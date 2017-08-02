PCN's Recent Drop Is A Buying Opportunity

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN), as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how well the fund will perform as we head closer to 2018.

First, a little about PCN. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital preservation and appreciation. Currently, the fund is trading at $17.20/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1125/share, which translates to an annual yield of 7.85%. Year to date, the fund has performed strongly, with a total return just under 20%, once distributions are accounted for. When compared to a standard bond fund, such as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), a common benchmark, which has a total return of around 2.50% year to date, you can see PCN is performing very well. However, PCN experienced a large drop yesterday (8/1), and this highlights the unique risks highly leveraged funds face when compared to standard bond funds. Due to that drop, I determined it would be a great time to reassess the fund, and for the reasons I will outline below, I believe the fund should continue to trend higher, in both the short and long term.

One, and in my opinion most importantly, PCN has positive UNII, which means the fund is earning more in income than it is paying in distributions. This is extremely important for a few reasons. First, it clearly means the fund is being properly managed and is paying out what it can safely afford. Second, it means the distributions are safe, which is especially important for funds that trade at premiums. Investors should not pay a premium for a fund with a history of distribution cuts, which is currently the case for other PIMCO funds such as Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP), PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS), and PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) which all trade at high premiums yet cut their distributions earlier this year. Third, the positive UNII is a meaningful differentiator among PIMCO funds, as six PIMCO funds are currently showing a negative UNII, which in my opinion puts their distributions at risk. While PCN's UNII may seem small at $.02/share, that is an almost 20% cushion on its $.1125 distribution and provides me with a sense of security knowing the income stream PCN provides is safe.

Two, the positive UNII extends to another important area for PCN: its distribution coverage ratio. As of June 30th, PCN's fiscal year to date distribution coverage ratio stands at 105.26%. As I mentioned, since the fund is earning positive UNII, its distribution is safe, and its coverage ratio of over 100% for the year further proves this. It is important to note that its three month coverage ratio is down to 94.85%, but this is an improvement from its six month, which stood at 92.42%. As long as the fund continues to earn positive UNII, the ratio will continue to improve. While seven (out of 20) PIMCO funds have year to date ratios above 100%, three of them - PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI), and PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO), have seen their coverage ratio drop substantially over the past three months. They are showing roughly 70%, 60%, and 75%, respectively, as their three month rolling coverage ratio. These drops trouble me, and indicate their year-to-date ratio will most likely drop below 100%. PCN's three-month ratio is much better by comparison, and makes the 100% coverage ratio seem more sustainable.

Three, a couple of unique characteristics for PCN also look attractive. While I would expect rising rates to be a net negative for high-yield funds, PCN has a couple of built-in hedges against that scenario. To start, roughly one-third of its portfolio has maturities between 0-3 years, which means a decent portion of the fund will reach maturity in the short-term. If rates are rising, this debt will be re-invested at the prevailing higher rates as it matures, which should help the fund maintain an above-average yield. Furthermore, PCN's top sector is the banking industry, with almost 12% of the fund invested in that space. Since financial firms tend to benefit during a raising rate environment, this also provides a nice hedge for PCN. PCN's largest sector will be a strong performer when rates rise, which will improve income as default rates stay low.

Of course, investing in PCN is not without risk. As Tuesday's drop shows, closed end funds can trade with volatility just like another stock or fund, and especially those that trade at premiums to NAV. With a 10% premium, PCN could easily drop by that amount if the market drops. Additionally, if the fund does not manage to keep its positive UNII, investors may no longer decide to pay any type of premium for the fund, and it could begin to trade closer to its NAV. These scenarios would be more prone to occur if the Fed begins to raise rates at sooner, or at a faster pace, than anticipated. However, these are not scenarios that I see occurring. PCN is earning income at a rate above its distribution payment, which should keep investors comfortable even with the premium. Furthermore, I do not see interest rates rising at levels that will spook the market. Yellen's July statement even raised some doubts about a December rate hike. During that statement she allowed that due to economic weakness, the rate at which the Fed raises interest rates might slow and the Fed policy may be adjusted if inflation targets are not met. If the Fed delays hikes, investors who invest now would be in a great position to benefit from that decision.

Bottom-line: PCN has done well since the beginning of the year, and investors who remained patient have been rewarded. While its recent one-day drop was troubling, I believe the fund has many positive characteristics which make its long-term outlook attractive. Investors should view drops in strong funds as a time to add to their positions, not panic. With a moderate premium to NAV, positive UNII, and management expenses of only 1.02% (which is lower than the majority of PIMCO funds), the future for PCN looks bright. Given this backdrop, I would encourage investors to take a serious look at this fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.