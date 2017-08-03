Level 3 Communications (LVLT) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 02, 2017 5:30 pm ET

Executives

Valerie Finberg - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Analysts

Scott Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Valerie Finberg - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Thank you, Frank. Good evening everyone and thank you for joining us for the Level 3 Communications' second quarter 2017 earnings call. With us on the call today are Jeff Storey, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sunit Patel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior period results for the first quarter 2016 today are presented on a pro forma basis, adjusted to reflect changes made to customer assignments between the wholesale and enterprise channels at the beginning of 2017. Unless otherwise noted, revenue and sales comparisons to prior periods are provided on a year-over-year and a constant currency basis. Additionally, certain metrics discussed on the call today exclude acquisition-related expenses associated with the CenturyLink transaction. Those metrics are adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, free cash flow and net leverage, and we have footnoted the detail in our press release and earnings presentation. All of our earnings materials, including the presentation we will review on this call, can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Level 3 website at investors.level3.com.

You can see our cautionary statements beginning on page 2 of the 2Q 2017 earnings presentation, which says that the presentation and remarks contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Results may vary significantly from those statements. Additional information is available in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation also includes the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Thanks, Valerie. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Looking at our results, we saw slight revenue growth, but with continued margin expansion in this quarter. While we've seen slower growth in the first half of 2017 compared to previous years, our focus on profitable growth has enabled the company to continue expanding margins and growing free cash flow per share. Additionally, as we look forward at the revenue growth picture, we're encouraged by the ongoing favorable market demand we see for our products and services. Sales have picked up steadily since the fourth quarter of 2016.

Since our last earnings call, the CenturyLink board of directors announced a new succession plan where I will become the Chief Operating Officer of CenturyLink at close, and transition to CEO on January 1st of 2019. While I've had conversations with a few of you since that announcement, I'm pleased to have the time today to share my thoughts on why I'm so excited to be joining the combined company management team. I'll do that after Sunit provides his detailed financial review of our results.

I've had the chance over the last couple of months, since the announcement, to become more directly involved with integration planning, and I'm pleased with the progress we're making. For example, as you may have seen, we named my leadership team a few weeks after my role was announced and, over the last couple of weeks, we've announced the organizational structure and leaders reporting to my direct report team. This structure places greater emphasis on our customers and solidifies how we will approach the market. I believe, it's given additional confidence to Level 3 employees as well as provided continuity for Level 3 customers.

Per our usual process, Sunit will provide an update on our detailed financial results. I'll then provide commentary on our revenue growth and share my thoughts on integration planning and my role in the combined company. After that, we will open it up for your questions. Sunit?

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Thank you, Jeff, and good evening, everyone. I'll start with a few financial highlights from the second quarter, which can be found on slide 5. We grew adjusted EBITDA to $744 million in the quarter. Our free cash flow was $236 million. And we reached the low end of our leverage target with net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 3.0 times. Overall, we remain confident in our 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

Let's now turn to revenue results on slide 6. For the second quarter, total revenue grew 0.6%, CNS revenue grew 0.8% and enterprise CNS revenue, excluding UK Government, grew 3.6%. Within CNS, revenue from our large multinational enterprise customers increased 6.0%. Total wholesale CNS revenue declined 6% compared to a 7.4% decline last quarter. Performance continues to be driven by the effects of industry consolidation from wireless and cable customers.

Shifting to our regional results, for the second quarter, North America CNS revenue grew 0.1% and enterprise CNS revenue grew 2.6%. As a reminder, enterprise CNS revenue grew 2.1% for the first quarter 2017. Moving to EMEA, CNS revenue declined 2.5%, while enterprise CNS revenue, excluding UK Government, grew 0.4%. We expect better revenue growth from the EMEA enterprise business in the back half of the year. In Latin America, we continue to see impressive performance with CNS revenue increasing 11% and enterprise CNS revenue growing 16%.

On slide 7, we highlight the sequential performance of our North America enterprise customer groups. Revenue was down slightly quarter-over-quarter from our three largest customer groups, and up nicely for our smallest customers. This quarter's revenue performance was mostly driven by the sales weakness we experienced in the fourth quarter 2016, following disruptions due to Brexit and the U.S. elections.

Since the fourth quarter, sequential enterprise sales performance improved in the first quarter and then again in the second quarter. Also, our sales funnel saw a healthy increase in the second quarter. Overall, from a revenue perspective, we remained focused on improving our performance in North America and EMEA.

Moving to slide 8, Wholesale Voice Services or WVS revenue was $96 million in the second quarter 2017 compared to $100 million from the year-ago quarter, representing 5% of total revenue.

Turning to slide 9, from our product group perspective, IP and data services grew 2.9% and transport and fiber grew 3.0%. Voice services revenue declined 3.7% and colocation and datacenter services revenue declined 11%. Excluding the settlement benefit from the year-ago quarter, colocation and data services revenue declined 1.4%. From an individual product perspective, we saw dark fiber growth of 12%, CDN also grew 12% and managed security grew 10%.

Turning to slide 10, network access margin expanded slightly to 67.2%, which compares to 67.1% in the second quarter 2016. Both quarters benefited from carrier settlements of approximately $10 million. As Valerie noted at the start of the call, the following metrics exclude CenturyLink acquisition-related expenses.

Turning now to slide 11, adjusted EBITDA was $744 million for the second quarter 2017 compared to $715 million in the second quarter 2016. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.1% in the quarter. This compares to 34.8% in the second quarter 2016. Capital expenditures for the second quarter 2017 were $322 million. Year-to-date, capital expenditures were 17% of total revenue. For the full year, our outlook remains unchanged at 16% of total revenue.

The company generated free cash flow of $236 million in the second quarter, which compares to $264 million from the year-ago quarter. For the first half of 2017, free cash flow was $409 million compared to $477 million for the first half of 2016. The change in free cash flow between the first half of this year and last was primarily timing related with higher net cash interest expense, capital expenditures and cash income taxes. In aggregate, these three items were higher by approximately $75 million in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period last year. We remain highly confident in our full year 2017 outlook for free cash flow.

Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.0 times in the second quarter 2017. Looking back to right after the credit crisis, our second quarter 2010 leverage ratio was at 7.1 times with a long-term goal of 3 times to 5 times, which we subsequently narrowed to 3 times to 4 times. Once we were in that range, we set our sights on the low end. After many years of focused effort, I'm pleased we've reached our target of 3.0 times. This is down from 3.5 times in the second quarter of 2016.

In the second quarter of 2017, the company generated net income of $154 million and basic earnings per share of $0.42. The effective income tax rate in the second quarter was 31% and for the first half of the year was 36%. We continue to expect our GAAP income tax rate to average about 38% for the full year 2017.

Turning to our business outlook for 2017 on slide 12, and as I highlighted earlier, we're reaffirming our 2017 financial outlook for full year adjusted EBITDA of $2.94 billion to $3.00 billion, and free cash flow of $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. All other metrics also remain unchanged.

As we look to the third quarter, I'd like to remind everyone that we typically see an increase in our seasonal utilities expense, generally, in the mid-single-digit millions of dollars due to high air-conditioning requirements in our datacenters in the summer months. Additionally, from a Latin America CNS revenue perspective, please keep in mind that the $4 million from the Olympics in the third quarter of 2016 will not recur in the third quarter 2017.

In summary, our first half results demonstrate our focus on profitable revenue growth and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our full year 2017 financial objectives.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Thank you, Sunit. Revenue growth is a key focus for the entire Level 3 management team and we are looking at it across multiple dimensions, continually improving the sales process, reducing disconnects and enhancing the customer experience, which is always at the forefront of our initiatives.

Looking at enterprise CNS revenue growth this quarter, one of the factors affecting growth was the light sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the early part of the first quarter of 2017. Since then, we've seen steady improvement in the sales results, which is a good leading indicator for future growth.

With the longer close time for the CenturyLink transaction compared to the previous Level 3 acquisitions, we are seeing some customers taking a wait-and-see approach to making decisions. However, a few recent announcements that helped with some of this distraction. One is the succession planning announcement of my role as COO at close and moving to CEO.

Another is the announcement of my direct reporting team, the customer-facing unit, and the commitment to the Level 3 General Manager model, which focuses on the unique needs of each market and covers the majority of the enterprise sales force in North America. I believe our customers appreciate this approach to the market and have been pleased to learn that we will continue to support them in the same way.

As I've said on previous earnings call, I firmly believe the combination of CenturyLink and Level 3 provides an opportunity for us to bring enhanced value to our customers. In telecom, scale and scope matter. The local – the global network footprint from Level 3, combined with the CenturyLink's deep metro and intercity networks throughout the United States, will enable us to offer more to our customers, bring them on net in more places and take them where they need to go throughout North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. As I said many times before, having a customer on our network significantly improves their experience and it expands our margins.

Additionally, each company has unique product capabilities and features, which broaden our ability to meet our collective customers' needs and compete more effectively in the market. The combination of CenturyLink and Level 3 creates an opportunity to drive an even more innovative customer-oriented company that neither of us could be alone. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Glen and to have the chance to draw on each other's experience and perspectives.

As we think about integration planning, our customer experience is the most important and differentiating aspect of the services we provide. Providing a great customer experience drives every decision we make, including our organizational structure.

A few weeks ago, I announced that the combined company will be built around five customer-facing units, designed to focus on our customers' unique needs. They are small and medium enterprise with local government, Strategic Enterprise in our larger government markets, Global Accounts or GAM in International. We'll also combine our wholesale indirect channels and alliances into a single group to better serve industry partners; and lastly, consumer.

I'd like to point out that wholesale and enterprise services represent more than 75% of the combined company revenue with consumer revenue less than 25%. By organizing into these customer-facing units, we'll increase our attention on the unique aspects of each customer set; the products and services they need, the business model we use to deliver those services, the efficiency and effectiveness of our systems to enhance the customer experience and drive profitability as we gain better visibility into the key revenue growth, margin and cost levers in each customer-facing unit.

In addition, we also announced the centralized operations function, which is the model at Level 3, that is more distributed in current CenturyLink operations. I believe that centralized approach will drive efficiency and provide the scale and consistency needed to best serve our customers. By combining a centralized operations team with the customer-facing organizational approach, we gain the efficiencies at centralization, while maintaining the local market and customer focus of the distributed team.

Serving our customers well and understanding our customers' networking requirements have been the focus of all of our integration planning and efforts; whether it's the go-to-market strategy, the product approach, network integration or the sales force integration plan. As I look at the opportunity for our sales force past closed, I'm very excited for them.

The combined company sales force will have a broader footprint, expanded product capabilities and, over time, a simpler environment for our customers. While there are certainly legacy services to address, we know that our customers are evolving to need, on a global basis, the array of services the combined company will offer.

With respect to the sales organization, and this is intended as much of a message to the sales team as it is to the stockholders on this call, we intend to invest in our sales force, growing quota- bearing head count and sales support, and adding tools and capabilities to make the sales process easier. I would like nothing more than making every salesperson wildly successful without losing a single one of them.

In summary, I believe the combined company offers a tremendous opportunity to deliver value to our customers, our employees and our stockholders.

Question-and-Answer Session

Scott Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Good afternoon, everybody. Couple of questions just around, I guess, the enterprise growth, if I could. One, Jeff, you mentioned briefly in your comments just some customers taking a wait and see. I'm just trying to get a sense for when you look at the North America enterprise growth this quarter, how much of that do you think is really attributed to the weaker sales that you alluded to in 4Q and into 1Q? And what have those conversations been like around that wait and see? Do you start to see those conversations lift now as, perhaps, you alluded to? And then secondly, Jeff, you have a lot of experience integrating companies on the enterprise side. As you think about the integration, the new org structure and everything that you just talked about, how do you ensure a continuity of sales momentum as you go through that integration process once the deal closes? Thanks.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure. Thanks, Scott. The wait and see, as both Sunit and I touched on and we are seeing improved sales from the fourth quarter to the first quarter, from the first quarter to the second quarter. So, we think we're getting past some of that and we think that our customers are responding to not only our products and services, not only our capabilities to deliver those products and services, but also to the combined company and the belief that the combined company can serve them well. And so, we're pleased with that. I can't attribute how much of the fourth quarter had to do with this or that. But I do think that we're seeing continued improvement in the sales and think that that's getting behind us.

With respect to integration, that's the number-one thing; how do we integrate effectively and continue to drive sales momentum? What we're doing is focusing on our customers and everything that we think about with respect to the integration planning is around how do we do this best for our customers, how do we make it easy for our employees to satisfy our customers' needs. So, we have to focus on what processes we're putting in place, not making it too complicated for our sales support, not making it too complicated for our sales teams as we introduce new standardized products across those companies.

We need to make sure that we touch our customers and move accounts as little as possible. There is going to be the natural impact of having account moves from one sales team to another, but we need to do that as efficiently and as less impactfully for the customer as we can. So, we are focused on just the customer, customer, customer, and every aspect of the integration. And that's the only way you're going to stay focused on them. We focus – I believe very confidently in the $975 million of synergies that we announced, but not focusing initially on those synergies, focusing on the customers. We'll get the synergies as well and we'll focus initially on them, but the main focus needs to be how do we do this in a way that does not disrupt the customer experience.

Scott Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Great. And one quick follow-up, maybe for Sunit or you, Jeff. Just in terms of the slower sales in 4Q, 1Q (21:43) and the improvement you guys have seen over the last couple of quarters, can you maybe just refresh us in terms of the book-to-bill and has there been any changes in terms of that time period that would suggest 3Q, you shouldn't see improvement versus 2Q on the enterprise side?

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, in general, I think, as I mentioned, we did see an improvement in our level of sales activity as we described. The sales funnel, we did see that go up in the second quarter, which is a good indicator of bookings and, obviously, it's tough to do exact timing where it comes in Q3 or Q4. But in general, I think the tone is good because sales have been going up. I mean, we saw a real pause in the fourth quarter and I think we said when we announced first quarter that things started off slow, but we ended up strong in the first quarter. Second quarter better than the first quarter and sales activity is up. So, I think that says the tone is getting better.

Scott Goldman - Jefferies LLC

Thanks you, guys.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. I guess, a couple of follow-ups on Scott's question. First on the North America enterprise this quarter, where are we on the SMB issues that picked up about a year ago? Have those pretty much been cleared up or is that a continued issue? And second, Jeff, can you talk about the revenue headwinds facing the combined company on the enterprise side? How do those challenges change as the companies come together versus just at Level 3? Thanks.

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Well, so on the first question, yeah, I think we've now posted two consecutive quarters with pretty strong – and even I think one of the quarters last year was same. So, I think the small- and medium-sized business challenges would largely address to the low end of the customer base. That's not to say you can't (23:39) see volatile performance in any given quarter. But I think we've had pretty strong sequential performance since we first started reporting that issue, and (23:47) we reported the second quarter and third quarters, we made a lot of progress since then. So, I think that's gently behind us, but you can certainly see some volatility quarter-to-quarter.

And on the other question, I'll let Jeff talk to the headwinds, in general. I mean, I would say, overall, our performance as a company has certainly been better than our competition. So, if you compare the two big telcos, generally, their total revenue or comparable business total revenue, (24:22) and I'll let Jeff talk, but they've been declining in mid-single-digit declines, whereas we are growing and certainly growing (24:30) the enterprise business a little better.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure. So there are always headwinds in our business. There are headwinds from technology transitions. There are headwinds as legacy services roll – as customers roll up those legacy services and move on to new platforms. There are integration distractions that could happen that could cause headwinds. There are customer experience distractions that can happen and cause customer experience. We've long believed that our ability to overcome those is up to us in our execution, that we think that there is a lot of market share out there, with other companies, as Sunit alluded to, that we can go out and win that business.

We will have to face the legacy declines within the combined company, but we also have an opportunity to be more effective in serving our customers, grabbing more of their global needs, not just their North American needs, and taking market share from our largest competitor certainly. So, we'll continue to focus on our own execution and being fully aware of those headwinds. And if you look at our organizational structure, that's part of the rationale, as they had different growth profile, they have different needs in the market, and making sure that we organize our business around our customers so that we can understand their unique needs and we can develop plans and tactics and activities to address each of those needs.

Sunit S. Patel - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Yeah. And I'll just add. Look, we – the plus is how we start with a much bigger network footprint as a combined company, which should give us advantage in being able to win business with our customers and serve them profitably. But we, obviously, have to deal with the risks of integration and making sure our customer experience gets stronger as opposed to weaker thorough this. So, those are the pluses and minuses.

Philip A. Cusick - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks, guys.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Thank you.

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thanks for taking the question. And maybe just following up on the topic Phil brought up about some the movement you saw in the smaller customer segment last year. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think that maybe some of that was the side effect of some choices you made about how to prioritize your resources as you were working through and coming out of the tw telecom integration. And so, as you prepare for another integration, particularly with the business that has a much more customers in that category, I'm wondering if there's something you're going to doing this time around, and maybe anything you might have learned from the last integration, which I think largely went well, that you are intending to apply to this one as you pursue that in the couple of weeks? Thanks.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure. And I think we did the last integration fairly well. But we've learnt from every integration we've ever done. We're perpetually dissatisfied and can find opportunities to improve. And so, around the small and medium business, we could have done a better job last time. If you look at the second quarter, we think that we're doing a good job with those customers now. But we're going to heavily lean on expertise that exist in both companies. This is not just one company has all the answers. If you look at the organization we announced around small and medium enterprise, Vernon Irvin, a Senior Executive in CenturyLink, is going to be the President of that business for us as a combined company. And we're going to leverage the expertise that CenturyLink has in serving those customer base.

We're going to continue to build on the expertise that Level 3 has, but we're going to also make sure that we continue to evolve the products and services, our go-to-market strategy, our execution around that specific customer base for Vernon and his execution – and his customer-facing unit. We'll do the same thing with our Strategic Enterprise. We'll do the same thing with each of our business units, but in particular that on the custom – excuse me, on the small and medium business.

The one thing that I would say we've learned – and I've already touched on this, but the one thing that I'd say we've learned from every integration that we've ever done. You cannot make a mistake by focusing on your customer. We look at costs, we will hit our synergy targets, we'll start on day one to hit our synergy target, but we will do that in a way that improves the customer experience, not degrades the customer experience. And so, that's the number-one learning that we've had, is look at the customer, keep your eye on them and make sure that your decisions are oriented around driving a great experience. And if you do that, then ultimately they churn less and they buy more. So, that's what we're focused on.

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Great. Thanks for taking the question.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Sure.

Jeffrey K. Storey - Level 3 Communications, Inc.

That seems to be the last question. I think this is the shortest earnings call in Level 3 history, but we really appreciate all of your participation. I think I'll wrap it up with just a few brief comments. We continue to focus on driving profitable revenue growth and reducing costs, while continually enhancing the customer experience. Level 3 remains focused on growing free cash flow per share. This will also be a guiding principle for the combined company.

I'm personally very excited about joining the CenturyLink management team. And speaking on behalf of the team at level 3, we're all looking forward to the combination and the improved capabilities we'll be able to offer to our customers.

I want to thank all of you for joining today's call and for your support of Level 3. Operator, that concludes the call.

