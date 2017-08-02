United Tech: Future Dividend Aristocrat With A Strong Outlook

Although the stock is trading above its long-term averages, it is cheap compared to its industry and should be on investors' watchlists.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is a leading industrial conglomerate with solid growth prospects. The company continues to innovate, which should maintain the company's competitive position well into the future. Although the company is trading above its own long-term averages, it is cheaper than its peers and should be on the watchlist for long-term investors.



Source: Annual Report

UTX has a very well diversified revenue stream. Its sales are split geographically with almost a third coming from Europe, slightly over a third from the US, and around a fifth from the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region. The 2 major segments of the company are split evenly and diversify risk for the company. The commercial/industrial segment is more sensitive to economic cycles, while its aerospace segment is somewhat recession resistant due to military spending and project backlogs. The company has historically had a lower return on invested capital than peers, but still maintains a respectable figure in the low to mid-teens. This has led to the valuation gap that typically exists between UTX and key competitor Honeywell (NYSE:HON). Strong returns on invested capital are evidence of a competitive moat for a company. UTX has strong brand strength, but it has to continue to spend heavily in to research and development to maintain its customers.

Recent Results

Source: Earnings Presentation

The most recent results were solid, with sales up 3% YOY, and EPS up 2%. Estimates for the full year were raised on the low end of EPS by $0.15 and the sales outlook was raised to $58.5 - $59.5 billion. Analysts estimate around a 6% earnings growth rate over the next 5 years, which should be a reasonable target for the company considering its past growth and current prospects. Looking below, UTX has a solid history of rising earnings through multiple business environments. The company has hiked its dividend for 24 consecutive years, and has managed to grow very consistently despite the cyclical nature of some of its business segments.







Growth Drivers

Source: Analyst Presentation

The Otis segment manufactures and maintains elevators and escalators with operations in around 200 countries worldwide. The company currently maintains more than 1.9 million elevators/escalators, and its growth comes from economic expansion in the form of new office buildings, airports, malls, etc.

The company recently installed the world's longest rise double-deck elevator in the Lotte World Tower in South Korea, which travels 121 floors with 54 passengers in only a minute. Continued urbanization, especially in the Asia Pacific region, should be a long-term tailwind for the Otis segment. UTX has a significant footprint in the region already, and is therefore well positioned to benefit from this growth.

UTX also manufactures HVAC units under a number of brands including Carrier, which are used for residential buildings but also in the same large commercial buildings as the Otis products. The company recently launched its new 19DV AquaEdge chiller, which uses a more efficient refrigerant with a lower environmental impact. It is more efficient than previous models, as well, showing that the company's research efforts have paid off.

Source: Analyst Presentation

As far as research efforts paying off, UTX began work on a new type of jet engine in 1988 which only launched a little over a year ago. The geared turbo fan, which now has over 8,000 orders, has driven a 16% reduction in fuel burn with 50% fewer emissions and an amazing 75% reduction in noise. To put this in to perspective, at La Guardia airport alone this will lead to 500,000 fewer people hearing planes taking off. These engines are taking hold among narrowbody aircraft, with 70 buyers in over 30 countries so far. The new engine is estimated to have a lifetime revenue value to the company of $500 billion, which will make the $10 billion invested to develop it well worth it.

Source: Analyst Presentation



In my last article, I looked at a company that had let internal investment fall by the wayside and was paying the price for it. Looking at R&D investments for UTX, it's clear that the company is spending what it needs to maintain its competitive position. It's important to see that this money has also yielded new products that justify the money spent.



Looking at the company's cash positions, free cash flow has been consistent and positive over time, with capital expenditures similarly steady. Long-term debt has built up pretty significantly over the last few years, however. Interest expense totaled a little over a billion dollars last year, or around 25% of free cash flow. I hope to see the company paying some of this debt down, but the dividend doesn't look to be in danger today. With 24 consecutive years of dividend increases, the company is set to become a Dividend Aristocrat next year, and with a conservative payout ratio of around 40%, the company has plenty of room to continue growing the dividend.



The following graph compares UTX to peers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), HON, General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) using data from FAST Graphs and Finviz.

Looking at UTX compared to its peers, the company is trading pretty cheaply but also has the second lowest analyst projections for earnings growth. I talked about the valuation gap between UTX and HON at the beginning of the article, and I would expect that to remain.

The long-term valuation graph shows UTX trading above its long-term average of ~17X earnings, with a yield lower than its average around 2.5%.

With a return to the company's long-term valuation and based on analyst estimates, an investment in UTX today would yield an annualized total return of around 6%. This isn't bad, but waiting for a pullback would yield a much stronger figure. UTX is a high quality company with solid growth prospects that should be on the watchlist for long-term investors.

