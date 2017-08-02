Rudolph's (RTEC) CEO Mike Plisinski on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTEC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 2, 2017, 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Michael Sheaffer - Senior Director, IR

Mike Plisinski - Chief Executive Officer

Steven Roth - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Patrick Ho - Stifel

Craig Ellis - B. Riley

Farhan Ahmad - Credit Suisse

David Duley - Steelhead

Operator

Michael Sheaffer

Thank you, Isaac, and good afternoon, everyone. Rudolph issued its 2017 second quarter financial results release this afternoon shortly after the close. If you have not received a copy of the release, please refer to the company's website at www.rudolphtech.com, where a copy of the release is posted.

Joining us on the call today are Mike Plisinski, Chief Executive Officer; and Steven Roth, Chief Financial Officer.

Any matters today that are not historical facts, particularly, comments regarding the company's future plans, objectives, forecasts and expected performance, consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such estimates, whether expressed or implied, are being made based on currently available information and the company's best judgment at this time. Within these is a wide range of assumptions that the company believes to be reasonable. However, it must be recognized that the statements are subject to a range of uncertainties that can cause the actual results to vary materially.

Risk factors that may impact Rudolph's results are described in the company's latest Form 10-K, as well as other periodic filings with the SEC.

Today's discussion of our financial results will be presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in today's earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Mike Plisinski. Please go ahead.

Mike Plisinski

Thank you, Mike, and welcome to the Rudolph team. Good afternoon to all of you and thank you for joining us on our call this afternoon. The Rudolph team delivered another strong result in the second quarter of 2017, setting an all time revenue record for the company and coming in at the high-end of both our revenue and earnings guidance.

Revenue was up 11% over the prior quarter, which marks our 12th straight quarter of year-over-year growth, highlighting both the growth of the markets we are serving, as well as the value our customers are realizing from our focus on providing comprehensive solutions to their challenges.

Underscoring the leverage in our operating model we achieved approximately 30% improvement in operating income for the quarter. My remarks today will highlight activities in our major served markets followed by remarks on our outlook for the third quarter.

So let’s begin with our largest market segment advanced packaging. Compared to our prior quarter, our advanced packaging revenue increased 18% and within that market we saw 34% increase in revenue from outsourced packaging service providers, primarily from devices used in mobile and automotive applications.

According to a recent VLSI Research report estimates for wafer level and chip scale packages are forecasted to grow 21% from the 2016 baseline to 2018. This growth rate in advanced packaging and the increase in focus for tighter process control of advanced packaging lines has been driving demand for Rudolph’s advanced process control systems.

As we mentioned last quarter, we have shipped a number of our Firefly tools to three different customers. While we progress through customer validations, we’re pleased to see the growing number of applications our Firefly is able to address.

For example, our Firefly tool with Clearfind technology was able to identify residual metal and deposition defects on a fan in package that was previously undetectable. Our tool correctly revealed these defects and as a result the customer now inserted this new inspection step into their process flow to monitor for this critical defect and prevent potential reliability failures.

In addition, we are also pleased to announce revenue in the second quarter from another new process control platform, our Dragonfly. The Dragonfly is based on the same high-speed scanning technology as the Firefly but includes additional options for film and 3D metrology capabilities.

By combining our next generation 2D inspection technology and 3D metrology into a single tool, we intend to continue to drive the share gains we saw with our metrology enabled NSX platform released earlier in 2016.

Another exciting area for Rudolph in advanced packaging is the emergence of panel level packaging. A promise of panel level packaging to deliver higher performance packages including system and packages at a lower cost is driving investment from a variety of OSATs and IDM alike.

The challenge for these customers is to develop the process and equipment technology to cost-effectively produce and yield those packages. The system configurability and process flexibility of Rudolph's JetStep S panel lithography tool is enabling our customers to optimize their process to eventually achieve the quality and cost targets required to ramp these new lines. But we do not see production ramping until the second half of 2018 we are seeing an increase -- increasing level of interest from customers in this market.

In fact, we’re pleased to announce a new OSAT panel customer took delivery of a JetStep S tool in the second quarter. The customer will use Rudolph's JetStep S and panel format to reduce the packaging cost of analyzed devices supplied to the mobile market.

Beyond this application the flexibility of the JetStep S is proving itself at our other installations for applications that combine sensor, processor and memory for the auto industry, as well as memory and logic for the PC industry.

Turning to the frontend, we experienced another quarter of strong demand, primarily from leading-edge memory customers. This market grew 60% over our second quarter, resulting in approximately 18% of our system revenue. This increase included revenue from our NSX, F30 and MetaPULSE Systems.

In addition, our MetaPULSE G capabilities are currently being evaluated by two of the top five advanced memory IDMs for hard mask etch process control and if adopted would increase our footprint and opportunity in the memory markets.

Finally, we’re continuing to expand our position in our specialty devices market. In the second quarter, we added two new customers and expanded our footprint within existing accounts. Our value proposition is resonating up the value chain from filter manufacturers to module manufactures, as we added another new RF module manufacturer in the quarter.

We believe integrated RF modules and more broadly system and packages are going to drive meaningful system performance advantages while still shrinking the footprint within mobile or IoT devices.

For example, MIMO, our multiple in multiple out technology is an extension of LTE which will produce significant gains and data transfer rates critical for continued growth in the mobile cloud market and IoT markets such as home security systems. Each of these devices is carrying an increased number of filters and this will increase again as the market moves towards 5G. This is a great dynamic for our filter customer base, which already includes four of the top five players.

As we look ahead to the second half of the year and in particular the third quarter, we continue to see growth from advanced packaging, but we're seeing evidence of customers delaying expansions due to softer than expected China mobile markets, while other customers tied to high-end products are building out their technology and optimizing their process.

We believe our investments in our new Firefly and Dragonfly platforms, coupled with our software will continue to enhance our market share, especially at these high-end markets where process control requirements are most demanding. As a result, we expect to see advanced packaging be a larger part of our revenue next quarter and to include 1 to 2 steppers.

In addition, we expect to receive an order from another new customer for our JetStep S for panel lithography in the quarter. If this occurs it would mark our fourth panel tool shipped into four counts in the last 12 months. We are happy to see the strong endorsement of the JetStep S and the Rudolph team's capability and commitment to our partnerships with these customers.

Shifting to our frontend markets, our advanced memory and foundry revenue in the first half of 2017 already exceeded the full year of 2016 by approximately 20%. We see a pause as our customers ramp those tools shipped in Q1 and Q2 to meet their capacity demands. However, the memory market continues to expand and we expect our orders to grow incrementally as our existing customers require new tools and potential new customers adopt our solutions.

In contrast, we do see growth in the second half from our RF and mems customers, as we saw in Q2 we expect additional customers to be adding Rudolph solutions for process control and software in order to improve their processes. But we are not yet seeing the massive ramps we've seen in prior years, we do see growth in the second half of the year in these markets primarily driven by automotive and mobility end markets.

Based on the dynamics I just covered, we expect our third quarter revenue to be in the range of $68 million to $64 million for the quarter. The high-end represents a 10% increase over the third quarter of last year and a 7% increase at the midpoint. In this range we expect earnings to be between $0.33 per share to $0.28 per share.

Before turning the call over to Steve, I’d like to provide a quick update on our OLED lithography initiative. As we announced earlier today, we received the second order for our JetStep G lithography system from a leading display customer in China for pilot line manufacturing of next-generation AMOLED displays.

As you may be aware, AMOLED displays are expected to become a widely used technology in smartphones and wearables, and other consumer devices. With the variety and proliferation of potential consumer devices in the marketplace, AMOLED displays manufacturers require flexible and cost-effective pilot line to quickly prove capability and achieve design wins.

Our JetStep G45 Series lithography tool is enabling our customers to achieve these goals and more quickly and cost-effectively prove out new processing capability. We expect to deliver this tool in mid-2018 and we continue to make solid progress in our approach to the AMOLED market and continue to receive encouraging feedback from market leaders. In light of this progress we remain committed and on track to complete our proof-of-concept Gen 6 machine in the next several months.

And with that outlook, I will turn the call over to Steve Roth, who will take you through the financials for Q2. Steve?

Steven Roth

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon, everyone. In my remarks this afternoon, I will provide some details regarding our Q2 financial results and also provide some guidance on gross margin and operating expenses for the third quarter.

As Mike has already highlighted, we completed a record quarter, which included multiple shipments of our new Firefly and Dragonfly systems. While these systems did not contribute much to our 2Q -- Q2 results due to our revenue recognition rules, we expect these products to contribute to revenue and support our strong gross margin profile for Q3 and the quarter to come.

Second quarter revenue was $67.4 million, up 11% from both $60.7 million in the 2017 first quarter and $62.7 million in the 2016 second quarter. During the quarter we saw an increasing strength in our advanced memory business and our frontend foundry business remained healthy.

We also saw an increase in demand from backend processes of our logic customers. This strategy of focusing on high growth markets and where our customers are making investments has enabled us to continue to grow our quarterly sales on a year-over-year basis for 12 consecutive quarters.

Our process control sales increased 7% quarter-over-quarter and accounted for 83% of sales in the quarter. We saw strong inspection and metrology sales across multiple markets. As Mike mentioned, we also shipped and recognized JetStep panel lithography tool to a new customer in the quarter and as such our lithography business accounted for 7% of sales in the quarter.

Finally, our software group which continues to have high tool centric adoption rates was down slightly in the quarter at 10% of sales, mainly due to lower fabwide sales.

Breaking down system revenue by end markets, on a percentage basis, sales of backend OSAT’s accounted for 26% of revenue, memory was 20%, specialty devices was also 20%, foundry was 17%, logic 6%, 11% was an all the other categories.

Moving to gross margin, our gross margin for the 2017 second quarter was 53%, the same as the first quarter of 2017. Continued strong process control tools sales in the quarter, specifically metrology tool sales contribute to maintaining our strong margins in the quarter.

For the 2017 third quarter, as Mike mentioned, we expect a potential increase in lithography sales, which have a lower margin profile than our corporate averages and our software sales are expect to remain close to the current levels. Based on that, we are forecasting gross margins to be in the range of 52% to 53%, with a bias towards the lower end of that range.

Looking at the details of our operating expenses, second quarter total operating expenses was $19.9 million, slightly higher than $19.7 million in the first quarter and below our previous guidance.

R&D for Q2 was $11 million, an increase from $10.9 million in the first quarter. SG&A for Q2 was $8.9 million, up slightly from $8.8 million in the 2017 first quarter. The increase was primary due to a full quarter's impact of salary increases that went to effect in Q1.

We continue to focus on maintaining tight control of our operating expenses. However, we do anticipate some additional operating expenses beginning in Q3 as we continue our OLED exploratory efforts. Taking that into consideration, we anticipate operating expenses to be in the range of $20 million to $20.5 million in the 2017 third quarter.

Net income for the second quarter was $10.6 million or $0.33 per share and at the high-end of our guidance of $0.28 per share to $0.34 per share. This compares the net income of $8.2 million or $0.26 per share in the 2017 first quarter. This stronger bottomline performance was driven by an increase in operating margin, which ended the quarter at 23%, up from 20% last quarter.

Now turning to the balance sheet, our second quarter showed strong cash generation as we increased our cash balances by $11.6 million and ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities at $148.9 million.

We generated approximately $25 million in free cash flow for the first six months of year and we expect a similar result in the second half of 2017. In addition, this week announced settlement of our lawsuits with Camtek led additional $13 million in cash at the end of Q3 or in Q4.

Accounts receivable increased in the quarter to $70.6 million primarily due to higher sales volumes and the timing of shipments in the quarter. Inventory increased slightly to $66.8 million from $66.2 million in the first quarter due to purchases of longer lead time parts.

And finally to wrap up, capital expenditures were $3.6 million for the quarter and depreciation expense for Q2 was approximately $956,000.

Thank you. And this concludes our prepared remarks. And now we will be happy to open the lines for your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Absolutely. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Patrick Ho with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Patrick Ho

Thank you very much and congratulations on the nice quarter. Mike, first off, in terms of the panel lithography adoption you're starting to see. I think in previous quarters you had commented that chip makers and IDM's were kind of the first adopters. But you mentioned on this call OSAT, is that a trend you're starting to see and is that the next customer base you'll be focusing on with that system?

Mike Plisinski

It wouldn't be a focus. I think we're focused on all investments in the panel market. So I believe our first panel system went to an OSAT, so it's not totally new. But the next several tools went to larger IDM. So whether or not that initial OSAT was an early adopter or not remain to be seen, but now we are seeing other OSATs starting to obviously invest in the panel market. So we're pretty excited by that dynamic. Also I mentioned in prior calls that our growing pipeline of application studies and work we’re doing with customers seems to reflect that balance between IDM and also OSATS.

Patrick Ho

Great. That's helpful. And as my follow question, you talked about the projected pickup in the specialty devices market. In the past you have talked about in the RF filter market going through kind of a capacity digestion period and a little bit of an excess inventory. Is this still being driven by mems in the second half of the year or are you also seeing a recovery on the RF filter side as well?

Mike Plisinski

That's good question. We actually see recoveries in both, though not to the levels we've seen in 2015 for instance. But if I look at the forecast we have in both markets we're seeing increases from the RF filter, we’re also seeing increases on the mems side, including adding some new customers on the mems side.

Patrick Ho

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

And we will move to our next question from Craig Ellis with B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Craig Ellis

Hi. Thanks for taking the question and congratulations on the good results guys. Mike, I was hoping that you could comment a little bit further on what you're seeing with Firefly and Dragonfly are uniquely positioned in technology capable products beyond the three customers. Can you talk little bit about what's in the pipeline and how things might evolve through the back half of this year and early next year with those products?

Mike Plisinski

Yeah. So from the Firefly perspective, since that’s been out little bit longer, the pipeline is certainly much larger. Part of the timing of the -- as far as how that impacts the second half, a lot depends on getting sign offs and getting the customers adoption on these initial installations. We don't want to proliferate too much of the product into the market until we get these first customers satisfied and these first customers fully signed off, so that's our focus right now. But I'd say, by looking at the pipeline, we would see fairly meaningful ramp through Q4 and into 2018.

Craig Ellis

That's helpful. And moving on to the comments on the OLED announcement today and incremental R&D expenses, which I thought I heard were related to product development. Can you just give us a sense for some of the milestones that are coming up between now and when you might ship that product in the middle of next year?

Mike Plisinski

So just to be clear the product that we got the purchase order for is a product we have today. We just building it up and that's just the manufacturing. There is not an R&D component of that. It's a standard product. So that’s separate.

The Gen 6 POC, proof of concept tools, that’s something we talked about in prior quarters, is something we needed to complete as part of testing and evaluating the market for our Gen 6 OLED offering and so that's something that we remain committed to completing and that's the next major milestone we need to achieve in order to keep exploring this market.

Steven Roth

[Inaudible]

Craig Ellis

Got it. And then -- yeah, go ahead, Steve.

Steven Roth

Yeah. I just want to say, so in my commentary on the slight uptick in operating expenses, it was for R&D efforts related to what Mike just talked about the Gen 6 exploratory effort, not the tool that we announced this morning.

Mike Plisinski

Yeah.

Craig Ellis

Okay. Got it. Thanks for clarifying that. And lastly, Steve, can I just get you to repeat the revenues by end use area. I missed that and would like to have it?

Steven Roth

Okay. So OSAT was 26% of system revenue, memory 20%, specialty devices 20%, foundry 17%, logic 6% and the rest was kind of all other.

Craig Ellis

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Farhan Ahmad with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Farhan Ahmad

Thanks for taking my question. My first question is in regards to the fourth quarter, how is the quarter looking for you from where you see it. There are seems to be some of the moving pieces in terms of frontend, seems like there's -- seems to be a pause at the moment? And then seasonally the backend is not very strong in fourth quarter. So is it looking more like flattish from third quarter and if you can talk about some of the moving pieces on where you see the fourth quarter right now that will be helpful?

Steven Roth

So Farhan for us it's always a challenge being tied to the mobile supply chain, the way we are both in the RF mems and advanced packaging side, to have such far out visibility, things changed dramatically for instance I talked about some disruptions from China, some impacting our customers, which impacted orders just recently, not order side, potential orders.

So the visibility is not, let’s say, particularly clear for Q4 nor is it ever, just far out. However, we do expect the seasonality, so we would not model flat, but we do have a lot of new products and new capabilities that we are bringing to the market that will in our opinion offset some of the seasonality. How much, remains to be seen, remains to be seen how well we execute on our initiatives in Q3.

But as I mentioned in my remarks, the Firefly is finding some new applications and opening up new applications that are critical to mobile supply chain that could actually create opportunities outside of normal customer investments, because reliability of these devices is one of the, right in the key challenges facing the end markets.

Farhan Ahmad

Got it. And then the lithography systems tend to be very lumpy, so can you just layout for us what the revenue recognition timeline that we should be expecting on the -- on these systems, on the OLED side and also on the panel side?

Steven Roth

Sure, Farhan. This is Steve. For those systems the third normal purchase orders, RPO’s with no contingencies, we will recognize revenue on the JetStep systems, on the semi side on shipment and as we just mentioned for some of the other question on the OLED side, the tools that we have announced, are tools that we currently have and have sold for a number years, even under the Azores days. So those would also be recognized on shipments as long as there were no major contingencies to those orders, so pretty much all that is on -- is going to be on our normal revenue recognition policies.

Farhan Ahmad

Got it. And then, did you provide a breakup of how much of the business was frontend versus backend?

Mike Plisinski

We didn't, but it's pretty much almost 50-50.

Steven Roth

Yeah.

Farhan Ahmad

Okay. Okay.

Mike Plisinski

Yeah.

Farhan Ahmad

Thank you. That’s all I have.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll move to our next question from David Duley with Steelhead. Please go ahead.

David Duley

Yeah. Thanks for taking my question. One quick one I have is how big of market expansion opportunity or TAM expansion do you get with your Firefly and Dragonfly products?

Steven Roth

Yeah. That’s a good question. So we don't know precisely how big of a TAM expansion that will be, part of it depends on as we find these issues like for instance just reliability failure, are potential source of reliability failures, the customers now using our tool to help monitor the line, and try and figure out how to prevent this failure, where it's coming from and how to reduce its occurrence.

So if they succeed in that, they are going to need a handful of tools for monitoring, so the TAM expansion will be less than, if it's an inherent part of the process then they need to actually invest more tools to maintain process controllable line and not ship bad product or run extra cleans or whatever they are going to do to resolve the issue.

So we're still, as I mentioned, this is an application from one of the early beta's, early customers, so how predominant or how prevalent these types of issues are across the others, we’re optimistic, but we're still learning about that part of the market.

David Duley

Okay.

Steven Roth

But we can say…

David Duley

Go ahead.

Steven Roth

Sorry, what we can say is that, the reason the pipeline is so strong for our Firefly is because of the promise of the Clearfind Technology and the concerns they have over the problems that it can find.

David Duley

Okay. And then -- and as far as could you just talk a little bit about your installed base of your panel systems. You mentioned, I think, a couple of OSATs and a couple of IDMs, could you just talk a little bit more about where your install base is and where you would expect it to grow over the next couple of quarters, you said the ramp in the second half of 2008 [sic] 2018 (1:32/9), do you think that will happen at IDMs or OSATs or how do you think that’s going to unfold?

Mike Plisinski

Our install base is two OSATs and an IDM and the initial tool, we haven't said, what that next tool will be, so we will wait and see if that comes in. But from a ramping perspective, I would say that, we would expect IDM's to ramp more aggressively, the accounts that we’re working with are -- they have a lot of captive volume, so as they make this process work. They're going to be pumping a tremendous amount of product through it and they ramp much faster than, well, what we’d expect from the OSATs, we would have to then go convince a number of customers to try out this new process to invest in it and then ramp in a more slow fashion. So we would expect that the IDM's would ramp much faster.

David Duley

And some of these IDMs are really large die in the economics, with large die make more sense, maybe just talk about that a little bit?

Mike Plisinski

Yeah. That's a good point. The IDMs do have large die, especially some of the key ones we’re talking to, some of the leaders in the industry, but they are also focused on system and packages, so combining die together, I mentioned, memory and logic in order to provide more capable packages. So that also creates a larger unit footprint within the package or on the panel, such that panel processing is a much more effective way of processing these packages versus around 300 millimeter wafer.

David Duley

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Mike Plisinski

Okay. Thank you. I want to thank all of you for your interest in and support of the Rudolph team. We look forward to seeing many of you at upcoming conferences and at the Rudolph Analyst Day event at the New York Stock Exchange on September 14th. Thank you again.

