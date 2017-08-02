Rowan Cos. Plc (RDC) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rowan Cos. Plc (NYSE:RDC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 02, 2017

Carrie Prati - Rowan Cos. Plc

Welcome to Rowan's second quarter 2017 earnings call. We appreciate your interest in Rowan. A copy of the company's earnings report issued earlier this morning can be found on our website at rowan.com and as a reminder, we issued our latest Fleet Status Report on July 19.

Joining me on the call this morning are Tom Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Keller, Executive Vice President, Business Development; and Stephen Butz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Tom, I'd like remind you that expectations expressed during this conference call are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks, assumptions, trends and uncertainties such as market conditions in the general economy, commodity prices, offshore drilling activity levels, renegotiation, early termination or cancellation of contracts, risks related to our joint venture with Saudi Aramco and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Please refer to our earnings release and SEC filings on our website that more fully describe forward-looking statements, risk factors and other events that could impact future results. Please note that information discussed during today's call is as of now and may be outdated at the time of any replay of this call.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Tom Burke, Rowan's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you, Carrie, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2017 earnings call. We appreciate your participation today and your continued interest and investment in Rowan. Following my prepared remarks, Mark will give you an update on the offshore drilling market and then Stephen will walk you through our financial performance and guidance. After that, we will open up the call for questions.

In the second quarter, we secured multiple contract commitments for our jack-up fleet, supporting our position that operators are currently more focused on activities with lower capital commitment and shorter cap cycles. We continue to see opportunities for our ultra-deepwater drillship in late 2017 and in 2018, but we have a close eye on commodity prices as we enter budget season and the effect that that might have on projected commencement dates in 2018.

We look forward to the launch of ARO Drilling, our joint venture with Saudi Aramco. We experienced some delays with certain regulatory approvals due to holidays over the summer, but anticipate an operational start date this quarter. We believe this venture with Saudi Aramco differentiates us from our peer group and will provide steady and profitable growth in the coming years.

As ARO Drilling begins operations, we believe the scope and scale of this excellent business opportunity will become more apparent to our investors. For the last several months, the ARO Drilling team, with Saudi Aramco and Rowan's support, have been running a thorough (03:43) newbuild design process. We expect to submit the first newbuild order into the newly formed marine yard company in 2018.

Delivery is expected in 2021 for the first of 20 state-of-the-art, fit-for-purpose modern jack-ups, each with 16 years of firm contract backlog. We are excited about this opportunity. Few offshore drillers have the chance to newbuild against (04:10) long-term contracts. Initiating this project at the bottom of the cycle allows us to have the full attention of rig designers and the equipment providers.

We also believe we'll be able to harness the latest data analytics method and other new technology in the rig design stage to reduce rig operating costs and deliver what we believe will be the most efficient jack-ups ever built.

Stephen will review our financial performance in detail, but in summary, we reported a net loss of $0.23 per diluted share in the second quarter, down from earnings of $0.07 per diluted share in the previous quarter, but beating consensus.

Our second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $131 million versus the consensus estimates of $104 million, partly driven by increased deepwater revenue as the Rowan Reliance remained on contract with Cobalt until the end of June.

During the quarter, we repurchased a modest amount of debt, further bolstering our solid financial position. Our outstanding operational uptime continued in the second quarter. We had less than 1% downtime fleetwide, and exhibited ongoing capital spending and cost control, which results in a cash balance at quarter end of slightly below $1.2 billion.

We continued to examine (05:36) options to reduce costs companywide, where (05:38) safety and operational integrity remains our utmost priority. A solid safety record and reliable operational performance are important to drive repeat business from our customers.

We recently moved two of our warm-stacked drillships next to each other at a key site in South Texas. We believe we can lower our warm-stacking costs on these two rigs while not sacrificing the ability to return to work for our customers in a timely manner with no major reactivation costs. I would note that we have a lot of flexibility in where we stack these drillships into their retractable thrusters.

Before handing the call over to Mark, I would like to share a few thoughts on the market. We are pleased to see a recent uptick in fixtures (06:25) throughout the industry, supporting the premise of a transition on trough to recovery. Although we are cognizant that the path to higher (06:35) day rates and utilization may be gradual, both increased retirements of assets and the number of working (06:40) jack-ups and floaters is encouraging. While there have been a few outliers in the past quarter, we continue to hear from our customers that modern, high-spec units in both the jack-up and floater markets are the rigs of choice.

When we break down the recent (06:58) utilization numbers, modern and more capable drilling units are reaching high utilization. As Rowan's mission is to be focused on demanding contract drilling services, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from this customer preference and improved utilization.

Now for more detailed look at the market, I'll hand the call over to Mark.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Tom, and good morning, everyone. Today, I will discuss our views of the jack-up and ultra-deepwater markets and provide an update on our recent contract announcements before turning the call over to Stephen. Commodity price instability in the second quarter brought about a wave of various sentiments (07:36) in the capital markets for offshore drillers. However, marketed utilization held firm and actually increased slightly across the worldwide fleet. A significant number of fixtures were announced during the quarter and our restrained activity outlook for the remainder of 2017 has not changed.

That being said, we are mindful that if commodity prices don't inspire confidence as we move through the E&P budget season, the drilling projects currently scheduled for 2018, especially in the ultra-deepwater market, could slip to the right. In the meantime, we continue to aggressively pursue direct negotiation and tender opportunities worldwide as we are intensely focused on adding backlog to the Rowan fleet.

Let's take a look at jack-ups. Worldwide market utilization is currently at 70%, relatively flat since our last call. As Tom mentioned, we continue to believe that younger more capable jack-ups will be the rigs that secure available work as demand gradually recovers, and industry fixtures (08:43) thus far in 2017 supports this conviction.

In the North Sea, we had an active quarter of contract awards. As outlined in our most recent Fleet Status Report, Lundin extended its contract on the Rowan Viking for an additional 180 days, keeping that rig busy until August of 2018. The Rowan Norway return to work for an accommodation program with Repsol Sinopec in the UK. And the Rowan Stavanger is anticipated to commence operations with Repsol Norge in Norway for a P&A program in September.

Additionally, Total committed to the Gorilla V for two years of work, estimated to start in September/ October of this year. The Gorilla V has been on contract with Total for over 11 years. This is an example of a great customer relationship and Rowan is very proud of earning the continued business from Total. Though we haven't disclosed new day rates in the region due to the competitive nature of the market, I can tell you that we continue to have positive margins on all of our new contracts.

In Saudi Arabia, we extended the Gilbert Rowe contract to the end of August. And J.P. Bussell started working for Saudi Aramco on July 9, in advance of its contribution to the joint venture. The four Tarzan Class jack-up units are now together, providing standardization synergies to efficiently serve Saudi Aramco's drilling needs for years to come. We're currently in discussion on extending the Bob Palmer as its current contract expires at the end of August.

As one of the few jack-ups that drills deep gas wells in the Arabian Gulf, we are hopeful for a contract extension in the near term. Additionally, we believe there may be an opportunity to secure incremental demand with our largest customer. Outside of Saudi Arabia, multiple tender opportunities are ongoing as the Middle East continues to be the leading driver of jack-up demand worldwide.

Now turning to Trinidad. Since our last call, EXL II and the Ralph Coffman contracts were both extended with their current customers. All three of our jack-ups operating in the region continue to perform well operationally. And we anticipate adding backlog to our Trinidad fleet in the near term.

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico remains one of the weakest jack-up (11:16) in the world and it may be challenging to secure continuous work for EXL III and the Gorilla IV, while we are talking to multiple operators about future opportunities.

I'd like to mention a few points about some leasing and upcoming offshore bid rounds. In Mexico, we're pleased to see the success of shallow water awards in Round 2.1 that should be supportive of jack-up demand and look forward to Round 2.4 in January 2018, where 30 deepwater areas would be offered. Brazil is also anticipating the upcoming 14th Round in September.

Additionally, the industry is closely watching the proposed changes to Brazilian legislation, which would reduce local content rules (12:06) retroactively to blocks awarded in the past that have current and anticipated demand. Collectively, we are encouraged by the role of Latin America is positioning itself to play in rig demand recovery.

Now focusing on ultra-deepwater. Current marketed utilization for floaters rated for operating and water depths 7,500 feet or greater is 75%, up slightly since our last call. While we continue to believe that the overall floater demand will continue to be outstripped by contract roll-offs until sometime in 2018, the demand for top tier ultra-deepwater units, specifically well equipped 7th generation drillships may see improvements in advance of the total fleet as the relatively small number of available rigs in that class begin to secure contracts.

Again, a caveat on this is that incremental contracting of ultra-deepwater drilling rigs will be largely dependent on the commodity price environment during the upcoming 2018 budget season. In general, we continue to see multiple opportunities for our drillships with near-term availability. Commencement dates range from late 2017 to mid-2018, though weighted towards the latter. Though we are strongly pursuing all projects, we are quite mindful not to take on excessive exposure to contractual risk purely for the sake of utilization.

In preparation for market recovery, albeit gradual, we focus on what we can control, delivering customer satisfaction through safe and efficient operations which should lead to repeat business and added backlog, providing value to our shareholders.

This concludes my remarks and I will now turn the call over to Stephen.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. I will now review our second quarter 2017 financial results and provide you with an update on our cost and (14:13) capital spending guidance before opening the call for questions and answers.

As Mark mentioned, we are pleased with the jack-up contract awards in the second quarter. Combining extensions and new contracts, we booked approximately 1,400 rig days and $137 million in backlog for our jack-up fleet. We expect this backlog will add to our gross profit, albeit not at the levels that we would normally hope for. While we continue to experience downward pressure on day rates, we are encouraged by the slight uptick in jack-up utilization across the industry.

Now I'll walk you through our quarterly results. This morning, we reported a net loss of $28.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, which includes a $2.4 million gain on the early retirement of approximately $36 million of debt. Second quarter revenue was $318 million, excluding rebillable items, a decrease of 14% from the prior quarter, primarily due to the Rowan Renaissance rolling off contract in April as well as slightly lower average day rates and fewer operating days for our jack-up fleet.

While operating costs remain relatively flat quarter-over-quarter, as ramp-up costs on rigs scheduled to go back to work offset cost reductions in other areas, our adjusted EBITDA declined to $131 million from $177 million in the first quarter of 2017, narrowing our EBITDA margin to a still very solid 41% from 47% in the previous quarter.

Our quarterly jack-up utilization decreased slightly to 72% and average day rates experienced a 4% decline. Our deepwater utilization declined to 56%, but average day rates remained relatively flat. Our out-of-service time increased to 13% for the jack-ups, primarily due to out-of-service time from rigs in the Middle East and the North Sea. There was no out-of-service-time on our drillships. Our total operational downtime was less than 1% fleetwide and for the fourth consecutive quarter, our drillships did not incur any unbillable downtime.

While we continue to monitor and closely manage out-of-service time and operational downtime, of course, the more important factor driving financial results today is idle time, where rigs are available to work but we have not secured a contracted. Now idle time across our fleet remained relatively flat in the second quarter at 19%.

Moving into the third quarter and taking into account scheduled out-of-service-time and our contract backlogs, we expect our overall utilization rates for the fleet to remain in the high 60% range.

Looking forward to the expected startup of ARO Drilling, under our Transition Services Agreement, Rowan will be reimbursed for back-office and operations support costs provided to the joint venture, which we will recognize as revenue.

While third quarter transition services revenue will depend on the timing of startup, going forward, we expect a quarterly run rate of approximately $8 million in transition services revenue, declining over the next several years until the joint venture is more self-sufficient.

Moving on to expenses. Operating costs for the second quarter were $165 million net of rebillable items, right in line with our guidance. Operating expenses were also in line with the previous quarter, with an increase in costs for the Rowan Norway and the J.P. Bussell in preparation for new contracts, offset by lower costs on the Gorilla VI, which was stacked in the UK and lower fuel purchases for our idle drillships.

For the third quarter, we expect operating cost to increase slightly to range from $165 million to $175 million and, for the full year, to $635 million to $660 million due to an increase in North Sea drilling activity and the modest delay in the expected startup of ARO Drilling to the third quarter from the second quarter. This guidance excludes rebillables as well as certain potential incremental ARO Drilling pass-through costs that we expect to have a equal offset in revenue.

Second quarter SG&A expenses totaled $22 million, approximately $2 million less than the previous quarter. SG&A expenses were also below our guidance, due partly to our reduced stock price and its impact on certain compensation awards which are mark-to-market and various other favorable variances which are expected to reverse over the course of the year. Therefore, we're maintaining our full year guidance for SG&A of $95 million to $100 million, and we anticipate our third quarter SG&A to increase to the mid to high $20 million range.

Depreciation expense for the quarter totaled $102 million and we expect full year expense to approximate $400 million at the high end of our previous range due to the delayed contribution of rigs to ARO Drilling. Second quarter interest expense was approximately $39 million and our 2017 estimate is approximately $155 million.

For the foreseeable future, we will continue to guide to our expected income tax expense as up close to (19:41) projecting an estimated tax rate. Our full year guidance is now in the low $40 million range compared to our prior guidance of $50 million, primarily due to favorable settlements of audits of approximately $6 million.

Income tax expense will likely continue to remain volatile at current levels of income and each quarter can be impacted significantly not only by actual results, but also changes in our forecast, changes in valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and various other factors. More importantly, we expect our cash tax payments for 2017 will approximate $35 million, excluding the impact of audits or settlements related to previous years.

Moving on to our cash flow and balance sheet. In the second quarter, our capital expenditures totaled $26 million. We are maintaining our full year guidance of $125 million to $130 million, which includes the anticipation of capital projects that would prepare certain jack-ups for visible demand in late 2017 and early 2018. Our cash balance at quarter end was just under $1.2 billion and our $1.5 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn.

We extinguished approximately $36 million of debt in the second quarter, which brings our year-to-date total debt retirements to $163 million. We remain highly focused on our balance sheet and liquidity runway in what may prove to be a slow market recovery. We are exploring additional ways to reduce costs and adapt to the lower for longer oil price environment, while maintaining our record of strong drilling performance. We recognize the challenges ahead, but we believe that our fleet quality and balance sheet position (21:26) to endure the downturn and benefit from the prospective market recovery.

We are now prepared to open the call for questions. Operator?

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi, good morning.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning Sean.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Hi, Sean.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Hi, Sean.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

So you all have been very focused on conserving cash, as Stephen has pointed out, looking to pay down debt where it's opportunistic. Just thinking about capital upgrades, we've seen some more moves by some of your peers, are there any planned upgrades across the fleet? You picked up the two jack-ups from Petrobras, just curious if there's anything to highlight there.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah, Sean, I'll take that. So (22:27) good morning. I'd say that as we think about major changes to any of the assets, there are really none planned. We do have our special surveys and our five-year maintenance and those kind of things, which are ongoing and (22:43) in our CapEx forecast, but we don't have anything major.

As other drillers have stated, we might look at adding – changing our rigs from MPD-ready to full MPD. Our drillships have already a lot of MPD equipment on them that would need some additional capital to make them – to buy the rotating (23:12) control device, which is probably about $15 million a ship or thereabout. But we haven't made that decision to do that, and we may determine to do that, depending on which (23:21) contract, et cetera.

And as far as the Petrobras assets, we've had a chance to do an inspection on them. We understand that rig very well. We don't know exactly what the CapEx upgrade would be, but we're estimating for (23:39) $10 million to $15 million per rig at this point, if and when we basically complete the auction with Petrobras, which is ongoing at this point.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you. That's very helpful. And then just thinking about the drillships, current expectations for North Platte #5 and if you could give us an update there from your perspective, and just thinking about day rate implications if the next well program extends beyond that original contract term.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

I'll get Mark to give you some comment on that. I would say on North Platte #5, you basically – the people to talk to are Cobalt clearly. I think from their perspective, two things, one is they're very happy with the rig. They told us that. I think they've been public about that. And also, we have an agreement with them. But if they drill it, I mean frankly, that's something, Sean, you have to talk to them about.

As far as the day rate implication beyond the next contract, I don't think we disclosed that.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

We had not.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. Cobalt did put out a release back in the end of last year, an 8-K where they filed our agreement with them. But I'm not sure if they actually put the – I don't believe they actually put the mechanism in there, the details of it.

Sean C. Meakim - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay fair enough. Thank you.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Sean.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Sean.

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hey, thank you and good day, everyone.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Hi, Greg.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Hey, Greg.

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yeah. Tom, it sounds like you're overseas, I imagine. Anyway, so on the ARO – the startup of the JV, I guess, we're already in August, if you could maybe provide a little bit of color on how that's progressing, how we should be thinking about the startup. Any kind of color around that would be helpful.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Sure. We were all in Saudi last week at a JV board meeting. It went very well. It's our second JV board meeting, the JV is fully formed. And really we're just doing steps, as I made in my comments, to get going from a regulatory approval perspective. I'd say that it's somewhat a (26:20) little bit out of our and Aramco's hands because what we're doing right now is transferring licenses and moving work permits between Rowan and the newly formed ARO Drilling, and that's just takes time.

And I think everybody is willing and fully behind it. It just takes a bit of time to do that. And of course, we've had the national holidays at the end of Ramadan during the quarter, which slowed things down a little bit. But I think we've got good momentum. We basically say it's going to be third quarter is our plan.

I do recognize I've been saying it's going to start. And so when things slip, everybody tends to have a little bit of trepidation about what's going on. But frankly, the JV is formed. We're actually very well prepared as far as getting all of our systems ready, getting the ARO Drilling systems on the rigs that Saudi Aramco will contribute, and all of that. And so it's been going well. It's really just the regulatory stuff. So we're saying third quarter and we just got back from board meeting, so we all feel very good about it. But again, some of this stuff is a little bit out of our control because it's about licenses and work permits, et cetera.

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, great. And then you mentioned the two rigs from the rig auction in Brazil. Obviously, I don't know how much you could say about that, but asked a different way, as you think about potentially buying assets, is Rowan kind of in a holding pattern until they find out the results – until you find out the results of this auction? Or is it, okay, hey, these are something that we're looking at, but beyond that, we're going to keep focusing our efforts on potentially looking at other distressed type assets?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. I would say it's the latter. I mean, certainly, we like those rigs, we understand them very well. We made an offer on them. Petrobras is considering our offer. We've had some discussions with them on that. However, that absolutely does not stop us or preclude us internally from looking at other opportunities. And we're continuing to do that on a daily, weekly basis. So no, the fact that we're looking at those distressed assets there and have made an offer does not stop us from looking at others.

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, great. And then one more from me. Mark, on Trinidad, have a couple rigs rolling off later this year, as we think about the opportunity there, I mean, clearly, it looks like there's still some wells and work that need to be done in Trinidad. Is this something where – and just going back, you saw some additional short-term extensions, is that how we should be thinking about Trinidad, or could there actually be some term work to be had down there?

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Well, first off, Greg, I would tell you, the rigs are doing a great job with both BP and UG (29:45), both operators have done a great job and keeping us informed. We've got great relationships with them. All indications are that they're going to keep the rigs working. We're in discussions with them on numerous proposals on all three rigs. We actually see some additional demand potential in the region. So we feel like that's – remain a good market for Rowan.

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, everyone. Hey, thank you very much for the time. Have a great rest of summer.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, Greg.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks Greg.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Hey, thank you. I had another question on North Platte. Hypothetically, if Cobalt were to sell down and if let's just say, in any event, operatorship were to transfer, but they were still involved in the well, with your exclusivity and rights under your contract amended with (30:53) Cobalt apply under a change of operatorship?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

I'd say that on that, Ian, it's hard to paper every sort of transaction possible in a kind of an efficient way, but that was certainly our intent. But it really depends on how the transaction happens. So we don't really want to get into that, but that is certainly their intent. Now if it's another operator, if it's another company that's operating, obviously, there's more uncertainty around that. But they would tend certainly to (31:38) give us the work.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Got it. Thanks. Mark, in the past couple of quarters, you've given us a little bit of a flavor of the number of sort of high-spec 7th gen specific leads that you've been tracking. And, of course, there've been a couple of term contracts that Ensco bagged in West Africa. And I wonder if you would just maybe update us on what the bid pipeline looks like, and if more of the substantial term work is, as some of your peers have suggested, shaping up to be late 2018 or early 2019 starts, what the spot market opportunity could include for the next year or so if that's more what we're thinking about for near-term prospects.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Okay. Good morning, Ian. How are you doing?

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Good. Thanks.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

That's a good question. I would tell you this morning that we are chasing, in negotiations, talking to operators in excess of 10 projects today for our ships -(32:47) for ultra-deepwater ships. May vary in start from fourth quarter 2017 through 2018, they vary in term from six months to as much as a potential of five years.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Very good. Do you sense an opportunity to get utilization back, you've been successful in re-terming your jack-ups at cash positive day rates. And it just seems like that it's inconclusive whether that will be a sustainable premise for your drillships over the next year or so. Do you have any feedback from the recent undisclosed day rates that have been published that give you operator (33:40) caution with regards to being able to work at above cash breakeven, near term, for the ships?

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Right now, from the information and reconnaissance that we get out of the market, which we're staying very close to every one of those jobs, obviously, we tendered on all of those jobs in West Africa and Ghana, (34:04) all of them. At the present time, depending on the region in the world (34:09), they're above OpEx. That's obviously going to be on a customer-by-customer basis. If we believe that it's not beneficial to us and our shareholders to pursue the contract, we will back off.

And we've also seen some very onerous contract terms as far as risk allocation and we continue to take exception to those terms, (34:40) we're just not willing to bet the company for a one to three-year contract. So we factor all those things in, Ian, when we approach a job. We've been shortlisted a couple times, but we haven't been successful yet. I do, however, believe we will be.

Ian Macpherson - Simmons & Company International

Good. Well, not a bad thing to be prudent at the trough with your terms and conditions. So, thanks for that color. I'll pass it over.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

You bet.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you, Ian.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Hi, morning.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

I was hoping if, Mark, you could expand a little bit on that last comment around the onerous contract terms. Obviously, kind of during the peakish (35:30) days, one of the (35:31) concern was around downtime, but curious kind of what is starting to come out that kind of gives you a lot more caution.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

We're just real guarded about indemnity allocations where you would have exposure for wellbore, things like that. I don't want to get down into the details of it, but as I said earlier with Ian, we just take a position at Rowan that we're just not willing to bet the company on pollution (36:09) exposure and wellbore exposures.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Is that something that you're seeing kind of localizing on the kind of deepwater market or is that kind of something that you're seeing on both the jack-ups and drillships?

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

In every trough, you see people take more risk in lot building, (36:28) and I've seen a lot of them in my career, unfortunately. But it varies from contractor to contractor and operator to operator, what they ask for. But we always see people assume more risk in trough cycles. We're seeing it in the jack-up side, not – as well as the deepwater. So it's both.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thanks for that. And Stephen, on the Saudi JV, I believe in the past you'd said that your base case doesn't contemplate contributing incremental cash to the JV to fund the newbuild payments. And I was curious if that comment is supposed to be net of the amounts that you are due to receive, supposedly, this quarter and sometime in 2018 for the contributed rigs, or is that comment just related to kind of the cash generation of the contributed rigs as they work through their contracts.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning, Haithum. No. Even excluding the impact of the distributions that we'll get, the startup and contribution time, our base case doesn't have us having to put additional capital in. Though again, as we've (37:50) said before, we couldn't run cases where we do have to put some cash in. And so that's something again where our operational performance is going to be key (37:59) and try to minimize downtime. And of course, there could always be minor timing differences and things of that nature where we do have some cash coming back and forth. But big picture, again, we're not expecting to have to put additional cash in.

Haithum Nokta - Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc.

Cool. Thank you.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

David Christopher Smith - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Hey, good morning. Thank you.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Morning.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Morning, David.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Morning.

David Christopher Smith - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Most of my questions have been answered. Thanks. So couple of minor questions. Nice to see the Rowan Norway and Stavanger going back to work. Given that one program is for accommodations and one is for P&A, I just wanted to ask if there was anything about those programs that required or really benefited from the outsize capabilities of the N-Class jack-ups?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

I think one of them is in Norway. And obviously N-Class rigs, that rig has an AoC and – I can't actually, off-hand, David, remember the water depth – but one of the rigs is in Norway on the P&A program. And we've obviously got a lot of experience in P&A in Norway, which is good. And the other rig is in UK sector for accommodation. I would say that again, nothing specifically, I can't remember the water depth, frankly.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

David, the Stavanger work for Talisman when it came out of the yard which, as you know, was acquired by Repsol, so they're very familiar with Stavanger. As Tom said, has AoC and the rig is set up to do this type of work. And then in the UK, we've been on that platform before it's (39:54) similar rigs. And so it just worked out for us, familiarity (40:01) of our operations team and our rigs. So it worked well.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

And that N-Class rig has got a large accommodation and we have an excellent well-built (40:09) modern rig, which I think Repsol Sinopec really liked and use that before (40:18).

David Christopher Smith - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Makes sense. Thank you.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

David Christopher Smith - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

I know it's almost 40% of the jack-ups certified for Norway aren't in Norway. And I was wondering if you see any transition costs or obstacles that suggest that some of those rigs outside of Norway might need higher a day rate to earn the same margin as an in-country rig?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

I think the N-Class rigs are very flexible rigs, could be used anywhere in the world. But frankly, they are well suited for the North Sea, given the utilization on them and the way that they're built. But they just could be used anywhere in the world, but they are well-built for the North Sea. If we were to use them elsewhere, they are very highly automated rigs. So if the customer – so we'd (41:11) be able to basically do anything.

But those rigs, when we bid them in other parts of the world – but they're very good North Sea rigs. I'd tell you that the Gorilla's probably rigs that would (41:21) more likely take other places. And we have a Super Gorilla working in the Arabian Gulf right now. Super Gorillas have worked in Canada...

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Angola.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Angola, Gulf of Mexico. So Super Gorillas are more likely to work elsewhere. And they would have – they're a big rig with five (41:39) cranes. So they're more likely – customers often like to put a bit more crew on them. So that you get to use (41:46) the full capability of the enormous deck space, et cetera. So our OpEx from those rigs is often a bit higher than, say, a sort of standard (41:57) Super 116E [LeTourneau Super 116E] or a 240C [LeTourneau 240C], we can reduce the crew size on them and not use all capabilities of the rig if the customer [ph] needs that (42:09) as well.

David Christopher Smith - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay, thank you. And the last from me, I had looked at the ARO agreement and I just wanted to check my understanding of whether Rowan is obligated to order some new jack-ups built in Saudi and, if so, what the time line on that would look like.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah, Rowan, outside of the JV, is not obligated to order jack-ups, but what we did agree is that if we were to order some jack-ups and the JV was able to build – and I'm just thinking about a year ago or so or two years ago – but from memory, if Rowan were to be ordering jack-ups and the JV were to – and the maritime JV were to be able to deliver a jack-up at a competitive price and a competitive quality, then we would give the maritime yard preference.

David Christopher Smith - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay, great. Thank you for that.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

But outside of the 20 rigs, where ARO's drilling, (43:15) we don't have an obligation. But we certainly are going to spend an awful lot of time and effort in that maritime shipyard over the next several years. And we believe that Lamprell and HHI are both first class.

David Christopher Smith - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Appreciate it.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thanks, David. (43:33)

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks, good morning.

Unknown Speaker

(43:42).

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

So, there were a number of contractors out there, a number of your competitors that were of the view that if you had an asset that was stacked or undelivered newbuild that had been delayed, that those effectively were out of the competitive supply stack, at least until the hot rigs – or the warm rigs went back to work. And so obviously, we've seen a few contracts out there for multiple contractors that have been able to get a stacked rig to work and deliver an uncontracted newbuild. Obviously, rates not disclosed but would seem to be kind of an all-in basis, cash neutral at best, maybe cash negative.

One, do you think those are somewhat unique situations or one-offs, or is that something we could see more of? And two, does that change your view of the timing of the recovery in the market from a rate perspective?

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

I think, it's a very good question, Mike. And it's like – (44:43) it's a little bit difficult question to answer. I do feel like some of those contracts that we saw, definitely, were contracts where there was an NOC partner. I'm not exactly understanding how that works, but I do think that typically, with certain NOCs, so basically the lowest technically qualified bid wins. So if you're technically qualified, if it needs an early 6th generation – if it's early 6th generation rig is qualified and you bid the lowest, I think you'll get it, basically, is my understanding.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah. That's right.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

And I also think that some of the rigs in the shipyards, I would say that what we've always maintained is customers would like newbuilds – would like hot rigs, then would (45:43) like warm rigs and pretty closely after that, they'd like newbuilds. And again, I think we're not – fortunately, we're not in that position where we have to get a newbuild out of the yard. But I suppose if you're really getting a (45:59) newbuild out of a yard, might as well do it sooner than later rather than pay the yard fee. I don't really know the answer to that.

But I do think – certainly we're not in that position, we don't have rigs in the yard, so it's not an issue for us. Do I think it changed the dynamics? I don't – I believe that in the 7th generation category, there's a limited number of builds (46:24). There are of course, rigs rolling off contract in the 7th (46:28) drillship, 2 BOP, 1,250-ton, there aren't that many of them and a number of them are contracted. And so I feel like it probably doesn't change the landscape around those rigs. But frankly, if it's a contract will take a 6th generation rig – an early 6th generation rig, 1,000-ton, 1 BOP, perhaps, then there's a lot more competition whether it's cold-stacked or not.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. Got you. That's all for me. Thank you.

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you, Mike.

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen & Co. LLC

Hey, good morning, and thank you for taking my question. In the guidance...

Thomas Peter Burke - Rowan Cos. Plc

Good morning, Vebs.

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen & Co. LLC

...hey – in the guidance of $165 million to $175 million for OpEx, up from 2Q, could you help us reconcile that? Is that because of the Saudi JV that's increasing it or what's going on there?

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Sure, Vebs. That's a good question. We do have the Stavanger that's been idle for some time, it's coming back to work this quarter, but that's the biggest piece of the increase. Now we have other costs that are – some that are declining as well but we've also had some out-of-service time shift from second quarter to third quarter. So like the Mississippi and the Scooter Yeargain, for example, we're going to have higher R&M on those this quarter. So when we look at our labor costs overall, we expect it to be relatively flat in the second quarter, but we do see an increase in R&M in the third quarter. And that's our expectation today.

And I would note that while we have beat in a number of quarters on costs, this quarter, we came right in line with guidance. Hopefully, we'll be able to get back and continue beating again, but this is our expectation today.

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen & Co. LLC

Got it.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

And then furthermore, I would say that we have guided to a pretty big reduction in operating costs in the fourth quarter. And if you take the midpoint of our annual guidance, that represents a pretty significant reduction in costs in the fourth quarter.

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen & Co. LLC

That's fair, that's fair. And in terms of like a Saudi JV timing closing, just like I guess, where I'm coming from is actually (48:57) the way we were modeling is taking out the three rigs revenue from the overall revenue, but obviously, depends on when the Saudi JV closes. Could you help us there, how should we think about it?

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Yeah, I mean, again, I think all we've said is third quarter. Of course, July is behind us, so we know we haven't started up yet, but I can't really tell you beyond that other than we expect it to close at some point this quarter.

We will have another fleet status out before we report earnings. And we'll also put out a press release, or ARO Drilling will when it starts up. So I think you'll have opportunity to refine your forecasts based on the actual startup date.

Vaibhav Vaishnav - Cowen & Co. LLC

That's helpful. Thank you so much.

Stephen M. Butz - Rowan Cos. Plc

Sure.

Mark A. Keller - Rowan Cos. Plc

Thank you.

Carrie Prati - Rowan Cos. Plc

We would like to thank everyone for joining us on the call today. Once again, we appreciate your interest in Rowan. If you have any additional questions, I'll be available to take your calls. My contact information has been included in the press release. We look forward to speaking with you again next quarter and have a good day.

