Exxon Mobil Or Chevron: Which Is The Better Buy Here?

Both are regarded as strong stocks -- why not make larger capital gains in the better price-positioned one at present? Pictorial price range expectations trends follow.

A recent article posing the above question between Bank of America and Citigroup prompted the above question by a reader. It can be evaluated in the same way.

Market-maker daily price range forecasts

I heard from a Seeking Alpha reader who was reflecting on upcoming earnings reports by two major money center banks, Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C). They requested a similar comparison for the two big international oil giants, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). Anticipating such reports -- and much more -- well-informed market-making (MM) professionals helping investment organization clients adjust billion-dollar portfolios in these stocks reveal their coming price limit expectations.

To protect firm capital temporarily and necessarily put at risk, they engineer hedging deals in leveraged derivative securities. Prices paid and deal structures created tell their implied forecasts. Here is how they see the risk/reward trade-offs for Exxon Mobil and for Chevron and several other integrated oil producer stocks:

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not wrong) of MMs protecting themselves from possible damaging future price moves. Their forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale. The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the vertical red scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. XOM is at location 6, while CVX is a bit above and to the right at 18. Please note that of these major integrated oil producers only one (Exxon) has downside risk exposures less than 7%, and many of them have more downside price change exposure than upside price change prospect.

This condition is endemic among all these commodity stocks, whose products' base prices are in a state of world oversupply and shifting usage demands. Advancing technology has made awareness of vast supplies available at costs of extraction far below what was once thought ordinary. Awareness of ecological problems caused by coal and oil combustion, coupled with assured availability of natural gas fuel for electrical generation has promise of a shift in transportation usage (oil's largest demand) from gasoline to natural gas fueled electricity, at considerably lower costs per traveled mile.

Meanwhile, an extractive industry long dominated by a handful of giant integrated international producers has lost control of oil production supply, due to advances in extractive technology. Those majors have been behind in the technology development and have financed huge high-cost projects that have no hope of having economic costs of production if pursued further. More flexible aggressive smaller Exploration & Production (E&P) companies have pressed the technology forward under financing that forces production regardless of consumption demand.

The result is a huge, essential industry that is in a multi-year adjustment process unlikely to be confronted by demand able to support supply driven by financial and competitive motivations. Market appraisals of the reward/risk positions of stocks in the E&P community seen in Figure 2 are extensions of the troubled picture seen in Figure 1.

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

Here the rewards and risks are being appraised mostly as larger in degree in comparison to those in Figure 1. In a subsequent article we will look at the possible variations seen in PXD at 7 and SWN at 22.

But the challenges being faced by the whole energy fuels industry are likely to keep most of its stocks as high-risk, subdued-reward candidates for portfolio investment. That should be evident more in their prospect comparisons with other industry groups and the overall market than in comparisons between energy stocks.

The comparison of XOM with CVX, in MMs' perception

XOM may be the stock of most interest among the two. Here is how it has been seen during the last six months market days in terms of likely coming price ranges daily.

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

XOM's current implied price range forecast has a downside prospect of $77.73, or some 30% of its full range of up to $85.81. That sets XOM's current range index (RI) at 30. The other 70% is a prospective gain from $80.17 of +7%.

We use the RI to see how well the MMs' prior forecasts have worked out. In the past 5 years of 1261 daily implied forecasts 306 of them have had RIs of ~30. Each of the 306 has been subjected to our standard time-efficient risk management discipline (TERMD), which hypothetically buys at a cost of the next market day's closing price and sells at the first end of day price occurring at or above the range forecast top. If that hasn't happened in 3 months (63 market days) the position is sold at end of day with its liquidated capital available for reinvestment in a best choice of that day's end of market forecasts.

The XOM history of 306 RI forecasts at 30 shows that only 47 out of every 100 (less than half) were closed out at a price above its cost. Relative to stocks producing competitive rates of price change returns, such Win Odds are grossly non-competitive. All 306 XOM closeouts averaged net gains of +0.3%, compared to the current upside prospect of +7%, giving the forecast a credibility ratio of 0.0, a stringent warning of future price performance. Relevant averages for current best alternative issues are in Figure 4.

The average holding period of those 306 prior forecasts was 51 market days or 10+ calendar weeks. Compounding the +0.3% net gains 5+ times in a market-day year (of 252) produces an annual rate of gain (CAGR) of +2%. That's no promise, just a figure to compare against when considering other alternative investment candidates.

During those prior holding periods prices fluctuate, sometimes below cost. Those interim loss-potential exposures are the real measure of risk, since it is at their worst condition where an investor is most likely to fear the present loss will worsen and never recover. For XOM those experiences have averaged -5.0%, more than half of the not-credible forecast gain potential.

What matters relative to today's investment decision on XOM is what is likely to be experienced during its next 3-month holding period. What may have happened to XOM's price in the 4th quarter of 2008 or the first quarter of 2009 is immaterial if no RI forecasts of 30 were encountered there. All of what occurred then is included in its current averages.

Risk is not static -- it depends on price at the time of commitment. The future is what counts, not some unrelated past history, despite the assertions of academics and industry "consultants."

Now let's look at alternative choice possibilities, starting with CVX.

Figure 4

(Used with permission)

CVX's current forecast provides a slightly larger upside prospect than XOM of some +7.9%, with a smaller downside Range Index of 21. Its RI is below its most frequent level in its past 5-year array of experiences. That is shown in the small picture of their distribution at the bottom of Figure 4, and often is an encouraging sign.

How badly those prior forecasts have turned out leaves its net %payoffs of -2.1%, far behind XOM's +0.3% breakeven and totally unrelated to its current +7.9% forecast upside expectation. Its credibility ratio is negative, worse than the zero of XOM.

The negative net %payoff is the result of a Win Odds of 38 out of each 100, worse than XOM's 47 out of 100. At present, MM expectations for both of these stocks are not to be believed. Perhaps that might be viewed as a benefit, if the investor had no other choices.

Does that make a preference of XOM over CVX an easy decision? Perhaps. But should you stop there with a capital commitment to an equity position in Integrated Oil Stocks?

Our comparisons up to this point have been between just these two stocks. There are many other alternatives in a wide array of sectors and industries, nearly all of which offer more promising price gain prospects. Dividend yields in these stocks should be viewed at present as return of capital, rather than real income.

When we consider XOM and CVX, they can also be pitted against a present-day market-average-index ETF coming price range forecast, or against the averages of forecasts for over 2,500 stock and ETFs, or the averages of the best 20 from that population.

Figure 5 shows the MM community making hedging bets to protect itself in ways that forecast upside price change prospects for a population of over 2,500 issues. Those actions average +12.4% gains, bigger than PNCs, or STTs.

But the forecast population average upside prospect is without credibility (column 13: -0.1) , the result of achieving past actual %payoffs from their various prior RIs (now averaging 30). Those average outcomes of only +2.8% instead of today's suggested 12.4% average come from the market's prior various issue RI forecasts that were the same as today's. The disappointment is due importantly to a Win Odds history of only 62/100 or just 5 profitable outcomes out of every 8 forecasts.

Figure 5

Source: blockdesk.com

SPDR S&P500 index ETF (SPY) as a general market performance index has a smaller current upside forecast of only +4.8%, but a small downside exposure history from RIs like today (50 in column 7) of only -2.6%.

Is the equity market too high and dangerous? The aggregate picture from 2680 issues may suggest so, with prior downside price change experiences averaging -8.7%. But an aggregate single ETF of ~500 holdings gives a very different perspective. Its current forecast is mid-range (RI of 50), and still has price drawdown experiences of only -2.6%. SPY's 3-month win odds are a very reassuring (to those concerned over a market crash in the next 3 months) 90 out of 100.

Another relevant comparison can be made by having a sense of what the best in the forecast population have to offer in these various relevant investment dimensions. A screening of the 2680 to find their top 1% produces an average of the top 20. The group's superiority comes from a high WinOdds (83 out of every 100), which produces better %payoffs than are being forecast, yet are of past experiences that generate CAGRs in triple-digit outcomes.

Does that help make XOM a preferred investment?

It all depends on you, and your preferences and priorities. Is a present prospect of a credible market-proxy ETF with high odds of a small profitable outcome over the next 3 months more or less appealing than holding an odds-on stock likely to pay you a dividend that is likely to come out of the stock's price decline during that period?

And it opens the door to comparisons with other stocks that may have a combination of advantages far better than either XOM or CVX.

Conclusion

If we had to bet today and choose only between XOM and CVX, it would be for SPY or the legendary cartoon of the investment advisor counseling his clients "put your money in your mattress." But that reflects our sense of priorities and preferences. Yours may be different, and they are the ones that count, not what appeals to some outside recommender.

So, readers, do any of you have more appealing candidates for portfolio wealth-building comparison choices than are offered by either LMT, NOC or GD? Offer them up and we will provide the MM community's evaluations, backstopped by the history of their prior similar forecasts?

We're open to your ideas. We know there are better choices, but your offered suggestions can get a free analysis (perhaps not immediately - this one took a week or so), while our best-odds MM Intelligence lists have a modest cost because they save time and are the product of comprehensive current comparisons.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations. We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, (see the author's SA profile) has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.