Thumbs Up For One Speculative Stock, Thumbs Down For Another - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/2/17)

Bearish calls for U.S. Silica and Akamai.

Given two "speculative" stocks - Cramer says Dynavax is "a terrific story." As for the other speculative investment - Cramer is not a fan of Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Bullish Calls

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL): Cramer says to "buy more."

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX): "It's a terrific story," Cramer says. "It's amazing how speculative stocks can come back as long as you play them right."

Cummins (NYSE:CMI): The company hosted "a downer of a call" on recent earnings. But Cramer says "don't give up on Cummins."

Chevron (NYSE:CVX): "A monster good quarter."

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED): The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) "supercycle" will be good for the company, Cramer says.

Bearish Calls

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA): Cramer says he was "not crazy on that quarter." A better stock may be Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), even if this top company also is under pressure.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO): "You're looking at the wrong place," Cramer says. "It's a speculative stock that's not panning out. I'm not going to endorse that company."

Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM): The company reported an "unbelievably bad quarter. It was unreal," Cramer said.