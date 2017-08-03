Tableau Software (DATA) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 02, 2017 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Derek Wong - Tableau Software, Inc.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

Analysts

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Bradley Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Steve R. Koenig - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Sanjit K. Singh - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Zane Brandon Chrane - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Rob Oliver - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thomas Michael Roderick - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Karl E. Keirstead - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Derek Wong - Tableau Software, Inc.

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Tableau's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me on the call are Tableau's Chief Executive Officer, Adam Selipsky; Chief Financial Officer, Tom Walker; and Senior Vice President of Finance, Damon Fletcher. Our press release was issued earlier today and is posted on our website. This call is being broadcast live via webcast. And following the call, an audio replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Adam and Tom will begin with prepared remarks and then we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including our guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2017. We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us and that the actual events or results could differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, in particular our most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K. These documents contain and identify important risk factors and other information that may cause our actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements made during this call are being made as of today. If this call is replayed or reviewed after today, the information presented during the call may not contain current or accurate information. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available the future.

During the call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in today's press release. The financial outlook that we have provided today excludes stock-based compensation expense, which cannot be determined at this time and are therefore not reconciled in today's press release. Please also note that similar to last quarter, we have updated our trended metrics table at the end of our press release. Please refer to this table for additional information regarding our bookings, recurring revenue, customer accounts, and deal trends and international mix.

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Adam.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks, Derek, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. In Q2, we saw strong customer demand globally in both the commercial and enterprise spaces, as well as continued momentum in our ongoing subscription transition. Our ratable license bookings mix grew to 37% of overall license bookings, which was above our expectations. Even with our higher ratable mix, total revenue was $213 million, up 7% year-over-year. And our total annual recurring revenue was $484 million in Q2, up 47% year-over-year.

On today's call, I'll cover three areas: first, our subscription offerings and the benefits our customers are seeing; second, our customer momentum with a focus on international and cloud traction; and third, the product innovation we're delivering to customers, particularly in the area of data connectivity and smart analytics.

Let's get started with subscription. Organizations globally are demanding subscription offerings for the software they use, and analytics is no different. With subscription, our customers get the full power and simplicity of Tableau but with lower risk and a lower initial investment. And the move to subscription also creates recurring revenue streams, generates more predictable results over the long-term and expands the overall market.

Q2 marked the first full quarter since we publicly announced our subscription offerings. And the customer demand was very strong. Our ratable license booking mix was 37%, more than doubling from a 16% mix a year ago. We saw broad subscription adoption across our entire business, with particular strength in U.S. commercial. We're seeing strong demand from the enterprise as well.

For example, this quarter TransUnion, a credit reporting and global risk information provider that serves over 45,000 companies and more than 500 million customers, standardized their analytics on Tableau across multiple areas from credit reporting to health care and auto lending, amongst many others. By signing a subscription agreement, TransUnion will be able to flexibly scale their deployment as they grow and build out their analytic solutions.

We expect our subscription momentum to continue in the second half of the year, and we will be focused on refining our approach, messaging and product from better enabling our partners to sell subscription to expanding our international subscription footprint. We continue to believe that subscription is the right long-term decision for all of our stakeholders and will only help us to sharpen our commitment to our customers on a daily basis. I'd like to turn now to our customer momentum, starting with international customers.

Over 30% of our total revenue was outside the U.S. and Canada in Q2, showing the continued uptake of Tableau around the world. Particular, we were pleased with the strong performance of our EMEA region this quarter. In June, more than 1,100 customers and partners joined us for our Tableau Conference on Tour in London; and in April, more than 700 customers and partners attended our tour in Tokyo as well.

Our passionate customer base is not just a U.S. phenomenon; it's global. And it's been incredible to see our community thrive around the world, across various user groups, training groups and conferences. For example, in the UK, Jet2.com, a leading British leisure airline and package holiday specialist, recently chose Tableau to visualize complex data that was difficult to analyze and access within Excel. With Tableau, Jet2 is now able to better analyze a range of data to attain faster speed to insight.

And in APAC, Mercedes-Benz expanded their self-service analytics capabilities with Tableau in their China Financial Services Group. Now the company, including the most senior management has real-time visibility on the organization's auto financing, leasing and insurance performance and now makes daily strategic business decisions from a single source of truth through Tableau.

Turning now to customer momentum in the cloud, we're seeing strong demand from customers who want to be able to run their analytics in the cloud. And with Tableau, customers can deploy on their choice of cloud, whether it be AWS, Azure or Google or a fully managed SaaS solution via Tableau Online. That flexibility and choice has already attracted thousands of customers running on Tableau Online and thousands more running Tableau on the public cloud. In fact, over one-third of our Tableau server trials today are deployed in the public cloud.

As a case in point, one of our customers, a large food services company, recently moved multiple data warehouses to the public cloud, along with migrating from a legacy BI solution to Tableau. They have been able to scale their analytics more rapidly with a combination of cloud data architecture and Tableau, and are now deploying our analytics to thousands of field personnel to help improve their operations. That said, many of our customers still have data on premises, whether due to large data stores or for security considerations. Tableau is by far the best solution for customers running analytics in a hybrid fashion, with some data or analytics on premises and others in the cloud.

With a feature called Tableau Bridge, Tableau Online users now have the flexibility to deploy Tableau in the cloud while securely reaching behind their own firewall to access on-premises data. Tableau Bridge handles both scheduled extract refreshes and also live queries of published data sources. Now this is key for customers that do not want to move their data from on-premises. And lastly from a customer standpoint, in Q2 we saw many customers initiate or expand their deployments, including Eli Lilly and Company, Allegis Group, Hyatt Hotels, Kraft Heinz, Pacific Life, the universities of Georgia, Notre Dame and Kentucky, Primark, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, Cardinal Health China.

Turning now to product, I want to focus on two important areas: giving our customers choice with how they connect to their data and enriching our smart analytics offering via machine learning recommendations. Tableau now has over 65 native data connectors from on-premises databases like Oracle and SAP, Hadoop systems like Cloudera and Hortonworks, and cloud databases like Amazon Redshift and Google BigQuery.

We also connect instantly to widely used applications including Salesforce and Google Analytics. And our query technology is highly differentiated because most of our connectors can be used either live or in memory, giving our customers unrivalled flexibility in how they choose to connect and analyze their data.

With Tableau 10.3 which we released in Q2, we've continued to drive data connectivity forward with six new native data connectors in our most recent release, including Dropbox, Service Now, MongoDB, Microsoft OneDrive and Amazon Athena. And we're also excited about the new PDF connector which supports an estimated 2.5 trillion PDFs around the world. A resource previously off limits to analytics software. Now customers don't have to figure out how to get data from PDF. It's drag and drop easy with Tableau. To give you an example, there are over 40,000 data sets in PDF format on data.gov which is a vast, open and free data repository from the Federal Government. Our new PDF connector will make it much easier for people and organizations to leverage that open data by accessing and analyzing previously hard to use PDF files.

And as for smart analytics, we recently introduced database table and join recommendations in Tableau 10.3. With the help of machine learning, Tableau's server analyzes aggregate data source usage to recommend popular tables and corresponding joins across an organization. Customers can save time by quickly identifying database tables that are relevant to their analysis and by taking advantage of joint recommendations to jump start the analysis. We're just getting started here, and we plan to continue to leverage the power of machine learning, natural language processing and other smart analytics capabilities throughout our products.

In closing, we've have shown consistent progress in 2017 underscored by our higher than anticipated subscription mix and our strong annual recurring revenue growth. As we move to the second half of 2017 and beyond, our guiding principles remain unchanged, relentless customer focus, innovating rapidly and acting with the utmost urgency.

And lastly, as a reminder, in October we'll be hosting our Annual Tableau Conference in Las Vegas where we will share our latest product innovation and deliver over 400 hours of training with more than 100 customers sharing their use cases, including Airbnb, Bank of America, Cleveland Clinic, Comcast, Electronic Arts, Lufthansa Group, and Mastercard. We're excited to showcase the success of customers and partners that they've had with Tableau and the passion and enthusiasm that you can only experience at the Tableau conference. We hope many of you will join us here.

I'll now turn the call over to Tom, who will walk through this quarter's results and share our outlook.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thank you, Adam. Good afternoon, everybody. Today I'm going to cover the following topics in my prepared remarks. First, I'll discuss our Q2 financial results, and afterwards I'll discuss our Q3 and fiscal year 2017 outlook. Let's start with our results. For the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, total revenue was $212.9 million, up 7% year-over-year. This compares to $198.5 million in Q2 2016. At the end of the quarter, our total annual recurring revenue or total ARR was $483.6 million, up 47% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating income was $7.3 million. This compares to a loss of $1.4 million in Q2 of 2016. Our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.10 compared to a breakeven in the prior year quarter.

Turning now to revenues. Second quarter license revenues were $103.3 million, down 11% year-over-year. Our license revenues continued to be impacted by the ongoing shift to a subscription-based model. Note that 23% of license revenues were ratable in Q2, more than double the 9% mix of ratable license revenue in Q2, 2016.

As a reminder, Tableau Online, OEM, ELAs and term licenses are recognized ratably over the agreement period and are typically invoiced in annual installments.

Second quarter maintenance and services revenues were $109.6 million, up 33% year-over-year. This compares to $82.2 million in Q2, 2016. The services component of maintenance and services revenue was approximately 13% of maintenance and services, compared to 16% in Q2, 2016.

Our total ARR includes both subscription and maintenance ARR, the latter of which consists of annualized value of all active maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses at the end of a reporting period. Subscription ARR was $103.5 million, up 175% year-over-year, and total ARR was $483.6 million, up 47% year-over-year.

As a reminder, our subscription ARR is the annualized recurring revenue of all active subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period and includes term licenses and renewals, subscription enterprise license agreements, and Tableau Online subscriptions and renewals. We continue to have an overall combined renewal rate exceeding 90%, which includes both subscription renewals and perpetual related maintenance renewals.

Turning now to our geographic revenue segments in Q2, international revenues were $66.8 million, which was up 17% year-over-year and represented 31% of total revenue.

Revenues from the United States and Canada was $146.1 million, up 3% year-over-year and represented 69% of total revenue.

Now let's discuss bookings. As a reminder, we define bookings as the first year of contracted revenue only and do not include additional years beyond the first year unless a customer pays upfront. This means that license bookings do not include contractual backlog for future years not yet invoiced.

License bookings were flat year-over-year in Q2, 2017 compared to a growth of 28% in Q2, 2016. As I have noted previously, our license bookings continue to be impacted by the ongoing shift to subscription-based offerings.

The delta between actual and normalized growth rates has continued to increase as our ratable mix has increased. As a result, we started disclosing normalized license bookings growth last quarter to help provide additional context around the – our underlying bookings demand and growth in light of the different pricing economics.

On a normalized basis, our license bookings grew 20% compared to 29% in Q2, 2016. Our normalized license bookings growth adjusts for our license bookings by applying a perpetual equivalent ratio to our subscription bookings. We adjust for term licenses and renewals, subscription enterprise license agreements and Tableau Online subscriptions. We do not adjust for perpetual licenses, OEM distribution, or perpetual style ELAs.

For further details on ratios and pricing, please see our 2017 Analyst Day deck available on our Investor Relations website and our trended metrics table in today's press release.

From a mix standpoint, in Q2, 2017, ratable license bookings as a percent of total license bookings was 37%. This was above our expected range of 30% to 35%, and more than double the prior year, which was 16%.

Now let's discuss margins and operating expenses. As a reminder, our margins and operating expenses are discussed on a non-GAAP basis. Please see our press release tables posted on our Investor Relations website for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.

Second quarter total gross margin was 89%, which was flat year-over-year. As I stated earlier, our Q2 operating income was $7.3 million, which was better than expected due to lower than expected employee related costs which include benefits, variable compensation, as well as lower than expected real estate costs. Some were overall savings, and some were timing, which we expect will occur in the second half of the year.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $105.6 million, up 2% year-over-year. We ended Q2 with sales and marketing head count of 1,441 people. We invested $55.4 million in research and development in Q2, up 1% year-over-year. We ended Q2 with R&D head count of 926 people. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $20.7 million. At the end of Q2, our total head count was 3,305 employees. This compares to 3,248 employees at the end of Q2 2016 and 3,193 employees at the end of last quarter. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate continues to be 30%. This brings our non-GAAP net income for the second quarter to approximately $7.9 million.

Our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.10 and our weighted average diluted share count was approximately 82 million shares. On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 were $992.9 million, up from the $954.6 million in Q1 2017. Accounts receivables were $137.6 million and our DSOs were less than 65 days.

During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 320,000 shares of Class A common stock for $20 million bringing our cumulative shares repurchased to-date to roughly 1.15 million shares. These shares were repurchased under the $200 million share repurchase program announced in Q3 2016. As a reminder, this program allows us to repurchase shares opportunistically from time to time when we believe that doing so would enhance long-term shareholder value. The repurchase authorization does not have a fixed expiration date.

I'll now turn to our financial targets for Q3 2017 followed by our current outlook for fiscal year 2017. Please note that all forward-looking guidance is being discussed on a non-GAAP basis. Our outlook takes into consideration a number of factors including, though not limited to, our current view on the market environment and the demand we're seeing along with our customer buying behavior and our pipeline.

First, our Q3 2017 outlook. We expect third quarter total revenue to be between $213 million and $223 million. Using the midpoint of this range, this represents 6% year-over-year growth. This outlook assumes that the mix of ratable license bookings will represent approximately 38% to 43% of our license bookings for the third quarter. This compares to 16% in Q3 2016.

Turning to expenses, for the third quarter we expect a non-GAAP operating income of $5 million to $13 million. Using the midpoint of this range, this represents a 4% non-GAAP operating margin. We expect our Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $0.04 and $0.11 using a diluted share count of approximately 83 million shares.

Turning now to our fiscal year 2017 revenue outlook. We are updating our guidance for the year and expect fiscal year 2017 revenue to be between $865 million and $890 million, representing year-over-year growth of 6% when using the midpoint of the range. Our revenue guidance assumes that the mix of ratable license bookings will continue to increase in Q3 and Q4 this year, and will reach a full year mix of approximately 35% to 40%, an increase from 30% to 38% previously. This compares to a full year fiscal year 2016 ratable license booking mix of 17%.

Turning now to our fiscal year 2017 expense outlook. Given our first half results, we are updating our expense guidance for the year. Our performance allows us to continue to expand the team both domestically and internationally, and increase our operating income guidance. For fiscal year 2017, we now anticipate non-GAAP operating income of $12 million to $27 million. We assume our long-term non-GAAP effective tax rate will continue to be 30%. We maintain our fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures guidance of $55 million to $60 million, down from the $77 million in fiscal year 2016. We now anticipate fiscal year 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.10 to $0.23 and anticipate the full year diluted share count to be approximately 83 million shares.

In closing, we have achieved several milestones in the first half of the year including the soft launch of our subscription offering in Q1, and the official launch at the beginning of Q2. Customer feedback has been supportive and the uptick in demand has been strong. While we're excited about what we have accomplished in the first half of the year and are on the right track, we have plenty more to accomplish in the second half of the year. As Adam stated earlier, we are focused on providing value for our customers, innovating rapidly and acting with urgency.

I'd like to thank team Tableau for continuing to deliver on our mission of helping our customers see and understand their data. We are being counted on every day by our customers, and all of your hard work and efforts makes their success possible. Thank you for joining us today.

Now I'll turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

And your first question comes from the line of Jesse Hulsing with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Yeah. Thank you. Your ratable mix of license bookings was a couple points above the high end of your guidance, and I'm wondering how was ratable uptake in new versus existing customers, or new versus existing bookings that you closed in the quarter? And I have a quick follow-up after that.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hi, Jesse. This is Tom. Yes, overall having the public launch of our subscription launch, obviously the uptick with the new customers was more prevalent, but we're continuing to see our existing customer base want to expand and also converting over. But a direct answer to your question would be it's starting with the newer customers; it would be more prevalent there.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got you. And, Adam, I guess this is your first big rollout of subscription pricing. I'm curious, did you learn anything from the rollout, and do you plan to make any changes to how you structure your pricing or how you go to market around subscription pricing?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hey, Jesse. Well, it was a big rollout. We spent a ton of time on it, worked with a lot of customers and partners, so there were a lot of changes internally and externally. So I think it's pretty self-evident that we learned a ton from doing that. Overall, we're very pleased with how the rollout went. I think the team internally here executed super well in understanding how to talk to customers about this, how to make it easy for customers, and explain to them the benefits of the subscription. And as a result, customers have been really pleased as well.

Any time you have a change that really is significant with a bunch of moving parts, undoubtedly there are going to be things to optimize, and we continue to take a hard look at every element of the subscription pricing and the programs, partner constituents, different geographies. We're just going to continue to tweak and optimize as the year goes along. But we're pleased with how it's gone so far.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Phil Winslow with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thanks, guys, for taking my question. Just had a question on the new account and new customer acquisition. Obviously you guys added 4,000 this quarter, so 3,900 a year ago. Just curious what the trends that you're seeing there, particularly sort of any color that they're giving back to you about the pricing of subscription versus the old license model. And then how is the deal size within those new customers?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hey, Phil. This is Tom. So overall, I think it's being well received. I think one of the benefits Adam has been talking about over the last two quarters of subscription is a lower investment up front. So I think customers like that because you're taking some of the risk out of the game. So overall, I think, it's being perceived very well. And I think, it will continue to be received well.

On the deal size question, you know, the difference between perpetual and subscription, so there's different pricing economics. So it does have that overall impact compared to the average order size. It could be slightly smaller, but we are seeing people increase the number of units that they're using in some cases. But overall, we're looking for expanding into our existing base and expanding the footprint once we get landed. So it's going quite well and the subscription model, I think, is going to work very, very well for our customers and analytics in general.

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Got it. And one quick follow-up there, obviously your deals greater than $100K, were up solidly year-over-year as well. So new customer you just commented on, but the upsell is typically to existing customers. Just sort of any trend there and then any comments just on the subscription versus licensing side, in those upsells?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah, and so I think the greater than $100,000 deal metric is, as we're in this transition it's less relevant because you're kind of comparing some perpetual sales – more perpetual sales last year versus more subscription this year. So it's going to be less relevant as you go just again talking about the pricing economics.

But the opportunity to expand and bring analytics into our customers is there, and it's alive and kicking. So we're seeing the demand. We're seeing more data being created, more data being analyzed, and so we're feeling like we can capitalize on that because we do have what Gartner calls the gold standards of analytics and bringing that into organizations. So we expect to continue doing what we've done, whether it's a subscription model or perpetual model but it's expanding the use cases of analytics throughout an organization and we feel pretty good with that.

Specifically, towards our existing customers, as they're looking to expand more and more, it makes more sense to switch over to subscription, and that's where a lot of the sales team is focused and a lot of the engagement is, because it makes more sense when you want to go bigger, let's say, double triple your population of people using Tableau in an organization, it makes more sense to switch over at this point in time. And so that's where we're focusing a lot of our time and effort.

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Your next question comes from the line of Brad Sills with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Bradley Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Oh, hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. With the success you're seeing in the enterprise, wondering if you're seeing any change in the deal activity there, displacement versus additive that you've more talked about. Are you starting to see more shift towards displacement of legacy BI as you see that expansion opportunity gain momentum here?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hi, Brad. Thanks for the question. I think, we're seeing some of both. So we're absolutely seeing a ton of new expansion opportunity inside of enterprises where they're applying analytics to new sets of data, that they either didn't really know what to do with before or didn't even have before. So, tons of new opportunities. And particularly in those, if you will, Greenfield situations, we're extremely competitive against old-school traditional BI vendors. Very rare to hear of an issue in those situations.

Obviously, with large complex legacy deployments, there's a certain inertia. And just as it's hard to deploy them, they can be hard to rip out. So we are seeing it. It is happening. I hear about it all the time. But those do tend to be stickier and I think, will just take some more time. So again, we see plenty of displacement happening, but it'll just be an ongoing effort.

Bradley Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks, Adam. And I know it's early, but if you could comment a little bit on Project Maestro; how that's been tracking and then any early kind of customer reception on the offering? Thanks very much.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Sure. Maestro remains a big priority. A lot of folks here are focused on it. Customers are really excited about our having a data preparation solution. We're actively working on all of the big development efforts we talked about previously, Linux, Hyper, which is our new data engine, and Maestro, our data preparation solution. And they're really all part of what's a growing end to end analytics platform strategy for Tableau. They are all going to be in beta/general availability at different points over this coming year – this year, I mean, and we'll update you when we have more details on the exact status of each. But they're all progressing along, and we're very excited about them.

Bradley Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks, Adam.

Your next question comes from the line of Steve Koenig with Wedbush Securities. Your line is now open.

Steve R. Koenig - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for getting me in. I appreciate it. Wanted to ask you about the go to market activity in the enterprise to a company – you're doing a lot on the product side to introduce technology that enterprises are going to like. Can you talk to us a little bit about some – what you have been seeing in terms of your traction in introducing pricing flexibility in ELAs? We've heard about value-based selling from partners. Any other changes in the field or your go to market approach?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hey, Steve. It's Adam. Well, I think, we've done a lot to become more and more enterprise friendly and enterprise ready over the past couple years, particularly over the past year. And you mentioned the product side. It's very important. We have been trying to get better and better at marketing to IT and to security audiences. They can understand and even help evangelize Tableau inside their companies. And of course on the sales and support teams, when you become a mission critical enterprise platform and you're taking a long-term relationship and a long-term focus with your customers, you just have to build better and better offerings there.

Particularly on the pricing, to the heart of your company, I think the team has done a solid job over the past couple, three quarters, really putting in place a very important pricing mechanisms, licensing arrangements that customers are gravitating towards. One of those types of schemes has been the whole subscription licensing evolution. I think we've covered that pretty well. There are a lot of customers including in the large enterprise space who want to be licensing their software that way.

And in addition, we've done more and more work just on the big deal licensing frameworks so that we have a solid starting point, which is battle tested. We have successfully signed many agreements with big enterprises using those frameworks, and it gives us a great starting point to just tailor those to the needs of the newer big enterprise customers that come along and want to do similarly sized deals or larger. So I think we've gotten into more and more solid place on this licensing arrangements over time.

Steve R. Koenig - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Great. Well, thanks a lot for the color, Adam. I'll leave it there.

Your next question comes from the line of Sanjit Singh with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Sanjit K. Singh - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you for including me and congrats on another nice quarter. I wanted, Tom, if we could revisit some of the accounts that you introduced at the Analyst Day, particularly your long-term guidance. Ultimately, getting back to 20% revenue growth. When we look at our model, and we sort of play the transition on our model, I think one of the headwinds to getting to that 20% top-line growth is actually the maintenance base given the shift away from perpetual revenue that seems to be a headwind. So I was wondering when you think about the path to 20% top-line growth, is there anything you guys have in store in terms of maybe shifting the maintenance base to a subscription model or reinvigorating growth in the maintenance base?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah. Hi, Sanjit. This is Tom. I think the most important thing to look at is if you think about the magic quadrant and the TAM that Gartner outlines for BI or analytics, right, the huge portion of that right now is traditional BI, whereas modern BI is growing greater than 20%. And so overall focusing on how the modern analytics platform is evolving over the years, that's what we're focusing on. I believe that will be one of the biggest drivers to our overall getting to a 20% or above growth rates. Because the overall market and people using analytics is expanding way beyond what the traditional BI crowd used to just use. They used to be very much focused on 20% of an organization, whereas that's not what we're going after.

So that – somebody asked about the displacement. The displacement in traditional BI is still to come because most of that TAM is being made up by maintenance on traditional BI. And so we expect that to continue to grow. We also expect ourselves to continue to innovate at a very rapid pace and continue to build out that analytics platform that we outlined on our – at our Analyst Day. And so that's an important part of how people use data, manage data, govern data, keep it secure, access it, all those types of things are driving into our models. So it's not just the ease of use for the end users, but it's the ease of use of managing and prepping and doing all the types of things you need to do with data to make it actionable and insightful. So those are the two things I would point out as the big thing driving what we think is an enormous market opportunity.

Sanjit K. Singh - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. And if I could just follow-up on that for just a second. So if I look at the normalized bookings performance, license bookings performance for the first two quarters of the year as you guys put up 20% in Q1 and Q2, when I look at, given your response to the prior question, I guess, it assumes that ultimately over time you would expect that number to accelerate as you grow into a bigger opportunity?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, if you look at it on a normalized basis, that's what we're basically looking at trying to keep the – if we're just focusing on keeping the unit economics similar, that's what you're seeing kind of the growth there. So expecting to be able to grow into that and report on that area. The other thing is if you looked at the ARR, it's just continuing to grow, right, at a 47% clip as what it grew in Q2, that's we expect to grow. So it's a combination of the maintenance which is the majority of that right now, and subscription, but both of those are recurring revenue streams and very much important parts of what we're building as a recurring revenue stream whether it be maintenance or subscription, but really it's the usage of our technology through our customers.

Sanjit K. Singh - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

All right. Thank you, Tom.

Your next question comes from the line of Zane Chrane with Bernstein Research. Your line is now open.

Zane Brandon Chrane - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Thank you. In trying to estimate the size of your TAM, it seems like the end market size is really sensitive to the number of potential users consuming analytics via Tableau Server or Tableau Online. So I was wondering could you give us a sense of what kind of attach rates do you see with Tableau Server to Tableau Desktop or maybe what the average gearing ratio is from a number of desktop seats to Tableau Server to Online seats in a typical customer.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hey, it's Adam. I wish I could give you a simple answer that is also useful, but it varies widely. We have really analytics-intensive customers who have deployed many thousands of Tableau desktops, and relatively few interactors or Tableau server users who are not using desktop.

At the other end of the spectrum, we absolutely have large enterprises who are deployed at, for example, a 20 to 1 ratio of server users to desktop users or even higher ratios than that in some cases. So I think, it's very use case dependent on what the data sets are, what the types of analysis are being done, also the sophistication and the distance into the analytics, modern analytics journey that each company has taken.

Zane Brandon Chrane - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Got it. That's really helpful. Just a quick follow-up for Tom, the subscription ARR accelerated this quarter for the fifth consecutive quarter. Is that something – I mean, that's somewhat expected, given how new Tableau Online is and the new pricing model. But I'm wondering, can we expect that acceleration in the new license ARR to continue through Q4, which is typically your strongest quarter? Thank you.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hi, Zane. Overall, we expect total ARR to grow, and right now we're breaking out the two different buckets just to kind of give that visibility into it. But the overall ARR we expect to continue to grow.

I think now pivoting towards the subscription offering and that's – that is what we're leading with in our sales and marketing motions, meaning it will continue to grow, and that's not just Tableau Online, but that's on-premise subscription agreements, that's also Celis, (43:27) our large enterprise agreements.

I expect all those things to kind of continue to grow as we continue to transition. What the growth rate is, we're not guiding towards that, but overall we do expect them to continue to grow very strongly.

Zane Brandon Chrane - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Got it. Thanks very much, and congratulations.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks, Zane.

Your next question comes from the line of Walter Pritchard with Citi. Your line is now open.

Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Hey, thanks. This is Tyler Radke on for Walter. I just wanted to go and follow-up on your guidance. A lot of times when we see companies put up better than expected numbers, particularly in markets that would be considered high growth markets, they reinvest the upside. And it looks like with your guidance, you're choosing to have more of that flow through the bottom line. So could you just walk us through the thought process on the decision to kind of let more of the upside flow to the bottom line versus incrementally reinvesting?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hi, Tyler. This is Tom. Thanks for asking the question. It's a great question. I think, we over performed from expenses in the first half of the year. So you are seeing a lot of that in the guidance. But please do not infer that as that is our strategy. We're continuing to expand the team. It was in my prepared remarks that we're growing domestically, we're growing internationally, we're growing sales and marketing, we're growing development, we're growing operations. So we are planning on positioning ourselves for that long-term opportunity that we see right in front of us. And so we're going to continue to make those investments.

The good news is as this transition is progressing and we're still in the middle of it, we're going faster than we can. So that's good, and you're seeing that residual at the bottom line. But don't mistake that for us wanting to continue to invest into this opportunity and invest in our customers and innovation because that's what we want to do.

Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Got it. That makes sense. And then if I think about your guidance for the mix of license bookings that are ratable, how confident are you that – I mean, you've seen that over perform your guided range for the last few quarters. How confident are you – what's your level of confidence based on the second half guidance there, and why not raise it more if you have been over performing that?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Good question again, Tyler. So if we can move through the transition faster, I think, we stated that we would absolutely do it. I just – I don't think it's necessarily prudent to think that or think that we can. I think we're looking at more than doubling the rate, which I think is an important factor. So you're talking about taking a trend from last year, which was doubling from the previous year and now doubling it again.

So it is increasing dramatically, but it's not something that we – it's not – I don't have it dialed into the perfect percentage, but it is something that is increasing and that's why you're seeing the range and you'll continue to see us report every 90 days on our progress. Because, you know, that by nature is what we're trying to do and making sure that we look at the 61,000 customers that we have. Some of them are all brand-new subscription customers, but the majority of those are perpetual customers, and making sure we're being thoughtful as they transition over is really, really important to us.

So that could vary on a quarter-by-quarter basis. And so that's what you're seeing in our guidance is our current take on where we think we are, and what the customer buying behavior is.

Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Oliver with Baird. Your line is now open.

Rob Oliver - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

Hey, guys. Thank you for taking my question. Adam, you mentioned that particular strength in subscription this quarter came from U.S. commercial. I guess that would make sense, first full quarter of the new pricing model, and maybe some enterprises are still getting educated on this. Can you talk us through kind of that education process around large enterprises? I know you talked about it a little bit in response to Phil Winslow's question. And then whether there has been any adjustment to the sales incentives or anything else to drive that subscription over achievement on your part? Thanks, guys.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hi, Rob. Yeah, so I think, as Tom said, a big distinction is between new and existing customers, and that's arguably a bigger distinction than between commercial and enterprise customers. I think that the commercial team – we have a lot of teams who really executed well, but the commercial U.S./Canada commercial team really just got everything well-oiled and moving really well and did a great job of working with customers and just executed super well. And clearly there's a lot of new customers coming into that team via the land and expand part of our strategy. And the vast majority of those new customers, as we said are now coming in via subscription.

The existing customers, we'll focus on the enterprises. Some of them are actively moving, pivoting over to subscription. We have had a number of large enterprises who have, in fact, taken their perpetual licensing with us and basically rolled it into an expansion done via subscription, and have moved over that way. That is where we have seen a lot of the movement of existing enterprise customers is via expansion. If an enterprise is not currently expanding with Tableau, then there is not nearly as much incentive for them to engage with us and say, hey, we got these existing assets we purchased from you, we're not expanding right now, but let's talk about moving into subscription. Frankly we already have a subscription with them, it's called maintenance. And so, you know, you can call it what you want.

But when they expand is when we're seeing really a significant number of those conversations turn quite quickly to subscription, and I would guess that that's where we will continue to see a lot of the subscription pivot within enterprises coming is when they expand. And of course just given what's happening with analytics and the amount of data that they have, there are a lot of expansion discussions happening.

Rob Oliver - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. (Broker)

That's really helpful color. Thank you, guys.

Your next question comes from the line of Raimo Lenschow with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey. Thanks for taking my question. Can you talk a little bit about the competitive dynamic around Power BI? Like a point that's kind of could have been raised like a couple of quarters ago was like, look they are bundling it in the Office 365 and the price per user is really low while you were perpetual and a thousand dollars above. But even though you're on a subscription model, how has that dynamic changed in the field when you kind of encountered some of those – if you encountered it? That would be my question. Thank you.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hi, Raimo. It's Adam. Well, to start with, as we have said, I think a lot in the past, we're really a predominantly customer focused company, and we're just thinking about customer needs and we generally don't talk about the specific competitors by name. But if I just kind of answer in terms of the overall competitive landscape. It certainly is a competitive landscape. As I've said before, if you look around, you don't see anybody to your left or right, you may not be in as strong a market opportunity as you thought. So I would call us in a "normal vigorous competitive situation."

That being said, we remain really pleased with how much affinity and loyalty customers have for Tableau, how much they tell us that the innovations that we're producing for them are helping them with their data needs. And I think that we're just going to continue to try and be the best company in the world in terms of understanding what those customers need. And then second, turning around and really innovating rapidly to produce the things that they need. There's been a long history at Tableau of having many, many other offerings in the market, some of which have been less – cheaper to the point of free, in some cases.

But that nominal sticker price is a very different question than the question of value and the question of TCO. And when you look at total cost of ownership, TCO including training, including the time that it takes, the personnel that it takes to prepare data and to do analysis, we regularly see that Tableau actually has lower – not just competitive – but lower TCO than other competitors' solutions. So as long as our team keeps our focus on making that true, we're confident that customers will continue to adopt our offering.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Perfect. And then I had one quick follow-up. If you look at the – a lot of the new products for this year in terms of the Linux version or the more scalable analytics engine, should help you in the enterprise. What has been the feedback from the enterprise customers when you have the discussion with them around that? And what's their appetite to adopt early or like what do you think about the speed of adoption there? Thank you.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Well, regarding Linux, we obviously have a lot of customers who are excited for a Linux offering. We have customers who prefer – most enterprises frankly, have the ability to run in multiple OSs, but some of them have a strong preference. And a, they don't all have that ability; and b, some of them have a strong preference for one versus the other.

So there's a broader theme here of Tableau providing the most choice and the most flexibility of anybody in the analytics space, whether it's talk about where you deploy, what data sources you're connecting to or what OS you want to use. So we have a lot of interest in Linux. It's really exciting offering. Obviously, we're taking great care to make sure that it's a great offering. We have it in customers' hands already in beta phase, and the reception has been good so far. I think, our job is to keep on delivering that and make sure by the time it's generally available that it is just Tableau on Linux, nothing else.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Perfect. Thank you. Well done.

And your next question comes from the line of Mark Murphy with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yes. Thank you and I'll add my congratulations. So, Tom, I wanted to start by asking you are you expecting your net head count additions to increase to a higher level in the second half? And just how are you thinking through the proper rate of head count growth to try to support revenue growth of 20% over time?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Hi, Mark. This is Tom. Yeah. Overall, absolutely expect to increase head count. I think we increased just over 110 in Q2, so that was the net new adds. We expect to continue to do that and increase that number in Q3 and Q4. And we do look at that as we're getting focused on 2018 planning to make sure we have the right capacity. I think we have been focused on sales productivity, making sure – sales and marketing productivity – and making sure that we have the right tools and right go to market messaging as we're able to continue to grow that.

And we're looking out towards that long-term growth rate of 20%, which is not only capitalizing on the growth in the overall market but just our customers. So I would expect us to continue to add head count not at that ratio, and I would expect much more partner leverage there in the long-term, Mark. And that is something we have been focused on and will continue to be focused on. But it's a combination of both. But you'll continue to see sales and marketing head count increase throughout the year.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Would you say that you're officially past the point of essentially digesting and absorbing the wave of over-hiring that you had there a year or two years back?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yes. You're talking about Q3 of 2015. And, yes, I would think without a doubt. We also – this is Dan Miller's second quarter with us, and so he is organizing the sales and the go to market the way he is kind of changing the chess pieces, if you will, in certain regards. And so absolutely. And I think we are looking to grow certain areas of our sales and marketing organization. So, I would put us way beyond where we were a few years ago.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Then the last one I wanted to ask you, how steep do you expect the license revenue declines could become as you move deeper into the subscription transition? And hypothetically, if the transition is faster and more successful than you would have expected, could the license declines become a little steeper, say, reaching 20% or 30% or even 40% year-over-year at some point.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Yeah. And so yeah, you've seen the license come down in aggregate. I think as we're doing this transition, Mark, that's why we're talking about ARR. We really are trying to pivot. It is going to come down. And if we accelerate and let's say the mix accelerated faster than we expect, it would put more pressure on that license number, not less. And so but overall, the mile marker that we're trying to do is ARR. Watch that continue to grow and focus on that number versus the overall license mix, which is going to come down and has come down over the last year. So not going to give specific guidance towards that, but I would expect it to come down, and if we were to go have a higher than expected mix ratio, it would absolutely come down faster. But we'd be focusing on ARR to kind of the underlying health of what we're trying to do and how we're trying to expand.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thank you very much.

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks, Mark.

And we have time for two more questions. Your next question comes from the line of Tom Roderick with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Thomas Michael Roderick - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. So you got a question earlier on Maestro and sort of how customers are thinking about that. You've had Hyper sort of in the mix now for a year more directly integrated more recently. What can you tell us about what your enterprise customers are giving you feedback on that, and how that might be beginning to play a role in the sales cycle?

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Just to clarify on Hyper, how they're responding to Hyper?

Thomas Michael Roderick - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yes.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

Okay. Great.

Thomas Michael Roderick - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Correct.

Adam Selipsky - Tableau Software, Inc.

So again just to clarify, Hyper is in alpha with customers. So we talked about it starting last year just to give kind of forward visibility, particularly to our customers as they think about integrating new versions of Tableau. Teams have been working on it hard, as you can imagine. And the – I think we are excited about it. They are excited about it. We've talked about significant performance gains with Hyper. We are seeing those. Obviously we're just going to continue to try and optimize and maximize those performance gains. Obviously, we have a big focus on reliability and security as being paramount. You put a new data engine in Tableau, it's incredibly important to do that with the highest of quality.

So I don't see any ceiling in the future on performance demands. I can't imagine a day where customers say, well we really like Tableau but we just wish it would run a little slower. We just wish we had a little less throughput. And so we're just going to continue to push as hard and as fast as we can to get stronger performance in all the important dimension; query, speed, throughput, et cetera. And Hyper is a key, key part of our being able to do that. So we're very focused on it. Initial results from internal testing as well as from the alpha are quite positive. But at the same time of course we feel like we have work left to do so that it absolutely sparkles by the time it's generally available.

Thomas Michael Roderick - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Great. Perfect. Tom, quick one for you. I know you touched on it at the Analyst Day. Any updated thoughts on the impact of how you guys are thinking about ASC 606 at this point?

Thomas Edward Walker - Tableau Software, Inc.

Sure. I'll let Damon jump in on that. Go ahead, Damon.

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

Sure. So there's no real change since what we discussed at the Analyst Day. We're going to do the modified retrospective method. I will give an update. The deferred license revenue balance on the balance sheet as of the end of Q1 was $60 million. That has now grown to approximately $80 million, and we still anticipate that being a little bit more than $100 million by the end of the year. So that's really the update that we'll give for you today.

Thomas Michael Roderick - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Perfect. Really helpful. Thanks, guys. Great job.

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks, Tom.

And your final question comes from the line of Karl Keirstead with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Karl E. Keirstead - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you. Tom, we'll finish with you. So nobody has asked around cash flow, but it's been phenomenal for the first half of 2017, up 120%. So just given that more investors are valuing you guys on a cash flow basis, I want to make sure I understand what's happening here. Is there something let's say funky and unsustainable about working capital changes that's contributing to that? Is it more that you're collecting more upfront on ratable deals than you were before on license maintenance? Maybe you could add some color. Thank you.

Damon Fletcher - Tableau Software, Inc.

Sure. This is Damon. So, yeah, there's nothing funky going on with the working capital. I'd say just with our transition to subscription, I think, it's primarily driven by the strength in kind of the change in deferred revenue. As you were kind of noting, in the first half we generated almost as much free cash flow as all of 2016. So, really happy with our free cash flow results and look forward to 2018.

Karl E. Keirstead - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

And this does conclude the question-and-answer session. I'll now turn it back to management for closing remarks.

Derek Wong - Tableau Software, Inc.

Thanks, everyone, for joining us today, and look forward to seeing some of you at Tableau Conference in October. Thank you.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

