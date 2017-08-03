Thumbs Up For One Speculative Stock, Thumbs Down For Another - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/2/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Bullish Calls
Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL): Cramer says to "buy more."
Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX): "It's a terrific story," Cramer says. "It's amazing how speculative stocks can come back as long as you play them right."
Cummins (NYSE:CMI): The company hosted "a downer of a call" on recent earnings. But Cramer says "don't give up on Cummins."
Chevron (NYSE:CVX): "A monster good quarter."
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED): The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) "supercycle" will be good for the company, Cramer says.
Bearish Calls
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA): Cramer says he was "not crazy on that quarter." A better stock may be Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), even if this top company also is under pressure.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO): "You're looking at the wrong place," Cramer says. "It's a speculative stock that's not panning out. I'm not going to endorse that company."
Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM): The company reported an "unbelievably bad quarter. It was unreal," Cramer said.
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up