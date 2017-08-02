Gramercy Property Trust's (GPT) CEO Gordon DuGan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gramercy Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:GPT)

Gordon DuGan

Thanks very much and welcome everyone and thank you for joining us for our Q2 earnings call. I’m going to touch on a couple of different areas, Q2 results, Jon will discuss those in greater detail, but I do want to talk about them. The portfolio operating results were quite good in fact despite an uptick in vacancy and I will explain what I mean by that. I want to talk a little bit about the portfolio performance and metrics also touch on the investment environment and the portfolio metrics then we’ll get into greater detail on, also talk about the investment environment and how we see it in my perspective on it and Nick will get into greater detail on that.

In terms of the portfolio update that Ben will give just a quick intro or high level to that. You see that we posted a 1.9% negative same-store sales result. A couple pieces of perspective I think that are very important when thinking about Gramercy. Number one, we operate at a very high occupancy rate, 97.7% as of today. So it's harder to get an uplift from increases in occupancy. And we have very low lease role. So it doesn't have the same impact as it worth for a conventional industrial REIT. But I think the bigger piece of perspective on same-store sales for us is the fact that because we've been so fast growing. It doesn't pick up the vast majority of our portfolio. It misses a significant piece of our portfolio – of our industrial portfolio, but does not get picked up in the same-store sales because the assets haven't been owned for a full-year and therefore aren’t available for year-over-year comparison. Ben will talk more about that.

I would point out that Q2 leasing spreads were very strong and we've had six quarters since we started reporting leasing spreads that have been quite good. Those are all disclosed there, Ben will go through them in detail, but I would highlight leasing spreads for Q2 have been very good. You also saw that we had a guidance revision downward and we'll talk in greater detail about that, but I think thematically 2017 has been about a return to growth for Gramercy, but unfortunately as you saw in the guidance revision that growth is going to be back ended due to acquisition timing.

On the other hand dispositions, which are also dilutive, but have been a very positive story for Gramercy, but the size and timing of those dispositions, have been dilutive. We guided 200 million to 400 million of dispositions for the year. We've already sold 446 at a 5.2% cash cap rate. We have another 68 million in the market are contracted for sale at a 5.4% cash cap rate. So, again a roughly $500 million disposition pipeline either already sold or contracted, so it's weighted towards the beginning of the year and very favorable pricing and we've gone well beyond our disposition guidance, which has an obvious dilutive effect.

On the acquisition side, we've had a strong pipeline. The timing has been slower in terms of closing deals. It's not for any fundamental reason, it's a series of reasons particular to the deals that we have in the pipeline, but our pipeline is very good. The market, as you know, is very fragmented. And so, we continue to see a lot of opportunities just to go through the numbers for all of Q1 and Q2. We closed 265 million of acquisitions at an average cap rate of 7.2, that's well beneath what we thought we were closed in that period. But you see the pickup in the additional numbers that we have. Q3 we've already closed 145 million of acquisitions at a 6.4% cap rate and we have under contract an additional 163 million at a 6.5% cap rate.

So the total that we closed today or contracted to close is 575 million at a 6.8% cap rate, which is more than double the closings of the first and second quarter. So again, we’ve been slower in our timing, but it's not for any fundamental reason. We're getting there, but it's taking us longer, certainly longer than we thought at the beginning of the year. One other comment I'd make on that. When you look at dispositions and acquisitions combined for the first half of this year we were just a slight net acquirer, roughly 30 million of net acquisitions with respect to Q3 deals that have closed or in pipeline. We expect to be a significant net acquirer over 200 million of net acquisitions. And so, again, it's back to growth. It's been back ended, but you'll start to see that net acquisition activity flow through in Q3 and beyond.

I'd like to touch on cap rates as well. The cap rate outlook is lower than we thought at the beginning of the year. There has been some cap rate compression. I would caution people not to read too much into any one period’s acquisitions. In terms of cap rates, it's always the mix of deals and in any period and that reflects different assets in different markets. But I do think the rolling average if you take our total acquisition volume of the year either closed or in pipeline of 575, it's an average cap rate of 6.8%. I think that that's a pretty good range going forward, say 6.5% to 7%. It’s a pretty good average going forward on new acquisitions. Again that's lower than we thought at the beginning of the year and reflects a competitive environment, but I'd also point out with the ten year treasury hovering around 225 that spread of 225 to 270 – 425 to 475 over the ten year treasuries, a very attractive spread for industrial assets in the United States. So we feel very good about it.

I also want to touch on the competitive environment. As you all know industrial is a favorite asset class. That's good news for us. We own 60 million square feet of it, but it also contributes to a competitive environment on the acquisition side. Our strategy today is focused around not widely marketed transactions and opportunities where we have a competitive advantage. Nick will talk more about that, but those opportunities may include sale leasebacks with existing tenants, preemptive purchases with existing sellers both of which we've done in recent times. They may also include private portfolios where we utilize OP units as part of the use of proceeds to acquire those. Again, the pipeline is very strong. Nick will talk more about it.

Let me talk about Q2 results. It may have seemed slightly counterintuitive when I said the performance was pretty good and despite the fact that occupancy went from 98.4% down to 97.7%. If we look at Q2 results over Q1, excluding the below market lease amortization gain that that flows through the income statement just exclude that all together, our portfolio NOI in Q2 versus Q1 was up nearly $1 million and I'll break that down into its component parts – into three component parts. Acquisitions dispositions despite the fact that they were nearly equal contributed a net positive of roughly, and I'm going to use rough numbers, $1.5 million of NOI.

Rent bumps in the termination fee we received is another $1.5 million of NOI positive. And then we had a drop in NOI due to increased vacancy as well as an increase in operating expenses due to that vacancy of 2.2 million. And so the net for Q2 versus Q1 was actually a portfolio NOI increase of roughly $800,000, nearly $1 million, again despite an increase in vacancy and related costs to – and the costs related to that vacancy. So despite the drop in occupancy, portfolio NOI was up, the portfolio performed well. We have no credit issues to speak of.

The quarter, of course, was impacted and our yearly guidance has been impacted as you saw in the press release and Ben will discuss further. Timing of acquisition is number one. Two, timing and size of dispositions. Three and the third thing I wanted to point out was the drop off of the KBS management agreement. Q2 was the first quarter, which I think is setting the new baseline going forward. There was a $3 million drop in management income, but looking at that number we should keep in mind that 1.4 million of that 3 million was incentive fee, so the base drop in management fee was roughly 1.6 million. We have right sized the organization to deal with that, but that wasn’t effect in Q2 from Q1. Well, we expect to see that narrow somewhat as SOP, strategic office partners, grows. It's been a little bit slow going with SOP, but it is growing and picking up and that will contribute future management fee to offset that.

So before I turn it over to Ben, with all of that I just want to emphasize one portfolio performance is good, good leasing spreads, pickup in NOI in Q2 over Q1, no credit issues to speak of; number two pipeline of acquisitions is good despite the competitive environment and we expect that we'll see that in the back half of this year. Cap rates will be a little bit lower and obviously it’s taking us longer to get that pipeline closed, but we'll see that pipeline of acquisitions emerge in the second half of this year. So we feel very good as we head into the second half of this year among other things. As I mentioned, we feel very good because we own 60 million square feet of well located modern industrial space in major markets across the country.

With that let me turn it over to Ben.

Ben Harris

Thank you, Gordon. As Gordon mentioned, we revised guidance down and narrowed the range to $2.05 to $2.10 per share for Core FFO and $1.90 to $1.95 per spare for AFFO for the year. The revision reflects lower than expected paid during the first half of the year, which combined with the dilution from our equity offering in April and dispositions in the first half of the year cause us to operate well below target leverage throughout the quarter.

Slower than year-to-date investment activity was also experienced in our strategic office partners joint venture where potential acquisitions have taken longer and have been slower to close which has led to slower deployment of capital despite a healthy pipeline of opportunities. We expect to make up for this lag through the balance of the year and expect to be at run rate quarterly core FFO of $0.53 to $0.54 and run rate quarterly AFFO of $0.49 to $0.50 by the end of this year. Nick will touch specifically on the acquisition environment, but I would say that the slow – the slower than expected acquisition pace was not a byproduct of a lack of attractive opportunities, but was driven by specific factors that delayed the closing of several deals in our pipeline. A number of the transactions that we've been working on over the past several months took longer or more complex and closed later in the quarter and carryover into Q3.

Our acquisition pipeline is currently very healthy with nearly $260 million in transactions under contract including the two build-to-suits we expect to deliver in Q3 located in Charleston and Chicago. And third, Q3 was again two new build-to-suit transactions totaling $49 million, which are added to our build-to-suit pipeline and are expected to be completed and come online at the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018 respectively. We continue to find interesting build-to-suit opportunities and attractive risk adjusted returns. However, I would note that build-to-suit, there is a delay before the asset becomes effective and begins contributing earnings.

We have a great pipeline and good visibility on acquisitions above and beyond what we have under contract and through the balance of the year and we expect to meet or exceed our acquisition guidance of $1 billion for the year. We ended the quarter with leverage at 5.5 times, net debt to EBITDA or 5.3 times adjusted for the proceeds received in July from the sale of our European venture giving us significant dry power going into the back half of the year to execute our business plan. We remain committed to maintaining a low leverage unsecured investment grade balance sheet, and we'll continue to operate the business with target leverage of approximately 6 times.

On leasing stats and portfolio performance, Gordon mentioned it a little bit, but as of 6/30 occupancy declined slightly from 98.4% to 97.7%. This was largely driven by two new industrial vacancies, one in Chicago and one in Charleston, totaling 636,000 feet. Leasing activity remains strong across the portfolio and during the quarter we executed one new lease and three renewals on more than 670,000 square feet at an average cash leasing spread of 10.2% and a straight line leasing spread of 19.5%. For Q2, we had tenant retention of 77.5%. In Q2, we had a decline in our same-store sales of 1.9%, which was largely driven by a 3.2% decline in the industrial portfolio. The decline in the industrial portfolio was primarily driven by the two industrial vacancies mentioned earlier as well as the impact of the early renewal of a master lease industrial complex in Houston that we completed late last year as mentioned on other calls.

The Charleston asset is 515,000 square foot distribution facility that was occupied by single tenant until April 1st. The building is more located and has a good leasing history as a second generation building and we've seen significant interest for the whole building from single users as well as partial building users with a plan to turn it into a multi-tenant building. The Chicago building is a 185,000 square foot multi-tenant distribution facility in Bolingbroke with a portion of the building built out that’s cold storage space. The building also went dark April 1st. The building is a high quality generic bulk warehouse that could be leased as either a dry or conditioned space. We believe there is potentially demand for cold storage users in that market. So we're trying to balance the leasing plan to maximize the overall value of the assets. And that may lead to additional downtime around the cold space.

Both assets are good functional industrial building. We have an asset management presence in both markets and we have significant tenant interest on both assets and we expect to be able to re-lease those assets at market rents over the coming quarters. Generally, we prefer to re-lease buildings rather than sell them, but in certain cases where we feel vacancy will be difficult to re-lease, where we feel there is significant user demand for the building at higher – at better pricing or where there is little incremental value to re-leasing an asset we may elect to sell.

One thing to note on our same-store sales metric, Gordon mentioned this earlier, because same-store sales is the year-over-year comparison, it’s currently capturing a little over half of our overall industrial portfolio because we have been rapidly growing. In future quarters, this metric will begin to capture a greater percentage of the industrial portfolio as we finished repositioning out of office and should give a more fulsome overall picture of the portfolio performance. As an example, we acquired a $520 million industrial portfolio at the end of last year, where we leased or renewed over a million square feet at an average cash leasing spread of 22% and boosted our effective yield on cost of almost 25 basis points. This would translate into a 4% same-store sales growth on this portfolio. However, this entire portfolio is currently excluded from our same-store sales metrics and won't be included until Q1 2018.

Just a comment on our track record as an investor. We began publishing statistics for all of our leasing. Leasing stats at the beginning of 2016, for the past six quarters we have had a 67% tenant retention ratio and over 4.5 million square feet of space in 34 separate leasing transactions. This leasing has been done at 4.6% cash leasing spread and 13.4% straight line leasing spread. And specifically for our redeveloping portfolio, we have achieved the cash leasing spread of 16.4% and the straight line leasing spread of 17.8%. I think that's a tremendous track record as an operator in the net lease space and we’ve been able to really maximize value of assets as they come to the end of the term. But to highlights the point Gordon made earlier that tends to only applied to a very small percentage of our portfolio since we don’t generally have a lot of lease role at any one time.

With that I will turn it over to Nick to talk about the investment activities.

Nick Pell

Thanks, Ben. We invested $171.5 million into new industrial assets in the second quarter at an average cash cap rate of 7.1% and a weighted term of just over 7 years. These assets included stabilized newly delivered Class A bulk warehouses infill Class B buildings and two specialized industrial assets in Miami and the Inland Empire. We also closed down two build-to-suit transactions totaling $49.1 million at 7.6% initial cap rate and 12 years of lease term in Spartanburg and Phoenix. That will deliver in late 2017 and early 2018 respectively.

Subsequent to quarter end, we acquired an additional $145.9 million of industrial assets in Miami, North Carolina and Baltimore at a 6.4% initial cap rate bringing our year-to-date acquisition volume including build-to-suits to 460.5 million at an approximate 7% initial cap rate in 7.4% straight line cap rate. As a reference point at this same time last year, we had closed 434 million at a 7.3% initial cash cap rate. Generally, we are on pace of last year, but you'll have taken a bit longer to close this year than we had anticipated or hoped. The pace is driven by a few factors including an industry wide pause of sales activity that happened in Q1. A deliberate continued focus by our team to source deals off market or from broken marketing processes, approximately 60% of the deals closed year-to-date have been sourced this way. And finally larger transactions with more complex structuring tend to take longer to close.

This is partly a response to the increased competitive pressure on the opportunities there, but also just how our team approaches deal sourcing. As our angle on the deal are strength of a relationship with a principal or broker, our pre-activity on approach or willingness to work through complex structuring elements, which allows us to continue to identify and secure attractive relative value across the pipeline. Our reputation as a trusted creative in response to counterparty of second to none in the marketplace and that continues to drive our successful origination efforts.

Just a couple of examples in terms of deals that we've closed year-to-date. We closed a –as an example of a broken process origination effort, we closed a great little $10 million of ten year sale lease back in Austin, Texas. It's an infill Class B asset. We chase this asset for over a year. It was awarded to another buyer based on price last August and that buyer re-traded post-election and through our relationships and reputation we were able to acquire the asset at the lower price. That deal did not closed until early May of this year, but I think highlights how we start to use some of these smaller deals even if it takes a long time to get into our portfolio.

Another example of a deal that where complexity can impact timing, we’ve chased a full leased land assemblage in infill Miami for over a year, a brief description on the deal it’s a 72 acres, really in two components. One is a 28 acre parcel lease at a below market – well below market rate to a public auto auction business and a 44 acre land parcel that we structured 12-year sale leaseback on with the flea market operator. We think it's very attractive relative value in the low 60's from a cap rate standpoint in that location Miami was very defensive downside protection given the re-lease ability of the land site for trailer or other parking uses in that very infill location.

But it was really the complexity of the structuring that we negotiated with the principal in this case which allowed us to beat out another public industrial REIT on the opportunity, but the flip side of that is it ended up closing over quarter after we anticipated because of some of those structuring elements.

In summary, our pipeline for Q3 and into early Q4 looks very strong with 164 million under contract and considerably more than that that has been awarded. We continue to sharp shoot smaller deals that you saw this quarter as well as getting some interesting larger portfolios. We remain on pace for the year to achieve the high-end of our volume guidance and I would expect it to continue to look to enhance the value of our portfolio in the second half of the year both in terms of asset quality and geographic mix.

With that, I turn it over to Jon Clark.

Jon Clark

Thanks, Nick. I am just going to mention some of the per share highlights quickly and then go through the quarter’s operating results. On a GAAP basis, we recorded net income for the quarter of $0.04, NAREIT-defined FFO for the quarter was $0.49 as was the company defined core FFO and AFFO for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.44. All the quarterly figures reflect the effect of the April 2017 capital raise, the increase in the diluted share count reduced FFO core and AFFO by about $0.03 per share.

Now to the operating results. Rental revenue was $108.3 million for the quarter that compares to $103.3 million in the prior quarter, $3.5 million of the increase is related to the second quarter 2017 acquisitions that were detailed in the press release. This was partially offset by about $2.4 million of revenue from the disposition activity in the same quarter. So as Gordon mentioned before, despite these significant disposition activity acquisition revenue did outpace dispositions. I think one other thing to note of the second quarter acquisitions, over $100 million of those closed after June 15th, so these acquisitions did not fully contribute to the quarter’s incomes and results.

The remainder of the increase in rental revenue is related to a $4.3 million additional below market lease intangible amortization that we recorded related to two bank branches where Bank of America terminated their lease during the quarter. The additional below market lease amortization increased FFO and core FFO by about $0.03. It had no effect on AFFO. Third-party management fees declined to about $1.6 million as compared to about $4.6 million in the prior quarter. As Gordon mentioned before, the decrease is related to the KBS asset management arrangement, which ended as scheduled at the end of the first quarter.

There were $3.2 million of fees recorded in Q1 related to KBS that were not repeated in Q2. The remainder of this income is related to Gramercy Europe and strategic office partners. The decrease in property management expenses also reflects the steps that we have taken to reduce the costs from the end of the KBS arrangement. The decrease is primarily compensation related costs. And I just note that this is our first full quarter after the end of the KBS asset management business. The quarter is a good basis for our cost structure going forward. We have been transitioning for the end of this arrangement for quite some time and recorded costs related to the wind down of that business in prior quarters.

Property operating expense reimbursement revenue was down slightly, standing at $19.6 million as compared to $20.4 million in the prior quarter. As Ben mentioned, the decrease is related to industrial vacancies for two properties. So at the same time property operating expenses were essentially flat quarter-over-quarter. In addition to the two vacancies, we did have an increase in non-billable repairs at one other property.

Other income was $1.8 million for the quarter. This included about $760,000 related to a termination fee for a lease. This was related to a lease termination and re-leasing effort at a property in Cincinnati. G&A expenses were $9.1 million as compared to $8.8 million in the prior quarter, up just slightly due to additional compensation expense. One of the things mentioned on the income statement, we were active in dispositions once again this quarter. We sold 11 properties and impaired three others. Collectively, it results in a net loss of $3.6 million from property sales and impairments as compared to a gain of $4.6 million in the prior quarter. This does show up as two different lines on our income statements. You will see $2 million of gains on sales and $5.6 million of impairments. The largest loss was on the $115 million sale of Gramercy Woods, which generated a GAAP loss of about $2 million.

Jumping over to the balance sheet, you will see we ended the quarter with a significant amount of cash, which was related to the proceeds from that April equity raise. We did reduce mortgage debt by about $55 million during the quarter. We also reduced the revolver by about $50 million during the quarter. The remainder of those proceeds were utilized for 2Q acquisitions and also one thing to note is that the balance of restricted cash was up considerably from the prior quarter and that's primarily due to cash held in 10/31 exchanges primarily related to the sale of Gramercy Woods.

Looking at the debt side of our balance sheet, there is a summary of debt instruments in our supplemental reports. Overall, our effective interest rate stands at about 3.38, down slightly from 3.5 in the prior quarter and that’s due primarily to the reductions in secured mortgage debt. Of our borrowing 78% is unsecured and 22% is mortgage debt that’s encumbered by properties. Also our floating rate debt is down to about 2.6% of our borrowing as compared to 5% at the end of Q1.

The only other thing I wanted to draw attention to on the balance sheet is the reduction in the below market lease intangible. The below market lease intangible is $175.6 million at quarter end, so that compares to $216.4 million at the end of Q1. This decrease is primarily related to Bank of America property sold during Q2, the largest of which was the five buildings sale in Gramercy Woods. This will result in a decrease in amortization of the accounting intangibles that flows through our income statement going forward. This will affect FFO, core FFO, but will have no effect on AFFO.

And I just cross referenced to a chart that we put into our 10-Q which we did file this morning, there's a chart of the above and below market lease amortizations for future periods, which you might find helpful. It’s in footnote two. And overall, it's a good basis to be able to gauge what amortization revenue would be going forward. Gordon?

Gordon DuGan

Thanks, Jon. We’ll now turn it over to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Michael Carroll with RBC.

Michael Carroll

Yeah, thanks. Gordon and Ben, can you guys tie together some of your earlier comments. I think Gordon, you highlighted that the acquisition market today is very competitive due to the strong fundamentals. And I guess Ben, you kind of highlighted that Gramercy is currently tracking several attractive investment opportunities?

Ben Harris

Sure, I’ll take a shot at that. I think that the competitive environment is showing up more in cap rate than our ability to source deals. And we have, I think, basically guided down cap rate expectations as the year has gone on. And some of that reflects the fact that we expected a higher interest rate environment, which has not occurred, but also a competitive environment that put some downward pressure on cap rates. But the industrial market is extremely fragmented in many of the markets that we are active. The most acquisitive buyers are ourselves, Exeter, Clarion, investors like that, local investors and not other public industrial REITs.

And so it's a competitive environment. It's been a competitive environment for a while, but I think its showing up really more in cap rates than in acquisition volume because you have a very fragmented active marketplace where many, many of the sellers are private equity funds that are forced sellers that they come to – the termination of the – or the end of the private equity fund life.

Michael Carroll

Okay, great. And then can you provide a little bit color on how Gramercy is sourcing deal today. And if that’s changed at all, I know that – are you utilizing more existing relationships with developers? Or are you looking more at marketed type deals?

Ben Harris

I think Nick’s stat was roughly 60% of the acquisitions this year have been not widely marketed deals, so existing relationship or a building that we've been trying to buy for some period of time. So I think it's a key component of what we're doing to source. It’s something we've always tried to do. We want to buy what we want to buy now what's being marketed, but it’s I think extremely important in today's environment, which is quite competitive.

Michael Carroll

Okay. And then last question for me, these complex acquisitions that appear to be again delayed in the second half of 2017. Has that I guess diverted some of your teams time to source new deals? So should we expect, I guess, the new deals that could have been completed in the second half of 2017, will also get delayed?

Ben Harris

It's implied – you know deal timing is the hardest thing to predict. So I don't want to be too fulsome – too bullish about being able to predict deal timing. But as both Ben, Nick and I have said, we do expect to hit our billion dollar acquisition volume this year. So that gives you a sense for how much back ended acquisition activity there's going to be.

Michael Carroll

Great, thanks. I appreciate it.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks, Mike.

Operator

Our next question comes from Craig Bibb with CJS Securities.

Craig Bibb

Thanks. And should we think of your build-to-suit activity as part of the billion and acquisition volume for the year?

Ben Harris

Yeah, I think that's a safe assumption. The one thing – how I think about our build-to-suit program is, it’s sort of an inventory of development activity. So we’re – we have a portfolio of assets that are under progress. We're going to be adding acquisitions of new build-to-suits to that inventory, but then they're also going to be assets that are getting completed and coming in to inventory. So whether…

Gordon DuGan

So roughly a billion of in service acquisition.

Ben Harris

Yes. So if your – if the balance of your build-to-suits is changing that’s where you end up with a distortion, but whether we do sort of – we would be – we expect to be able to replace the build-to-suit assets that we have currently under development with new ones as old ones gets completed and come online.

Craig Bibb

Okay.

Ben Harris

Does that make sense?

Craig Bibb

Yeah, and I mean the build-to-suit looks like that you’re most active risk adjusted returns right now. I am trying to get is there an upper limit on what you can do given the delay in realizing NOI?

Gordon DuGan

There probably is – we like the mix we have now. We're trying to take our current pipeline of say $100 million to $200 million, up another $100 million. We get higher yields on those. And obviously, they are delayed from when they come into service and start providing income, but I think that we really like our mix today of existing assets that are already in service and build-to-suits, but we are trying to up our build-to-suit percentage, Craig.

Ben Harris

And I think they’re – just strategically, I think, we would be – if we found interesting risk adjusted returns and that was going to – we were able to do $300 million or $400 million of build-to-suits versus $200 million. I think that's a trade off that we would make readily versus sort of current returns.

Craig Bibb

Okay.

Ben Harris

We’re really trying to manage the portfolio to – kind of longer-term than just quarter-to-quarter.

Craig Bibb

Okay. And this is a question for Nick. I’m going to ask you about a specific asset, but you could turn into a strategy after if you want. The 72 acres you just bought in Miami. It sounds like 28 acres is the below market lease and that will be redeveloped at some point. Is that fair?

Nick Pell

It's a below market lease that we think has a very high likelihood that’s an in place tenant would want to stay beyond its initial lease term, which is just a couple years. To the extent that we didn't want to do that, we think it will be readily developable at our basis. And then similarly the other 44 acres that we have a long-term lease with this flea market operator on. We think that could be – we expect it to be leased by the flea market operator for the lease duration and beyond, but to the extent it’s not we think a replacement tenant as a parking facility would be viable or potentially it could be redeveloped at our land basis. We view our basis in both land sites as effectively a developable basis for industrial land in Miami.

Craig Bibb

Yeah, I mean, it seems like a great location for industrial land in Miami…

Nick Pell

Yeah, I mean, I think it's fantastic in the size of it as an assemblage is a very unique site which is why it attracted some competition on it for us.

Craig Bibb

Does the flea market operator have a renewal for the 12 years?

Nick Pell

They do. They do.

Craig Bibb

Okay. And so I guess when I saw that deal announced, I was thinking it was more of a groundcover strategy, but it’s more – on that asset for a long-time…

Ben Harris

It’s both. Its income that eventually is higher and better use as industrial.

Nick Pell

Yeah and it's really how we can compete against developers for something like that. We're perfectly happy with great cash flow coming out of a very defensive land, covered land position in Miami and in the top five markets or whereas other developers just want to develop on it tomorrow. And so that's a nice dynamic for us to go in and be competitive on deals like that.

Ben Harris

Craig, I would just add I think in practice it is going to end up being done in stages. So it's very unlikely that it's sort of a binary going from 100% covered land that’s paying a rent to 100% redevelopment. I think what we will try to take advantage of over the next many years are opportunities to cut deals with the in place tenants to move them out or reconfigure the site and take advantage of a build-to-suit that’s in the market or a development opportunity as they come about.

But we love these – we refer to them as covered land place, but we think there are great way to own really interesting redevelopment parcels with sort of an indeterminate timeline for that redevelopment, which is to Nick’s point what creates an opportunity for us to be a better buyer of those assets than a developer, who just looking to develop right away.

Craig Bibb

Great, thanks a lot guys.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks, Craig. I meant to thank Mike before, but I thank Craig twice now. So…

Craig Bibb

You’re welcome twice.

Operator

Our next question comes from Barry Oxford with DA Davidson.

Barry Oxford

Great. Hey, Gordon. Thanks for taking the call. Big picture if I look out over the next four or five quarters, is it your intention or do you see the acquisitions continuing to outstrip dispositions in a major way? Basically, what I'm trying to say is two years from now when we look back at Gramercy will we look at the third quarter as being a watershed year? Or not so much very – there are going to be quarters as we move through this where dispositions while outstrip dispositions?

Gordon DuGan

I think the baseline will be acquisitions outstripping dispositions.

Barry Oxford

But not by this large amount necessarily that you're going to experience here in the third quarter.

Gordon DuGan

Yeah, we're going to be more opportunistic on dispositions and try to continue to time those with acquisition volume just we had a couple – we have one big building and Jacksonville felt that that we were happy to selling below seven cap rate big office building. So I would expect steady growth in net assets and obviously steady growth in net assets will mean a continued shift toward industrial as we sell office and buy industrial.

Barry Oxford

Great, thanks so much guys.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks, Barry.

Operator

Our next question comes from Karin Ford with M UFJ Securities.

Karin Ford

Hi, good morning. Was any of that guidance cut due to performance in the core portfolio? And do you have any other known move outs in the portfolio coming and where do you expect occupancy to be at year-end?

Gordon DuGan

The answer to the first question, Karin, is no. It was not at all due to performance in the core portfolio. In terms of – through the remainder of this year, we expect some light move outs in a couple of industrial assets, but nothing is significant as what we experienced in Q2. And then in terms of net occupancy, it will really depends on where we end up from a leasing standpoint, but I'd expect us to be right around where we are today.

Ben Harris

I think 98% is a good assumption and we’ll bounce a little bit above that and a little bit below that, which is sort of where we've been. The Jacksonville campus, we still have two buildings with some vacancy there that we're planning on taking through the remaining of leasing plan. So it will depend, but I think 98% is probably a pretty good proxy.

Karin Ford

Okay, thanks for that. My second question is just on remaining average lease term. It came down a little bit this quarter and your second quarter and third quarter acquisition terms looked on a shorter side, six to seven years. Can you just give us your thought on that stat and where you're looking to take the portfolio from a remaining lease term standpoint?

Gordon DuGan

We like longer lease terms better than shorter lease terms. And so we're biased toward the longer lease term deals. And our overall for the year is still running nine plus. We will buy four and five year lease term portfolios if we really like the underlying fundamentals that very generic well located industrial buildings because of the strong market rent growth that that those markets are achieving. And Ben mentioned that in the $520 million industrial portfolio that we bought shorter lease average lease term, but very strong operating performance. So we view it as a mix. And I would say on new acquisitions you should expect an average of high single-digit. And then as the portfolio gets older, it tends to drop down a little bit, but on new acquisitions high single-digits.

Ben Harris

That we put out a slide that gives a good breakdown of building types and gives the weighted average lease term of each. I would use that as a good proxy for what the portfolio will look like going forward based on where we're deploying capital. So if it’s a relatively generic bulk warehouse facility in a good markets that we feel comfortable with, the leasing dynamics around that’s – that's the type of asset that we would look at. Potentially shorter lease terms, if it’s something more specialized like a cold storage asset; those are the assets that we're looking for much longer lease terms.

I would also point to our build-to-suit pipeline as a way to create longer leases and then the other activity that we do is we look for opportunities like what we did in Houston where we can cut a deal with a tenant to renew early. We can mitigate a lease role risk and create long leases. One thing to understand is in terms of our weighted average lease term at the portfolio level, on the office side what we've been doing is really taking short term single tenant leased office buildings, taking them through a renewal cycle, putting in place a very long-term lease, but then monetizing that lease. So we've been from a weighted average lease term, we’ve actually been reducing our weighted average lease term through a disposition. The Jacksonville campus is a great example of that. We had a six plus year lease with DFA.

We cut a deal with DFA to put a new 15 year lease in place, but then move to exit that asset. So it wasn't – if we’d held it, it would helped weighted average lease term, but our view was we were going to get the most money for that Jacksonville campus at the moment that that lease was first inked, so look to monetize it at that moment.

Karin Ford

Thanks a lot. And just my last question is what type of same-store NOI growth has baked into the guidance range today? And I appreciate the disclosure on Page 36 added. How many more quarters we’re going to have an impact on the expense reimbursement side to Gramercy Woods and the salary impact that you mentioned there as well?

Gordon DuGan

On the – sorry, Jon do you want to take the OpEx. The OpEx has really driven much more by the level of vacancy. So I wouldn't expect – I would gauge that a bit to go up and down based on portfolio occupancy. If we can lease the two industrial buildings that we’ll close, if we don't you'll see that remain in place. With respect to Gramercy Woods, our goal is to finish leasing those other two buildings and then sell them. And so it really – it just comes down to when we're able to finish leasing those. We expect that to be in the next couple of quarters. In terms of guidance, we've assumed no new leasing in the portfolio for the balance of the year. So, sort of, same-store sales, tracking similar to what we saw in the first half of the year.

Karin Ford

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks, Karin.

Operator

Our next question comes from James Feldman with Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. It’s actually [indiscernible] here. Question, any thoughts on maybe you’re being a little more conservative on your guidance assumption particularly regarding timing of acquisitions and dispositions going forward? Just given you guys are in a portfolio of repositioning floor and you feel like matching them is going to be difficult.

Gordon DuGan

Josh, you sound like you're on our board of directors. The answer is yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes…

Gordon DuGan

The answer is capital Y, capital E, capital S.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then…

Gordon DuGan

I mean, I can just tell you I have never misguidance before, so the answer is yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and then on leverage for the year, where do you expect to kind of be for the year-end. You’re obviously lower this quarter.

Gordon DuGan

We hope to get back up to around six times. That's our target and that's what Moody's has baked in to their – we’re on their positive watch list hopefully for an upgrade to triple B flat or BAA2.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so six times.

Gordon DuGan

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Fine, okay. Thank you. And what about where you expect to be on the overall portfolio like year-end on for the breakdown between industrial and office?

Gordon DuGan

We don’t have a specific target on that. It’s just – it will continue to push up. It will be above 75 and we’re pushing it as quickly as we can in that direction. While managing the asset thoughtfully, we have as you saw risk dilution by selling more than we planned to take advantage of a good market and good leasing wins, but that that was a conscious decision that we made from a disposition standpoint. But going forward, I think, we will manage it more tightly and avoid the guidance issue that you mentioned, but also it will continue to push up about 75%.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. That’s it for me.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks, Josh.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dan Donlan with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Dan Donlan

Yes, thank you and good morning. I just wanted to go back to the guidance real quick. When you guys reported in May, you knew about the sale of Gramercy Europe, you saw kind of your transaction flow. You knew about the equity offering. But was there something that you were expecting large and chunky kind of in maybe the May June timeframe that they may do not change guidance then or just kind of curious why not do it earlier rather than later and don’t want to kind of believe you the point here, but just kind of curious.

Gordon DuGan

Yeah, no, the bigger miss if you will Dan is just steady acquisitions closings sooner and the cumulative effect of all those and it just kept kind of slipping away and slipping away. We have I can think of $200 million of deals that we thought would close 75 days ago that aren’t closed. And so, it's – as we look at assumptions, it’s just everything kind of – I can't think of a single deal to close faster than we thought it would close. And so…

Ben Harris

And several of them closed months and months and mother later than we thought.

Gordon DuGan

Yeah, like a quarter or more when – when – if we were going back to April. So it was really just the cumulative effect of everything slipping and kind of flip sliding away. But now that’s starting to – that’s all starting to hit.

Ben Harris

There was one transaction that we were in the best in [indiscernible] for that we lost that was large but not huge, but that's really the only…

Gordon DuGan

But yeah around $100 million…

Ben Harris

That's the only deal that I can think of that has sort of falling out pipeline.

Dan Donlan

Okay, I appreciate that. And then just going back to the Miami transaction, what type of bumps are you getting there? And then when exactly is the auto auction lease coming due? And if there is a redevelopment of build-to-suit opportunity there, what type of return on assets type of yield do you think you could get?

Ben Harris

There are 3% bumps in our – on the 12-year lease and there’s three years remaining on the auto auction lease. And we think there’s a significant mark to market on that auto auction side.

Gordon DuGan

And that auto auction site two other quick facts Dan. One, the tenant is [indiscernible] publicly traded, very strong credit. But we also think that we will have absolutely the opportunity to look at developing that site at the end of that three-year period. And it’s a great site.

Q –Dan Donlan

Okay, I appreciate that. And then I’m sorry if I missed this, but what percentage of the same store proportion of the industrial same store is your overall industrial portfolio?

Ben Harris

It’s a little bit over 50%.

Gordon DuGan

It’s 59%.

Ben Harris

Sorry Gordon thanks.

Gordon DuGan

We had a plus here.

Ben Harris

It’s plus or minus like 55%.

Q –Dan Donlan

Okay. And the high end of your guidance that still assumes no new leasing on existing vacancy?

Ben Harris

That’s right.

Q –Dan Donlan

Okay, alright. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Gordon DuGan

Thanks Dan.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Edward Okine with Basso Capital.

Edward Okine

Just a quick question on your convention, I’m just trying to figure out how you, I mean, how you look at that security updates, it’s trailing way, way above par, it’s sort of above par. I’m just trying to say I mean how do you look at that as an equity or debt, basically just trying to find hard.

Gordon DuGan

Sure Edward. Well as you point out the convert is in the money and convertible as of today and we haven't made any other determination about it. So it is what it is. Converts are always debt until they’re converted and it’s convertible today. So we don't have any public comment on our intentions with it.

Edward Okine

Okay. Thank you.

Ben Harris

Thank you.

Gordon DuGan

I have no comment on it.

Operator

Our final question comes from Craig Bibb with CJS Securities.

Craig Bibb

Somebody else asked about strategic office partners, could you talk about why that's starting slower, becoming – deals becoming any less attractive or just give us a little more color there?

Gordon DuGan

Yes, it’s been very interesting. We’ve been chasing lots of deals, opportunities that has been very interesting, unlike on the industrial side pricing is very, very wide. What has slowed a lot of the acquisition activity is a reluctance among the public REITs to deal with the big sort of write-downs and mark-to-market based on where these assets are trading today. And so there's sort of a price discovery exercise that's been going on with every deal.

Nick talked about broken processes, we have yet to buy a single asset that hasn't been subject to at least a six-month long broken process. Where somebody ties it up, it gets re-traded, pricing comes down, it gets tied up again, re-traded, pricing comes down. And we've become sort of the market clearing buyer when people are ready to sort of finally deal with where these assets trade.

What we've seen, the opportunities that we have transacted have been in primarily in closed-end funds. And people with debt issues, so they're sort of a forced seller, but we've seen a kind of a head-in-the-sand approach on some of the other some sellers. And they just haven't, they haven't been willing to move forward on sales. I think one of the big drivers and this was really our thesis when we set the venture up was there are no natural buyers for short-term single-tenant office assets. They are very difficult to finance.

People don't know how to underwrite or the repositioning potential, but and in high quality markets with good functional buildings you can have, very interesting – you can generate very interesting returns if you really understand the residual and understand how to deal with A, negotiating a renewal with the in-place tenant, B, how to compete against the build-to-suit because with single-tenant suburban assets that’s primarily their alternative and then see how to reposition buildings into multi-tenant buildings if that fails and understanding the economics of that and the physical impediments taking a single-tenant building and turning it into a multi-tenant building.

And so I think we’ve put together a strategy that works, it's taken a lot longer to actually get assets over the finish line. I was expecting at this point to close a couple of larger portfolios and that we've looked at and we haven't seen a single one trade yet. So that again just going back to the sort of the theme of a lot of sort of hesitation to reach a market clearing price.

Craig Bibb

All right, thanks a lot.

Operator

We have reached our allotted time for questions. I will now hand the presentation back to Gordon for closing remarks.

Gordon DuGan

I think we've taken up quite a bit of time today, as always we're available, if you need us and thank you all for joining us.

