Frontier: Don't Be Fooled

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) reported its highly anticipated second quarter results after market close on Tuesday. While it missed the street’s revenue estimates, it’s adjusted EBITDA figures were better than what analysts were projecting. But in spite of the earnings beat, a closer examination of its latest financial results leads me to believe that Frontier’s potential turnaround is still not in sight. Let’s take a closer look.









Something About Analyst Projections

I’d like to start by saying that Frontier is no ordinary company. The telecom stalwart is highly leveraged and has posted deteriorating financial results for several quarter straight. In hindsight, its acquisition of CTF properties was grossly overvalued, overestimated and overhyped, and the street punished its stock accordingly for it. Obviously, things didn’t go as per its management’s plan. But no surprises there.



Speaking of its financials, Frontier reported revenues of $2.304 billion for the second quarter as opposed to the analyst consensus of $2.31 billion. It’s a measly sub-1% revenue miss and I understand that we shouldn’t berate the company or its management for it. But I think this goes to show that the analysts have pretty much been accurate about Frontier’s declining revenue trends all along. The chart attached below should add clarity.

(Source: Estimize)

Interestingly, the company delivered an adjusted EBITDA figure of $906 million, beating the street’s estimates of $893 million and my projection of $900 million. A commendable feat indeed. But the question at hand is: Can the company keep beating analysts adjusted EBITDA figures for the remaining two quarters of this fiscal year?



You see, Frontier hasn’t provided us with a revenue guidance for the year. However, it did reiterate its adjusted EBITDA guidance of $3.8 billion for the year. The beleaguered telecom firm has managed to generate an adjusted EBITDA of $1.829 billion during the first half of FY17 which means it would have to achieve another $1.971 billion over the second half to meet its FY17 EBITDA guidance. Now let’s shift to revenue estimates, and revisit this part in a minute.

"I believe that this quarter will come to be seen as an inflection point as we continue to execute on a number of programs to accomplish our $3.8 billion annual adjusted EBITDA run rate objective.”- Daniel McCarthy, Frontier.



Analysts project that Frontier would generate $9.15 billion in revenue during FY17. About 50.9% of this figure, or $4.66 billion in total, has been achieved so far in H1 FY17. This means the company would have to generate somewhere around $4.49 billion in revenue during the second half of this year to meet analyst estimates.

Do you notice something strange here?



Generating $1.971 billion in adjusted EBITDA over a revenue of $4.49 billion during H2 FY17 would entail a profit margin of 43.8%. I’d like to point to readers that Frontier’s adjusted EBITDA margin has been at, or below, 40% for the past 5 quarters. So, it’s not logical to expect Frontier to start oozing with profitability over the next quarters all of a sudden. It’s just not doable, especially not for a company with a high churn rate.

(Source: Company Filings, Compiled By Author)



Of course, one can say that analysts could be wrong with their revenue estimates. But I think we have already established the fact earlier in the article that analysts covering Frontier have been fairly accurate with their forecasts (you could revisit the earnings chart attached above for reference).



The absurdly high margin figure essentially suggests that Frontier cannot meet the street’s revenue estimates and its management’s EBITDA guidance at the same time. This leaves the following outcomes:



Frontier could miss the street’s revenue estimates of $9.15 billion for FY17, and/or Frontier could miss its adjusted EBITDA guidance of $3.8 billion for FY17, and/or Management of Frontier could lower its EBITDA guidance for the year.

It pretty much sets Frontier up for failure.



Churn Rate

Besides just EBITDA and revenue forecasts, I also wanted to touch base on Frontier’s churn rate. Subscriber losses or a high churn rate have been the center of Frontier’s deteriorating financials for quite some time now. The company’s failure to control its subscriber base erosion has been the discussion point for pretty much most of bear-case arguments over the recent past. And nothing much has changed.



The company reported that its quarterly churn rate has declined from 2.37% to 2.24% on a sequential basis. Taking a closer look at the data reveals that the churn rate for its legacy operations remained constant at 1.95% but its CTF-related churn rate shrank from 3.01% in the first quarter, to 2.69% in the second quarter. This improvement of 32 basis points is a very welcome development, but not enough to signal a turnaround.



You see, Frontier has been shedding non-paying accounts in CTF properties over the past 2 quarters to streamline operations. This means that its churn rate for the comparable past 2 quarters was obviously high. The cleanup of these non-paying accounts was completed in the first quarter, so it was naturally expected that the churn rate would come down in the second quarter.



The 32-basis point decline in CTF churn rate doesn’t automatically mean that the company managed to improve its service quality and persuaded its users to stay with the network. In fact, I’m of the opinion that the decline in churn rate was pretty much driven by the completion of account cleanup activity on Frontier’s part.



(Source: Frontier’s CTF Churn Rate, Company Presentation)



This is evident in the chart above. It goes to indicate that involuntary CTF churn rate (due to account cleanup) has come down but the voluntary figure (users abandoning Frontier’s services) still hasn’t changed. This suggests that Frontier is yet to fix the issues that are driving its subscribers away.

Investors takeaway

It’s understandable if Frontier shareholders had high hopes for the company and were looking for signs of a turnaround. But unfortunately, those signs haven’t been presented to us yet. Merely posting a higher-than-projected EBITDA figure due to cost-cutting efforts doesn’t change the underlying fact that Frontier’s churn rate is still quite high and users are still abandoning its network. Until the company provides us with some concrete numbers, which points to a sustainable decline in subscriber losses, I would advise risk-averse investors to refrain from initiating long-side positions in the company. The turnaround story isn’t here yet.



