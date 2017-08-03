AT&T Nosedives Over 2%... What Gives?

So what gives with the selloff? In the following piece we divulge what we see as the most likely culprits for the selloff for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

Furthermore, Time Warner announced an earnings beat on both the top and bottom lines and reported the mega-merger with AT&T continues to proceed without hiccups.

AT&T’s stock nosedived over 2% on Wednesday while the market hit another record high. A 2% move in a low-beta stock such as AT&T is an uncommon event.

What happened?

AT&T (NYSE: T) shares nosedived 2% on Wednesday on seemingly no bad news.

First off, let start by saying I do not see a huge issue with the selloff. The stock popped nearly 10% after reporting a surprise earnings beat on July 25th after the bell. Nevertheless, some issues have come to the fore recently that may just be the culprits regarding Wednesday's selloff. The following are reasons for the selloff as I see them.

Moody’s somewhat negative note

In a recent article I detailed a recent note put out by Moody’s after AT&T announced organizational changes and a $22 billion bond offering this week end in preparation for the mega-merger with Time Warner. Moody’s rated the new notes Baa1, yet suggested a one notch downgrade could be on the horizon. The following are the negatives regarding AT&T as Moody’s sees them.

AT&T Negatives

Weak financial metrics

Anemic growth

Broad vulnerability to disruption

Balance sheet size

Free cash flow after dividends limited

Susceptible to competitive pressure, technological disruption and macroeconomic trends

Based on these and other factors, Moody’s pretty much comes right out and states a downgrade is on the table. Moody’s states:

“We think this risk profile is asymmetrically skewed to the downside, especially if these potential negative developments were to simultaneously occur. We think AT&T's risk is amplified by its balance sheet size and being positioned at a low investment-grade rating, but we think AT&T has multiple shock absorbers that could help it defend its rating.”

To me, this sounds like we may need to prepare for a rates downgrade if the Time Warner merger doesn’t produce immediate positive results. With Moody’s stating the risk profile is “asymmetrically” skewed to the downside, the odds of a downgrade seem high at present. What’s more, Time Warner’s (NYSE: TWX) earnings did beat on both the top and bottom lines, yet pockets of weakness did exist,

Time Warner earnings weak spots

It is always great when the company you are acquiring beats on both the top and bottom lines just prior to the merger. Nevertheless, a deeper dive into earnings did show some signs of weakness.

Ad sales are down year-over-year.

TBS, TNT and CNN, ad sales dropped 6% in the quarter.

TNT suffered a 35% ratings plunge among viewers 18 to 49 years old in June.

3rd quarter ad sales guidance is lowered.

We can take some of the negative numbers with a grain of salt based on the fact the company had some fairly tough comparisons to last year based on the NCAA Final Four and NBA playoff occurring during the same quarter last year. Nonetheless, the fact of the matter is many are still cutting the cord and consuming content via other mediums. This is exactly why Time Warner needs AT&T just as much as AT&T needs Time Warner. Fortunately, I see this as a match made in heaven. The second potential reason for the selloff in the stock may ran into heavy resistance.

Technically challenged

The stock popped nearly 10% after earnings were announced.

The stock easily broke through resistance at the 50-day SMA and pushed through the 200-day SMA in recent days as well. Nonetheless, sellers came in droves once the stock hit the 200-day SMA and knocked the stock back by nearly 4%. This does not worry me too much as it can take a few attempts for a stock to break through major resistance levels such as the 200-day SMA. On top of this, the 10% pop was a bit of overkill. I see the selloff as being justified. As long as we stay above the 50 day sma we should be fine. The selloff is actually a back and fill blessing in disguise for those looking to start a position.

The Bottom Line

AT&T surprised with the company’s earnings beat just a few short days ago. Often when an earnings surprise of this magnitude occurs, outsized moves tend to follow. I submit the 10% pop in the stock has induced some to take profits. It is true the Moody’s note had a negative tone and Time Warner's earnings did have some weak spots. Nevertheless, I see no reason to be concerned at this time. The current yield of 5% provides a substantial margin of safety and more than makes up for any increased volatility. I see the pull back as an excellent opportunity for those looking to start a position on the stock. Nevertheless, there are always downsides risks to any investment thesis. With the market trading at all-time highs, I would definitely layer into a new position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours.

