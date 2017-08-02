Transocean Writes Down $1.7 Billion

Transocean (RIG) has just reported its second-quarter results. As was previously disclosed, the company recorded an $1.597 billion impairment related to the sale of its jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling. In addition to this, the company recorded a $113 million impairment related primarily to the midwater floater asset group. As a result of these impairments, the GAAP loss for the quarter was $1.69 billion. The adjusted net income was $1 million, beating analysts' estimates that pointed to a loss. Transocean finished the second quarter with $2.47 billion of cash and $6.5 billion of long-term debt, while $865 million of debt was classified as debt due within one year.

Let's now look at Transocean's results through the prism of what we have already seen and heard from drillers during this earnings season. The jack-up-related impairment was unavoidable and won't influence trading of Transocean shares. The midwater segment impairment is also not a big surprise. As I detailed in an earlier article on Transocean, there's hardly any value in the midwater/deepwater segment after rigs finish their current contracts. In my view, the timing of the retirement of midwater floaters Transocean Prospect and Transocean Searcher was not coincidental, as it allowed Transocean to report the impairment together with the major loss resulting from the sale of the jack-up segment.

Scrapping continues throughout the industry, although the pace is slower than it should be due to accounting consequences. Diamond Offshore (DO) has just reported that it would scrap five semis. Ensco (ESV) indicated that it will "rationalize legacy assets" once the merger with Atwood Oceanics (ATW) is complete. All leading offshore drillers will become much leaner than now, and Transocean is one of the primary candidates for mass scrapping.

Transocean has recently been aggressive on the contract side and decided to reactivate GSF Development Driller I for a short-term job on the other side of the planet. Perhaps this was a move that should have shown creditors that stacked fleet has real chances to get work, and that creditors should not mentally write off all of Transocean's cold stacked rigs. Nevertheless, I consider that all of the Transocean drillships built in 1998-2001 are doomed and won't see any work again.

Long-term drillship contracts with Shell (RDS.A) and Chevron (CVX) remain Transocean's main strength. Other than this, the company has little to offer now. While great operating performance allowed adjusted earnings to stay in the positive territory, it's hard to expect that Transocean will report positive earnings in the second quarter. The main hit will come from the contract for Deepwater Nautilus with Shell which ends in August. The rig currently operates at a dayrate of $456,000. More big contracts roll off at end of the year, as Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 and Discoverer Luanda will finish their jobs, which carry dayrates of $415,000 and $431,000. Thus, Transocean's earnings will slip into the negative territory and will stay there until the real rebound in the offshore drilling market.

The company's shares will continue to trade on expectations (or lack thereof) of the rebound in the industry. I don't expect that the company's ability to beat analysts' estimates will have a major impact on its shares in the coming days. In my view, Transocean will concentrate on the extension of the credit facility, which is necessary because the management missed the chance to issue equity immediately after OPEC/non-OPEC deal, when Transocean stock traded in the $15-$16 range for more than one month.

Interestingly, the recent upside in oil prices did not translate into upside for Transocean shares. Nevertheless, I continue to expect opportunities for a short-term play once shares of Transocean get above $9. The long-term outlook remains very cloudy.

