change to how we calculate our non-GAAP metrics. Including our quarterly calculation of non-GAAP EPS, but the does not impact our annual calculation. We are removing from the calculation of our non-GAAP metrics the adjustment for percentage rent. If you recall under GAAP, we only recognized percentage rent when Sharyland's adjusted revenue has exceeded manual specified breakpoint usually in the third quarter. Our prior non-GAAP EPS calculation including an adjustment for the amount of percentage rent we accrued each quarter based on our leases regardless of the amount of percentage rent we recognized.

Going forward, our non-GAAP EPS will only reflect the amount of percentage rent recognized in revenue. As we communicated previously, the percentage rent adjustment did not impact our full-year non-GAAP EPS calculation and this change will not have an impact either. However, it will mean that our non-GAAP EPS quarterly profile will more closely match our EPS quarterly profile explained as seen on Slide 17. This graph compares our 2016 quarterly and annual EPS versus non-GAAP EPS using our new calculation.

As you can see there’re still differences in the two metrics due to the straight line rent adjustment, but the two metrics closely track each other on a quarterly basis. Based on our new non-GAAP EPS calculation greater than 65% of our 2016 non-GAAP EPS occurred during the second half of the year. Based on our existing lease agreements and supplements, we expect this type of trend to occur in the future.

Turning to Slide 18, we provide non-GAAP EPS metrics for the first and second quarter of 2017 and non-GAAP EPS metrics for the four quarters in the full year of 2016. As you can see, the first and second quarter of 2017 has followed the trend from 2016. We plan to continue to provide this chart in future calls for our 2017 performance, as we transition to this new calculation for non-GAAP EPS.

Slide 19 highlights our projected capital expenditures assuming the completion of the exchange transaction occurs during the fourth quarter of 2017, transmission CapEx for the company is expected to be in the range of $185 million to $315 million for the calendar years of 2017 through 2019. As disclosed on our call last week, this range excludes any of our previously forecasted distribution CapEx.

We also do not expect any CapEx during the forecast period related to the transmission assets we will receive from on core any exchange transaction. If you compare transmission CapEx to the first quarter earnings disclosures, you will see the ranges change in several time periods to reflect the change and expected timing for several projects. Additionally, the forecast includes a slight decrease in the high end of transmission footprint CapEx during the forecast period due to substation work that will now be handled by Oncor following closely.

In summary, our transmission CapEx forecast remains roughly in line with our prior guidance. As we stated before, we have a relatively young transmission system. The Cap Rock asset we purchased in 2010 have almost all been completely replaced or upgraded due to the economic growth in West Texas and a large majority of our Panhandle assets replaced in service in 2013 and 2014.

Unlike more established utility companies, we’ll not have a backlog of older assets that need to be replaced. The majority of our forecasted capital expenditures are for new assets that either will congestion or connect new generation supply which is wind farms in the Panhandle and West Texas.

Due to the nature of new transmission projects, which are typically large projects that require longer lead times, it is more difficult for us to forecast specific timing of capital expenditure beyond the couple of years. We remain bullish on the long-term growth opportunities around our existing assets.

On Slide 20, I’d like to point out that our growth and financing strategy has remained consistent since our IPO. Our strategy is to grow our dividends per share through investments and footprint projects and acquisitions in regulated assets. We also expect to fund our footprint capital expenditures through the end of 2019 without issuing any additional equity. While continuing to target our consolidated credit metrics of 60% debt to total capitalization and 12% adjusted FFO to debt.

As previously mentioned that we are not providing earnings guidance until after the resolution of the rate case in closing of the asset exchange transaction, the timing of closing will impact when and how we provide guidance, which we could provide during an earnings call or an Investor Day.

Thank you again for your interest in InfraREIT and participating in our call today. We will now open the call to questions.

David Campbell

Thanks Denise. We now it's a busy earnings day and we just had a call last week, so thank you to everyone on the call for your interest in our company. Have a great day and this concludes our call.

