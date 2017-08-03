NTN Buzztime's (NTN) CEO Ram Krishnan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NTN Buzztime, Inc (NYSEMKT:NTN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 2, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Becky Herrick – Investor Relations-LHA

Ram Krishnan – Chief Executive Officer

Allen Wolff – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

William Gibson – Roth Capital Partners

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Becky Herrick of LHA. Please go ahead.

Becky Herrick

Good afternoon, thank you for joining us today for NTN Buzztime's Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call and Webcast. Joining us today are CEO, Ram Krishnan; and CFO, Allen Wolff. After the prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during this conference call, management may make forward-looking statements about future expectations and plans. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause the Company’s actual growth results to be materially different from historical results or any results expressed or implied during the call.

Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the rapidly changing and competitive nature of the interactive entertainment and game industry; customer and consumer acceptance and adoption of the Company’s products, platform and technology; the ability to successfully introduce new revenue streams based around consumer games and services; the ownership and enforcement of intellectual property; and others more fully described in the Company’s public SEC filings. The information in this conference call related to projections or other forward-looking statement is based on current expectations. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Now it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Ram.

Ram Krishnan

Thank you, Becky, and thank you all for joining us today to review our 2017 second quarter. We continue to make steady progress this quarter, while we gain more tablet sites than we lost to not offset Classic site attrition and overall site count declined slightly this quarter from the end of the prior quarter. Sales and marketing efforts continue to improve but we don't feel comfortable putting significant expense behind it until we believe it can scale profitably.

Revenue and deferred revenue, however, still grew year-over-year and sequentially. With the improved revenue and with our rigor around operations and investments, we continue to deliver ongoing bottom line improvements. The second quarter marks our fifth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. And as we met the shareholder’s equity requirement, we have officially regained compliance with the listing standard of the NYSE American exchange.

Also we are excited to expand our leadership and welcome two new board members in Richard Simtob and Gregg Thomas both bring great industry experience. Richard is the President of Zoup!, a fast-causal chain and Gregg runs a service business, providing CFO, finance and data analytics services to restaurant franchisees and other small businesses. They all bring a wealth of industry knowledge and network to the table. Richard was also an investor in our 2016 capital raise.

I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to Tony Uphoff and Mary Beth Lewis, who both served on the board for a number of years and have both made significant contributions to the company.

Okay, on to the business update. Starting with order and payment, we are making headway rolling out order and payment at B-Dubs. We continue to have a solid relationship with management and are currently planning for deployment in the first 50 stores. As previously mentioned, we are expecting increases in inventory as we prepare for delivery and ongoing support. Payments were received for some of these inventory and integration services are reflected in both the income statement and balance sheet.

We continue to work through the details of a long-term contract and are well underway with our software integrations. We expect to deploy the first sites in late Q4 or sometime in Q1 of next year. We've talked in the past about our partnership with Heartland and our strategic goals of providing pay-at-the-table solutions to the independent bar and restaurant market. We’ve sold and installed a number of locations in the first half of the year. These are not been without challenges and we are working to smooth out the implementation process and coordination of POS vendor, dealer, customer and our own team.

We’ll be incorporating those learnings into the next batch we sell and expect to improve our efficiency and cycle time for each deployment. It’s been our goal to build a couple of reference sites and we think that this is absolutely critical to accelerating growth through this channel. The buyer market is fragmented at the SMB level and we still believe we're the only player in this space. When we get it right, we expect there will be a lot of runway ahead of us.

On to our technology, our platform continues to improve and we were one of the first to introduce consumer-facing EMV technology at the table to the market. Now we're on track to release our newest model in Q4, which will include NFC capabilities that will enable consumers to use Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay and other emerging NFC-based payment brands.

Each iteration of hardware has seen improvements in functionality and quality and that's critical to a better product experiences and effective use of our capital. We continue to make progress on our display, which is a critical part of our player acquisition and differentiates our entertainment and draws people together. We believe continuous improvement here will give us opportunities in other adjacent verticals as well.

On the adjacency front, we're seeing some success with senior centers and community centers in general. Our games both single player and group are bringing seniors together socially and keeping them mentally engaged. We are also seeing these centers use our live trivia platform to connect with their community at large.

Soon after our Q2 call – our Q1 call, we announced a strategic licensing agreement with Scientific Games, a leading player in the casino industry. We're leveraging our trivia platform to create a bonusing game that lives on the slot machine. This enables the casino to reward players for their play and letting them earn more points by entering the trivia bonus game. The more slots they play the more bonus games they get access to. It also lets the casino stage trivia tournaments designed to create excitement and give people reasons to come back and spend more.

We've delivered the first three packages to Scientific Games, which we anticipate they will start selling later this month. We will earn a per-game license fee for each slot machine that has our new game installed. With several hundred thousand slot machines in our target market, we're very excited about the potential.

This partnership illustrates our strategy to leverage our existing game investments into new revenue streams. And we believe Buzztime has a strong reputation for working well with other companies to achieve their goals. We're excited to grow our business by bringing our expertise to more markets and to deliver impact for their customers.

Building on the casino market momentum, we also just signed an agreement to have our BEOND platform installed at the sports book at the Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas. It's a brand new state-of-the-art facility and we're excited to be part of that opening. Finally, I'll note advertising has been steady as we've been selling inventory through our partner the past year. With our build up of our own sales process and outbound team and tools we are trialing, selling the inventory directly.

Now on to our financial results, I’ll turn the call over to our CFO, Allen Wolff. Allen, please go ahead.

Allen Wolff

Thank you, Ram. For the second quarter of 2017, revenue was $5.5 million, an increase compared to $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2016. Decreases in subscription revenue due to lower site count and in equipment revenue were offset by an increase in other revenue.

We ended the quarter with 2,768 total sites compared to 2,788 sites at the end of last quarter. As of June 30, our BEOND platform grew to 2,125 sites, up from 2,057 sites at the end of last quarter. BEOND now comprises just over 77% of our installed base. We will continue migrating 643 classic sites to the BEOND tablet platform and anticipate site count to fluctuate based upon terminations from a classic network.

Second quarter direct costs were $1.6 million, 11% lower than the $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in direct cost was primarily due to lower equipment, depreciation and service provider fee expenses, partially offset by increases in freight and other miscellaneous expenses.

Second quarter gross margin was 71%, up from 66% in the second quarter of 2016 due to the decrease in direct cost just discussed, as well as an increase in nonrecurring other revenue for professional services.

For the quarter, SG&A expenses decreased to $3.9 million, from $4.2 million for the same period last year reflecting lower payroll, marketing, shareholder relation equipment and other expenses.

We continue to run as a leaner team prioritizing and executing on the items that we believe will yield the best results for the Company in the long-term. Our goal is to maintain the team of under a 110 full-time employees for the balance of 2017. As of today, we have 104 full-time team members.

For the full year, due to our careful capital allocation and expense management, we have reduced our expected SG&A expense from $17 million to approximately $16 million. For the second quarter, net loss with $164,000 or $0.07 per share and 81% improvement compared to the $850,000 loss or $0.46 per share in the prior year period. We are pleased to report EBITDA with $516,000 for the quarter, compared to an EBITDA of $38,000 for the prior year quarter.

Our strong EBITDA performance in the first half 2017 is the culmination of a lot of hard work by our team over the last year. It also includes a payment for a non-recurring other revenue item that will not repeat in the second half of 2017. Regardless, we anticipate EBITDA will continue to be positive.

Cash and cash equivalents were $6.8 million up from $5.7 million at year-end 2016. For the first half of 2017, cash flows provided by operations was approximately $2.8 million, primarily due to an increase in deferred revenue as a result of a prepayment for equipment and services. Cash flows used in investing activities was $700,000 and cash flows used in financing activities was $1 million, which includes repayment of debt partially offset by capital raises in March and April.

We continue to manage our relationship with suppliers, lenders and key customers in an effort to ensure we deliver on the commitments to each respective party while optimizing our capital allocation. Our working capital decreased from $4 million at year-end 2016 to $577,000 primarily due to the outstanding revolver with our primary lender becoming current as well as the increase in deferred revenue related to a cash prepayment on equipment and services.

We remain focused on managing our balance sheet and liquidity to ensure, we are properly positioned to fully fund our operational plan. Finally, after 18 months of hard work, prudent equity raises, and good communication with the exchange. We are pleased to regain compliance with NYSE American listing standards.

Now I will turn the call back over to Ram.

Ram Krishnan

Thanks, Allen. 2017 is moving ahead as a period of growth. Starting with our revenue where we shown growth in the quarter. We are planning for our rollout of order and pay at B-Dubs as well as at independents through our Heartland channel where we believe we're the only real player. We are on track to introduce our next-gen tablet in Q4 with NFC capabilities that will enable Apple, Android and Samsung Pay.

We've entered into the casino vertical with our Scientific Games partnership. We've already rolled out or delivered our first three games. We're pleased with our progress and continue to be excited about our future.

Operator, I’ll now open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from William Gibson of Roth Capital Partners. Sir, your line is open.

William Gibson

Thank you. Hi, Ram. Could you give us a little more color on what's going on at digital dining? You kind of breezed over challenges. I mean, what are the challenges?

Ram Krishnan

Yes, that’s reflecting – digital dining was bought by Heartland, so I've been referring to them as Heartland the last few calls. We've gone through the standard process of negotiating a contract with them, doing the first technical integrations, getting dealers signed – getting approval to sell, kicking off their sales process, getting dealers signed up, building pipeline. And then at the beginning of the year, we sold our first two units.

And fairly expectedly in the first units that we've sold and began to deploy, there's always variation from one installation to the next. And we're coordinating the point-of-sale vendor. The customer ourselves and the dealer and getting a number of activities worked out in your limitation process. Doing independent installs and implementations have to get down to a pretty rigid science of things, you're going to do. And we've been working a lot of that out in the last six months. So those are all things that you didn't plow under your next six, next 12, next 20, whatever it is, and ensure that the things that you learn from the first batch of go live to get translated.

And the second batch and each time we do them, we expect to deliver them faster and more effectively and get live faster. And it's just the natural evolution of things. I feel fairly comfortable that we are where we would expect to be at this point.

William Gibson

Okay. And I know you were going through processes internally for selling to independent chains. Has that starting to pick up speed?

Ram Krishnan

Yes, I mean, I think like I said just to be consistent quarter-to-quarter, we know we need the proof point with B-Dubs. We've got to get out in the field and deploy those locations. And that's going to be our referenceable set of locations in the market. That's our focus, we will build our pipeline for other chains, kind of opportunistically, if you will. But its just still critical for us to focus on and deliver this big enterprise rollout for us.

William Gibson

No, I understand that. But are there other chains expressing interest and just watching now or are we not at the interest stage yet?

Ram Krishnan

Yes, the market has plenty of interest, Bill. I'd just rather not comment on the actual specificity around the pipeline. We are so focused on delivering this rollout. We certainly take inbound interest. We're still taking inbound interest, but we're trying to say focused on making sure we deliver this first deal. There’s certainly interest, Bill.

William Gibson

Okay. And then just one last question, perhaps a little color on the Scientific Games relationship. I mean, to my mind, wouldn't it just want people to keep pulling the handles?

Ram Krishnan

Yes, great, great question. And what's interesting about the casino market. We – the casino markets are fairly large market as you'd expect, but there are – the various types of casinos. You've got your local casinos and you've got your destination casinos. In either case, you're absolutely right, people want the slots if the players that keep putting coin into the slots. But they have a lot of choices in the things they can do. And there are a lot of similarities between the casino industry in the bar and restaurant industry. They're trying to find ways to get their patrons and their guests to stay longer. In terms of dwell, they're trying to get them to spend more, and they're trying to get them to come back and choose them again over another activity or another casino, particularly when there are multiple local casinos to choose from.

And so our trivia game or bonusing game is a way to just create additional excitements. That have just putting coin in all the time, the ability to earn bonus points to these bonusing games create – and building tournaments that happen on Tuesdays from five to seven or for the month of July just creates excitement and marketing promotional ability for these casinos to create interest with their patrons and their guests to want to come back and play these games, participate in these tournament. It's this really exciting for us because so many the same consumer dynamics that we have been serving for the last 30 years are present in this industry. And it's just such a natural overlap or flip fit.

William Gibson

Good. Thank you.

Ram Krishnan

Thanks, Bill. Appreciate the questions.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] I’m not showing any further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Ram Krishnan for further remarks.

Ram Krishnan

Great, thank you operator. Thank you all for joining us today. We're pleased with our progress and continue to be excited about our future. We’ll talk to you next quarter. Thanks.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program.

