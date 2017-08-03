Teva: Walking Dead? - Alternative Model

This article aims to look at this investment with sufficient margin of safety.

This is to assist a very heated discussion in the prior post, "Teva: Walking Dead?”

I am not assuming that Teva (NYSE:TEVA) continues acquiring further companies in the years to come. Assuming this would allow me to assume that it is acquiring companies at either very high value or low value. Hence, this is outside of our forecasting abilities as humans.

Here is an excerpt from the company's FY 2016 reporting. Below this table, you will find my modified table to adjust for what I see as a cleaner, more realistic view for future years.

Here is the modified financial overview:

Here is what I have amended and an explanation for why:

3: We know that Copaxone has an issue as the patent for 20mg version of the drug has run out. The 40mg patent is being challenged. Even though I don’t think it will be as critical, I am being conservative and assuming a direct hit of 50% segment profit decline for Copaxone.

8: I am removing amortization. However, I am adding it back under CAPEX on point 24. From a tax point of view, it is not 100% correct, but I am being more conservative this way.

10-14: These are one-off in nature, and most are actually cash-flow ineffective. I am assuming most costs here are a thing of the past. I admit, this is a bit aggressive, but I am trying to figure out the cash flow impact for Teva as a going concern.

15: Legal costs will always be around, but I believe the majority of these costs to be covered for now. If anyone has a better view, I’d be happy to incorporate this into the model.

17: $450m of R&D costs fall outside of the segment R&D. I am not sure why, but this is what I got when reconciling the P&L. I am rather conservative here.

18: $260m of S&M (Sales & Marketing) costs fall outside of the segment S&M. I am not sure why, but this is what I got when reconciling the P&L. I am rather conservative here.

19: We have heard from Management that it will provide cost synergies of $1.5bn from the Actavis acquisition. I am being super conservative by only factoring in 50% of that.

21: The financial expenses have been adjusted to reflect the anticipated interest expense for servicing the $35bn+ in debt. I identified $546m in ‘Interest expenses and other bank charges’ from the company's 20-F for 2016. I am being conservative by using $900m.

23: I am assuming 24% tax on line 22 (which doesn’t include amortization – see line 8). So, I am being conservative. Also, I believe 24% is at the higher end, as multinationals tend to have means to optimize their effective tax rates. (anyone with more info here is welcome to share it for me to update the model accordingly.)

24: I am assuming $1bn of capex, which is a lot and much of it is at management’s discretion. But given we are keen that the company invests in its future, we are being conservative here again.

25: Last but surely not least: Teva has, under normalized conditions, free cash flow power of circa $2.2bn.

Conclusion:

We are applying the principle of Margin of Safety. We are not assuming any upsides in generic revenues from new drugs. Neither are we assuming revenue increases from other specialty drugs. A de-risked Teva in my mind deserves a FCF multiple of 15-20x. This means a market cap valuation of $33bn-44bn. This again translates into a value per share between $32.48 and $43.31. (using 1016m share-count)

Worst case margin of safety return: $32.48/$32.3 = +0%

Best case margin of safety return: $43.31/$32.3 = 34%

In any case, you are ensuring that losing money is a very unlikely event – which is one of the most important lessons to value investing.

P.S.: At $2.4bn FCF, the company can nicely continue paying the dividend of $1.56bn (65% payout ratio) and use $0.8 to reduce debt.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.