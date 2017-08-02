Chicago Bridge & Iron: Major Changes Likely Coming

As of the time of this writing, Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) is the second-largest holding in my portfolio. Given its prominent role in my list of companies, and since I am quite familiar with the company and its operations, I figured it might be an interesting idea to dig into the numbers and give my thoughts on the prospects that it appears to offer shareholders as we near their second quarter earnings release on Aug. 7. In this work, I will cover three specific things that I believe investors should watch carefully because each of these can, individually, make a material impact on the enterprise.

Expect clarity on problem projects

During the first quarter, CBI had some trouble with a few of its projects. In all, the company had to book unapproved changed orders worth $505.8 million by the end of the quarter. This represents an increase over the $121.1 million seen at the end of the company's 2016 fiscal year. By the very nature of accounting, unapproved change orders are deemed to be fairly easy to estimate the impact of and must be considered probable in terms of recovery if management elects to book them for revenue purposes. During the quarter, the company booked sales related to these totaling $454.3 million, so management is of the opinion that they will be able to collect on most of this amount.

At this time, only $166 million worth of their unapproved change orders are subject to arbitration proceedings, but the rest are subject to "early commercial discussions." Specific names weren't given but, given the timeline of all its projects, the $24 million reserve the company took on one of its two joint venture projects was likely attributable to Cameron LNG. Two other projects, due to labor-related inefficiences, took aggregate reserves of $82 million ($70 million for one and $12 million for the other). The larger of these is estimated to be 67% of the way done, and the other is 85% done, with expected completion dates in January 2018 and September 2017, respectively.

For the quarter, I believe investors should watch what becomes of these change orders. Now that CBI's legal risk with Westinghouse has been meaningfully mitigated and now that they have lowered their debt enough to no longer be a concern (for a while and so long as their EBITDA does not deteriorate materially), this is probably the single largest risk to the business. If they cannot get at least a large chunk of these change orders approved, or if these projects worsen, then there could be trouble for the company (though it's very unlikely to kill the business like its other, aforementioned, troubles could).

Expect some revisions to earnings guidance

While I believe it's likely that CBI has taken the necessary reserves to cover most of their problem projects, I do believe there could be one exception here: Freeport LNG. A while ago, the company received approval to increase the number of workers at their Freeport LNG project so that they could complete the work on time. This is fine but I believe there's a decent chance we could see a reserve associated with it, likely in the range of the $24 million reserve that I believe was taken from Cameron.

Besides that, however, there is one other adjustment that investors should be aware of. As a result of a downward revision for its sale of its Capital Services segment, which took place at the very end of June, the company said that they would have to book a non-cash charge of around $50 million. This won't hurt cash flow whatsoever but it is far worse than the nearly $100 million non-cash gain the company thought they were realize. I do, however, believe that this is already factored into the business's market value.

Backlog should do quite well

For this year, the management team at CBI stated that new awards for the full year (this excludes their Capital Services segment that is now sold off) should be between $10 billion and $12 billion. In the first quarter conference call, the company said that this is trending closer to $12 billion. During the first quarter alone, pro forma new awards came out to $2.84 billion, up materially from $799.4 million seen during the company's fourth quarter. Total backlog, excluding Capital services managed to grow by $934.28 million from $13.01 billion to $13.95 billion as a result.

I believe that this is evidence the company is likely to report a further increase in backlog during the second quarter. While its Technology segment is its smallest set of operations, I am actually the most interested in what will transpire there. During the first quarter, a surge in new awards pushed that segment's backlog up $70.08 million from $1.03 billion to nearly $1.10 billion. Since the end of the quarter, this high-margin segment reported eight different awards, with one of them consisting of up to 30 of the company's technologies. I would be shocked if backlog on this front does not improve considerably.

Takeaway

Right now, CBI is looking much, much better than it has in a long while. Sure, the company still needs to regain investor sentiment, but two of its three largest problems are either over or, at the least, mitigated. The only sizable concern right now happens to be unapproved change orders, but the very act of booking most of these as revenue suggests that CBI should be okay unless management made a terrible error. In addition to this, backlog grew last quarter and should likely grow this quarter. If I am correct about this, and if one major area of growth happens to be the company's Technology segment, then better days are likely ahead for the enterprise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.