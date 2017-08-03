Thumbs Up For One Speculative Stock, Thumbs Down For Another - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/2/17)

Includes: AKAM, CMI, COL, CVX, DVAX, INO, OLED, SLCA
by: SA Editor Michael Hopkins

Summary

Given two "speculative" stocks - Cramer says Dynavax is "a terrific story." As for the other speculative investment - Cramer is not a fan of Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Bullish calls for Rockwell Collins, Cummins, Chevron and Universal Display.

Bearish calls for U.S. Silica and Akamai.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Bullish Calls

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL): Cramer says to "buy more."

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX): "It's a terrific story," Cramer says. "It's amazing how speculative stocks can come back as long as you play them right."

Cummins (NYSE:CMI): The company hosted "a downer of a call" on recent earnings. But Cramer says "don't give up on Cummins."

Chevron (NYSE:CVX): "A monster good quarter."

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED): The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) "supercycle" will be good for the company, Cramer says.

Bearish Calls

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA): Cramer says he was "not crazy on that quarter." A better stock may be Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), even if this top company also is under pressure.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO): "You're looking at the wrong place," Cramer says. "It's a speculative stock that's not panning out. I'm not going to endorse that company."

Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM): The company reported an "unbelievably bad quarter. It was unreal," Cramer said.

