Chesapeake Energy - The Bears Don't Seem To Be Going Away Anytime Soon

Unfortunately, the heavy investment in production hasn't paid off well in terms of cash, and CHK has not been able to pull itself out of the debt problem yet.

Slated to report its earnings on Aug. 3, 2017, Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) has been an investment topic that irritates many investors, particularly those who have suffered at the hands of this volatile stock. Is there any hope for things to get better? Read on to find out my thoughts on CHK.

Cash and debt continue to exert pressures

Chesapeake's cash burn story has left many investors dismayed as the company has several burdens to bear with not enough inflow to manage all its payouts. To make matters even worse, the amount of debt the company has piled on to its balance sheet put its debt/equity ratio at 6.53 at the end of Q1. I had previously written about Chesapeake's senior notes potentially warding off the threat of more divestitures, but the latest news of $350 million in asset sales has left me less sanguine since the last time I looked at this stock. The sale of assets that were primarily bought to add to the company's profitability is never a good sign.

Chesapeake has admitted to having gaps in its funding, but all we are looking at is an addition to debt on the balance sheet to curb these gaps. In retrospect, I feel as if the company diverted a significant amount of cash to keep its production up -- which might be a little higher than Q1 in the upcoming announcement, especially since production growth for the year is expected to come in between 0% and 4%. But the move didn't prove to be economical for the company since it wasn't able to generate the kind of cash it required to deleverage itself, and service other payments like its capex and dividend.

The only credit I can give Chesapeake right now is that it has managed the maturities of its debt well, keeping it a long way off from now. But that doesn't make the inevitable avoidable. Capex cuts won't come as any surprise, if they do come in (possibilities are high). Many peers have already announced cutbacks in their capex, and I see no reason for Chesapeake to follow through on its guidance 100% for the year.

Will commodity prices favor Chesapeake?

Oil prices in Q2 haven't favored many oil majors who reported their earnings in the last week of July, and I see things being no different -- if not worse -- for Chesapeake as results day comes closer. Since oil prices in Q2 were relatively worse than they were in Q1, I am expecting Chesapeake's net cash from operating activities to post an unfavorable position on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The year-over-year results might be better considering that oil prices were at even lower levels in 2016.

Going forward, I'm not expecting oil prices to show much recovery during the course of the year, especially since the IEA talked about their waning confidence in the oil market rebalancing as quickly as they had previously thought. As such, since oil prices aren't expected to show much upside, the future doesn't hold much for Chesapeake Energy. To sum up the natural gas story for Chesapeake, Seeking Alpha Contributor HiddenValueInvestor wrote an article about why Chesapeake is not positioned to benefit from gas price improvements. So, in totality, Chesapeake seems to have its back against the wall when it comes to relying on commodity prices to bring about improvements in its financials.

Chesapeake as an investment

In my opinion, things would have started looking a little bit better for Chesapeake if production and oil prices both did well simultaneously. While I'm optimistic about the Q2 production numbers, oil prices certainly aren't looking good. At the moment, most investments in the oil sector boil down to better oil prices lifting up profits and ultimately stock prices.

But with Chesapeake, the company seems to be lacking some of the fundamentals necessary to lift the shares prices up from its current levels. Investors are looking at more than just production with this oil major (and rightly so) because the situation is alarming, to say the least. The heavy reliance on asset sales can only take you so far. Capex cuts might take off some of the pressure right now, but I can clearly see that the long-term strategy is taking a hit.

As an investment, I'm not entirely convinced about the risk/reward profile the shares are offering because all I'm seeing is risk, while the rewards are far from sight. YTD alone, the stock is down ~30% and is trading close to its 52-week low. Some might think that buying the stock while it is at its bottom could result in good returns if you just wait out the bears. That might be true, but you would need a heck of an appetite for volatility if you're aiming to wait that long. I believe that the maximum level this stock can reach is $7 over the course of the next two years, but not before that. Let me know what you think about Chesapeake Energy by leaving your thoughts in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.