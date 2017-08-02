3 Reasons To Hold Onto Xperi

Overplayed fears surrounding the memory market which, in fact, will remain stable going forward.

Addition of a valuable asset, DTS Inc, which exposes the company to growing automotive and home automation market along with offsetting litigation concerns.

About the Company

Xperi Corp (XPER) is a technology holding company that has several tech. subsidiaries in its portfolio. The company is involved in providing semiconductor IP, audio and imaging solutions. Subsidiaries and brands of the company include DTS Technologies, Tessera Technologies, FotoNation and Invensas.

Tessera Technologies is involved in the provision of semiconductor IP including packaging and interconnect solutions. Xperi generated 88% of its revenue from semiconductor IP during year ended 2016. DTS and FotoNation provide audio and imaging solutions for home, mobile and automotive markets.

Going forward, Xperi is planning to generate half of its revenue from product licensing which includes audio and video solutions.

Source: Investors’ Presentation Q2 2017

The transition towards voice and imaging is the basis of our buy thesis on Xperi. Details follow:

Thesis

Xperi is trading at a low earnings-multiple due to litigation concerns involving Amkor Technologies (AMKR), and cyclicality fears related to big customers of Xperi.

The company trades around 9.6 times 2018 earnings. Low multiple is supported by the argument that Amkor might not renew its contract after 2018 and Xperi will lose 15% of its revenue.

Further, as the company generates 29% of its revenue from Micron (MU) and SK Hynix Inc, cyclicality might come into play. That’s why a low multiple is justified for Xperi.

However, bears fail to acknowledge that Xperi has a portfolio of operating subsidiaries including DTS Technologies, FotoNation and Invensas. Semiconductor packaging and interconnect revenue that made up around 88% of the company’s total revenue during 2016 will go down to 58% after DTS' results are consolidated. See the charts below:

Source: SEC Filings DTS and Teserra

It can be seen that Xperi will generate a larger chunk of its revenue from audio and imaging solutions going forward. This transition will more than offset the revenue decline in semiconductor IP if Amkor refuses to renew the licensing deal after 2018. In other words, the impact of losing Amkor won't be material as revenue base shifts towards product IP. Things would have been different if semiconductor IP revenue persisted around 88%. See our revenue forecast chart below:





Revenue gained encapsulates DTS’ 2015 revenue for prudent estimation. Note that Xperi projected (pdf) $187.5 million in DTS revenue for 2016. Revenue for year end 2016 is used as the starting point for semiconductor & IP and product licensing revenue.

DTS revenue is assumed to grow at a CAGR of 6% p.a. during 2016-2021. The growth assumption is in line with DTS’ revenue growth during 2013-2015. The company grew its revenue at 5% p.a. during the period. However, including the 2016 estimation carried out by Xperi, DTS’ revenue growth stands (pdf) at around 15% during 2013-2017.

Double digit growth is plausible; see a dated forecast from our “PRO DTS Inc” initiation report back in the day.

Estimates for unit numbers from NPD, Parks Associates, IDC, JEITA, IHS IMS, CEA, Quixel, IHS Screen Digest, DTS's estimates

Revenue lost is based on the assumption that Amkor won’t renew the licensing contract and Xperi will lose 15% of its revenue. Net margin is assumed to be around 22% for 2017 and 2018 followed by 30% during 2019 and 2020. Net margin for Xperi stood at around 43% during year ended 2015, which dropped down to 22% during year ended 2016 amid DTS acquisition related expenses.

Net margin will move up from 22% going forward as the company starts to experience cost synergies, and one-time acquisition costs start to disappear.

All in all, it can be seen, even if Xperi losses Amkor business, the company is set to sustain its EPS, thanks to DTS’ acquisition.

Regarding the cyclicality in the memory industry, as we’ve argued in another piece on Micron, cyclical nature of the business will gradually disappear going forward amid proliferation of connected devices.

The demand for memory isn’t just coming from the PC side as it was true in the past. The demand pool has extended beyond PC to include portable connected devices, IoT phenomenon and data centers. The point is that weakness in demand from one segment will be offset by strength in demand from another segment of the market. Therefore, cyclicality, as we know it, won’t hold true going forward.

Audio solutions of DTS are a big win for Xperi. DTS is licensed in more than 2 billion devices. The company holds around 600 U.S. patents for Audio solutions. Moreover, DTS is exposed to the growth of automotive market including advance driving assistance market, home automation market and, naturally, the mobile devices market. Automotive and home automation are a double digit growth markets. Mobile refresh cycles will continue to boost DTS’ revenue amid consumer’s affection for frequent upgrades. You can also take a look at our past report on DTS to get a clear idea about DTS’ business and key competitive advantages.

Transition to audio and imaging solutions and misplaced cyclicality fears indicate that Xperi can and should trade around a higher multiple.

Therefore, pricing Xperi purely like a packaging and interconnect company that serves the memory market isn’t correct. And, as mentioned above, memory market isn’t fading.

Micron’s results, going forward, will act as a catalyst for stock price growth of Micron itself and Xperi. Our view is that memory downturn fears are overplayed and the sentiment will reverse with earnings beat going forward.

Speaking of earnings, Xperi recently released its results beating both the top line and bottom line consensus. The company reported an EPS of $0.36 fueled by a revenue growth of astonishing 36.2% on a Y/Y basis. Xperi is guiding for a mid-point revenue of $407 million for year ended 2017, which is above the analyst consensus of $395.2 million. It is also above the highest revenue estimate by any Wall Street analyst. High estimate for 2017 revenue stands at around $400 million.

Higher guidance and current beat indicates that analysts aren’t gauging DTS’ advantage completely. Further, market is clinging onto the memory downturn fears, which are reflected in cautious forecasts.

Let’s take a look at Value

Economic Value Added, or EVA, approach reveals that the stock has some upside even assuming Amkor doesn’t renew the licensing contract.

Earnings are based on the revenue and earnings forecast posted above. Amkor’s revenue is eliminated after 2018 in case the licensing contract isn’t renewed. However, the revenue is not eliminated in the second case. Common assumptions include:

Net margin of 22% that will rise to 30% by 2019.

No growth is assumed in perpetuity.

Dividends aren’t deducted in order to capture the whole value.

Cost of Equity of 7.5% is used for valuation.

Cost of capital is also expected to increase in line with earnings growth.

However, if Amkor renews licensing, there is more upside.

Note that Amkor made up around 15% of Xperi’s revenue during 2016. The contract runs until the end of 2018. Therefore, 15% of current revenue is deducted from 2019 onwards for valuation purpose. It is worth mentioning that the valuation without Amkor contract translates into earnings growth of 10% p.a. during 2017 to 2022. On the other hand, earnings forecast, with Amkor as a customer beyond 2018, result in a CAGR of 12% over the same period. Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 15% over the same period. All in all, EVA points towards value.

Bottom line

The stock is trading quite low given cyclicality fears and the possibility of losing a key customer. However, DTS and imaging revenue will offset any setback as a result of Amkor leaving the customer board. Moreover, packaging and interconnect revenue isn’t under imminent threat due to changing nature of memory cycle. In reality, Xperi has a portfolio of subsidiaries that are exposed to the growth of home automation, automotive and mobile market. Recent earnings depicted double digit growth conforming to the bull thesis. Valuation also points to upside. To conclude, Xperi is a buy on current weakness.

Thesis Risk

Due to IP based business model, the company is prone to misuse of its technology leading to lost revenue. The company indulges in litigation against infringes. However, this might not result is same inflows as if companies willingly pay royalty for the IP. Further, litigation against big customers can affect the ongoing relationship and materially affect future contracts. Investors should closely follow litigation activities of Xperi as it can materially affect the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This publication is for informational purpose only and reflects the opinion of Focus Equity’s analysts. This opinion doesn’t constitute a professional investment advice. Our senior technology analyst compiled this research piece. Focus Equity, an independent equity research firm, is a team of analysts that strives to provide investment ideas to the U.S. equity investors.