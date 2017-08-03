Cavium (CAVM) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 02, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Angel Atondo - Cavium, Inc.

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Cavium's second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Leading the call today are Mr. Syed Ali, President and CEO of the company, and Art Chadwick, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Syed. Syed?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Angel, and thanks to everyone for joining us today.

In brief, Cavium's second quarter revenue was $242.1 million, up nearly 6% sequentially. Non-GAAP gross margins were 65.9%. And non-GAAP net income was $48.9 million, or $0.67 per share, which was up 17% sequentially. Art will discuss our Q2 financial results along with Q3 guidance in more detail shortly.

In Q2, we saw good balanced growth across both enterprise service provider as well as data center markets. Growth in the enterprise and service provider markets was driven by accelerating OCTEON III sales in the enterprise and security markets. In the service provider markets, wireless infrastructure and wired cable head end markets were particularly strong. In the data center market, we continued to see strong growth across our new product portfolio as well as an Ethernet mix.

Now, as usual, I will cover the progress we are making across our product lines. Our embedded processor business continues on a healthy growth path, with increased design wins for both our traditional MIPS-based OCTEON and newer ARM-based OCTEON TX processor product lines. In Q2, we continued to win new sockets for our OCTEON III processors with customers looking to extend their product scope. We also had had significant traction with our 16 and 48-core processors, with large customers bringing their latest appliances to market.

Our ARM-based OCTEON TX processors gained market share, with design wins in wireless transport, security, and 5G applications. At the Computex conference in June, we demonstrated a wide range of powerful new hardware and software solutions, including routers, IoT gateways, security, and wireless BTS cloud RAM applications.

Our OCTEON Fusion-M 75xx business remains strong, and our lead customer is gaining traction in new markets and new application areas. The CNF73xx OCTEON Baby Fusion-M product gained several new design wins in fixed wireless broadband and micro base stations for both infill and rural deployments using advanced features such as higher-order MIMO and Beam Forming. As part of our strategy to engage with key operators, we also announced a series of trials for our ThunderX and OCTEON Fusion-M platforms in China through China Unicom.

Moving on to the Fibre Channel business, the Fibre Channel business continues to be stable across our OEM customer base on both the server and storage system sides. We continued to win sockets that are doing a speed upgrade as well as new sockets that we had not serviced before. We secured a number of wins in Q2, including new server design wins for our next-gen 7, 64-gig Fibre Channel HBAs. This is indicative of Cavium's s continued momentum in the storage markets. Also, with our continued investment in storage technologies such as Fibre Channel NVMe for all-flash arrays and SDDK (5:20) for next-generation software-defined storage platforms, we see continued strong interest in investment from OEMs and end users in the Fibre Channel infrastructure.

In Q2 we continued to make progress on our ThunderX server product lines across customers, ecosystem partners. and ODMs. We are making excellent progress on the productization of our ThunderX2 product line. At Computex in June, the world's leading server ODMs, Foxconn, Inventec, and Gigabyte, announced their platforms based on ThunderX2. These platforms, which are sampling now to various customers, cover a variety of form factors, and are optimized for different cloud and high-performance compute workloads.

In Q2 at the International Supercomputing Conference, OEMs, several end customers, and partners presented their ThunderX2 platforms and benchmarks, including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sandia National Labs, Bull, Oak Ridge National Labs, and Hartree. In addition, Penguin and Bull demonstrated their ThunderX2 platforms.

Also at ISC, our major ecosystem partners, including Red Hat, Canonical, SUSE, AMI, and others announced their support for the ThunderX2 platform. Cavium led the ecosystem in the enablement, with 30-plus partners for ThunderX. By leveraging our established ecosystem, ThunderX2 customers can speed time to market.

Also in Q2, HPE announced and demonstrated their revolutionary The Machine initiative. The Machine is the largest R&D project in HPE's history, and Cavium is the only CPU partner that was part of HPE's announcement of The Machine. HPE also demonstrated a ThunderX2-based compute platform integrated into The Machine memory fabric at the HPE Discover event in June.

This quarter we also launched the second generation of our market-leading 10, 25, and 50-gigabit Ethernet FastLinQ assembly, with support from several major partners. The product family has the unique capability of providing low-latency connectivity for compute clusters of all sizes along with universal RDMA technology. This product family also offers the highest performance for offloading storage protocols.

We won several new designs at major server OEMs, ODMs, and networking OEMs across all connectivity speeds, including 100-gigabit Ethernet, in Q2. Our engagements in the hyperscale, cloud, telco cloud, private and hybrid cloud, and networking OEMs have increased significantly across all applications, given our broad and feature-rich product family across 10-gig, 25-gig, and 100-gig speeds. Our recent HPE and Dell announcements highlight the traction that we are experiencing in the Ethernet market.

Our LiquidIO II revenues continue to grow. We have started production deployments of our 25-gig LiquidIO II card. With the unique networking and security features of this product line, we are very well aligned with the infrastructure needs of major hyperscale, telco, and private cloud data centers worldwide. Additionally, we further continued to strengthen our pipeline of engagements by adding several customers in the storage, telco, and hyperscale cloud provider markets.

Now moving on to the XPliant switch product, in Q2, current XPliant customers continued to ramp volume. We have additional design wins also in the embedded applications like video switching technology and service provider access, which have also started to ship. In Q2, through our OEM customers, XPliant-based switches are being deployed in very large cloud data centers, connecting many thousands of servers. This continues to demonstrate the robust nature of the field-proven XPliant architecture as well as hardened XPliant software.

In Q2, LiquidSecurity has started to ramp shipments at our lead mega data center customer. We also had our first deployments in India's largest e-commerce vendor. Additionally, we are in the final stages of qualification at a second mega-scale data center. LiquidSecurity products continue to be highly valued by cloud providers for the high performance and highly differentiated features they provide for several uses, models, and cloud security. Overall, we have a strong pipeline of customers at various stages of evaluation.

And now I would like to move on and give a brief outlook on the market environment that we are seeing for Q3. We are expecting another quarter of sequential growth in the enterprise and service provider markets. Growth in this segment is largely being driven by continued ramps in our OCTEON III product lines across multiple markets. We also expect growth in the data center markets, driven by new product ramps and continuing growth in Ethernet mix.

On that note, I would now like to turn the call over to Art Chadwick, who will provide a detail discussion of Q2 financial results and guidance for Q3. Art?

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Syed, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. I'll first go through Q2 financial highlights and then provide guidance for the third quarter of 2017.

As Syed mentioned, Q2 was another excellent quarter, with record revenue and record non-GAAP earnings. Revenue in the second quarter was $242.1 million, up nearly 6% sequentially and up 126% over the same quarter last year, due to both strong Cavium organic growth as well as the addition of QLogic. Sales into the enterprise and service provider markets accounted for 77% of sales. And sales into data center were 23% of sales, very similar to the Q1 revenue split.

Non-GAAP gross margins continued on an upward trend and were 65.9%, up 20 basis points from Q1. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $103.1 million, up 3% sequentially. Non-GAAP operating margins were 23.3%, up 130 basis points from Q1. And non-GAAP operating income was $56.5 million, which was 12% higher than Q1.

Net non-GAAP interest and other non-operating expenses were $6 million, down from Q1, due to the debt refinancing we did last quarter as well as favorable currency adjustments. Income tax expense was $1.6 million or about 3% of non-GAAP income. The GAAP net loss was $11.1 million or $0.16 per share. The non-GAAP net income was $48.9 million or $0.67 per share, up 17% sequentially.

For the detailed reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP results, I'd like to refer to you to the financial press release we issued today. But in summary, non-GAAP results exclude $59.9 million in non-GAAP adjustments, comprised of: $29.7 million in acquisition-related amortization; $28.4 million for employee stock-based compensation expense, and the net, $1.9 million, in restructuring, tax, and acquisition-related charges.

The quarter-end AR balance was $173.8 million, up from $136.5 million in Q1. Our larger customers generally have longer payment terms than average, and DSOs have increased as sales to those customers have increased. DSOs for the quarter were 65 days, up from 55 days in Q1 but lower than 70 days in the same quarter last year.

Inventory was $94.1 million, down from $100.5 million in Q1.

And to support future growth, we are currently making significant investments to expand our R&D facilities worldwide, including expansion of our San Jose campus from two buildings to three, equipping a new facility in Irvine, California for QLogic, and expanding our R&D centers in India and China. As a result, investment in PP&E was higher in Q2 and will remain somewhat higher through Q3.

In Q2, our EBITDA after non-cash adjustments was $63.9 million. From this, changes in the accounts receivable consumed $37.2 million. We invested $26.4 million in PP&E and intangible assets, and had net additional cash payments of $5.6 million. So as a result, we ended the quarter with $127 million in cash and equivalents compared to $132 million at the end of Q1.

I'd now like to provide some more specific guidance for the third quarter of 2017. We expect sales in Q3 will increase to between $247 million and $253 million, which at the midpoint would put us at a $1 billion per year revenue run rate. We expect non-GAAP gross margins will continue to expand and should increase by approximately 20 basis points over Q2 plus or minus.

We plan to hold non-GAAP operating expenses essentially flat quarter to quarter, which would put Q3 OpEx at approximately $103 million plus or minus. Interest and other non-operating expenses are expected to be approximately $6.5 million. Income taxes are expected to be approximately $1.5 million, increasing to approximately $1.8 million in Q4, and to between 6% and 8% of non-GAAP income in 2018. The Q3 non-GAAP share count is expected to be approximately 73.5 million shares. And based on those assumptions, we expect Q3 non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.73 and $0.75 per share.

And on that note, I'd like to hand the call back to Syed for a few additional comments.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Thanks, Art.

Q2 of 2017 was Cavium's 10-year anniversary as a public company. I would like to take this opportunity to take a couple of moments to reflect on what we have achieved over the past ten years. Compared to Q2 of 2007, we have grown revenues by 18x, for a compound annual growth rate of 34%. We have also grown operating income 112x and non-GAAP EPS 22x. We have increased our serviceable market size from a few hundred million dollars to over $8 billion. We now have a very competitive portfolio of IP and products across a broad range of infrastructure markets.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Cavium employees for their dedication and hard work in building Cavium, and of course, to the investment community who have been with us in this journey over these years. We believe that we are extremely well positioned to drive strong growth in the coming years.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to the operator for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question and nice results. Syed, in the service provider market, there has been a lot of mixed commentary. I was curious of your perspective, particularly in India. I think some have talked about a pause. And obviously, you're not directly attached because you have content gains. Maybe you can just update us onto what stage Fusion is in its ramp.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Sure, Blayne. So when you take a look at, first, some of the markets that have created attention in some of the previous reports, one of them was metro, long haul, and PON. And frankly, our exposure there is close to 0%. So obviously, there was no effect there.

Number two, when you take a look at wireless infrastructure deployments, generally what happens is that first in a new location, a remote radio head is installed along with a base station with a line card. Now generally, SVGAs are in the remote radio heads, whereas our chips, like the OCTEON Fusion, are in the line cards. After that initial installation, all that keeps getting added is the line cards as user count increases and capacity needs to be added. So for us, we actually are seeing a little uptick, a little growth in OCTEON Fusion in Q3, even when compared to Q2. Does this answer your question, Blayne?

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Yes, thanks, and then maybe just another question on Ethernet. You talked about a series of design wins, and it grew for you in June. I'm just curious. With the timing of 25-gig and 100-gig, these products actually delivering revenue, what's the right timeframe to think about that contributing?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

No, we are already shipping into the 25-gig and 100-gig markets. Obviously, the total dollar content is still small since the primary deployments still are 10-gig. And over the next few quarters we should see a much more significant increase in the portion of 25 and 100-gig ports that are being shipped. And obviously in 2018, that should step up much more nicely. But 10-gig still remains the single largest segment of the market

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. And if I could just squeeze in one last one. Art, just on gross margin, it's up into September 20 basis points. Can you just talk about the puts and takes as you ramp some of these products? I think you have some products that are much north of that. I guess I'm curious what, if any, are headwinds.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Sure. There are a lot of moving pieces that go into gross margin. Generally, as we ship our newer products that have higher gross margins, that's a macro drive towards higher gross margins. But in the short term, we have a lot of new products out, and so mask amortization is also going up, which detracts from that just a little bit. But net-net-net, we still expect gross margins to increase 10, 20, 30 basis points next quarter and probably similar in following quarters.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Hello?

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks for taking my question and congratulations on the nice results and guidance. So maybe for the first one, Syed, if you could, give us some more color around what drove the upside in Q2. And then what is also driving some of the growth in Q3? Because I think ahead of the call, there were a lot of worries about spending trends and so forth, but it seems hike you have a lot of company-specific product cycles that are taking you – that are helping you exceed all those concerns.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

As I said in my prepared comments, Vivek, if you take a look at our results in Q2, the enterprise service provider market and the data center markets were pretty much the same percentage as last quarter. So both of them grew in the 5% to 6% range, and that's why I said that the growth was pretty balanced.

So in the enterprise and service provider market, like I said, our OCTEON 3 are ramping in multiple products right now, and it's starting to enter into a very nice phase of growth. Wireless infrastructure obviously was pretty strong, growing from Q1 to Q2. And on the data center side, incremental revenues from XPliant, ThunderX, and LiquidIO II, and Ethernet mix all contributed some element to drive that growth.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Got it.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

I think one of the things that I would really like to point out is it may be really difficult to see from the outside but here we live it day to day, is the diversification that we have driven over the past few years have been pretty amazing in terms of the number of end markets, in terms of the number of customers, in terms of reducing dependence on specific customers or specific markets. And all of these are helping to drive a much more stable revenue picture than what we were maybe five years ago where we were very limited in one or two markets with a few customers that drove us one way or the other way in any given quarter.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Got it. And for my follow-up, maybe for Art, if you could, give us some quantification or some understanding of your 10%-plus customers, and then importantly, how to think about Q4 seasonal trends now that QLogic will also be there. Does it change the historical seasonal patterns that you have seen?

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Sure. So in terms of our 10%-plus customers, we had three of them in Q2. Each of them were just somewhat above 10%. And those customers are essentially the same customers we had in the prior quarter. And in terms of the seasonal trends...

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

So generally when you take a look at the seasonal trends, Q4 generally happens – with Cavium classic, Q4 was slightly lower growth. But on the flip side, some of the Ethernet mix and Fibre Channel is actually better in Q4. So just because of all this diversification and on top of that we have new products going, I think we'll have to go through Q4 to really understand what the dynamic is of this mix product. But looking at it from where we are, we definitely see the trends that we have been seeing in the past couple of quarters continuing forward.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi, good afternoon and congratulations on the solid execution and outlook. On ThunderX2, it appears that you guys have a lot of activity and engagement with HPE on ThunderX2. This is the quad-rated version, and I'm talking outside of the high-performance compute project called The Machine. But it seems that HPE wants to deploy ThunderX2 in a broader way. We're hearing that they want a production-ready version of ThunderX2 as quickly as possible. So maybe, Syed, can you just help us understand the potential use cases for ThunderX2 as part of the broader HPE server portfolio and maybe timing of when we could see some product availability from HPE?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Obviously, I don't want to comment on what a customer's announcements and availability are. But at the International Supercomputing Conference, there were demos of an advanced volume technology server done by HPE. Regarding the exact timing, I will leave it up to them to when they are ready to talk about it. But you're right. We are seeing a lot of good traction across multiple customers. Some have already been announced and some that we are in the very late stages of evaluation. So at this point in time, we feel very good about what the uptake for this product will be.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks for the insights there. And then along with the ramp of Skylake, AMD's EYPC, potentially your ThunderX2, come the requirements for the faster and more storage. You characterized the Fibre Channel business as stable. But do you anticipate, for example, the Skylake upgrade cycle to drive growth in your Fibre Channel business? Another driver is the move is NVMe over Fabrics, with the fabric being Fibre Channel. How is all of this impacting the Fibre Channel storage business?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Generally, we have a very good design footprint with all major the server and storage vendors, who are driving new platforms based upon the Purley cycle both on the Fibre Channel and Ethernet side. So the growth of this portion of the business for us will depend upon the growth of Purley. So we definitely expect growth there, but exactly what number pops out, it should definitely be a tailwind.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Anil Kumar Doradla - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the results. Syed, can you talk a little bit about your exposure to China? Now typically, you guys have historically been in the core networks for wireless systems and also some wireless base stations. But can you give us some exposure? How much do you have consumption there, and a little bit more color on what particular end markets?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Sure, so let me elaborate. When you take a look at China as a whole, and this includes Huawei, Huawei-3Com, and a bunch of the other Chinese customers, our revenues there typically vary from 8% to 10% of total revenue. So once again, the diversification of the company, the diversification of customers, the diversification of end markets has reduced dependency or exposure to any end market fairly significantly. Also, our primary exposure or a very large majority of our exposure in China is based upon enterprise platforms and on security platforms. And actually, the service provider aspect is extremely small.

Anil Kumar Doradla - William Blair & Co. LLC

So it's fair to say, when I look at your commentary, in whatever shape or form the ongoing issue is on metro, long haul, optical stuff, as you rightly pointed out, has absolutely no impact on you guys?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Yes, so you can see that reflected in our guide.

Anil Kumar Doradla - William Blair & Co. LLC

Right, right. Now, say as a follow-up, sustainability of this current momentum, you talked about Q3, gave some qualitative color around Q4. I think what I'm trying to appreciate is at least the qualitative aspect about the insularity to some of these ongoing macro moving parts. I know it's a tough question, but can you give us some idea or sense of appreciation as to how well you guys are insulated if we continue to hear this ongoing mix chatter from a demand environment point of view?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Again, when you take a look across our products, we have so many different products in so many different markets that any one or two don't cause a huge impact on us. And generally, in every quarter there are puts and takes. Some customers, some markets do better than expected, and then some do a bit worse than expected. But all in all, having this fairly unique mix of customers, end markets, and applications gives us a lot more stability as a company in terms of revenue than where we were maybe five years ago

Anil Kumar Doradla - William Blair & Co. LLC

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Co. LLC

Hi, guys, congrats on the anniversary and the strong quarter. I wanted to start with a question about XPliant and some of the newer expanded products in the overall family, if I'm not mistaken, I think these are lower speed XPliant variants. Could you explain the strategy for introducing these products? Is it geared towards an existing customer and trying to expand into, say, Arista, or is it driven by the desire to penetrate a new customer?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

We announced the XP60 and the XP70 families I think in July. And these are chopped-down variants for lower speeds, from a few hundred gigabit to like 1.5 or 2-terabit. So it addresses two main markets. One is as the core is moving to 100-gig, it needs 25-gig links. But there's still a lot of 10-gig deployments happening. So essentially, our products are optimized to be 10-gig in the front with 100-gig connectivity to the core. So when you take a look at a lot of the existing 10-gig switches, their uplink is 40-gig, not 100-gig. So this is a fairly unique market that we are addressing that has 10-gig on the front panel and with 100-gig to the core. So the end customers for this obviously are all our existing customers, for one. Plus also some newer customers will adopt this who need this kind of functionality.

The XP70, on the other hand, is a more cost-optimized, power-optimized, mid-range 25-gig front and 100-gig product, targeting the lower port counts, the 24 to 48-port, 25-gig in the front, with 600 to 800-gig at the back. So it's much more cost-optimized than our XP80, which is at the high-end, 3.2-terabit, which is in production right now.

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Co. LLC

Okay, all right. I just had a couple of follow-up questions. Art, could you give that cash flow from operation number again? And can you remind us, with added payroll, tax expenses, and whatnot, what the Q1 2018 OpEx step up may look like?

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

In terms of the cash flow, yes. So I quoted an EBITDA number before the charges. And that number was – I've got to pull it up here, $63.9 million. So that's essentially cash earnings before charges, so a very cash flow positive quarter in that respect. And then, as I mentioned during my commentary, AR went up about $37 million. In addition to that, we invested about $26 million and change in PP&E and had some other cash out, and that's what drove our ending cash balance.

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Co. LLC

Got you, okay, and OpEx step up?

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

So we haven't given guidance for Q1 yet, but what we've always said in the past is in Q1 there is a step up. We generally have employee raises at the beginning of the year, and then of course at the beginning of the year employment payroll taxes also kick in again. So that is generally a step up from Q4 to Q1, but I don't want to give specific guidance on this particular call.

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Co. LLC

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks for taking my question. With your new versions of the NIC cards, does that take a long re-qual process, or can those just get plugged in right away with current qualification?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

We have been actually sampling this product now for close to a year. We haven't announced it. So we have gotten them qualified at HP, Dell, all our big customers. So they are starting to ship along with the Purley cycle and along with the newer platform, so they are already qualified.

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. And are they at higher gross margins, or are you improving your cost basis for those?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Since this is more power-optimized and cost-optimized function, there will be an uptick in gross margins.

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Can you say? Are they better than corporate gross margins or in line or slightly below?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

It depends. It depends upon the number of ports, 10-gig, 25-gig, 100-gig. Obviously, 10-gig will be the lower margin, 25-gig will be the midrange, and 100-gig will be the highest gross margins. But for each and every speed – speed to bin (36:10), our gross margins are better than they were with the previously shipping product.

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. Congratulations on the good quarter.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Jordan Zelin - Needham & Co. LLC

Hey, guys, this is Jordan on for Quinn. I just wanted to follow up on the new XPliant switches. I'm just curious. When did those begin to ship, and do you have any lead customers that you're currently sampling to? And how does this expand your TAM?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

I didn't quite get the first part of your question. I think the volume was too low here. Could you please repeat it?

Jordan Zelin - Needham & Co. LLC

Yes, sorry. I just wanted to follow up on the new XPliant switches. I'm just curious when those begin to ship. And do you have any lead customers that you're currently sampling to? And how does it expand your TAM?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

So overall for the new switches that we have, again, we have been sampling this now for the past few months already. And we expect – one of the good things about the switches, it's fully software compatible to our XP80. So to take it to production is a much shorter exercise. So we think by the end of this year these products should start shipping in production.

Now, the increase in TAM is pretty decent. So when you take a look at our XP80, we were primarily addressing only the midrange and high end of the market, whereas now with the XP60 and the XP70, we believe that we are increasing our TAM by another several hundred million dollars.

Jordan Zelin - Needham & Co. LLC

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Hey, guys, nice quarter. You guys also talked about a series of trials for ThunderX and OCTEON Fusion-M platforms in China. I was wondering if maybe you could expand there.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

So this is a pretty interesting and exciting development. And by the way, the only one announced is China Unicom. We are also having similar trials with other Chinese service providers as well as some U.S. proof-of-concept – or proof-of-concept at some of the U.S. providers also.

So the one in China with China Unicom is the most comprehensive because it's in a number of different locations all over the country. And overall, we believe that along with the silicon solution that we have and a large portion of the software is also Cavium's, we have probably one of the best solutions for this cloud RAM-style market. And the combination is very nice too. In fact, the XPliant switches in some of these M-card racks, the XPliant switches are also there along with ThunderX and OCTEON Fusion. So, it's a very nice integrated type solution that is out there, and customers are very impressed with the capabilities that we are showing right now.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. And, Syed, this might be a bit random this question, but you guys are pretty good at parallelism yourself with your massive lead in multicore architectures. Have you guys ever thought about entering the ASIC market for AI or having any products there? Do you feel that Cavium has technologies that could address that market, or is it just too far outside your competency?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

No, actually we have been studying this now over the past couple of years, and we believe that we have some significant technology capabilities for this particular market. But now is probably not the right time to talk about it. When we have something a lot more solid, we will discuss that more.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Great. Thank you, guys. Syed, do you have any market share aspirations for the NIC side of the business, and also any comments there as well on the switches? Thanks.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

We always have aspirations, Hans, for every product. And it's interesting that you bring out the Ethernet mix because we believe now with the product portfolio we have that we can significantly increase our market share across the Ethernet NIC. And without throwing out numbers right now, our two-year plans – we have pretty aggressive two-year plans to increase market share.

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Excellent. And then on the switches, is that the same comment, significantly increase in the next two years?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

The thing with switches is we are starting off at a much smaller percentage.

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Okay.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

So having high growth will be not that difficult. But overall, yes, Hans, when you take a look at any market that we go into, I'm not talking specifically about any one market, we would like to see in three to four years if there is a primary source that we have, like a 20%-type market share as a second source in those type of markets. So those are the type of goals that we set up and aim for.

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Okay, that's helpful. And then as a follow-up, you may have touched on this a little bit, but maybe just a little more clarity. On the Purley launch from Intel in the server space, did you see any uptick in any of your businesses that are associated with new platforms on the server side?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

I think the uptick, we will be seeing an uptick in Q3, which is this quarter, because it just got announced. And obviously, as soon as the product gets announced, it's not a step function increase in the volume. So it should nicely increase over the next few quarters until it reaches its run rate. And like I said, it's both on the Ethernet side and Fibre Channel side of the equation, and the NVMe SSDs, for example.

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Joseph L. Moore - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great, thank you. I wonder if you could talk first about the ARM core that you guys had acquired I guess end of last year. It seems like it's being integrated fairly quickly into your Thunder roadmap. Can you talk about that? How are you doing that so quickly? How does it benefit you to have a more powerful ARM core in that space?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Again, we have not publicly talked about it, but we will have a fairly wide range of products for the ThunderX2 family, one targeting the higher-end type markets and one which is more the midrange. So like I said, we will have products with both types of cores in the market over the coming quarters. And the reason why I'm being a little bit coy on this is for confidentiality and for competitive reasons. We really want to announce details when we are ready to ship in production. So we're taking a little bit – I would say, for competitive reasons, a little bit more cautious stance in talking too much publicly about it.

Joseph L. Moore - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay, great. And then just...

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

The product itself is very, very competitive. In terms of almost every benchmark that we will measure, it will be a very, very competitive product.

Joseph L. Moore - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay, great. Thank you for that, and then just a quick follow-up. Your receivables were up about 11 days. It looks like they're still in the range that you've been in, but any particular reason that they came up in the quarter?

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Joe, as I mentioned during my commentary, one thing that has happened for us, and this is generally a good thing, our largest customers generally have the longest payment terms because they're big and they have the power to dictate that. And so as sales go up to some of our larger customers, that alone drives higher DSOs. But to put it in context, our DSOs went from 55 days in Q1 up to 65 days in Q2. But if you compare it to a year-ago quarter, Q2 of last year our DSOs were at 70 days. So you can see it. It will bounce around based on customer mix, skew in the quarter, and factors like that.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Another factor that comes into the picture is hubs. A significantly larger portion of our business goes through hubs. So it also depends upon how they pull the inventory in month one, month two, month three, so there's a larger dependence on the exact pull from the hub. And generally, the hubs are with the largest customers, so it's a little bit of a double-whammy. But you should expect to see it moving up and down based upon what portion of the revenue is coming from which customers, number one, and what portion is coming from hubs.

Joseph L. Moore - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Good afternoon, guys. Thanks for taking the question and I'll echo my congrats. Obviously, we're seeing a lot of strength and stability through diversification. There was an earlier question with regards to AI as it pertained to compute, but it seems to me there might be a more near-term opportunity on the NIC side of things, where there's currently a lot of debate about InfiniBand versus Omni-Path being better for HPC, and HPC having obviously a strong correlation with the AI training systems that are out there. Have you guys seen implementations or uptake, share gains, et cetera, on the NIC side yet as we're seeing the surge in building out these AI efforts, or is it something that right now isn't really in the purview?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

I think when you take a look at servers that are being targeted for machine learning or AI, we definitely have some designs in that particular area, and we do have deployments where these servers are being targeted for server farms that are primarily used for AI. So the short answer there is yes, we do see some of the Ethernet mix, and especially the higher speed mix coming in.

And another comment that I'd like to do is when you take a look at some of the competing architectures, whether it's Omni-Path on InfiniBand, once you get to 100-gig Ethernet, many of our customers are telling us that Ethernet is good enough in terms of performance and latency, and also it's much better in terms of cost. So ultimately longer term, we think Ethernet will be a very, very strong player in the space in which it has not been so far. And so we feel pretty good about that trend also.

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

I appreciate that clarification, Syed. Just out of curiosity, is there a preference – if we're working in the Ethernet environment, is there a preference for RoCE versus iWARP? I know you guys obviously support both. But from the RDMA level and doing that memory offload, is there a preference for these higher compute applications?

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

Different types of customers prefer one way or the other. Some of the cloud guys prefer RoCE, whereas many of the enterprise guys prefer iWARP. So for example, Intel is driving iWARP, and obviously they have pretty strong marketing capability to drive that. And again, for us, we really don't care which way the market goes because we have both – we are unique in that we support both iWARP and RDMA.

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Arthur D. Chadwick - Cavium, Inc.

Matthew D. Ramsay - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Thank you very much. Good afternoon. Syed, it might be a little bit smaller of a TAM, but one of the products that I thought was one of your most differentiated was the LiquidSecurity platform. And maybe that's gotten a little bit less publicity lately given all that's going on in the company, but maybe you could give us a little bit of an update there and how quickly you might be able to take share against some of the incumbents in that space. Thanks.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

LiquidSecurity again is a very unique product. And one of the things that this product is, in many cases it's the whole product. So a lot of the software is also ours. And based upon the end customer, the end mega data center, they also asked us to do some custom features for them. So it becomes a very, very nice package solution, which is actually customized for the exact use case at the end customer. So overall, this is like 10x better performance, significantly lower cost compared to existing solutions. So as we ramp that, obviously we are taking market share from the existing vendors. And the existing vendors today primarily are SafeNet and Palus (50:10).

Matthew D. Ramsay - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Got it. Got it, that's helpful just to get an update there. And then one of the things that on the longer-term roadmap on the compute business, there have been some different tactics taken by different competitors of whether they're going to take product from the 10-nanometer node or aggressively push onto 7-nanometer more quickly. If you could, give us your thoughts there. Maybe you don't have anything to announce, but priorities and how you guys are thinking about the longevity of those nodes as you push forward the roadmap. Thank you.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

So currently the most advanced node we are using is 14-nanometer. And looking forward, we think the 10-nanometer is a half-node, So it really does not justify a full investment cycle. So from 14-nanometer, our plan is to move to 7-nanometers.

Matthew D. Ramsay - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Syed Basharat Ali - Cavium, Inc.

