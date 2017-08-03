Input Capital: The Best Stock You've Never Heard Of

The share price aside, the company has done extremely well in a top industry in Canada and is disrupting the old ways of farming finance. And the agriculture business itself.

I believe it has been poor PR by management to attract investors and attention. But it has started steps to increase its exposure and hopefully will translate into trading volume.

Revenue and streaming contracts have grown several fold since inception. Streaming contracts in half/2017 alone are incredible. Growth in streams is of absolute importance for the company.

Input Capital is the first agricultural streaming company and has proven its model works. The weak share price is a great entry point.

I am revisiting a stock that I have been fond of for the last 3 years. The company has made significant strides since then, yet the market has not cared.

Just shy of three years ago - I stumbled upon a brand new company. After speaking with management. And doing my research. I was smitten.

"This is going to be a home run," I said to myself.

I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha about the company since no one had at that point. I felt like I was on to something the market had not yet come to realize.

But, three years later - the market still has not given a damn about the company.

After several months of telling myself, "just one more quarter..." I wondered if I needed to revisit my thesis.

So let us begin.

Input Capital Corp (OTC:INPCF)(TSX: INP.V) is a canola streaming company that works in Canada. It is the first and only publicly traded agriculture-streaming company, borrowing from the extremely successful model used in the mining sector, such as Franco-Nevada (FNV), Royal Gold (RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC:OR), and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). These companies have made shareholders very wealthy.

Input Capital's business is simple, and that is why I like it. The company uses cash upfront to buy fixed streams of annual canola production, which average 6-8 years, from farmers. The farmers get money upfront (similar to what the mining companies get from the gold streamers - to spend towards construction and development) to use towards more efficient farming. And Input gets a fixed amount of canola from each farmer, which it itself sells, reaping a profit.

History is littered with the corpses of farmers that were doomed from crop failures, such as weather or pests. But there is another paralyzing problem farmers suffer from – poor seasonality financing.

Farmers need to borrow money for working and capital expenditures during the ‘off season’ - until they can reap their harvest. For example, the farmers can buy fertilizer in the fall much cheaper than during the spring. Think of it this way, it is cheaper to buy winter clothing during the summer than during the winter when the demand is higher. The problem is, how many people have spare money in summer to spend on winter clothes they won't be able to use for 6 months? Even if it is cheaper.

Buying things out of season isn't new. You can do it with almost everything. There are many blogs stating items to buy at huge discounts at the right time. It's just about asking yourself, "do I have the money to take advantage of these deals?" Input gives farmers this option.

Since farming has history of external threats, such as weather and bugs, it is higher risk for creditors. This translates into higher borrowing costs. To summarize, a farmer needs to borrow months before his harvest and pay higher interest on that borrowed sum. And if crop yields are poor, they won’t be able to pay it all back, and the debt compounds – eating away at any future profits.

One crop failure can lead to no income. Which then leads to defaulting on debt or needing to take out loans to prepare for the next seeding-harvesting cycle since they made no money.

Imagine being in sales and using your money upfront to buy a product that expires suddenly, let us say paint that wasn't sold before its shelf life ran out. Since you weren't able to sell it, you don't have any money left to stock up on more inventory for next time.

Therefore, you either borrow it or can't move forward.

Just like the mining companies that have engaged in streaming agreements, this is a viable option to avoid debt or dilution. Especially in farming where seasonal buying of capital goods (fertilizers, seeds, field machinery) and harvests (low crop yields, poor weather, crop sickness) can be costly.

In my opinion, Input is revolutionizing an industry that has for centuries crippled entrepreneurs – farming finance, rather than the farming itself.

You can review the Input Capital Streaming Model here.

Note: all photos are taken from Input Capital's recent presentation (July).



In an era of crowdfunding and P2P (peer-to-peer) lending, such as LendingClub (LC), Input Capital has found an interesting and critical role to fill in the agriculture business. And so far its cash flow and dramatic growth in streams prove it.

The company also has attractive margins. $149 + $232 (red box in photo) = $381 to farmers. The avg. canola price per tonne it sold was for $476 (green box in photo) during last 12 months.

Heath White wrote an impressive article on Input Capital's fundamentals. I recommend you take a look at the work he has done.

Therefore, $476 - $381 = $95, or rather a 20% margin.

Canada’s largest, most profitable crop is canola. It is an over $27 billion industry. The future for the crop is also bullish. I expect canola demand to continue to grow.



What about the management? The business is run by the same entrepreneurs that had built, and sold, Assiniboia Farmland in Saskatchewan, Canada, for a substantial windfall to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

To be exact, it was launched at $18 NAV (net asset value) per share in 2005 and sold for $64 NAV per share in 2013 – a 19% IRR (internal rate of return).

Because a company’s management is the captain and crew of the ship, having a proven track record of success is important.

After the triumph of Assiniboia Farmland, management had a decade of successful experience in canola farming. During its tenure, it realized the inefficiencies of the farming industry and how it could be better – hence Input Capital was born.

Input has boasted a very impressive and rapidly growing start-up period (the company has only been around since late 2012). In fact, streaming revenue for full year 2014 was only about $7 million, and in 2016 it soared to $26 million – a roughly 4x fold increase.

In the same time period, streaming contract agreements grew from 21 to 112 – an impressive 5.3x fold increase. It is important to note that all new streams produce revenues in the first year, giving the company rapidly compounding returns immediately.

But 2017 has been parabolic for the company.

In the first half of 2017, the company has almost tripled its streaming contracts. It now has over 300 locked-in streams.

For a streaming company, this is the absolute, most important number for its growth. It has to deploy cash today to procure multi-year inflows of canola, which it then sells. The more streaming contracts, the more the revenue.

Input's revenue has been increasing year-over-year at an impressive rate. But the share price is at $C1.83 as of writing. That is lower than when it only had 21 streams yielding $7 million. Amazing.

And frustrating...

Everything else looks good - an attractive balance sheet with no debt, free cash-flow positive (in the quarters it collects its harvest), and insiders own 27% of the fully diluted outstanding shares. That is the kind of 'skin in the game' I want.

The proven management that understands the canola business like no other wants to be invested with shareholders. This is the way to keep management aligned with investors in the long run.



If we use a margin of safety test founded by infamous value investor Benjamin Graham we can get a bullish picture.

Current assets (liquid assets, such as cash and inventories and receivables) are $C59 million. Total liabilities are only $C10 million. So now let us do some math: 59 - 10 = 49 net assets. Divide this by the 81 million shares outstanding and that gives us $C0.61 net assets per share.

Of course, it would be best if the company's net assets per share were greater than the current share price - but this is still attractive.

The company has a current ratio of 6 (current assets divided by current liabilities) and a quick ratio of 2.

The quick ratio is a financial ratio used to gauge a company's liquidity. The quick ratio is also known as the acid test ratio. The quick ratio compares the total amount of cash + marketable securities + accounts receivable to the amount of current liabilities. A one or greater is ideal. . .

Input is a relatively young company. It is still growing. Most other growth stocks never make any free cash flow, let alone revenue.

Making matters more interesting, the company started paying a .01 quarterly dividend since December 2016. Not bad, especially when you take into consideration the time from inception until now. And many like the streamers because once they spend substantially upfront to lock in long-term streams, they earn dividends many years after.

Input has small overhead. It has a handful of employees in a small office lending to farmers in return for streaming contracts. It can scale exponentially with little need for increased costs - besides capital to deploy. This is why its operating efficiency is impressive, boasting an over 90% operating margin.

Markets usually price these facts in. But not with Input Capital...

It seems like the more good it does, the less the market cares. The company will be posting its third-quarter results August 15th, 2017. So maybe many are waiting to see what it has done.

Personally, I believe it is poor PR management by the company. It has done nothing to get its stock noticed. How can you invest in something you don't even know about?

Ever since its November 2015 announcement that it suffered a large default on 3 loans, its stock has been a drag.

To recap just in case you missed it: in November 2015 Input had reported that because of non-payment issues for three of its contracts (capital value totaled $18.4 million), the company had started taking steps to terminate the agreements with the non-performing farms. More or less, the farmers defaulted.

The stock cratered. Apparently, a potential $18.4-million loss justifies over $100 million in market cap to be wiped out. But as always, investors did not read between the lines. Input requires collateral before it issues any capital to farms. Thus, of the three contracts totaling $18.4 million, Input's security position (collateral of their farms) was approximately $24.5 million. Management stated it believes it will recover the full investment from the three contracts from sale of the land it received as collateral.

And now the company has finally made its money back. Please read the July 11th news release: "While the terms of the farmland sales will not be made public due to commercial and privacy sensitivities in the tight-knit farming community, Input management is pleased to report that both land sales took place at expected values, resulting in neither a gain nor a loss to Input."

The biggest crisis the company had ever dealt with is behind it. Because of these fears of another farm default, it has diversified from more concentrated large-size loans to smaller loans. There is always the risk of poor crop yields or a farmer defaulting - but every streaming company has these risks in its respective sector. And Input has learned from the past and significantly reduced concentrated risks. The company has been de-risking itself from potential defaults. But still, the market has not cared or rewarded it in any way. This is important that it learned from its mistake that as of July has not cost it any losses.

I will write more once it releases its Q3 numbers this early August. But I won't hold my breath the market will react kindly.

The company may have recouped all damage done from the 2015 defaults, but the sour taste has stained investors' mouths. Also, the management has done little to increase its audience to attract new investors.

We have seen this happen time and time again, a stock go dead.

I am long Input. It is in its early years and must continue adding streaming agreements while mitigating any potential defaults. As discussed earlier, farming already has some external instabilities and investors don't need more things to worry about. But the company has learned from the $18.4-million default (which it has recouped all losses from selling farmland and collateralized assets) and has been greatly diversifying its capital concentration.

The company's share price aside, it has done a wonderful job in a short amount of time. And I expect the revenues, dividends, and streaming contracts to continue growing.

That is why I call Input Capital the "best growth stock no one has ever heard of."

I hope the company can keep gaining market share because the stronger its balance sheet becomes and the more free cash flow that rolls in, it will invite competition. There isn't much of a barrier to entry in streaming businesses. Just use money today to lock in streaming contracts for commodity XYZ in the future. The success of gold mining streamers invited many others to join in.

But Input has made solid ground in a short time period. The company will have an advantage over new entrepreneurs. These are smart, proven managers that know what they're doing and becoming a 'disruptor' to a broken industry of farmer financing. I also expect the company to enter other commodities, like wheat and soybeans, in the future.

Compared to the precious metal streaming companies, Input trades at a significant discount on a Price-to-cash flow multiple and price-to-book. True, they have longer histories and are in a proven sector. And agriculture is a different business than mining. But Input has done phenomenal growth already and pioneering the farming stream business.

If the market comes to see what I see, I expect Input to be measurably higher.

Look forward to next month's quarterly results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INPCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.