Apptio's (APTI) CEO Sunny Gupta on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

August 02, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Susanna Morgan - SVP, Finance and IR

Sunny Gupta - CEO

Kurt Shintaffer - CFO

Ben McFadden - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Kevin Kumar - Goldman Sachs

Zach Parham - Jefferies

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer

Ross Macmillan - Royal Bank of Canada

Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time.

I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Susanna Morgan, SVP of Finance and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Susanna Morgan

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Apptio’s second quarter 2017 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Sunny Gupta, our CEO; and Kurt Shintaffer, our CFO.

Our press release was issued after close of market and is posted on our website, where this call is being simultaneously webcast. The webcast replay of this call will be available on our Company website under the Investor Relations link at investors.apptio.com.

We will make forward-looking statements on this conference call such as those using the words will, believe, expect, anticipate, and similar phrases that convey that information is not historical fact. These statements include our future expectations regarding our financial results, applications, customer demand, operations, and other matters.

These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Please refer to the press release and the risk factors and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for information on risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such statements.

During today’s call, we will review our second-quarter financial results and discuss our financial guidance for Q3 and full-year 2017. All financial figures we will discuss today are non-GAAP, except for revenues and balance sheet data. These non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are useful in measuring Apptio’s performance in liquidity, should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from GAAP results.

Our non-GAAP measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation. To see the reconciliation between these non-GAAP and GAAP results, please refer to our earnings press releases which are posted on the Investor Relations page of our website.

With that, I’ll hand it over to Sunny.

Sunny Gupta

Thanks, Susannah, and welcome everyone. I am pleased with the performance in the second quarter, with strong execution across all of our key business metrics, including product innovation. For the quarter, total revenue grew 17% to $45 million, and subscription revenue grew even faster at 19% to $37 million. The leverage of our business model was evident as we expanded gross margin, while also significant improving operating margins.

In Q2, we saw balanced performance across our geographies and customer segments. I would like to highlight three significant Q2 wins to demonstrate our momentum across customers of many sizes and industries. The first is a sale to a major SaaS application provider who had unsuccessfully tried using spreadsheets and data aggregation for over a year to deliver data driven insights and total cost of ownership of that hosting operations. They bought Apptio to understand this TVO since hosting operations represent a major component of their cost of goods sold and is complex due to the number of products and geographies.

ATUM, the Apptio TBM Unified Model was an important starting point as they wanted best practices to categorize the spending, standardize reporting and benchmarking across their own premise and public data centers. In some areas, they are looking to increase their migration to public cloud providers and in some cases they want to bring workloads back into their private clouds. This company is growing rapidly and their goal is to use Apptio to improve efficiency and decrease the cost for compute hour. This represents a strategic use case for Apptio to deliver transparency and planning into cost of goods sold since every major business process is followed by technology.

I'm also really excited about another key win, this one with a large U.S. federal agency. The CIO of this agency bought Apptio, so he could show the cost of services to federal agency leadership on a more granular level, in order to facilitate discussions around how they should optimize technology spending. This includes making data driven decisions around data center modernization and leveraging could services. There is a continuous discussion around how IT initiatives impact the mission of this agency without a good understanding of how these initiatives impact cost.

Additionally, the agency CIO wants to use Apptio to identify high dollar, low use applications for retirement and rationalization. Finally, this agency is planning to use Apptio to collapse the time it takes to generate regulatory reporting. This win shows Apptio's continued momentum in the federal sector. I attended a White House Summit on Technology Business Management just a few weeks ago. The Office of Management and Budget will set standards for agency cost accounting, invited several of our largest CIO and CFO customers from the private sector to present TBM best practices and learning's that could be apply to the U.S. federal government. In fact U.S. federal leadership is mandating reporting against the TBM taxonomy.

U.S. federal agencies spend roughly 90 billion on IT annually. The public sector continues to be a massive opportunity for Apptio. As I mentioned before, it may take some time to build consistent momentum. We’re currently focusing on creating simpler packages for federal customers to get started with Apptio more quickly and continue winning agencies like the one I mentioned earlier. At the other end of the spectrum, we're seeing some deals in the commercial sector particularly in our enterprise customer segment, close at a faster pace.

For example, this quarter we close a new logo transaction with a manufacturing company. This company historically produced IT financial reporting in a labor intensive way using spread sheets. While this produce budget variance analysis, it didn’t provide much more than that. This company is adopting cloud services as a rapid base and needs to manage cloud migration and increasing cloud usage. They will use Apptio to automate IT spending variance analysis, gain additional insight into vendor support and project cost and better plan for on premise and cloud workloads.

Moving on to existing customers, I'm pleased with the progress we made on renewals and up sells in Q2. Let me give you a few quick up sell examples. One customer who we won about a year and half ago, significantly increased their annual contract value with Apptio by expanding from using cost transparency to also buying Bill of IT and IT benchmarking. The CIO of this customer wanted to drive efficiencies and improve decision making by showing accurate cost detail to the business. With Apptio, the CIO can show things like cost per port on the network along with relevant benchmarks or answer how much spend should go into a data center.

The customer is planning to leverage our Bill of IT application to share the two cost of running the business, exposing levers for optimization. A second up-sell example involves the customer who bought and implemented one of our newer modules, SaaS Insights. They used SaaS Insights to quickly identify almost $1 million in underutilized licenses. This is just one proof point of customers driving value from Apptio, as they gain transparency into how consumption is driving IT cost and where inefficiencies exit. We would also see momentum around vendor insights and growing adoption of interactive benchmarking, which we released this last quarter.

Turning to product, we had another strong quarter for innovation. We released the real time public cloud analytics for Amazon Web Services, which allows customers to view their cloud spend on an hourly, daily and weekly basis and to allocate cloud cost and consumption directly to the infrastructure, applications and services each business unit consumes. Since the volume of the data can be very high, we were quickly able to create a new highly elastic data store architecture to provide this capability. The growth in cloud, the variable nature of cloud spending and the need for agility, makes frequent visibility critical.

With Apptio, IT leaders can manage the true cost of ownership of this hybrid IT environment, including public clouds alongside private clouds and on premise investments. This helps companies to optimize their IT footprints and increases alignment with business priorities. As we look through our aggregated data, we found that approximately 29% of customers using our cloud data connecters are managing multiple cloud environments together, partly due to a concern about vendor lock in. 76% are using Amazon Web Services while a lower but growing portion are using Azure.

We believe these mix environments make Apptio even more valuable, as the decision system for managing hybrid IT. The continued adoption of Apptio will allow us to further enrich that aggregated data on how enterprise IT is adopting the cloud. Continuing on the theme of innovation, you may have seen that last week we announced a new offering IT Financial Management Foundation. This new offering is designed to help IT finance leaders to produce an accurate, credible budget in partnership with technology leaders while proactively managing spend variance and forecasting for the future.

I'll talk more about this on the call next quarter, but I'm really excited by recent and planned innovations and the impact that we believe they will have. In addition to releasing new products, we continue to innovate to make our cost transparency and IT planning applications easier to use and faster to deploy. In fact, we are seeing a decrease in enterprise segment customer deployment times of about 40% for customers who have gone live this year, as compared to deployments from 2016.

As an example, a global insurance company recently went live with our cost transparency application in three months for the North America subsidiary. On the heels of that deployment they then deployed our IT planning solution in less than 30 days, continuing to decrease deployment times and leveraging our partner ecosystem will allow us to scale quickly into a greatest at our customers.

Moving onto marketing and events, I attended the European Technology Business Management Summit in June, along with over 350 senior IT leaders from both current customers and prospects. We are seeing increased momentum in EMEA and are now selling into a number of Western European countries. IT spending across Europe is expected to reach €1.17 trillion this year, and we believe Apptio has the potential to uncover more than €58 billion in savings for IT leaders. Globally, membership of the non-profit TBM Council grew to over 3800 people, approximately 20% growth so far in 2017. We see this as a proof point of TBM category traction which we're driving to convert into Apptio customers.

Finally, we continue to strengthen our Board of Directors in Q2 with the addition of Kathleen Philips, Zillow Group, CFO. I'm excited about the contribution that I know Kathleen will make since she has played a broad role in a high growth company that also pioneered a new category. In summary I'm pleased with our performance in the second quarter. We had a number of exciting customer winds across our variety of sizes, industries and geographies. We retained and grew our revenue with an existing customer and continue to innovate at a very rapid pace even as we improve operating margins.

Our comparative leadership position in the market remains strong across all segments and verticals. I have deep conviction that every company in the Global 10,000 needs some part of the Apptio product portfolio. We have a leading position in a $6 billion market which leaves us plenty of room to grow.

With that, I would like to turn things over to Kurt to give you some color on our financial results for Q2.

Kurt Shintaffer

Thanks, Sunny, and welcome. In Q2, we were pleased with strong subscription revenue growth, continue progress and expanding gross margins and we significantly improved our operating margins. As Sunny mentioned, in Q2 2017, subscription revenue grew by 19% on a year-over-year basis to $37.2 million. Our Q2 2017 subscription revenue accounted for 82% of total revenue, which is up slightly Q2 2016.

Services revenue also grew by 8% on a year-over-year basis to $8 million. The lower services growth is due primarily to shorter deployment which is beneficial for customers and for our business model long-term. In total, Q2 revenue increased to 17% on a year-over-year basis to $45.2 million.

Turning to retention, our trailing 12 month net subscription dollar retention rate remained approximately 98%. We had a good quarter in terms of retention and up sell, but we're still seeing the impact of the Q4, 2016 non-renewal we discussed previously. For the remainder of my commentary, unless otherwise noted, I will discuss non-GAAP results which exclude the impact of stock-based compensation.

We are pleased with our Q2 2017, total gross margins of 68.9%, which was a substantial improvement over the total gross margin of 66.1% from Q2, 2016. As a reminder, we look at gross margin trends year over year since there is some seasonality to our business, Our Q2 subscription gross margin was 81.2%, a and improvement from 79.7% in Q2 of last year. Our Q2 professional services gross margin was 11.8%, roughly in line with the prior year.

Moving down the P&L, we continued to see operating leverage inherent in our business model. Q2 2017, R&D expense was 20% of revenue in line with last year Q2, as we continue to investment in product innovation. Sales and marketing expense declined to 44% of revenue from 49% in last year’s Q2, and G&A expense of 12% of revenue was similar for last year. In total, Q2 2017 operating loss was $3.6 million or 8% of revenue. This compares to an operating loss of $5.7 million or 15% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016.

We are very pleased with this operating margin improvement. Net loss per share was $0.08 in the second quarter of 2017 based on 39.2 million weighted average common shares outstanding, a significant improvement from a net loss per share of $0.50 based on 13 million weighted average common shares outstanding in the second quarter of 2016.

Turning to cash flows, our free cash flow improved to negative $10.9 million in Q2 2017 as compared to negative $13.5 million in Q2 2016. Year-to-date we are close to breakeven. As you know, our free cash flow varies from quarter-to-quarter due to the timing of billings and when collections are made. This quarter was impacted by the delayed collecting of the receivable from one of our larger customers which we subsequently collected in July. We remain confident in our ability to reach cash flow, breakeven for the year.

On that note we typically don’t discuss quarterly billings, since it's not always the best indicator of the strength of our business; however, we wanted to make everyone aware that we had a large three year contract that was sold in Q2 of 2016, which build an equal installments in the first and second years. The second billing of that contract went out this quarter, adding to our long term differed revenue. It is important to remember that there will not be billing associated with this specific contract in Q2 2018, although we will still be recognizing the revenues through the end of the three year term.

Going forward, we expect maybe increase variability in billing terms as we continue to scale the business into the Global 10,000.

Finally, we ended Q2 2017 with a strong balance sheet, including $124 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Turning ahead, let me offer you some thoughts about the third quarter and full year of 2017. For the third quarter of 2017, we expect total revenue of approximately $44.5 million to $45 million. We expect subscription revenue growth to continue to outpace services revenue growth increasing sequentially in Q3. We would like to remind you that Q3 is typically a lighter services revenue quarter due to the seasonality into business and Q4 is typically higher for services revenue due to a TBM conference.

Finally we expect a non-GAAP operating loss of approximately $3.5 million to $4 million in Q3 2017, to reach operating margins similar to Q2, as we invest in product development and other areas.

For the 2017 fiscal year, we expect total revenue of approximately $180 million to $183 million. We expect a non-GAAP operating loss of approximately $14 million to $16 million for the fiscal year as there is typically some seasonality in our sales and marketing expense. As I mentioned earlier we expect reach free cash flow breakeven for the full year, an important business milestone for us.

And with that, let me turn it back over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Ben McFadden from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Ben McFadden

I wanted to start, Sunny, with maybe just a question on you launched the IT Financial Management Foundation in the quarter just here recently. I'm curious how we should be thinking about your strategy as far as targeting different users or personas? Where that potentially fit today as far as what the makeup of different users on the platform are and kind of the opportunity for that to shift moving forward? Or any broader color on kind of how it's been trending would be great?

Sunny Gupta

Ben, so really, look as we've created this category of technology business management, we've been selling to the combination of a CIO, IT Finance as well as Head of Infrastructure or a Project in the typical IT organization. And as we’ve engaged with our customers, we found that the IT finance persona is a very key persona for Apptio and their needs are slightly smaller, if you than what a typical CIO may buy the Apptio cost transparency application for. And so really we know this persona deeply, there is deep usage of our product with this persona. So we decided to create a very purpose built offering for this persona and it's a combination of some capabilities from the IT planning as well as cost transparency products.

And really this offering is fundamentally drastically faster to deploy. It also is oriented around a single persona, so it does not really have the consensus sale which cost transparency could have, and the entry price point may be slightly lower. The other things which we've done is we bundled in software and services into a single price point, which is for the first time we've done that which allows us to get to a broader set of customers faster, also will create a bigger up sell opportunity for Apptio. And I'll talk little bit more specifically about this next quarter as we go along, but the broader question you're asking, I would say generally the strategy -- we're very pleased with the offerings we have in the market. But we're continuing to look at very targeted personas within the CIO organization, and we will continue to think about packaging, product innovation in new unique ways to bring unique offerings for special personas.

Ben McFadden

Great. And then Sunny, I just wanted to follow up kind of on the idea around this implementation time decreasing. Just curious kind of, if there is anything we can sort of take away from a prospective of, are you seeing signs that potentially new customer adoption could accelerate under these decrease implementation time? Is at least -- I mean you call out the up sells on the call that is making that easier. Is that -- are you seeing more of an impact on the up sells currently related to those decrease implementation time? How should we think about how that actually converting into deals?

Sunny Gupta

Yes. So, first of all I would say a really, really excited about lowering the deployment times by additional 40% this year in the enterprise segment, and as you may remember, we had lowered 35% of our deployment times in the full year of 2016. Now it's only the first half, so we got to run through the rest of the year. But really the way it manifest itself is certainly shorter deployment times, smaller up front product with the customer is buying that should lead to better opportunity for Apptio to create up sell opportunities.

So the answer is, on both fronts shorted deployments, faster adoption and up sell, but on the up sell the comment I wanted to make is now remember this is the very early days of this business model for Apptio. So we are very excited about way this could go, but it is the early days and we are really monitoring this closely but bringing down deployment times and increasing adoption is a very, very core initiative which we are making meaningful progress on.

Ben McFadden

And then, if I could just get a real quick follow of Kurt. I wanted to ask around the services line just we have seen it decelerate some. Just curious given the fact that the factor implementation times as we head to the back half of the year and into 2018. There are point where services should flat line or potentially decline or are we still in the state where we should expect some steady increases and services revenue? Any color there would be great?

Kurt Shintaffer

So, our objective is not to push for growth on the services line. We really work to deliver as much customer values we can through both our internal resources and our partners who are delivering the portion of the revenue. So I think you have seen over the last couple of years services revenue growth pretty considerably lag subscription revenue growth. And I think that the trend it will continue. I won't call it flat range yes, but it certainly will lag in its growth.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jesse Hulsing of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Kevin Kumar

This is Kevin Kumar on for Jesse. Thanks for taking my questions. Can you provide some color on your hiring plans for the second half of the year? I know previously you indicated that sales rep growth would be in line with the revenue growth. Is that still right way to think about that?

Kurt Shintaffer

Yes, so this Kurt. I'll take that one. We are hiring in all parts of the business. And I would say overall, our hiring pace is going to be a bit shy of our revenue growth because we are looking to drive bottom lines. On the sales rep, specifically you are right, we previously commented that roughly speaking, our sales rep will be in line with our total revenue growth. And I think going forward that’s not necessarily going to be the best way to look at it. We feel really good the capacity we have on hand right now.

We are hiring to meet our growth targets and we are bringing on some really quality folks, but we focus on both, rep productivity as well as in number of reps, and it also matters a lot what type of reps we are hiring because reps within the different segments have different quotas. So our real focus is productivity and we're seeing some nice results there, specifically in the first half we've seen an uptick in enterprise reps segment productivity. So that’s a qualitative answer I'd give, we're continuing to grow there and we're continuing to put people on the right spot to meet our targets.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of John DiFucci from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Zach Parham

Thank you. You've got Zach Parham on line for John. Your billings were strong in the quarter, but [AR] was a bit more use of cash then we had model. And I think, Kurt, you spoke to that if you could may be touch on that again, just the impact that had on cash flow from operations and then kind of not same thing. Did you see more deals backend loaded in this quarter then may be then you typically see?

Kurt Shintaffer

So, maybe going in reverse order, it was a pretty typical quarter in terms of its backend loading, we do a majority of our deals in the last month of the quarter, that really wasn’t what was driving bit variance and we talked about. So really the variance to our internal forecast is really a single transaction. It was one of our billing related one of our largest customers, it was renewal billing from Q1 that was that was collected in Q2 but due to process issue on their side, that’s still over into July. So it's since been collected and had been able to put that collection back into Q2, we would have been very much in line with our internal plans.

Zach Parham

Okay that makes sense, thank you. And then, if I could ask one more. Do you guys have any update on that 4Q non-renewal? I know you're talking to or contracting with some of the other divisions given their new structure, their decentralize structure. Just any update there, if you have one?

Sunny Gupta

I will take that, this is Sunny. So as we reported out for the Q1 earnings call, we were very pleased with our ability to win back one of the smaller divisions of that Q4 non-renewal. But I really think of the rest of the division as to the independence sales cycles, which had underway. But frankly there is a lot of change in the specific organization and so, we treat that as almost like an independence sales cycle and no different than we have so many other companies really to go after in the broader Global 10,000 style customer.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mark Murphy from JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. This is Benjamin, sitting in for Mark, guys. The real-time IT analytics for cloud seems just like an exciting area where people I assume would be interested in. How has been your initial conversation? I know it's pretty early but, and who else in the market provides such service on a competitive side, if cloud would be something that actually provide something like this? Could you help us on that?

Sunny Gupta

So, first of all I'm super excited about this new cloud analytics real-time capability, and we would able to introduce that very fast into the market because we're finding that the cloud spend of the Amazon, Azure can vary hour to hour. And we've talked to many, many customers and prospects now, where they getting surprises of their cloud spending. When all the spend use to be on the on premise data center at least, your cost structure was fixed even though you may not have transparency into that. With the cloud world, we are finding that -- this can actually hit the bottom line of expense and margin expansion. So the forecasting spend management is very, very important.

We have been working with our customers for over the last 8.5, two years around how to deepen our cloud capability and we have continuously added a lot of features into our cost transparency application for the last I would say couple of years. This was probably one of the major new innovations which our customers were asking for. So the early feedback from our customers has been very positive. We had quite a few customers involved in the design process with us. So I'm excited about that.

Look in terms of the competition, again really what I would say for especially this capability, our customers are really in a hybrid IT environment for a very long time. They have a lot of their investments trapped in on primus data centers, applications and they are putting a lot of their new workloads onto the public cloud services. So, really managing this new world of hybrid IT is even more complex than ever. And they need best of class solutions on both sides and they more importantly need decision making around that. So really happy we are uniquely positioned and we are certainly the market leader kind of providing this capability and the new capability further add to our innovation there.

Unidentified Analyst

And on the hiring side somebody asked about the second half, but if I have to put a final point on it, if you think about 2018. Is there any way you can help us think about how hiring might trend especially in sales hiring in 2018? How you are thinking about that?

Sunny Gupta

So, I'll start by saying, we will be hiring as a growth mode company next year. We have talked about the importance of getting to free cash flow breakeven on the full year this year. We think that will give us a great opportunity to access all of our opportunities in front of this. And then invest for the growth opportunity we see and what that means, means people and sales reps. So I see 2018 being a both of growth and investment year and we will have a chance to talk more about that as the near start in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Lastly, on the billing side, two question on that. And for Q3 and Q4, for the second half, would you expect billings linearity to slightly follow something like last year? Or is there any -- you expect any change on that? And for this quarter, was there anything to call out on the services billing side?

Sunny Gupta

Yes, so taking those questions in reverse orders, well. On the services side unlike last quarter, there really wasn’t anything much to call out. Services billings roughly were equal services revenue. For billings in the back half of the year, we're not guiding to billings. Part of the reason we don’t do is for reasons just like we saw in Q2 where there was an anomalous billing that will turn around and have zero related billing in Q2 of 2018. But we like where we said, we ended first half -- the second quarter with 20% subscription billings approximately and it sets up to achieve what we want to in the back half. Q4, we expect to be seasonally our largest quarter, and so that will drive a billing dynamic worth noting there. But really we feel like we are on track to hit the adjectives we set up for the business.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Brian Schwartz

I have about two questions kind of follow-up from your commentary so far. The first one was just on sales productivity trends. You gave good color on positive trend that you’re saying in the enterprise sales force in the first half. The question that I want to ask you is. One, the other sales force segment, the newer one, I'm wondering if you're saying maybe not again today but just to following kind of the similar trajectory if you scale the enterprise sales force. And then the follow-up question is even with the gains, productivity gains you're seeing so far with the enterprise sales force. Is there still lot of room left in that segment for more productivity improvement?

Kurt Shintaffer

Hey, Brian, this is Kurt. I'll take that one. So on the enterprise sales productivity headroom will call it. There is absolutely room to grow. We think that is the big focus of the business and essentially one of the reasons that we were excited about this ITFM offering because we think that’s going to be great product for the enterprise sales group to sell in and selling quickly. The other statements, two key segments we've talked about would be from a tight prospective with the account management and strategic sales reps.

On the strategic reps we're seeing this consistent strong performance out of that rep group, that’s been one of our bread and butter components from the early days and continue to be a strong part of our business. And the account management side we didn’t call out the productivity gains there specifically, but if you look back over the last couple of years we’ve seen real nice gains and account management productivity as we really gone from not much of an up-scale model to something that’s now a material part of the business.

And geographically, we're seeing growth where we're investing the most growth that mean AMEA and Asia Pacific and we've expanded into some of the Southern European countries and we've gone outside of Australia into Singapore and some of the post by countries there and we have some nice winds in those areas, so we expect those geo to outpace the growth because that’s where our investment coming.

Brian Schwartz

It’s a good lead and to my follow up question, Kurt. It's for you and it's on the cash flow. And certainly very clear just on the timing and what's going on in the cash flow. But the question I want to ask you is, you reiterated the cash flow guidance for this year. But if I look at the business, the margin performance of the business, you're ahead of the plan from where you started at the beginning of that year or so. I'm just wondering, if may be your growth investments are ramping right now based on the business strength that you saw in the first half? Thanks.

Kurt Shintaffer

Yes. So, I definitely think that’s the case. So one our growth investment area is, isn’t just sales and marketing its R&D. And that R&D expenses a percent of revenue is been consisting year-over-year because that’s not where we want to find margin expansion. And then on the sales and marketing side, we been able to do there is, I guess grow into our investment, so that sales and marketing expenses are a percent of revenues coming down, while we’re adding overall rep count because we're able to have more of the investment in the sales and marketing area is quote bearing reps. So, yes, I think you're right, we're continuing to invest.

Sunny Gupta

And let me add what just Kurt said, I mean just had a meta level, Kurt and myself along with our Board of Directors, we are maniacally focused on balancing the vectors of growth and reaching cash flow breakeven. And those two livers are very important to our business. And once we obviously get to the cash flow breakeven, we will continue to look for opportunities to kind of balance -- for the balance of vector whether we drive incremental growth or whether we drive more leverage of the business. But getting to that point of breakeven and balancing that with growth is very important to us.

And our next question comes from the line of Ross Macmillan from Royal Bank of Canada. Your line is now open.

Ross Macmillan

I guess I had a question just I missed the early part of the call in the prepared remarks, but could you just comment on the balance between new logos and sell back to base this quarter? And whether it was bias one -- the new subscription billings for bias one way or the other?

Kurt Shintaffer

Hey, Ross this is Kurt. So from an aggregate dollar perspective more of our new [ACV] came from new logos than it did up sell. But on up sell side, we are increasing -- we are continuing the trend of greater dollars coming from up sell. But it's still ways from overtaking new logo [ACV] as the biggest added [ACV] component to business.

Sunny Gupta

And Ross what I would add on top of what Kurt said. So, Q2 was our best ever quarter from a new logo acquisition, outside Q4, right, from a new logo perspective. And I think what we mentioned in the earlier part of the call was, the new logos were very well balanced from vertical from geography as well as from the customer segment. The second point I wanted to make was the -- I was actually very pleased, if we look at some of the sales cycles in the enterprise segment, these are very, very early trends and there is a lot execution ahead of us. But few of the deals going to close that at really very fast sales cycle, so that was a good early trend and a lot of this is very tied to simplification, faster development, cloud relevant and some of the tailwinds of hybrid IT and what's happening with digitization in the enterprise.

Ross Macmillan

Maybe just a quick follow up on -- maybe two actually. Just on the insights products SaaS Insights et cetera. Are those finding particularly strong traction in cross-sell? We certainly picked that up, so I was just curious is to kind of which modules you are seeing the strongest cost sale on right now?

Unidentified Company Representative

Ross, this is Sunny in. The biggest up sell product which Apptio has -- so as you know our flagship entry level motion to the customer is still remains cost transparency application and customers typically buy one to two apps. So they may buy another app along with it, but from an up sell perspective, IT planning foundation remains very strong and that is the biggest selling impact that’s in greater than one third of our customers now.

And then outside those products, we are starting to see very good traction on the new insight modules especially vendor insights, stuff insights, we are getting various traction on this project financial planning which sits on top of the IT planning foundation. So, I would say that’s kind where we’re seeing success. Now remember, we have five application families and obviously we have 12 discrete licensable modules. So it definitely gives us plenty to up sell the customer.

Ross Macmillan

That’s great and then just a quick follow-up finally for Kurt on the impressive subscription billings growth this quarter. Just assuming that we don’t get any significant surprises on accretion, is it fair to say that overtime we should see subscription revenue growth and subscription billings growth convert. So I know there is obviously time to run here, but if you were to put up 20% type growth in subscription billings. Are there any dynamics that would inhabit your subscription revenue to grow at that rate?

Kurt Shintaffer

No, if we can put a consistent, and I say consistent I mean a more than just a couple of quarters of 20% subscription billings growth, logic would suggest that revenue would begin to grow at that rate as well. And I think you can sort to see those trends overtime. But you can also see the trend that we have lumpiness in those billings numbers based on various timings of things and how transactions hit in a one quarter to next. So but then yes, the dynamic you described is something that is we would expect to see if we held this level of growth overtime.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Brad Sills from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open.

Brad Sills

I had one on that reduction in implementation cycle. I know that offer is kind geared towards getting customers to value fairly quickly, both in the implementation side and then also in there ramp time once they are alive. Can you comment a little bit on how I guess qualitatively you feel whether through expansion opportunity or more spend under management? But just qualitatively, how our customers ramping, you feel like your renewal rates are kind step up here to kind of expand that historical levels and then potentially go north of that as you bring the time to value horizon more rapid to these customers?

Sunny Gupta

So I'll take that. This is Sunny. So, look I think meaningful progress on shirking deployment times that’s been primarily possible through a continued product innovation and secondly I would say a lot of just tweaking around the packaging of what customers really want to consume and deploy so that’s a very good sign. And generally when we can deploy a customer fast, get them to usage and adoption faster that leads to a very happy customer and that leads to a greater up sell opportunities.

As I mentioned earlier, up sells is still very early days for Apptio and our business model. So we believe that our opportunities remain for us to on that becoming a bigger part of our motion but generally the business model we're very happy with how the business model is working. We sell one to two apps, deploy faster and then gives us the opportunity to continuously sell additional capabilities, and then the other liver of up sell other than product titles also tends to be expanding the spend band under management. So, more technology spend comes into the platform, and that also is turning out to be am up sell lever for us.

Brad Sills

And then add to that point, Sunny. On the spend under management, are you seeing -- the customers are starting with more as a percentage of total spend on the additional deployment? And then also, what if the expansion looks like just directionally?

Sunny Gupta

Yes I would say those trends have generally remained fairly constant for Apptio where customers do start with generally these managed what I would call the central IT kind of spend, and they will start with one and two applications and then the spend expansion deals which we have seen have really come from because of the strategic nature of IT every major business processes powered by technology now. So, we have seen increases in technology spending and that technology spending may be coming from additional technology spend, captured into business units. We have seen dynamics where there has been additional M&A. So there has been more technology spending coming into the environment and that has led to up sell some spend on the management being a driver of the up sell.

Brad Sills

And one more if I may please. And just to move down market into the next 10,000 below the Global 2,000. Can you comment please on how that initiative is going and your progress on that segment of the market please?

Sunny Gupta

Yes, so we are making meaningful progress, reaching the Global 10,000, even if you look at 2016 in the number of reported logos 75% came from daily enterprise segment, and which is very greater than $1 billion in revenue or $30 million plus in IT expense. Q2 again represented the best quarter in new logo acquisition outside the Q4, and meaningful shortening of deployment times. We believe adding the public cloud analytics capabilities is the core driver of launching the new IT financial management offering is a very core driver because that has even integrated services pricing so there is one price to the customer.

And really our competitive position in the market remains very strong in all segments. So we continue to maintain strong win rates. And so those are all things which give us optimism. Now with that said, it’s a new category, it’s an early market category. Primarily, a lot of what Apptio is doing is replacing homegrown spreadsheets and homegrown business intelligence solutions. And our journey to be honest with you is not that different than what companies that could curve went through and that’s really what we are focused on and excited about from a long-term perspective.

This concludes the question-and-answer session and today's program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

