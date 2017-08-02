Conatus' (CNAT) CEO Steve Mento on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Executives

Alan Engbring - Executive Director of Investor Relations

Steve Mento - President and Chief Executive Officer

Shelly Vandertie - Vice President of Finance

Analysts

Prakhar Verma - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Ed Arce - H.C. Wainwright

This call is being webcast live on the Investor Center of the Conatus website at conatuspharma.com.

Alan Engbring

A press release with the company's second quarter 2017 financial results was issued earlier this afternoon and can be found in the Investors section of the Conatus website at conatuspharma.com.

During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Conatus' business.

These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in Conatus' SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Conatus' press releases, including today's release on second quarter 2017 financial results.

This call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast. Conatus undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

Participating on the call today are Steve Mento, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conatus, who will discuss recent company highlights and clinical development programs; and Shelly Vandertie, Vice President of Finance of Conatus, who will review the company's financial results.

I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Mento.

Steve Mento

Thank you, Alan, and good afternoon, to all our participants. At the time of our last call in early May, we had just announce that Novartis had exercised its option to an exclusive global development and commercialization license for emricasan. Since then we have received the $7 million license option exercise payment making the Novartis licensee effective.

In May we also completed a financing-to-fund pipeline development. I’ll provide additional details on these activities and other recent developments as well as clinical program updates, but first I'll let Shelly to review second quarter financial results. Shelly.

Shelly Vandertie

Thank you, Steve. We released financial results for the second quarter of 2017 after the close of market today. Total revenues were $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2017 and $17.0 million for the first half of 2017 compared with no revenues for the comparable period in 2016. Total revenues for both periods in 2017 consisted of collaboration revenue related to the Novartis agreement.

Research and development expenses increased to $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2017, from $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2016. Research and development expenses increased to $21.1 million for the first half of 2017 from $8.9 million for the first half of 2016. The increases in R&D expenses were primarily due to the ramp up of the ENCORE-NF and ENCORE-PH clinical trials, as well as the commencement of the ENCORE-LF clinical trial.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2017, unchanged from the second quarter of 2016. G&A expenses were $5.0 million for the first six months of 2017, compared with $4.8 million for the first six months of 2016. The net loss was $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared with $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2016. The net loss for the first six months of 2017 was $9.0 million compared with $13.7 million for the first six months of 2016.

We completed an underwritten public offering of common stock in May 2017, generating net proceeds of approximately $30.7 million, of which approximately $11.2 million was used to re-purchase and retire shares of Conatus' common stock held by funds affiliated with Advent private equity.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $88.2 million at June 30, 2017 compared with $77.0 million at December 31, 2016. We received a $7.0 million license option exercise payment from Novartis in July, after quarter end. We are projecting a year end 2017 balance of between $55 million and $65 million.

This projection takes into our account the timing and collection of reimbursements from Novartis that may lag behind actual operating expenses and include a place holder for potential in-licensing opportunities.

We believe our current financial resources, together with the anticipated overall expense reimbursements related to Novartis agreement are sufficient to maintain operations and ongoing emricasan clinical development activities through the end of 2019 as well as to fund anticipated pipeline expansion activities.

I will now turn the call back to Steve. Steve.

Steve Mento

Thank you, Shelly. I'll begin with the Novartis collaboration for which the license became effective last month upon our recite of the option exercise payment. With the license now in place we have a closer working relationship as well as increased opportunities for both formal and informal communications. We are very pleased with our progress to-date and are excited to advance into this next phase of our collaboration.

Our primary focus remains on completing the ongoing emricasan clinical development program. In collaboration with Novartis, we are currently conducting four double blind placebo-controlled Phase IIb clinical trials evaluating emricasan for the treatment of liver disease. Three of those in-patients with varying stages of fibrosis and cirrhosis is caused by NASH and one in well defined post transplant HCV-SVR patient population.

We have covered the design details of these trails in multiple prior communications. So today I thought I would just provide more prospective on that purpose, while we're conducting each of the four and what we expect the result to show us.

I’ll starting with our longest running trial POLT-HCV-SVR in hepatitis C driven liver transplant recipients. These patients had ongoing HCV infection which damaged their transplant livers to the point of fibrosis or cirrhosis before the virus was cleared by antiviral drugs.

We announced the initiation of the POLT-HCV-SVR trial in May of 2014 and we're advancing on-track towards final treatment early next year for the last patients in. POLT-HCV-SVR will be the first of our four ongoing trails to read out with top-line results expected in the first half of 2018.

A main goal in this two to one randomize trial is determined of two years of twice tally treatment both in emricasan compared with placebo and slow the progression or accelerate the improvement of fibrosis or cirrhosis in the transplanted organ. A primary end point is the change in this fibrosis score a biopsy based measure specific to viral driven liver fibrosis.

I will remind you that because the new antiviral drugs are introduced to the market so recently ours the first trial being conducted in this patient population. That puts us in a leading position in this segment but without historical data we can use to set expectations for either that placebo or treatment groups.

In addition we've enrolled a diverse range of patients with base line fibrosis scores anywhere from F2 which is early stage fibrosis to F6 which is cirrhosis. In addition to the primary end point we plan to look at multiple additional metrics, we will compare biopsies at base line one year and two year to see if there is any pattern of response dynamics. We look at changes inflammatory scores and relevant bio markers. We will conduct multiple sub group analysis to identify and isolate any potential efficacy signals.

For example, because fibrosis tents to result more quickly the lower the base line fibrosis stages, accessing efficacy by base line fibrosis stage is one obvious sub group. Because this trial has such a long treatment period and is being conducted in immunosuppres patient population, we will be scrutinizing safety data as well as efficacy. In short, we expect a wealth of data from the POLT-HCV-SVR trial which will allow us to evaluate emricasan’s potential in this indication.

The second trial expected to read out is ENCORE-PH, we announced the initiation of the ENCORE-PH trial in November 2016 and top-line results are expected in 2018. ENCORE-PH provides for six months of treatment for patients with compensated or early decompensate NASH cirrhosis and severe portal hypertension. The primary endpoint is the mean change in HVPG for emricasan compared with placebo after six months of treatment.

We’ve also added a six month open label treatment continuation phase in which we will be monitoring a number of exploratory end points including de-compensation events and liver function. This phase has been integrated into the trial rather than requiring a separate extension phase. This trial is a direct follow on from our open label portal hypertension trial in which we demonstrated and emricasan’s ability to significantly reduce severe portal hypertension in cirrhosis patients after only one month of treatment.

We've chosen the treatment period of six months for the primary end point in the ENCORE-PH trial for a couple of reasons.

First, although we've demonstrated the emricasan can have a significant affect quickly, we expect continuing treatment to provide even greater benefit; that's because we believe emricasan has multiple mechanism of action affecting different physiological targets both inside and outside the liver, some of which work very quickly and some of which work over time. So, the longer the treatment period the better the opportunity to derive benefit from the multiple mechanisms.

That drives the second reason as well which is the regulatory requirement for longer term safety data to support the approval of drugs for chronic administration. The ENCORE-PH trial will add to the growing emricasan database that could eventually support such a filing.

The third trial is expected to read out as ENCORE-NF for which we announced the initiation in January of 2016 and expect top-line results from the first half of 2019. This trial in patients with NASH fibrosis is evaluating biopsy based improvements in CRN fibrosis core after 72 weeks of treatment; with emricasan or placebo without worsening of steatohepatitis. The specific patient population primary end point and treatment period for the ENCORE-NF trial are model there for others in the field and will allow ad hock comparisons of results.

We're conducting this trial, because we believe emricasan has the potential to adjust this earlier stage patient population either as a single agent or in combination with other treatments, but we also believe that the more advanced disease stage is being evaluated in our other trails offer a faster and more direct pathway to approval.

ENCORE-NF is intended to give us the data we need to determine emricasan's optimal path forward in NASH fibrosis; while the regulatory landscape becomes better defined. That path could include the development of emricasan as a single agent treatment for NASH fibrosis and/or as a treatment in combination with other therapies through our collaboration with Novartis.

And most recent of our four ongoing clinical trials in ENCORE-LF for which we announced the initiation in May 2017 and expect top-line results in 2019. This trial is enrolling patients with decompensated NASH cirrhosis. The primary end point is event free survival for emricasan compared with placebo and the primary analysis is to be conducted when a pre-specified number of events have occurred.

The study is designed to treat patients for at least 48 weeks. As with ENCORE-PH the ENCORE-LF trial has integrated clinical outcomes rather than a separate extension trial; with a one year treatment period in clinical outcomes primary end point and an advanced disease patient population ENCORE-LF has the potential to establish a full approval pathway rather than an accelerated approval pathway like our other trials.

Another reason development with emricasan as opposed to presentation in it in June at a Liver Conference in Ireland by Dr. Jordi Gracia-Sancho, Head of Liver Disease, Liver Vascular Biology Research at the Biomedical Research Institute in Barcelona, Spain.

The post to describe preclinical studies in emricasan and cirrhosis and cirrhotic liver cells from humans and rats cultured in a device that mimics the environment in the liver and treated in vitro with emricasan. Conclusions from these studies were that emricasan improved liver function with no liver toxicity encouraging its further clinical development.

Within Novartis license for emricasan now in place in four ongoing Phase IIb clinical trials with targeted end points addressing a broad spectrum of liver disease, we believe emricasan is well positioned for Novartis to advanced toward registration along one or more of these four pathways. On the strength of the anticipate data readouts over the next two years.

Beyond our lead program we have been actively pursuing development of a broader pipeline, we are evaluating retained compounds outside to the scope of Novartis agreement new internally developed compounds and potential in-licensing opportunities.

One of the retain compounds IDN-7314 received orphan drug designation for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis during the second quarter. This designation is certainly a point in favor of this compound but it's not the only factor we are considering. I want to note that we have not yet made any firm decisions about which pipeline candidates we are going to pursue. We intend to announce our initial pipeline selections later this year.

To support our planned pipeline development we completed a financing in May generating net proceeds of over $30 million. We used about $11 million of those proceeds to repurchase entire shares of common stock held by [Advant] (Ph).

As a result of this financing combined with the financial resources provided by the Novartis collaboration, we have sufficient capital to sustain our ongoing emricasan clinical development programs and operations through the end of the decade, and simultaneously advance our broader pipeline. We feel very good about our financial condition, our programs and our prospects and we expect to continue to driving to deliver results on schedule as projected over the next couple of years.

That concludes our formal presentation. Now I would like to turn the call over to our operator to moderate the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Prakhar Verma

This is Prakhar Verma on for Steve today. So my first question is to do with the ENCORE-LF trial so looking at the clinical trials and in the descriptions section it talks about that at least 30% of subjects randomized should have base line MELD score between 15 and 20. Can you comment on the rational for that or is that a sub group that you'll be interested in an on doing analysis on?

Steve Mento

Well recall from the early liver function study that we did the Phase II study that was the population that in the etiology and difference so mixed etiology that so show the most profound response. So it would be a likely subgroup analysis to 15 to 20.

Also recall from that earlier Phase II study that the NASH population showed statistically significant improvement in liver function regardless of base line MELD score. So it is a sub group for analysis based on the earlier results that we had in the mix etiology patient population from the liver functions study that read out last year.

Prakhar Verma

Is there a cap - do you - what percent - I mean so at least 30 but is there a upper limit to sub group?

Steve Mento

No, the expectations are that we will probably get a diverse population base line MELD scores, we wanted to make sure that we had at least 30% with 15 or above but it could be above of that.

Prakhar Verma

And my last question is regarding the Novartis collaboration now that it's in play to susceptive can you talk about or can you comment if their planning can do any combinations to before they see a new data on the ENCORE trials or they will like to wait until you announce data from the NF trial?

Steve Mento

I can't comment on that.

Prakhar Verma

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Ed Arce

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions. Just really had one with regards to in-licensing opportunities, I appreciate that you have stated your initial pipeline selections are still to be announced some time later this year, and I think we have talked about this recently, but just wondering if you could perhaps given that you are now allocating sort of place holder for that sometime this year, discuss sort of your profits as you go through deciding that?

Steve Mento

Well as I have mentioned we are in the process of looking at three categories of compounds in the context of pipeline development. The retained compounds that were retained outside the Novartis collaboration, new compounds that we are generating internally in in-licensing opportunities.

We are looking at all those simultaneously and really focused on being in the best [indiscernible] later this year to give the details on that. So I'm really not in the position to give you any details on those. Other than our focus is likely from a clinical development perspective an internal clinical development perspective to be along the lines where expertise is in the GI area.

Ed Arce

Okay, thanks a lot. I appreciate it.

Steve Mento

Sure.

Steve Mento

Thank you all for your participation in today's call and for your continued support of Conatus. We look forward to seeing some of you in one of our upcoming events.

