Why BP Is The Best Oil Major Stock

BP (BP) has been on the road to recovery in the past couple of years not just from its infamous spill but in the same sense that all of its competitors have as well; oil prices are stabilizing and that’s good news for the oil majors. BP has risen from an early-2016 low of just $25 to $36 following its robust Q2 earnings report and with support from the technicals as well, it looks like BP is setup nicely here for the bulls.

As we can see from the chart above, BP has made a very long recovery from the lows it set early last year when things looked pretty dire for the oil majors. But a steady rebound in prices and – importantly – a stabilization around the $50 mark has investors excited about the potential for the oil majors, BP included. The sector has recovered enormously from the lows and with good cause.

BP has followed its rising 200DMA pretty closely during this process and it bounced right off of that line following the Q2 report, heading to just over $36 on Tuesday. But what happens now? There is some pretty stiff resistance just over $37, which marks the relative highs from both January and May, a level where the bears stepped in and bullish momentum petered out. That line in the sand is what bulls need to conquer for BP to continue to rally and coming up in fairly short order, we’ll get that showdown because the 200DMA is nearing $35, closing the gap between resistance and support. Investors will need to decide whether to send the stock to new highs or see it break down and potentially trigger a fairly sizable selloff.

Right now, it looks like BP wants to rally. That doesn’t necessarily mean it is going to shoot to new highs but it does mean that the momentum indicators as well as rising support show the possibility of a test of the $37 level. If that happens and BP gets through, bullish momentum would be renewed. However, if it is rebuffed once more, with support closing in on that level, even a small pullback could upset the bullish apple cart and send the stock lower. Again, short term momentum looks higher but we won’t know medium term direction of the stock until it breaks out or breaks down.

From a fundamental perspective, BP is certainly continuing to make progress. Revenue was up a staggering 22% in Q2 as BP blew past analyst estimates. Continuing recovery in production and demand in addition to firmer commodity pricing has certainly helped and this is an industry story; it is certainly not specific to BP. Nevertheless, the revenue recovery is firing on all cylinders and that is helping margins as well.

BP, like its competitors, has spent the past couple of years trying to remove excess costs from the model. This was out of necessity as oil prices were weak and the majors were simply bloated; there’s no other way to say it. BP has its oil spill mess that it is still paying for but apart from that, it has slashed operating costs and that is making the recovery in revenue produce higher margins. This is the upside leverage investors have been waiting for and this is a big reason why the stock is behaving the way that it has. The oil majors all have some upside leverage due to the same factors but given how beaten down BP was, it would seem it has more to gain from a recovery and Q2 was evidence of that.

Importantly, BP produced almost $5B in cash from operations, which is near where it was before oil prices collapsed in 2014. That’s a testament to higher production, more stable pricing and also those cost cuts I mentioned; this combination is very powerful and given how important FCF is to BP, this is a tremendous positive. BP is of course still paying for the spill but to be fair, most of the damage has already been done. Management reckons that after this year, spill costs will be $1B per year or so and that’s a big relief certainly for BP’s ability to return cash to shareholders and even invest in capex. BP’s dividend is already huge and every bit of additional FCF helps and if Q2 is any indication, it seems BP is in very good shape going forward with its breakeven point in the high-$40s per barrel of oil.

The thing is that BP is still quite cheap despite the fact that it is nearing its highs. The stock is going for just 15.4 times next year’s earnings and keep in mind that BP’s upside leverage from a recovery in oil is huge thanks to its years of cost cutting. The growth rates we could see in EPS from BP for the next few years is absolutely enormous and with the spill liability dwindling as well as all the other factors that are BP-specific, the stock certainly looks cheap to me.

In addition, you have to love the dividend, which is nearing 7% at this point. I mentioned improved FCF and that’s huge for paying the dividend, particularly as BP has been taking on more debt in order to pay for the spill. That will stop at some point and indeed, BP needs it to stop given its leverage metrics are getting close to where management would feel uncomfortable. I’m not necessarily worried about that as much as I would have been given the recovery we’ve seen, but it is something to keep an eye on for sure.

Overall, BP’s Q2, the dividend and the chart make me bullish here. We’ll have to see how the showdown with $37 goes but for now, the factors I’m seeing are pointing higher. This isn’t a rocket ship that is going to fly to $50 or $60 overnight but given the yield and the upside leverage potential it has, it looks like the pick of the litter in the oil major space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.