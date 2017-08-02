Gold Downtrend Continues For 6 Years In A Row

Investment Thesis (GLD)

Since the end of 2011, gold has been trending down. Several attempts to break the trend failed, and once again, gold is attempting to overcome the downtrend. Still, I expect gold may not break through on this recent attempt.

Source: Tradingview

Strong Correlation (USD Index vs Gold)

As we can see from the below chart, there is a strong correlation between the USD index and gold prices. According to Gold-Eagle, the strength or weakness of the US dollar – measured here by the US Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against other major currencies – is a strong indicator of gold’s next move. The chart below shows that the USD index is down 9%, while gold is up 9.74%. Gold generally trades inversely to the USD index. Because gold is priced in USD, when the USD is stronger (USD index moving up), gold is more expensive to buy in other currencies – this makes demand weaken and gold prices start to fall.

The U.S. dollar is also driven by many factors—like monetary policy and inflation in the U.S. vs. other countries. It’s also driven by economic prospects in the U.S. vs. other countries. Investors need to consider all of these factors.

Source: Tradingview

When we look at the pattern of the above chart, we see gold prices rise a few percent and then pull back a few percent. If this trend continues, we can expect a pullback in gold prices.

The USD index is developing around the support level. I expect the USD index will start to rebound and gold prices will fall accordingly. For the 12 months ended June 2017, the current inflation rate of the United States is 1.6%. Despite low inflation, there is a possibility that Fed will go for the another rate hike, which means increased interest rates that will result in a strengthening of the USD.

Fed believes it can both get its 2% inflation and raise rates too.

Source: Tradingview

Conclusion

Commercial traders hold 252,269 contracts in short positions and 148,926 contracts in long positions. Although short covering could result in an increase in gold prices, sentiment is overall negative.

Source: cftc.gov

I expect the USD index will recover, and a pullback in gold prices, as the above chart pattern suggests. To conclude, I advise a short-term short position.

