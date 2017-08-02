Sprint: A Good Time To Buy?

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about the stock.

It is a good time to buy Sprint (NYSE:S) as I believe the prospects of the stock climbing higher have increased. I still do not like the way SoftBank (NYSEOTC:SFTBY) has been offering Sprint to a number of buyers. This has devalued the company to some extent. However, as the management is sounding confident about a business combination with one of these prospective partners, I believe Sprint might be ripe for a quick rise in the next few weeks.

The company has also reported solid growth derived from cost-cutting and turnaround efforts. The second quarter results were impressive. Better than expected operating results along with the management’s confidence in a possible business combination with one of the cable or wireless companies has caused the stock to rise. Sprint reported net profit for the first time in three years and adjusted EBITDA ($2.9 billion) was the highest in almost 10 years. The table below shows some key metrics and comparison with the second quarter of 2016.

Source: Press Release

Operating income has more than tripled, operating cash flows have more than doubled and a loss of $302 million has been converted into a net profit of $206 million. Revenue also jumped on the back of solid additions to the postpaid connections. Sprint saved $370 million in operating expenses and the company is expecting year-over-year savings of between $1.3-1.5 billion by the end of 2017. This will further boost its EBITDA.

In my last article, I talked about the valuation of the company. The stock was trading at a 3.3x EBITDA. Even after the recent rise in stock price, the multiple will remain low due to the expected increase in full year 2017 EBITDA. I am basing my valuations on forward EBITDA multiple.

The prospects of a business combination with Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) are increasing. I was against Sprint buying Charter Communications as I believed the company will have to pay a substantial premium to buy Charter. According to the SoftBank’s previously proposed merger between Sprint and Charter, Sprint shareholders would have been losers. However, it is now being reported that SoftBank is looking to buy Charter Communications as well as the remaining shares of Sprint that SoftBank does not hold. This sort of deal will be good for the current shareholders of Sprint as SoftBank will most likely pay a premium. Keep in mind that SoftBank is the majority shareholder of Sprint and any premium will also raise the value of its own stake.

However, it will not be a cheap deal for SoftBank. Charter Communications has an enterprise value of over $171 billion. The company has a market cap of over $100 billion and $60 billion in debt. Based on 2016 EBITDA, the EV/EBITDA multiple is just below 17x. However, based on forward EBITDA multiple, the valuation becomes even more expensive. For the first half of the year, the company has already generated more than $7 billion in EBITDA. Extrapolating this figure gives us annual EBITDA in the range of $14 billion. Applying the current multiple to expected full year EBITDA will give us an enterprise value of $238 billion. This will be a massive deal if it goes through. Sprint’s current enterprise value is over $64 billion. Its EV/EBITDA multiple is just below 6.5x. It is quite cheap at these EBITDA levels. I am expecting full year EBITDA to be in the region of $11 billion. First half EBITDA is over $5.5 billion. Full year EBITDA of $11 billion means the enterprise value will need to be over $71 billion by the end of the year. Again, SoftBank will have to pay a premium to buy remaining outstanding shares of Sprint.

SoftBank will fund this transaction through a combination of cash, debt and stock issue. The bid will have at least a 50% cash component and the remaining will be stock. The current stock price for Charter is touching $400 and it will command a minimum premium in the range of 20%. At these levels, SoftBank will need over $20 billion in cash and $40 billion in debt, according to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analyst, Philip Cusick.

It looks like SoftBank has decided to do whatever it takes to form a wireless + cable company. If SoftBank is able to get this deal through, then they will have a great combination at their hands. Sprint shareholders will also get a good deal as the shares are likely to command a premium. However, as SoftBank will take control of the combined entity and buy Sprint’s remaining outstanding shares, Sprint shareholders will not be able to enjoy the expected upside from this combined entity. As I have explained in the past, the combination with a cable company will significantly increase the product offering as well as the reach of the company. This will result in considerable growth. One negative of this deal could be the elevated leverage. However, if the company is able to generate enough EBITDA (current combined EBITDA will be around $25 billion), then the leverage can be taken care of. Possible synergies will further enhance the EBITDA figures. Sprint is an interesting pick based on these valuations and expected take over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.