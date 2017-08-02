First Solar And The Gift Of U.S. Market Dominion

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) its second-quarter results recently, and the results were a positive surprise. The company reported $623M revenue delivering a gross margin of 17.8%, jumping up from 9.4% in Q1. Operationally, the company earned $0.12 per share, which was just $0.03 more than it did in the first quarter. Including $40M in a tax benefit, GAAP earnings ended up at $0.50 per share. Most importantly, First Solar increased its 2017 EPS guidance from $0.40 per share to between $1.55 and $2.20.

The EPS represents a quite enhanced take on the rest of year. There are no operational improvements to explain margin growth. Average selling prices for modules, as we can see from disclosure provided later, despite limited declines vs. last year, are dropping. In my opinion, First Solar is beginning to receive benefits of the new trade policy fears. An implementation of this policy in various scenarios, at a minimum, offers First Solar period of high demand, and in the case of the most severe application, an almost unchallenged monopoly in the U.S. market. This article is an attempt to explain this condition.

During the conference call, CFO Alex Bradley offered a very direct reason for the improved guidance:

We're raising the midpoint of our gross margin guidance 400 basis points to a revised range of 17% to 18% as a result of the expected increase in the sale value of projects and based on continuing cost improvements.

According to another statement by Bradley, the manufacturing cost of modules would remain flat or perhaps gets worse for series 4 as the year continues, cost improvements are not from it, in fact, they may go up:

Vishal, I'll take the gross margin outlook and talk a little bit about the project side of 2018 and Mark can talk on Series 6 2018 shipment. On the gross margins, what we said before and remains true is that as we stop looking to improve the Series 4 module and focus on the Series 6 module, that module is going to be most challenged just before we ramp it down. So right now, if you look at our gross margins you can see that this quarter is a little lower than we've seen in past quarters. Part of that is due to ASP declines from volumes that were booked in previous quarters. And then there's a small impact from under-utilization costs as well so as we've taken down our KLM 5 and KLM 6 line, which was one of our lowest cost locations, the blended cost when you include our Perrysburg factory being a larger component of the total, Series 4 increases slightly. So I'd say that on the module side, I think the margins you see today are probably are relatively sustainable over the next few quarters and we've seen pricing firm up in the U.S. a little bit.

Going back to the guidance, a jump to 18% gross margin for a year points toward 22.9% gross margin for the second half of 2017 by adding just $150M in revenue and about 100MW to shipments.

The significance of it is even more noticeable with side by side comparison of the two halves of the year. In the first half, revenue was $1,514.8M at 12.9% gross margin. The revenue for the second half is expected to come at $1,585.2M with a gross margin of 22.9%, a 10% gross margin increase despite adding MW. The combination of all factors indicates a switch from module sales to solar plant sales. It is not a significant change in volume of MW, after all, revenue is only up by $150M, but the move highlights a change in the market micro conditions.

Let's start with the conclusion on CFO views pointing to the absence of influence from the gross margin on modules. Since Q1 2017, the company publishes disclosure about the volume and price of contracted modules. In the 10-Q for that quarter we can read the following: "As of March 31, 2017, we had entered into contracts with customers for the future sale of 1.6 GW DC of solar modules for an aggregate transaction price of $0.7 billion."

Above contracts have an average of $0.44 per watt. A word for word, an exact statement in Q2 reflects on a backlog of 1.4GW of contracted modules sold at $600M, or 0.43 per watt. ASP for the first part of the year is coming down.

I have attempted to find out what module ASP was achieved in the second quarter. The revenues from two business segments: components and total systems, were $329.1M and $294M. By eliminating categories and assuming that EPC was a part of the systems' revenue, I could estimate the value of two solar plants as $340M. Based on 170MW AC recognized in the sale, the company received $2.01 per watt. The DC watt at a ratio of 1.3 would have modules priced at $0.46.

During the quarter, the company shipped 800MW dc. Excluding MW recognized in the sale of plants and accounting for the progress in completion of other projects, I estimated around 505MW dc sold to third-party buyers. At $228M in revenue, ASP would have been $0.45 per watt. 10-Q disclosures and my calculation came relatively close to assume a likelihood of accuracy.

The gross margin of 17.4% for the component segment would have the cost per watt at $0.37, including perhaps as much as $0.02 shipping costs. Without it, the cost would have been around $0.35 per watt, in line with the cost of Jinko Solar (JKS) in Q1. Still, First Solar appeared to enjoy a price advantage over Jinko and Canadian with 12.5% and 5% higher ASP in the succeeding quarter which could indicate Suniva was influencing ASP of the company modules.

The expectation for solar plants gross margin must be even more extreme. If the gross margin for modules stayed at 17%, solar plants would have to be selling with a margin well above 22.9% indicated for the total revenue. Pricing mechanism would have to get a higher ASP but also receive reduced cost since the revenue did not have a significant increase. Those cost savings would have come from lower shipping cost, equipment impairment and perhaps favorable balance of system costs. However, a 7% increase in the price estimated for solar plant ASP, reduced by module shipping costs, would bring the gross margin over 24%.

There is no market evidence that solar plants sold in Japan, even less so those in India, would offer higher margin than one forecast at the beginning of the year. The phenomenon must be rooted in the U.S. market. Those who follow industry are aware of Suniva, a bankrupt company that filed a petition under section 201 to summon safeguards to protect U.S. market against imports of crystalline silicon cells and modules. There are plenty of articles on this subject here on Seeking Alpha, so there is no point to going into the details. The only takeaway here is that First Solar is the sole beneficiary of the outcome of this petition.

The petition is expected to block the supply of all c-Si modules, which would be otherwise used to build utility scale plants. Fewer solar plants built and the value of the existing assets or those being built by First Solar go up. Suggested by Suniva, a minimum price of $0.78 per watt, doubles the cost of the imported module making it too costly to produce energy for current power purchase agreements. While another period of stockpiling has started in the U.S., when Suniva succeeds, development of plants is likely to slow down. It appears as if First Solar could be given a monopoly to pick projects, clients, and pricing. A 1.5GW of new bookings, including 1.1GW just in July alone, confirms superior position held by the company in this environment.

All the potential risks about series 6 module, discussed by me at one point, are averted under Suniva scenario. Furthermore, the cost improvement coming from the development will become a further advantage to the company's bottom line. The overcapacity is still in place, and if the Chinese along the rest of the world is forced to shift shipments away from the U.S., the glut will become even more severe. FSLR as the business of just one market would be the best-positioned to succeed. Considering that India is not investigating thin-modules in their anti-dumping case, any trade safeguards there would secure First Solar's domination further.

The rise of EPS forecast and strong performance expectations can easily support the stock moving up. The shares were doing well already expecting $0.50 EPS. At $2.20 per share, FSLR can see price range of $60 to $70 with relatively low P/E and more, especially when pre-conditions become Suniva post-conditions.

FSLR might need to share the space, instead of having full domination, to a potential exception on the safeguards given to NAFTA countries. Suniva had apparently proven that both Canada, with 3% imports, and Mexico, with 11% imports, contributed to the injury. However, the exception has been traditionally respected by the U.S. administration.

The exception is currently listed as a talking point for discussions starting this month on the renegotiation of the agreement. In my view, the debate about it gives legs to the possibility that exception will be granted. In this case, SunPower (SPWR) and Canadian Solar (CSIQ) could join FSLR perhaps for some time.

Another possibility is the establishment of manufacturing on U.S. soil by foreign companies, but such an action remains only as a guess. No consideration of investment can be made without clarity on real impacts of the petition, but the solution could take years. It did last time when tariffs on Chinese modules and cells took place in 2012. South East Asia locations were able to offset them only in part since 2016.

Is there a possibility the petition will be blocked? There is an academic one, perhaps. However, I cannot see President Trump pass up an opportunity to stop imports to the U.S. and abandon his "America First" message. The decision for a minimum price and the tariff is an ideal vehicle to promote one of his most well-known ideas -- bringing manufacturing to the U.S. Ironically, only in this case, he might achieve his goal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.