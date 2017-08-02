Gear Energy: Cashing In On An Acquisition

Gear Energy's heavy oil profitability is among the best in the industry. Paradise Hill has an ROR of 105% at WTI $50.

About a year ago, Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) merged with Stryker Exploration (TSX VENTURE:SKX). Shareholders may have wondered initially why the company merged with such a small competitor for about an additional 80% of the shares outstanding to about 191 million shares. Gear Energy was a very profitable heavy oil producer. So at least some investors saw no need for the merger with a light oil producer. Concurrently there was also a stock sale for additional liquidity. All the dilution made for some grouchy investors.

The combination of Gear and Striker provides the combined company with an additional 2,000 boe/d of 60% light and medium oil production, approximately 90 net sections of undeveloped land, a new core focus area in the emerging Belly River light oil resource play and a materially strengthened balance sheet.

Source: Gear Energy Merger Annoucement with Stryker Exploration On June 7, 2016

The original estimate was that the total company production would increase about 50% to 6,000 BOED. But good management always has at least one more way to increase the value of an acquisition for shareholders. This management is just now getting started on the next step of adding that extra value.

Source: Gear Energy July 2017 Monthly Update By The President

The story starts under the first chart (click on the report). Basically, the Gear Energy management lengthened the wells some to 3 times the first year production before the acquisition. The cost of this well only increased 45%. so for those shareholders that keep up with every single corporate update, this company just hit the jackpot with its light oil properties. IRR's on the light oil will be revised upward significantly once enough production history is available. Paybacks are going to be decreasing quite a bit.

Source: Gear Energy Corporate Presentation June 2017

The rate of return on those wells (click on the corporate presentation) is projected to be about what is shown above. But the industry as a whole is continuing to improve up good results. So expect that chart to be useless in the near future as a far more profitable one comes into being. Management still has two wells to drill. Undoubtedly there will be some sort of projected improvement over the wells now producing. This management has made some tremendous progress that improved the profitability of these newly acquired leases.

Source: Gear Energy Corporate Presentation June 2017

This is an example of what management (click on the June presentation) has accomplished when it has owned the properties for awhile. Even though this is heavy oil, these leases are clearly low cost and very profitable for the company. Now heavy oil has higher production costs, so the profitability decreases much more quickly than typical light oil prospects. But the return here is excellent and probably still very viable at WTI $40.

Source: Baytex Energy August 2017, Corporate Presentation

When the results shown for Gear Energy are compared with the latest results from Baytex Energy (BTE), it is very clear that Gear Energy has some very significant rate of return advantages. The core heavy oil business of Gear Energy has some very profitable prospects that currently far exceed what Baytex is showing above.

Baytex has a better return on that light oil production. Baytex has a lower corporate average production because the Eagle Ford production costs are low. The Canadian production costs for the two companies are in the same ballpark. Baytex Energy has a far lower heavy oil margin than Gear Energy. This is due to the lower rates of return shown above.

Gear Energy management appears to be making lower costs a priority. Baytex management has mouthed the words, but progress appears to be labored. That lack of progress may be a considerable competitive disadvantage that needs to be addressed. Baytex is a far larger company. So cost cutting needs to happen on a larger scale for that strategy to be significant to shareholders.

In addition, Baytex is projecting an interest per BOE cost of about C$4 BOE. That is a huge burden in the current pricing environment. Combined with the lack luster returns shown above means that shareholders should not be surprised by the low cash flow of a little over C$80 million in the second quarter. the Baytex debt load of C$1.8 billion is not close to being handled by that quarterly cash flow. Annualized, that cash flow is about one-sixth of debt. That skimpy cash flow puts Baytex in a very poor position to dig itself out of debt or grow production. At the very least, more shareholder dilution is in the future.

Source: Gear Energy Corporate Presentation June 2017

Gear Energy has long-term debt that is not that far away from projected cash flow (click on the June presentation). So the company has proportionately more cash flow to spend on growth. Therefore, this cash flow is going to grow more (especially since management has projects with a much greater ROR available). Note that the cash flow breakeven is lower for Gear Energy than for Baytex. Gear Energy will do much better in the coming lower for longer environment.

The enterprise comparison to cash flow is even more stark. If the Baytex debt is converted at 80% of the United States dollars, the enterprise value is $2.11 billion. Estimated annual cash flow is about $260 in United States Dollars. Enterprise value is about eight times that cash flow.

For Gear Energy the enterprise value (using the same debt conversion ratio) is about $151 million. So with Gear Energy, an investor gets about one-tenth the production of Baytex for an enterprise value that is about one-fourteenth. Now there is a bargain. Plus, Gear Energy only trades at about six times cash flow despite superior profitability and growth prospects. Gear Energy should trade at a premium to the Baytex Enterprise value-to-cash-flow ratio.

But that is not all. Gear Energy invests less to proportionately increase the cash flow or to grow than Baytex does. Not only is Baytex stock relatively expensive, but the profitability and growth ability due to low cash flow is worse. Any improvement in Baytex prospects will likely be superseded by superior Gear Energy prospects. Both companies are predominantly heavy oil.

In fact, the Baytex Eagle Ford properties are very low cost and currently ahead of the Gear Energy light prospects in a number of ways. But there are simply too many negatives dragging down the Baytex Energy stock. The financial leverage is simply not working in the favor of the investor and is not likely to in the future. Gear Energy stock is far more likely to double than is Baytex Energy stock. Plus Gear Energy stock is far more likely to keep growing after that. Baytex Energy, unless it finds a way out of its debt load is unlikely to reward investors at all. Five years from now Gear Energy is likely to be an easy triple from current levels. Baytex will be lucky to still be around.

