Kuka's (KUKAF) on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kuka AG (OTCPK:KUKAF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Kerstin Heinrich - IR

Peter Mohnen - CFO

Analysts

Sven Weier - UBS Investment Bank

Alexander Hauenstein - DZ Bank AG

Philippe Lorrain - Berenberg

Richard Schramm - HSBC

Denise Molina - Morningstar Inc.

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Q2 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Kerstin Heinrich. Please go ahead.

Kerstin Heinrich

Thank you. Welcome to our conference call for the second quarter results 2017. Peter Mohnen, CFO of KUKA AG, will present to you the financial results and, afterwards, answer your questions. Good morning.

Peter Mohnen

Yes, hello, ladies and gentlemen. I warmly welcome you to this presentation of the financial results of KUKA AG for the second quarter. KUKA continues to grow. Due to the positive development in the first half year, about which I shall be going into greater detail presently, we shall be increasing our guidance for sales revenues to around €3.3 billion for the full year. In the second quarter of 2017, we recorded orders received totaling just over €1 billion, the highest quarterly value in KUKA's corporate history. Compared to the prior year quarter, this corresponds to an increase of 12.8%.

All divisions contributed to this outstanding result. Robotics and Swisslog even posted double-digit growth rates. At Robotics, the General Industry business is growing and Swisslog managed to position itself with major orders in the important growth sector of Warehouse Distribution. The global demand for our products and solutions is high and KUKA is still on course for further growth.

Sales revenues were up year-on-year from €704 million in quarter 2 last year to a record value of just over €1 billion. This is an increase of 43%. Sales revenues now also reflect the high levels of orders received in the preceding quarters.

The operating EBIT margin before purchase price allocation for Swisslog and before growth investment was 5.4% in the past quarter. The comparable operating value for the prior year quarter was 5.5%.

Earnings after taxes rose to €33.6 million in the second quarter of 2017 after reaching €9.5 million in the prior year quarter. In 2017, the course is being set for further growth. In order to be able to continue growing in the future, we need to invest into our technologies and in our employees. This year, we're just focusing more closely on the development of innovative solutions in the field of Industrie 4.0, software and mobile robotics.

In the second quarter of 2017, all 3 divisions won major contracts in strategically important areas. Systems, for example, received a major order from a Chinese automotive manufacturer for the construction of a new production line in the low-double-digit million-euro range. Industries won a large-scale order from a leading European car manufacturer for battery production system in the mid-double-digit million-euro range. Robotics managed to beat off the competition for a major order from one of the big players in the electronics industries in China. The 3C market is one of the most important market of the future for KUKA. And if we say 3C, we mean the manufacturing of computers, communication devices and consumer goods. And we expect that processes there will be further automated.

Swisslog won a major order worth around €100 million from dm-drogerie markt. Swisslog will be setting up an innovative logistics center in Brandenburg. This will be the third logistics center it has implemented for the drugstore group. We're investing in technology and, thus, continuing the ongoing development of our products and solutions.

KUKA robots are sensitive and mobile. In the future, they will also be aware of their surroundings. This is opening up entirely new areas of application that we're researching together with our customers. In the future, such robot systems will be able, for example, to recharge electric cars. That, at any rate, is one of the topics covered by a cooperation agreement that KUKA has ventured into with Volkswagen corporate research in order to intensify strategic collaboration in the field of service concept for the vehicles of the future. This cooperation agreement provides for joint development of robot-based innovation concepts relating to electrically powered and self-driving cars. The cooperation ties in with an existing joint research project dealing with human-robot collaboration. The e-smart Connect project consists of a practical and user-friendly solution for charging the high-voltage batteries of electric vehicles. The KUKA robot independently connects the vehicle to a charging station, thereby, relieving the driver of this activity.

We see great potential in this project which is clearly taking us into the world of so-called consumer robotics. It is early days, yes, but we're working intensively on ideas and concept in this area. We're convinced that robots, just like smartphones, will play an even greater role in our lives.

In order to be globally successful, however, we're not only investing in technologies. Most important of all are the people who create the innovations. For this reason, in the coming years, KUKA will be spending more than €100 million for the expansion and modernization of its Augsburg site. KUKA is firmly rooted at this location which is an important base for our worldwide success.

The site concept envisages the creation of a KUKA campus. It comprises of a new training center and an office tower, a new parking garage and, very important, a new 2-level production hall. The new buildings are to be completed successively, providing space for around 1,600 workstations by the year 2025. Our objective is to create space for new employees but also to compensate for our current lack of space. Around the KUKA campus, we will be offering space for startup companies as innovation also requires stimulus from outside.

Sales revenues were up year-on-year from €704 million in Q2 of last year to a record value of just over €1 billion. This is an increase of 43%. In the first half of 2017, sales revenues totaled €1,798.5 million compared with €1,333,000,000 in the same period of last year. That's an increase of 35%, an all organic growth. This considerable growth is mainly attributable to the high level of orders received in the preceding quarters.

The gross margin in the second quarter of 2017 was 20.8% and that's down on the previous year's figure of 26.3%. This was primarily due to the increased cost of sales resulting from project business delays at Systems.

Investments rose slightly in the past quarter, totaling €25.6 million after €22 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Investment was mainly in various technical plant and equipment as well as intangible assets. Overall, the investment ratio in Q2 corresponded to 2.5% of revenues and was, thus, below our long term guidance target of 3% to 4%.

The workforce rose by 8.5% from 12,657 to 13,755 employees. Over half of the new employees were taken on by Robotics in the production area. The strong growth due to high demand is the reason why we're further expanding capacities here. Systems increased its workforce primarily in the area of body-in-white production. At Swisslog, the emphasis was on the Warehouse Distribution segment which addresses a large growth market.

Cash flow from current business operations declined from minus €24.2 million in quarter 2 last year to minus €50.2 million in the second quarter. This growth is attributable, particularly, to the increase in trade working capital. One effect of the considerably higher level of orders received is that the procurement costs associated with construction contracts are increasing. The main reason for this development is the considerable growth in business volume at Systems and here especially in the U.S. In the course of the project, this effect will be more than compensated for by milestone payments from customers. In this respect, the increase in working capital represents the prefinancing of our growth and is, thus, to be regarded as positive. Due to the development of the cash flow from current business operations, the free cash flow in the past quarter, as already in the prior year quarter, was also negative at minus €84 million.

Let's now look at the development of the divisions in Q2. First, Robotics. Robotics achieved orders received totaling €350 million and, thus, 39% higher than the comparable figure from previous year. The high level of orders is primarily attributable to the positive development in China and in North America. It is particularly pleasing that all 3 segments within our business unit of Robotics has contributed positively to these results. Orders received from General Industry in the past quarter were up 66% to €172 million, consisting 49% of total orders received at Robotics. In the Automotive segment orders received were up 25% to €122 million. The share in the overall orders received at Robotics was 25%. The service segment achieved an overall volume of €56 million and, thus, an increase of 11% on the prior year quarter. The share in the overall order volume of Robotics was 16%. Sales revenues at Robotics also improved substantially with a plus of 41% from €248 million to €3 million in the second quarter. Profitability at Robotics developed positively. The EBIT margin increased from 10.3% last year to 10.8% in the second quarter.

Systems. Systems recorded orders received of €439 million in the second quarter of 2017, falling just short of the figure of €440 million from Q2 last year. In the second quarter, the North America region, in particular, recorded a high level of orders received. Sales revenues at Systems grew in Q2 to €481 million after €314 million in the prior year quarter. The EBIT margin decreased from 6.3% last year to 4.7% in the last quarter. This was caused mainly by delays and additional cost that has been encountered in 2 projects in Europe due to capacity bottlenecks.

Swisslog. In the past quarter, Swisslog posted orders received totaling €235 million, corresponding to a gain of 12%. The logistics segment made a particularly significant contribution to this positive development, together with the sound performance in the North America region. Revenue development showed an increase of 30% in quarter 2. Sales revenues of €193 million were achieved after €148 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The EBIT margin before purchase price allocation for Swisslog was 1.7% compared with 2.1% in Q2 last year. Due to seasonal factors, completion of customer's project is concentrated more on the second half year. So we're expecting an improvement of the EBIT margin towards the end of the year.

For the full year 2017, we have high visibility due to the large order backlog of approximately €2.24 billion and the continuing high demand from our customers. We're expecting stable revenue development in the second half of the year compared with the previous year. All levels of orders received are high and indicate a positive overall development that promises further growth.

From a regional perspective, we're expecting stable development in Europe. For the regions of North America and Asia, particularly China, we're forecasting growth. We're increasing our guidance target to around €3.3 billion. Adjusted to allow for the contribution of revenues of the divested U.S. Aerospace business in the previous year, this corresponds to growth of around 16%. Also in absolute terms, our EBIT will grow double digits compared to prior year.

Now looking at the EBIT margin. Then for Robotics, for the year as a whole, the EBIT margin should be at least 10.5% and, thus, higher than that for the previous year. Robotics will benefit here primarily from the larger number of robots sold and the higher share of General Industry business in the second half of the year.

Systems. We're expecting here an EBIT margin below the previous year due to the aforementioned capacity bottlenecks in project business. Swisslog, we're planning with an improvement of the EBIT margin in the second half of the year and anticipating a level of around 3% before effect from the PPA. In particular, the Warehouse Logistics segment will contribute to this.

For 2017, we're forecasting total sales revenues for the group of around €3.3 billion. The EBIT margin should be over 5.5% before purchase price allocation and the planned growth investments.

Thank you very much for your attention. And now I will be happy to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will now take our first question from Sven Weier from UBS.

Sven Weier

It's Sven from UBS. A couple of questions from my side. First one, you already mentioned around Systems margin cost overruns. But did I understand you correctly that you will still have cost overruns in the second half? Or is it just that you don't expect to recover the cost overruns you had in Q2? That would be the first question.

Peter Mohnen

Yes, we don't expect that we can recover it in the second half of the year.

Sven Weier

And will you have additional cost overruns? Or is this problems sorted?

Peter Mohnen

There are very complex projects in which we're in there and we're, yes, doing our best to manage that. From my point of view, it's sorted to 90%.

Sven Weier

The second question is just on your order intake which were, again, very strong. Was there already a positive influence at all from Midea? Or is it still not included in your order intake?

Peter Mohnen

There was nearly no Midea effect in. That's all organic KUKA, the managed growth by KUKA. We're working in several work streams together with Midea and that's really going fine. But in the order intake, we don't see a lot yet. But we expect that we will see more in the second half of the year or especially next year. It takes some time to develop the customers together and work on the synergies. Yes, there we're, we're really confident that there will come much more. But what we saw so far is KUKA alone's organic growth by the largest extent.

Sven Weier

And since you were just mentioning the order intake overall and you said you expect stable sales year-on-year in the second half, how do you think about order intake? If you look at your pipeline overall, is it still a very good pipeline so that we could expect also stable order intake? Or how would you manage our expectation on the orders in the second half?

Peter Mohnen

Yes. Order intake, they'll be fine and we will have a book-to-bill over 1 at the end of the year is what we expect currently.

Sven Weier

And the last question I have is just if you could provide us with a more specific regional breakdown of your revenues in Systems and Robotics, if that was possible.

Peter Mohnen

Yes. Overall, in the regions, we only talk about KUKA overall and the growth is very high in America, especially fueled by Systems, by our Systems business. And we have a turnover in Americas of more than €1 billion for the full year. So 1/3 of KUKA business is generated in America. And there, we have a double-digit growth, really very good position we have in Systems and see there are a lot of growth rates in the first half of the year and that is the main reason for the negative cash flow, as you might be aware, that the OEMs there are not paying milestone payments over the lifetime of such a project at the beginning. We're prefinancing this project mainly and then get the customer payment at the end of the project and that's then a negative effect on cash flow. But margins are quite good, better than in Europe in this region. Europe is difficult from an OEM point of view. There, the market is really, really more difficult, stable. We don't expect too much growth there. And in China, Asia, we're doing fine.

Sven Weier

And how do you read the fact that the U.S. is still strong despite the fact that the U.S. car market is weakening for some time now already? How do you scrub it up?

Peter Mohnen

Yes, I mean, there is -- if you look at -- we're not directly linked to the car sales numbers. We're linked to their investment cycle, to their CapEx. Their CapEx is our turnover in Systems and our turnover in Robotics and they are still upgrading capacity and that we will see also for next year. And we have a very strong position in the U.S. We're a clear #1 there. And then a lot of these projects, you see in our order intake.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Alexander Hauenstein from DZ Bank.

Alexander Hauenstein

This is Alexander Hauenstein from DZ Bank. I have a couple of questions. First of all, with regard to Swisslog, how much is the growth in Warehouse Logistics? And how much is it in Healthcare? Could you provide the split here, please, maybe for this quarter but maybe also a general comment? And the next question also on Swisslog. You posted a nice dm order of about €100 million. Your press release says that you're responsible for the intralogistics and/or construction activities. Is it right to assume then that your margin for this order is relative to low Q2 taking of construction work? And the follow-up here, is it common for Swisslog to accept with these kind of big ticket orders a higher share of margin-dilutive construction work? Or was that kind of a special order here? And last question with regard to the outlook side. There was a comment that you invest about €100 million over time. Could you provide us with some CapEx guidance for '17, '18 and '19, if possible?

Peter Mohnen

Yes. The growth comes more or less all from logistics in Swisslog in the first half of the year and we partly expect that Healthcare which is 1/3 of our Swisslog business, will catch up in the second half of the year. Healthcare has a low order backlog at the end of last year. Therefore, we have some delay in the higher-margin business of Healthcare and they will catch up in the second half of the year and that will help the margin increase. Then the dm project, yes, we're there building the whole warehouse and there is a lot of material we buy in and that is not helping the margin. We're doing such business that is normal Swisslog business in such great big projects.

Swisslog is an integrator mainly. And then we don't do only the automation part in these big projects but the overall turnkey solution we deliver. That what we're doing for -- to get also -- we have [indiscernible] our customer integration projects at Swisslog and are confident that we're on track to deliver something like a 7% EBIT margin in 2020. And when we decide to park there is not to work only as an integrator, also to have own products and own solutions on board at Swisslog and that is what we're strengthening very much. We're spending a lot on more owned R&D there for hardware and software solutions and also are looking at some small M&A topics to get more product know-how on board in Swisslog and that will help the margin. That is one of our PMI work streams on which we're working.

And your third question was regarding to outspoke and the CapEx. We expect to have a CapEx spend this year around €125 million, more or less and CapEx for next years should be around 4% of revenue. That is the rule of thumb what we guide. There may be the one or other special project over the next years, where we might increase capacity but that we will communicate when we're there, 12% of revenue is the guidance.

Alexander Hauenstein

Okay. Helpful. Could you comment a bit or give an example or 2 about the project that you're working on in terms of new products, with Swisslog being integrated into the KUKA Group? Are you more working out there on the vehicle side or more on the total Systems part where you have some kind of bigger spots maybe that you want to fill? Or how should we think about it?

Peter Mohnen

Yes. Yes, for example, one competence important to us is to strengthen light goods competence. We're really good at Swisslog with pellets, but light goods is a very fast-growing area. And there, we get organic and inorganic competencies into Swisslog. That is one example. Other example is the IoT. We're working on software IoT solutions for the warehouse also or to bring [indiscernible] into projects to somehow automate all the picking and storing and taking out of the warehouse products more automated, yes. That is one of the solutions we offer in the dm project or that we're trying to get costs down, vertical integrate Swisslog product, get competencies about some -- how would they call this, these bands into conveyors, conveyors into the group or change our footprint, they're called global footprint, to bring Swisslog locations to KUKA locations, to put them together on such things we're working. And there, we're fully on track.

Alexander Hauenstein

Are you also working on some sort of drone-like support tools, I would say?

Peter Mohnen

No. No.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Philippe Lorrain from Berenberg.

Philippe Lorrain

Mr. Mohnen, Philippe Lorrain from Berenberg here. One quick question as a follow-up for Swisslog. I was just wondering, you were mentioning that you were planning as well some acquisitions, probably looking at the software side of things. I was just wondering after the acquisition of [indiscernible] back in 2015 and you got there into the warehouse execution systems, are you thinking about expanding more towards the warehouse management systems which means basically the brain of the warehouse compared to the execution side? Or is it something that you plan probably for later? That would be the first question.

Peter Mohnen

Yes. Sorry, here, I would -- I think we should wait a little bit before I can answer properly this question.

Philippe Lorrain

Okay. And I had otherwise a follow-on regarding...

Peter Mohnen

We have to execute first and then communicate.

Philippe Lorrain

Okay. Understood. And then I had a follow-on regarding the Systems. I understand that you had here some delays in the execution because of capacity bottlenecks. If you were to quantify these effects, I mean, my question would be basically, should have the sales in Systems, actually in Q2, been significantly higher than what we've seen? And the second question would be as well, if we hadn't had these effects, what kind of margins would you have positive for Systems?

Peter Mohnen

Yes, this is not a big difference but more EBIT, as EBIT would have been some million higher.

Philippe Lorrain

Okay. I get this. And then I had a sort of question as well regarding your growth investments that you mentioned in the outlook. At the end of Q1, you were mentioning that you were expecting €45 million of growth investment this year. Firstly, I want to just check with you, are these €45 million still valid first to fall? And secondly, are these only the FX that we would see in the P&L which means that, probably, there would be further effects [indiscernible] as well in the cash flow statement in the form of the capitalization of R&D or small acquisitions or participation in startups?

Peter Mohnen

Yes, it's both. It's both, Philippe. We had -- in the first half the year, we spent €7 million and we expect -- we have some small startup acquisition, for example which are coming a little bit later than we thought and they will then most likely come in the second half of the year and also organic -- I mean, real OpEx from our startups. We have our commune, for example, where we're now ramping up the FTEs and therefore, we believe that we will have a bigger chunk in second half of the year. And part of the work in CapEx, part of it OpEx, it's difficult to forecast what will be OpEx and CapEx there, perhaps 50-50, something like that.

Philippe Lorrain

Okay, great. Understood. And also regarding your CapEx guidance, would you quantify that's roughly 4% for next year? And is that including only the tangible CapEx? Or is that including as well the capitalization of R&D?

Peter Mohnen

Yes, also R&D capitalization. That's also included.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will now take our next question from Richard Schramm from HSBC.

Richard Schramm

I have a follow-up just on this last point, the growth investments. I'm still starting to see if this €45 million mentioned earlier will be really showing up fully in P&L as a burden and direct down the reported EBIT or if only a certain portion of this will be effective here in the P&L and others are more capitalized or going into the -- in less than 5. So -- because as you just mentioned, only €7 million have been consumed in H1. This would leave, yes, more or less a major chunk for the second half here, about €20 million per quarter. So can you shed a bit more light on this one, please?

Peter Mohnen

Yes, I can only repeat what I said when we had the last call. It's not so easy to -- the organic part, we can easily somehow calculate and have a feeling for. But if there is an M&A deal in a startup where we acquire 18% of such a company, yes, then it is only CapEx, what we show and that is the purchase price. But if we would buy 22% and would have it in the P&L as an equity consolidated company, then of their OpEx of the second half of the year, we would have to show 22%. Or if we buy the majority, it is even different than it would show up in every line of the P&L, their costs, with 100%. And that's our reason why it is very difficult to foresee what is OpEx and what is CapEx. And on top of that comes the uncertainty if such deals will be executed or not. So we, unfortunately, have to live here with some uncertainty and a bandwidth of guidance only.

Richard Schramm

Okay. [Indiscernible] pretty low industry specs I take from this. So then maybe turning toward the sales guidance which should, according to the strong order backlog you take forward, have a much better visibility and taking your assessment that second half should see more or less stable development year-on-year. I already have difficulties just struggling with your €3.3 billion sales guidance because I would arrive at a clearly higher number, even assuming that Systems and Robotics might, at the end of the day, release the only segment of the previous year in the second half. So how would you see this?

Peter Mohnen

Yes. In the second half of the year, we expect that there will be less auto business compared to first half. If you then look, for example, into Robotics, then if an auto customer is buying some robots and taking it from different contracts we have with them, then it's all a big number of robots. So a lot of volume and high revenue by one order. But in the second half of the year, we expect more General Industry orders which will be helpful for the margin but is lower volume. The average number of robots per General Industry customers is something like 2 robots. Yes.

So we don't expect this high-volume effect in the second half of the year. And in general for the auto business, we're a little more cautious for the second half of the year because all the discussions we have currently in Germany will increase uncertainty and we have to see how that will result in the CapEx spend of the auto customers. That's main -- and on top of that, there comes some FX, minus something like €40 million, €50 million we expect from the FX because mainly dollar and renminbi are weaker and we expect to be weaker in the second half of the year and that all then result in the guidance of €3.3 billion.

Richard Schramm

Okay. And last quick follow-up.

Peter Mohnen

There's also some part of [indiscernible] but that we will find out in the next call in November.

Richard Schramm

Okay. And just as a follow-up. As I understand, you mentioned in Systems that in the first half, due to these capacity constraints you had, sales were not affected but only EBIT. So I have difficulty to understand this because if a project is laid out, we'd assume that you're neither booked for sales nor the corresponding profits? Or do we have via PoC no problems in booking the sales as planned but only the additional cost?

Peter Mohnen

Yes, it is for sure a little sales effect, too, but the higher leverage is for sure in the EBIT.

Richard Schramm

So any quantification on this?

Peter Mohnen

No, sorry. It's very low double digits euro amount.

Richard Schramm

On the EBIT line?

Peter Mohnen

Yes.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Denise Molina from Morningstar.

Denise Molina

I just wanted to go back to a comment you made previously about -- in the call about wanting to take in more of your own hardware and software for -- to the warehouse business. I was just wondering what you think is important for you to do on your own. Where do you think you'll be focusing?

Peter Mohnen

Good question. From a strategic point of view, we believe that we have to focus on some business areas at Swisslog and concentrate on fast-growing areas where we're really good at and not take on board every logistics project. That is one decisive thing. The second is that we want to be virtually -- vertically better integrated to own competencies, conveyor and all of that, also software. And then I think important is that we get our cost better managed via the global -- you're making use of the global KUKA organization and, there, go more towards low-cost areas. That's also an important topic. And then -- and if we then have the orders intake like now, we would see from a certain breakeven point where we cover the fixed cost there. So we try to get down to fixed cost level and get down to breakeven level. And if then we're above this breakeven level, then I think margin might go up quite nicely.

Denise Molina

Okay. And if you think about the markets where you're strong, the end markets, I guess, pharma would be one of those. Are there other ones where you see yourself as being...

Peter Mohnen

Yes, pharma is, for sure, one, then consumer goods. And light goods is one of them and e-commerce.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will now take a follow-up question from Philippe Lorrain from Berenberg.

Philippe Lorrain

I just have actually a follow-on question regarding Systems, regarding basically the automotive business could be including some robots as well. You were mentioning actually the uncertainty surrounding the discussion that you have in Germany currently on that and have currently in Germany. I appreciate that point. And you mentioned as well the volatility basically in the call-offs of different customers. I want to check with you. I have the impression that there were some rumors spread in the press that you are supplying a big fleet of robot to Tesla in H1 and probably particularly more in Q2 for the launch of the Model 3. Would you also explain why you are a bit more conservative when it comes to guiding on the automotive business towards H2?

Peter Mohnen

Not because of such a customer. Yes, we have -- in general, we see a higher -- not only one customer but also some German customers and American customers. Chinese local ones, we see a significantly higher -- or we saw a significantly higher number of orders and revenue with auto customers in first half than we expect it for the second half of the year.

Philippe Lorrain

Okay. And then a last follow-on, actually. If I remember correctly at the Hannover Fair now a couple of years ago, you were showing a new concept for automating, for instance, the final assembly of cars or making, let's say, production plants for the automotive industry much more fixable. And if I remember correctly, this concept was called metrics. I just wanted to ask you how far your discussions with OEMs have progressed with regards to that kind of concept and if with the emergence of now electric vehicles, some manufacturers were thinking about automating more and more the final assembly steps.

Peter Mohnen

Yes. I can tell you that we're in discussions with OEMs about exactly this concept. And today, at one of the big customers of ours, our team is exactly talking about that concept, just today.

Philippe Lorrain

Okay. And do you have any -- and if you own the kind of free time regarding when you could book these kind of projects, providing that the customers are interested?

Peter Mohnen

No, I think that's too early to give some [indiscernible]. I think it's a new concept and difficult to say when something like that will be one and then realized. But I know that we're talking with customers about it and they are very interested to discuss it and they see potential for them that, that is a concept where they can produce cars more flexible and more efficient.

Operator

Kerstin Heinrich

Okay. Thank you a lot for participating and have a great day.

Peter Mohnen

Yes. Thank you very much. Goodbye.

