Read Your REIT Balance Sheets: The Case Of Morguard North American

Very few people actively enjoy reading balance sheets and financial statements. I don't, but it's a necessary evil. Relying on numbers coming out of stock screeners is often misleading. To illustrate, let's examine the history of Morguard North American Residential REIT (OTC:MNARF), which just released Q2 earnings this morning and is trading up slightly on the news.

Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation (OTC:OTC:MRCBF) has a small but regular following here on Seeking Alpha, with a fairly recent contribution highlighting a thinly traded Canadian real estate and asset management holding company with a record of consistently growing book value and trading at a significant discount to the sum of the parts. Part of the reason it flies under the radar is that it prefers organic growth and buybacks to dividends, only paying out 0.35% annually.

The parent company has also spun off two affiliated real estate companies and retains large interests in both of them. The first is Morguard REIT ((OTC:MGRUF)), an almost pure-play Canadian commercial REIT with an asset base of about 3bn (all figures $CAD) that has been operating the exact same set of properties for years, seeing no growth, and thus the stock is stuck in a rut. It's yielding 6.8% now, paying out about 75%, and trading at a very significant discount - about 45% - to NAV. However, since that NAV is coming almost exclusively from real estate that's been held for a long time and hence not subject to market pricing, you may not trust it. There's some Sears exposure, for example - how much is that real estate really worth? It also suffered a bit from the Canadian Target debacle, though management is signaling confidence with a small buyback. It's getting close to where I'd buy it, but I'd like it to trade down just a touch more.

The second spinoff is Morguard North American Residential REIT, a pure-play apartment and multi-family REIT with holdings across Canada and the United States.

Morguard North American Residential REIT

MNARF manages 2.5bn of real estate assets in both Canada and the United States, boasting occupancy of 96%+. About 40% of the portfolio is in Canada, almost exclusively the greater Toronto area, and the remaining 60% is widely dispersed across the US, mostly in the southeast. If you believe that the Canadian dollar is going to continue to appreciate, converting those US dollars back into Canadian will be an ongoing drag on earnings.

Notably, MNARF is a slightly upscale enterprise compared to most REITs. Average monthly rents for Canadian properties are about $1,300/month, and $1,050 USD for American ones. Here's a sample property of theirs, Perry Point, located in Raleigh, NC.



Unlike its commercial cousin, MNARF is an actively growing enterprise. On July 10th, it paid 288m for a major apartment building in Chicago. It's also expanding in the greater DC area, paying 56m for 104 suites July 6th and 161m for a 492-suite building in June.

The stock has also been on quite a tear recently and currently yields 4.2%. I bought a chunk in 2014 and thought, given the recent momentum - I'm up about 50% in two years - that I needed to figure out whether it was time to move my capital somewhere else.

MRG.UN data by YCharts

Unfortunately, MNARF is not a straightforward operation. Here are the basics that your stock screener is likely to spit out: P/E around 8, P/B around 0.7, 33.7m shares out for a market cap of around $510m. At first glance, this looks like potential from a value perspective.

To put those numbers in context, though, P/E is not always a good measure of profitability for REITs because the number is contaminated with changes in the value of property that may not be sustainable. Many analysts prefer to use a flow-of-funds measure, which measures cash available to unitholders from operations. P/FFO is about 12.5 for MNARF - less appealing. Much of the headline earnings from the REIT are coming from appraised changes in the value of the properties and aren't available to be paid out. (Note that American and Canadian accounting practices for REITs are quite different.)

What about the discount to book value? Diving into the financial statements, trying to compute P/B immediately runs into some problems. The quarterly report notes that the parent company Morguard owns about 17.2m "Class B Units", which are 1:1 exchangeable with regular trust units at any time and are effectively completely identical to regular units. I suspect these came about as a way to avoid some expenses during the initial offering for the REIT.

The REIT carries these on their books as a liability, but reports per-share measures in terms of the fully diluted count, counting the Class B units. Why does this matter? Just counting the normal units, carrying the Class B's as a liability, unitholder equity is about 743m with a corresponding P/B of 0.69. But if we count the 260m of Class B's as equity and subtract them from the liabilities, book value and market value both increase by that amount and the new, more accurate P/B is 0.77. If we think of a discount to book value as a margin of safety, more than 25% of the margin is vaporized.

Further, if we think about the Class B's as increasing the float by 50%, while MNARF has already been reporting per-share measures in terms of the true float, any increases in earnings or increases in the value of the real estate have to be figured relative to the true float, not the number of shares being reported on your financial website of choice. Growth is going to be harder than it might look at first glance.

Finally, buried deep in the quarterly reports, there's another kicker inside that says to me that the parent Morguard doesn't have the best interests of MNARF in mind. There's a hedge fund clause in the contract that says the REIT owes 15% of all free cash flow above 66 cents per unit (plus 0.25% of book value) annually to the parent. Right now cash flow is about 1.20. Doing the math, 15% on the balance above the threshold is 6.8% of total earnings. But as the REIT grows, that fraction is going to become larger. Suppose FFO grows to $2/unit - now Morguard is going to be taking more than 10% of the earnings. As the REIT continues to grow, the payout to the parent will converge to 15%, imposing an ever-larger drag on earnings and consequently the cash available to unitholders.

Overall, I can't endorse MNARF as a buy and will likely dump my position this week. The experience of its sister spinoff is instructive - mediocre returns over a long period of time. I feel these are vehicles designed not for unitholders, but for the parent company. Morguard North American is still a safe investment paying a reasonable yield, but there are better opportunities for my and your capital after a significant appreciation. In particular, Morguard itself is trading at a similar discount to book value, with better earnings, and will take a good chunk of the upside for itself if MNARF prospers.

[All securities discussed also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange with considerably more liquidity than the OTC tickers discussed here.]

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNARF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.