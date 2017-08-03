7.7%-Yielding REIT With Big Expansion Into The Netherlands

Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF) recently closed the largest expansion in its history. Under a year after receiving its investment grade credit rating, the company made good use of it, issuing €375 million in debt and C$300 million in equity to fund an expansion into the Netherlands of epic proportions. While I like the acquisition (and the yield), management concerns make this REIT a tough sell.

Source:Baunetz | Dream Global's ABC Bogen building

What are they up to?

Dream Global's foray into the Netherlands will grow total assets and market cap by ~25%. On top of this, the cap-rate on the acquired properties is 8%, which is very good for European office properties. To fund this, they issued 4 year notes carrying a coupon of only 1.475%. C$300 million of units were also issued at C$10.50/share, above the REIT's book value.

I am happy to see that Dream Global will maintain a strong balance sheet pro forma.

Page 26, Dream Global's Dutch expansion presentation

Dream Global expects this transaction to be 10% accretive to AFFO in 2018, and to reduce the REIT's payout ratio.

Great office markets to be in

Most of my career I spent in Canadian office development. When I looked at Germany's office market, I was blown away. The country is in contention for the strongest office market in the world.

Source: Trading Economics

Germany's economy is growing at a break-neck pace for a developed country (particularly in Europe). Besides hitting an unemployment rate unseen since the 1970s, GDP is expected to grow by 1.9% in 2017 (it grew at 2.9% YOY in Q1 '17). This shows through in the occupancy of Dream Global's portfolio. Occupancy has been steadily climbing and now sits at over 90%.

Netherlands

I wouldn't think it is possible to find an office market even better than Germany's, but the Netherlands' is! I consider the conditions in the Dutch office market to create somewhat of a perfect storm for investors.

The economy and unemployment are both continuing to trend in the right direction. The Dutch economy grew at 3.2% YOY in Q1, and unemployment now sits at 5.6% (a near historic low). New office supply is very low. A key metric when determining if an office market is ripe for rent deflation is new office supply as a % of total inventory. The number is .6% of total inventory in the Netherlands, compared to 1.9% in Germany. Dream Global's new Dutch portfolio carries an occupancy of 82%, offering plenty of upside going forward with a strong economy and limited new office supply.

Financial results

Dream Global's financial results have been good since IPO, and have quelled any fears in regards to the dividend's safety.

Source: Dream Global Q1 Investor Presentation

All of these numbers are excellent. Take note of the number of properties from Q1 '16 to '17, it decreased by 34 (the Dutch transaction takes them to 304). Dream Global has been disposing of its lower-quality, smaller buildings, instead targeting flagship towers like ABC Bogen pictured above. Following Dream Global's guidance released with their Netherlands expansion takes us to an FY 2018 AFFO of ~C$1.15.

Given a $10.68 share price, that takes us to a 9.2 FY 2018 multiple, back to the mid-range of Dream Global's historical range. This earnings bump also means that Dream Global's payout ratio will be below 70%, giving the REIT plenty of room for acquiring new properties or paying off debt.

Diversification

What concerned me at IPO (back in 2012) was Dream Global's tenant concentration. The REIT has done an excellent job of de-risking their portfolio. Their % of rent from their largest tenant is less than half what it was 5 years ago, even before the Netherlands acquisition. DHL is only 11% of GRI post-Netherlands expansion.

Source: Page 8, Dream Global's June 2017 investor presentation

Take note of the quality of Dream Global's tenants. All of Dream Global's major tenants carry a bond rating of BBB+ or better. Freshfields and Cinemaxx are unrated, but it appears both are in excellent financial shape after doing some research into both firms.

External mangers are a concern

I don't believe there is anything inherently wrong with external management of a REIT, as it often brings with it very high caliber managers. Unfortunately, this is not the case for Dream Global. The Dream family of companies carries with it a lot of baggage.

Source: Dream Unlimited (OTC:DRUNF) (Dream Global's manager)

This gets a little complicated, so be prepared! Dundee (OTCPK:DDEJF) is a Canadian wealth manager, who has faced substantial issues as of late, and has a history of chronic under-performance. Dundee spun off its real estate arm into DREAM Unlimited (OTC:DRUNF) (Dundee Real Estate Asset Management) in 2013. Dream Global was once known as Dundee International REIT.

The two noteworthy names when investing in a Dundee and or Dream entity are Ned Goodman, and Micheal Cooper. Ned Goodman (the founder of Dundee) has a long history of weak investor returns, and has been accused of nepotism, giving his son lucrative positions at Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF), which is another chronic under-performer. Micheal Cooper is Goodman's prodigy, and managed Dundee's real estate arm. Here's Cooper himself on their relationship:

Ned supported me by lending me his credibility immediately after a terrible real estate recession in the early 1990's. In addition to supporting me, Ned has provided his advice and counsel to build Dream into the enterprise it is today. I am very appreciative that he has supported my acquisition of control and I will continue to do my best to increase the value of Dream as we have since the company was created

I've created this illustration to aid in following the convoluted mess between the entities. Anything with the Dream moniker was once part of Dundee and managed by Goodman's prodigy, Micheal Cooper.

Source: Bank On Insight

I don't believe I'm throwing the baby out with the bathwater on this either. Let's look at Cooper's babies:

DRM data by YCharts

For reference, here is the performance of all the different Dundee/DREAM entities over the past 5 years:

D.UN data by YCharts

Note: I used the Canadian tickers of these companies, as many of them are very illiquid on the OTC. However, Dream Global is liquid on the OTC, should you prefer to buy in USD

Dream Global's sister company

Let's look at another office REIT managed by Dream, Dream Office (OTC:DRETF). Dream Office has a nasty history of burning investors by buying at the top of the cycle and then selling out at the bottom. Most recently this was on prominent display as the Alberta (in particular the city of Calgary) office market imploded. Dream Office lost two-thirds of its value, cut the dividend twice and shrugged it off. If you are interested in a more in depth discussion of Dream Office, check out my article on that REIT here.

D.UN data by YCharts

Note: Another distribution cut commences in August 2017

Dream's managers have never been afraid to issues plenty of equity and debt when the market is gung-ho and their share value is high. What's of particular concern to me, Jane Gaven is CEO of both Dream Office and Dream Global. While Gavin's tenure at Dream REITs began with her running Dream Global since IPO, she has been at Dream Office as well, since 2014. The later half of 2014 was when Dream Office began to melt down, but that had more to do with macroeconomic conditions than Gavin's execution. What she was responsible for was the REITs management of the aftermath. If you are interested I have an in-depth write-up here, but I believe management was not forthcoming with the book value of the REIT, or the safety of its cash flows and dividend.

Conclusion

While I like the Dutch expansion, and it appears management is being much more conservative than it was at Dream Office, I am still very concerned about the quality of Dream Global's managers. I do not think this is a deal breaker, and I do own shares, but I would appreciate a shakeup at the C-Suite. Despite all this, the REIT's core markets, de-risking and near 8% yield make this an excellent income play.

