Student Housing REITs Report 'C+' Quarter, But Favorable Long-Term Trends Intact

Declining college enrollment (largely a function of demographics) is a lingering concern. College enrollment has declined 5% over the past 3 years, but that decline is concentrated in lower-quality institutions.

These REITs have become the go-to developers for private-public partnerships, a function of their innovative financing structures that align the interests of both the university and the REIT.

A significant percentage of the current housing stock at universities is physically and operationally outdated. Capital funding for new student housing facilities is often limited, opening an opportunity for REITs.

Both EDR and ACC remain roughly on-pace for flat YoY occupancy and 3% rent growth. Development remains the modus operandi and growth engine, but recent operational missteps have hurt EDR.

Student Housing Sector Overview

Student housing REITs comprise 1% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our Student Housing Index, we track the two student housing REITs, which account for nearly $10 billion in market value: American Campus Communities (ACC) and EDR (EDR).

Above, we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the two student housing REITs. Quality is a function of several factors including the proximity to campus, the quality of the institution, and current average supply/demand characteristics of the markets and schools each REIT targets.

While both REITs are well diversified across the country, American Campus Communities has more of a west-coast "PAC-12" presence, and EDR has more of a "SEC" presence, particularly at the University of Kentucky, where EDR has built six projects for the university. EDR has a slightly higher percentage of on-campus units. While both REITs are highly active developers compared to other REIT sectors, historically ACC has been relatively more acquisition-focused while EDR has been more development-focused. As development is considered "riskier," EDR reduces this risk by having a well-capitalized balance sheet.

Recent Developments and Performance

After a strong 2016, Student Housing REITs have been among the weakest performing real estate sectors since the start of 2017. The sector has gained 1.4% over the past quarter compared to a 2.4% gain for the broader REIT index. EDR has significantly underperformed ACC so far in 2017.

2Q17 earnings were slightly below expectations. ACC missed earnings estimates while EDR was in line. Both REITs maintained full-year 2017 guidance. Expense growth continues to outpace revenue growth, a troubling trend that has put downward pressure on NOI growth. Real estate taxes and higher construction costs are the primary culprits.

Pre-leasing for ACC was at 94.1%, an improvement of 30bps over the last update on June 5. EDR reported 92.7%, a 30bps decline from their last update. Both REITs expect flat YoY occupancy and rent growth in the 2.5-3.5% range.

Student Housing REITs remain very active developers. ACC’s development pipeline is roughly 10% of enterprise value, while EDR is even more active at 15% of enterprise value. Development yields are estimated to be between 6.5-7%, down from 9%+ yields experienced several years ago. This modest premium should help keep supply in-check while also allowing these two skilled developers to plow ahead with NAV-accreting projects. These two REITs have established themselves as the go-to developers and equity financiers within the industry.

During conference calls and the recent NAREIT conference, several key themes are being discussed. First, external growth continues to be the engine that drives these REITs. From the ACC call:

the big paradigm shift that you've seen is the names of the schools that we're announcing. You just heard another transaction of Berkeley, U of A last year, and the other Cal Berkeley deal in Southern California and so that continues to be vibrant … the external growth continues to be probably the most attractive story as we continue to look at the maturation of the sector.

Second, while supply growth has heated up, the supply-demand fundamentals within the sector remain healthy. EDR sees supply growth for 2017 at 2.1% of total enrollment and 1.6% in 2018, which slightly outpaces total enrollment growth, but is in-line with prior years. Supply is expected to remain in-check because of rising construction costs, tighter financing, and the competitive advantage that REITs have over private market competitors through their existing relationships and strong track record of operating performance.

Third, institutional demand for student housing assets remains strong, particularly from foreign investors. From the ACC call:

The sector continues to be driven by new and continued interest from foreign institutional investors and funds with over 50% of all transaction volume occurring from international buyers. Cap rates have remained stable overall for student housing but the spread between pedestrian and non-pedestrian cap rates widened to 54 basis points in the first half of 2017 with a 35 basis point compression in pedestrian cap rates since 2015.

Finally, in terms of enrollment growth, besides the demographic weakness that will continue to put downward pressure on domestic enrollment, there are still lingering concerns over the impact of President Trump’s win on international student enrollment. A new study published by the IIE suggests that international enrollment has been unaffected:

Despite widespread concerns that international student interest in the United States might be flagging, the evidence from this survey, albeit based on a small sample of responding institutions, suggests that this is not the case.

International students account for roughly 5% of the total enrollment in US Universities, but as much as 15-25% at some major universities.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the YTD performance in relation to other sectors. As we mentioned, student housing REITs have underperformed the broader REIT index YTD.





Long-Term Student Housing Thesis

A significant percentage of the current housing stock at universities is physically and operationally outdated. The average age of dorm facilities at many universities exceeds 40 years, built for the boomer generation in an era where privacy, connectivity, and amenities in dormitories were afterthoughts.

State or endowment funding for student housing is generally a tough sell when budgets are tight and it comes at the expense of other academic programs. According to a Center on Budget and Policy Priorities study, 46 of the 50 states still have tighter education budgets than before the recession.

Widening pension deficits in most states make it unlikely that education budgets will be expanded until the funding shortfall closes. A Pew Research report shows that state pensions were underfunded by almost $2 trillion in 2015, a result of significantly swollen rosters of state employees in many states and compensation schemes that tend to push budget problems further into the future.

A significant lingering concern for student housing REITs is a negative demographic trend that will continue to put downward pressure on enrollment. The 15-year generation of 5-20 year-olds has 3 million fewer people than the 15-year generation of 20-35 year-olds that have recently completed college or are in their final years. (Below: PopulationPyramid.net)

The effects of this demographic shift have already been felt in higher education. Total college enrollment has been declining since the end of the recession. It’s important to note, however, that the decline is concentrated in the "lower-quality" institutions including for-profit schools and community colleges. Rising tuition costs and a strong labor market have also contributed to the downward pressure on college enrollment. Below, we see the enrollment trends from the last several years from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Private student housing developers generally target major state universities, the "Power 5 Conference" schools. A premium is placed on schools that rank towards the top of the academic rankings, where enrollment trends are more predictable. Enrollment at these highly ranked schools are expected to grow at roughly 1-2% per year, and have counter-cyclical properties: Enrollment tends to go up during recessions as job-seekers return to school to improve their resumes and future employment opportunities.

Valuation of Student Housing REITs

Compared to the 12 other REIT sectors, student housing REITs appear fairly to attractively valued. When we factor in near-term growth expectations, the sector appears more attractive. Based on FCF/G, student housing REITs are the second most attractive REIT sector. Expected to grow FCF at 8% over the next two years, student housing REITs have an expected growth rate above the REIT average.

Within the sector, EDR appears to be a slightly better value at these levels.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Student housing REITs are more “bond-like” than the typical REIT, exhibiting the fourth highest interest rate sensitivity among REIT sectors. The sector exhibits very little correlation with the S&P 500 and is generally seen as a "defensive" sector that generally outperforms when economic data disappoints.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (Click to read more information about our methodology.)

Within the sector, we see that EDR is slightly more "equity-like" while ACC is slightly more "bond-like." This is expected considering the operational focus on the two REITs: EDR is more development-focused and thus requires a stable or growing economic environment for optimal results, as development involves more risk than an acquisition-focused strategy.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, student housing REITs rank in the middle of the pack, paying an average yield of 3.8%. Student Housing REITs pay out 85% of their available cash flow, one of the highest payout ratios of any REIT sector. Like the data center sector, the high payout ratios are not overly concerning. The high growth rate projected over the next three years and well-capitalized balance sheets mean student housing REITs should have relativity little trouble in growing future distributions and funding the development pipeline.

Within the sector, EDR pays slightly higher dividend yield by paying out more of their available free cash flow, so future dividend increases will rely on the realization of growth expectations. ACC appears to be in a better position to raise distributions over the next several years.

Bottom Line

Student Housing REITs delivered a mixed 2Q17. ACC slightly missed earnings estimates while EDR was in line. Both REITs maintained full-year guidance. Expense growth outpaced revenue growth. Both EDR and ACC remain roughly on pace for flat YoY occupancy and 3% rent growth. Development remains the modus operandi and growth engine, but recent operational missteps have hurt EDR.

A significant percentage of the current housing stock at universities is physically and operationally outdated. Capital funding for new student housing facilities is often limited, opening an opportunity for REITs. These REITs have become the go-to developers for private-public partnerships, a function of their innovative financing structures that align the interests of the university and the REIT itself.

Declining college enrollment is a lingering concern. College enrollment has declined 5% over the past 3 years, but that decline is concentrated in lower-quality institutions. Negative demographic trends and high tuitions costs will continue to pressure enrollment.

It is our view that the private-partnership model of student housing is still in its infancy. EDR and ACC are well-established players in the space and have built valuable reputations which give them a competitive advantage over their private-market competitors. A significant percentage of the current housing stock at universities is physically and operationally outdated. Capital funding for new student housing facilities are often limited, opening an opportunity for REITs.

We believe this sector is poised for continued outperformance as state budgets continue to be squeezed, a result of exploding pension liabilities due to a swollen roster of public employees. These REITs have become the go-to developers for private-public partnerships, a function of their innovative financing structures that align the interests of the university and the REIT itself. Universities have recognized substantial benefits of using private student housing providers: increased student satisfaction, improved rankings, and increased funding capacity for academic programs.

Student housing REITs exhibit unique investment characteristics that add countercyclical balance to a portfolio while still being growth-oriented. This sector tends to outperform during downturns as enrollment increases during recessions as job-seekers return to school to improve their resume and future employment opportunities. Currently, valuations appear attractive based on historical averages.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We view EDR as the better pick within the sector at these valuation levels.

