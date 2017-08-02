Diamond Offshore Drilling: Merger? Not Now

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) has recently released its second-quarter report and fleet status report. It's high time to look at the situation in one of the most interesting (and underfollowed) drillers, which is led by probably the most conservative management team in the industry.

Diamond Offshore finished the second quarter with $161 million of cash and $1.98 billion of debt. In the first six months of the year, the company's operating cash flows totaled $177 million. This cash was used for short-term borrowings repayment and capital spending, leaving the company with roughly the same amount of cash as at the beginning of 2017.

Currently, the company has four working drillships (Ocean BlackHawk, Ocean BlackHornet, Ocean BlackRhino, Ocean BlackLion), eight working semi-subs (Ocean Guardian, Ocean Patriot, Ocean Valiant, Ocean Apex, Ocean Monarch, Ocean GreatWhite, Ocean Courage, Ocean Valor), and one working jack-up (Ocean Scepter). Diamond Offshore has just decided to scrap five semis, bringing the amount of stacked semis to just six.

The company recently announced an offering of $500 million 7.875% senior notes due 2025 to fund the redemption of 5.875% senior notes due 2019. After the offering is done, the company's next maturity will be in 2023. The easy debt schedule together with $1.5 billion available under the credit facility, which matures in 2020 makes Diamond Offshore an obvious candidate to successfully survive the current market downturn.

However, the fact that the company will survive does not necessarily mean that it will thrive. The main problem is, of course, the shrinking fleet. With 13 working rigs and six cold stacked rigs, Diamond Offshore is not that big anymore. Furthermore, additional scrapping is surely possible, and it's hard to imagine that the majority of the six cold-stacked rigs will ever work again.

The combination of solid finances and an evident trend toward reduction of the fleet fuels speculations about possible M&A activities. For example, fellow contributor Fun Trading has previously speculated that Diamond Offshore and Noble Corp. (NE) were good candidates for a merger. He argued that "the new entity will own a versatile fleet comprised of modern floaters and a strong jack-up segment […] this merger will create a stronger player in the offshore drilling industry, more fitted to compete with peers such as Transocean (RIG) and Ensco (ESV)."

The upcoming merger between Ensco and Atwood Oceanics (ATW) is often viewed as a precursor for future deals in the industry. The argument is that every driller will try to become bigger in order to compete with its peers, while enjoying the benefits of consolidation. However, the synergies of such deals seem elusive at this point. What's the benefit for the stronger company, which nevertheless has plenty of stacked rigs, to merge with a competitor that has a tougher financial situation and rigs without work? Such a competitor enjoys a bailout, no doubt, but what about the acquirer? For such deals to work for the stronger company, the valuation of the acquired company should be low. This is not the case in the Ensco-Atwood deal, as I've already argued several times (read here and here).

Diamond Offshore's management team seems to have a similar view on this topic. During the conference call, it stated:

We continue to spend a considerable amount of time and effort evaluating various strategic opportunities, including the acquisition of rigs and companies. However, at current prices deal economics simply don't work for us. A top priority is to enhance our fleet, and we will continue to evaluate ways to accomplish this, but will act only when it is in the best interests of our shareholders.

Indeed, Diamond Offshore has the luxury to wait for further downside in weaker names should it choose the merger route. I'd argue that the offshore drilling market rebound won't be robust initially, so there's hardly a major benefit to merge with a big company with significant debt and plenty of stacked rigs. I don't see why Diamond Offshore should rush to merge, for example, with Noble Corp., Rowan (RDC) or Transocean. Rowan is busy with its joint venture with Saudi Aramco. Transocean carries too much debt and has a whole fleet of cold-stacked rigs (I believe that the company will be much smaller in the future). Noble Corp. is also a bit too heavy on the debt side.

A smarter move, in my view, would be to wait for a restructuring in a company like Pacific Drilling (PACD) and make an-all share deal with a debt-free company. I'll reiterate that there is no rush to acquire more UDW assets right now because there are simply not enough jobs for them, and all those drillships will turn into liabilities rather than assets due to warm-stacking costs.

Another wild card in the industry is the upcoming restructuring of Seadrill (SDRL). The ultimate scheme of this restructuring is anybody's guess at this point, and it may be wise to see how Seadrill will emerge out of bankruptcy than to make a move before this event. I continue to expect that Diamond Offshore's management team will act very conservatively and won't rush with M&A or distressed asset purchases. I think that this strategy guarantees the company's survival during the downturn. Meanwhile, the upside/downside of Diamond Offshore stock will be mostly dictated by fluctuations in oil prices.

