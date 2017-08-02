Reviewing BP After 6 Months Of OPEC Supply Cuts

OPEC/non-OPEC supply cuts have enabled Brent to hold its ground at $50, but haven't created the surge many in the industry were hoping for.

Looking at the progress BP plc has made over the course of 1H 2017.

2017 is a big year for BP plc (NYSE:BP). A series of upstream projects coming online, seven to be exact assuming guidance is met, gives the energy giant a chance to bolster its cash flow streams without having to wait for a higher oil price environment. Let's dig in to BP's financials.

Before that, it's worth noting that June marked the sixth month of OPEC and other oil exporting nation's attempt to prop up oil prices. Brent is holding its own around $50 a barrel give or take a few bucks in either direction, but the supply cuts haven't created the move upwards that many in the industry were hoping for.

There won't be a rally to $60 anytime soon, short of a black swan event, so energy majors have to adjust to a lower forever scenario if they want to truly be sustainable on a cash flow basis. BP plc pays out a hefty yield, one that has given investors some sort of return during the downturn, and cash flow stability is needed to ensure a cut doesn't come 'round.

Cash flow protected by upstream volume growth

Including a $1.4 billion working capital release, BP generated $6.9 billion in pre-tax operating cash flow in Q2 indicating an organic cash flow yield of $5.5 billion. That was down from $5.7 billion in Q1 ($4.4 billion plus working capital build of $1.3 billion) as larger upstream volumes were offset by weaker realizations.

The start up of a major natural gas project in Egypt in March (Taurus/Libra, 80,000 BOE/d net at peak), a big North Sea oil project in May (Qud 204, 45,000 BOE/d net), and the Trinidad Onshore Compression (boost natural gas output to ensure stable supplies to nearby Atlantic LNG plant and downstream operations, 24,500 BOE/d net) in April helped push BP's underlying upstream production up by 7% y-o-y. Even better, the Taurus & Libra fields were brought online eight months ahead of schedule and the Trinidad project came online under budget.

For 1H, BP posted $11.2 billion in organic cash flow (not including w/c changes). ~$22-23 billion in annual organic cash flow generation can be used as a benchmark for what to expect in a $50-52 Brent world. Keep in mind that will change over time with new upstream projects coming online.

Stacked against $7.9 billion in capex in 1H ($4.3 billion in Q2) and a little over $2 billion in cash dividends (doesn't include scrip dividend paid in shares), BP covered its "normal" spend. However, $4.3 billion in Gulf of Mexico related payments ate into BP's balance sheet. The firm also pursued some small acquisitions.

Source: BP plc

For the rest of the year, BP's GoM liability will cost another half a billion dollars (midpoint of guidance). Its 2017 capex budget is between $15-17 billion, implying flat to elevated spending in 2H. On the dividend front its scrip payments are increasing its share count, something to be monitored, but most likely cash dividends will be broadly in-line with 1H (for a ~$4.5 billion annualized rate). Scrip dividends are saving BP between $1-1.5 billion per year on a cash basis.

By 2018, BP is guiding for its GoM payments to climb down to $2 billion. From 2019 onward that will fall further to $1 billion per year for a while. When management says divestments will cover that I would caution that isn't the right way to view those expenditures. GoM payments should be considered part of BP's maintenance costs (cash that must be spent) and part of its overall cost structure.

Management is aware of the pitfalls that having a high cash flow break even prices entails, which is why BP noted that if Brent stays below $45 for "a long period" of time capex could be cut below $15 billion. If Brent averages around $50 then capex would come in around $15 billion. Timing on major project completions will be key to making that possible.

Investors can look forward to BP bringing four more big upstream projects coming online this year; the tight gas Khazzan project in Oman, the big Zohr gas field in Egypt, the Persephone gas project in Australia, and the Juniper gas field in Trinidad & Tobago. The biggest catalysts for BP will be the Khazzan (115,000 BOE/d net peak rate) and Juniper (66,500 BOE/d net) projects due to its large interest in those development, followed by the Zohr (40,000 BOE/d net) project with the Persephone project (8,000 BOE/d net) being rather marginal.

Balance sheet update

At the end of June, BP had $64.72 billion in current assets and total assets of $263.12 billion. Versus $54.84 billion in current liabilities and $164.65 billion in total liabilities. Its gearing level has climbed to 28.8% in Q2, the upper end of its 20-30% band, as net debt stood at $39.8 billion. Up from $38.6 billion in Q1.

$5 billion in asset sales this year will help cover BP's short term problems, with the vast majority of those proceeds coming in Q3 & Q4. Only a small amount of divestments were locked in during 1H. However, BP is giving something up in return and at a certain point "high-grading", the idea that assets sold off weren't very economical or didn't fit in with the overall asset base so the cash flow & income impact is marginal, no longer holds water.

BP does have a large asset base and undoubtedly some of those assets really are better off in the hands of another firm, but divestments aren't a never ending source of cash. Going forward, BP aims to raise $2-3 billion per year through asset sales, but organic cash flow generation is what really matters.

Final thoughts

Growing upstream volumes and reduced capex requirements will push BP's break even Brent price (on a cash flow basis) down to the low $50s even when including Gulf of Mexico payments. A markedly better picture than needing $60 Brent considering crude prices will remain range-bound for years and years. If this goal is achieved that would be a big win for income investors.

BP's performance during the second half of 2017 will be aided by the ramp up and completion of those seven upstream projects, with more to look forward to in 2018 as the Shah Deniz 2 expansion in the Caspian Sea comes online. Oil prices will still reign supreme and the only way for BP plc to end its scrip dividend, halting shareholder dilution, while protecting its cash payout is to sport a better cash flow position. That might be possible by mid-to-late 2018, but only if management adjusts BP's capex accordingly.

Expect divestments and improved cash flow generation to pull down on BP's gearing level in 2H, and watch out for future 2018+ capex commentary as a lower spend rate would be the right call. Investors looking to read more about BP plc should check out its Trinidad & Tobago division, especially as recent discoveries underpin future gas-weighted growth projects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.