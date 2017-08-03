ARRIS International Plc (ARRS) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARRIS International Plc (NASDAQ:ARRS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 02, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Thank you, Catherine. And welcome, everyone, to the ARRIS earnings conference call with management. This afternoon, we will be discussing our second quarter 2017 results. We will be using a series of slides during our webcast which are posted on the ARRIS website in the Investor Relations section. There will be a replay of this entire call available including our slides on our corporate website for the next 12 months.

Before we begin, please go to chart 2. During this call, we may be making forward-looking statements including our outlook and expectations for our industry in general, estimated revenue and earnings, certain financial operating metrics, the timing and introduction of new products and technologies, anticipated spending patterns by some of our customers, and expected sales levels for various product categories.

It is important to note that actual results may differ materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements which may be made during today's call. For further information in this regard and for specific examples of risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, please see our recent filings with the SEC.

Now, if we go on to chart 3, please. Joining us on the call today are Bruce McClelland, ARRIS CEO; David Potts, Executive Vice President and CFO; Larry Robinson, President-Customer Premises Equipment; and Dan Whalen, President, Network & Cloud.

If we could move on to page 4, I'd like to turn it over to Bruce.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Bob. Good evening, everyone, and thanks for joining us. Let's get started and turn to slide 5. We had a very solid second quarter in the business, as momentum increased as expected from the slow start in the first quarter.

Sales were just above the midpoint of our guidance with non-GAAP revenue of $1.667 billion. And non-GAAP EPS was very strong, above the high end of our guidance at $0.63 per share. That was primarily due to strong E6000 CCAP capacity license sales that were originally projected for later in the third quarter, as our customers continue to add capacity to keep up with the 40% to 50% annual growth in bandwidth usage.

While year-over-year profitability comparisons continue to be impacted by the higher cost of memory and our CPE products, we're seeing the benefits of the Pace integration work and portfolio adjustments we've implemented over the last 18 months, lowering our run rate OpEx over 10%. Just a great job by the entire team.

Continuing with the trend from Q1, cash flow generation was very strong in the second quarter resulting in almost $1.4 billion in cash resources at the end of the period. Backlog and book-to-bill were both strong, and DSOs continue to improve. We used a portion of the free cash flow to repurchase $44 million in shares in the quarter.

We also completed a refinancing of our Term Loan B debt to take advantage of the continued low rate environment and extend maturities and are working on a similar amendment to our Term Loan A facility. We have a great balance sheet, which gives us very good flexibility and the ability to invest organically and inorganically. Our international business continued to grow in the second quarter, up 9% year-over-year and up 6% compared to the first quarter with strong sales in the Asia Pacific region, in particular in Australia and Japan, and in Europe.

Here in the U.S., we continue good momentum with our cable customers, as they continue investing in extending their fiber networks to add badly-needed Internet capacity and are in the early stages of the DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade cycle.

The U.S. telco environment continues to be another story, as our telco customers show weaker demand in a highly competitive battle for consumer entertainment dollars. As Dan will describe in a minute, we had another great quarter in our fiber optics HFC access technology business, and DOCSIS CPE shipments were up again this quarter.

Please turn to slide 6. As we look at the second half of the year, I remain optimistic that we're on track to achieve the full-year financial targets we've established with Q4 expected to be incrementally stronger than the third quarter. Clearly, our profitability is still being impacted by the higher cost and availability of components, and we struggle through issues every day to ensure supply for our customers, but I think we have this properly accounted for in our plan.

Of course, our fourth quarter can be a bit unpredictable, as we saw in 2016 usually in a positive direction. We're now ramping production of our Gen2 E6000 line cards, and while we expect to recognize revenue this quarter, the momentum will grow considerably in the fourth quarter.

We expect our international business will continue to grow in the second half of the year, as we gain share from the new product wins in the pipeline. While we project U.S. telco and satellite customer demand to continue to be soft, we expect our cable customers to continue to invest in their HFC construction projects and the DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade cycle will continue to grow.

Dave and his team have done a great job this year with the balance sheet with strong cash generation and working with our banking partners to take advantage of the historical low cost to capital to refinance our debt. And of course, we're very excited to press forward with the closing of the acquisition of Ruckus Wireless and the ICX switching businesses.

As you may have seen a few weeks ago, Broadcom and Brocade refiled their joint voluntary notice to the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment to give them a little more time to complete their review of Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade. We similarly refiled our application last week. We're now projecting both deals to close in early Q4 timeframe.

Looking a little further ahead, I believe demand for our products will remain solid in 2018, as investment to expand Internet capacity and deliver services like those highlighted in the headlines here will continue unabated. Technology upgrade cycles such as DOCSIS 3.1 and advanced wireless 802.11ax home networking will underpin our business. And I'm very pleased with the growth in our international business and expect that to continue in 2018.

The addition of the Ruckus portfolio opens many new doors for ARRIS, and the convergence of wireline and wireless networks is certainly front and center in every one of our customer's minds. I believe we will be very well positioned with the new category of products that provide cost-effective wireless capacity and provide ways to leverage both licensed and unlicensed spectrum. And Ruckus will also enable significant diversification with a portfolio of products and a channel team dedicated to selling to enterprise in verticals such as hospitality, education, retail, transportation, public venues and smart cities.

The wireless LAN addressable market alone will be in excess of $6 billion in 2018, and with the complementary wired switching portfolio, 2018 is shaping up to be an exciting and transformative year for ARRIS.

Dave, why don't you go through the financials in a little more detail, and then Larry and Dan will comment on their businesses.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Great. Thanks, Bruce, and thanks, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. I'm pleased to report on a very good quarter.

So let's turn to financial highlights on chart 8, please. So sales in the second quarter were $1.664 billion and this compares to $1.483 billion in the first quarter of 2017 and $1.730 billion in the second quarter of last year. Sales in Q2 were reduced by about $3 million as a result of recording a non-cash fair value adjustment related to our warrant program. Excluding this impact, non-GAAP sales were $1.667 billion.

GAAP gross margin was approximately 24% in the second quarter and up from 23% last quarter and down from 26% in the second quarter of last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was approximately 25% in the second quarter and up from 23% in the first quarter of 2017 and down from the second quarter of 2016. Memory pricing, product and customer mix, and new product introductions impacted the trends.

Operating expenses were $247 million in the quarter. OpEx increased by about $9 million compared to the first quarter due to increased legal fees and some equity compensation increases. OpEx decreased $11 million compared to the second quarter of 2016. As you know, we've spent considerable focus on our cost structure post the Pace acquisition and I'm very pleased with our results.

I will note that for the next several quarters, we'll be investing in some significant upgrades to our business processes and ERP systems, which we believe will make us more efficient when complete. So we anticipate an increase in run rate of approximately $5 million per quarter for the next several quarters.

Our second quarter 2017 GAAP EPS was $0.16, which compares to a loss of $0.21 in the first quarter of 2017 and a profit of $0.44 in the second quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP EPS was above our guidance at $0.63 in the quarter and up from $0.40 in the first quarter and down from the second quarter of 2016. And as always, a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results is attached to the press release and is on our website.

We ended Q2 with $1.385 billion of cash resources. Of course, a portion of this will be used to fund our acquisition of Ruckus later this year. Our bank debt ended Q2 just under $2.2 billion and cash from operating activities was very strong in Q2 at $244 million. Year-to-date, cash from operating activities was $496 million. As we discussed at our Analyst Day, we anticipate strong cash generation in 2017. And as expected, some of our cash performance has benefited from movement in working capital, which of course can vary.

In the second quarter, we repurchased 1.7 million shares for a total of $44 million. And year-to-date, we've repurchased 4.9 million shares for $127 million. And attached to the presentation is more detail related to our results. And of course, we're happy to answer questions you may have.

Let's turn to chart 9, please. So as Bruce mentioned, I'm sure you've read, we completed an amend-and-extend of our Term Loan B debt in April with very favorable terms. The new maturity is 2024, and I believe we achieved very favorable interest rates, as you can see from the chart. I'm really pleased with the outcome and I thank our bank group for their continued support. We're now in the process of looking at our credit facility and working with our banks on it and potential changes including an extension.

On to chart 10, please. So with respect to guidance, at this point, we estimate that we'll have GAAP sales of $1.36 billion (sic) [$1.736 billion] to $1.786 billion and non-GAAP of $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion in the third quarter. And we anticipate we'll have GAAP earnings of $0.23 to $0.28 and non-GAAP earnings of $0.66 to $0.71 in the third quarter.

And as Bruce mentioned, with respect to the full year, we continue to believe that we're on track to our annual guidance, and of course these numbers exclude our pending Ruckus acquisition. And yet again, you can find a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance attached to the press release and also on our website.

Thanks very much and over to you, Larry.

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Dave. Now, let's turn to chart 12 and look at the Customer Premises Equipment highlights. Segment sales for the quarter finished strong and were consistent with expectations as we experienced increased demand for our DOCSIS products and saw continued cable set top momentum with hybrid QAM/IP set top volumes also being higher.

Sales were up 9.6% sequentially with contributions from both the broadband and video portfolios. Sales were down slightly year-on-year. Direct operating income was up sequentially given the volume improvement, but down as compared to this time last year in light of the product mix and the pressures on product cost, most notably driven by the impact of increases in the cost to memory.

Our product mix for the quarter was 42% broadband, highlighting the momentum within our DOCSIS portfolio as the migration towards higher speeds including gigabit levels continues along with the deployment of more capable in-home networking technologies. As we look forward to the second half of 2017, we expect that sales will improve over our first-half results, as our customers move forward with new CPE device deployments.

Reiterating Bruce's comments, the team remains very focused on the operations of the business. We continue to implement additional process and product design efficiencies and to work closely with our entire supply chain to ensure we have the necessary continuity of supply.

Now, let's turn to chart 13. Looking at the product areas, the broadband portfolio's revenue increased both sequentially and as compared to Q2 2016. DOCSIS volumes were quite strong during the quarter, as we saw good demand for both our DOCSIS 3.0 and 3.1 products. DSL volumes were lower as compared to the prior quarter and with respect to Q2 2016.

As I mentioned previously, interest and momentum surrounding DOCSIS 3.1 remains strong with our customers. During the quarter, we extended trial and deployment efforts with new customers, including building upon the various XFINITY syndication program efforts that are occurring with key Canadian operators. We also commenced volume shipments of a next generation DSL gateway to a key North American customer.

In addition, a broadband industry trend that is gaining traction related to the separation of the Wi-Fi subsystem from the access network portion of the gateway. This architectural shift is in recognition of the different innovation rates occurring within Wi-Fi and access-related technologies. This provides operators an alternative approach to integrated gateways. And with 802.11ax around the corner, this is expected to provide an additional path towards yet another technology refresh cycle.

Now, let's turn to chart 14 and transition to Video CPE highlights. Revenues were up 5.8% sequentially, as we experienced solid demand for our cable and hybrid set tops. Satellite shipments were lower as compared to Q1 2017 in light of the DIRECTV subscriber growth challenges. We were pleased to secure a position with Altice to provide next generation set top. This key win will not only provide us deployment opportunities in the Altice U.S. systems, but it also enables business in their European properties. The team was also awarded a new satellite win, which is expected to come to market in late 2018. This win represents a new customer for ARRIS and a path to further grow our international market share.

During the quarter, we further broadened our deployments of our 4K video gateway, the MG2, a platform capable of supporting a variety of consumer experiences. Additionally, we engaged in customer trial activities with our Qi3 set top, a device that can operate as client to the MG2 or act as a standalone HD set top providing operators greater flexibility in terms of deployment options.

Finally, in the video area, we continue to innovate within set tops certainly with the integration of IP services including OTT applications and the advancement of video performance, but also through a variety of new and smaller form factors, ultimately creating a more compelling and competitive platform, which will further simplify the install process and enhance the overall consumer experience.

So looking forward to the back half of 2017, we expect that segment sales will further improve, as customers continue the rollout of new devices.

With that, I'll now turn it over to Dan.

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Larry. Let's go to slide 16, and I'll talk about the Network and Cloud business. Continued growth in over-the-top content and more connected devices in the home is driving increased broadband capacity needs, and our CCAP and access technology products provide the foundation for delivery.

Our Q2 results improved quarter-over-quarter. Our CCAP business was up significantly with increased license capacity spend and our access business had a record quarter in Q2, as traditional node split activity accompanied with new fiber deeper programs continue to grow. This was also evident in our professional services business, as we saw increased project activity supporting network capacity upgrades, fiber and data center builds, and strategic outsourcing to help with engineering and implementation.

Profitability was very good this quarter, as we had a strong mix of software and hardware sales. We are also benefiting from the portfolio adjustments made over the last 12 months, increasing investment in CCAP and distributed access, while reducing investments in less strategic programs. We expect momentum to continue in the second half of the year, as shipments of our Gen2 E6000 line cards begin in earnest and increase through year-end. The DOCSIS 3.1 upgrade cycle is also on its way for many of our customers and will further increase demand for more capacity. And demand for HFC products should continue at a solid pace, as fiber deep construction continues.

Finally, our video systems and professional services businesses are also on solid trajectories, as their customers continue to evolve to IP video delivery models and expand their networks.

If you would, let's turn to slide 17. As many of you know, the E6000 was designed as a future proofed platform with a flexibility for our customers to achieve their bandwidth delivery needs for many years to come. Our second generation of line cards are expected to achieve general availability this quarter, providing best-in-class CCAP edge router density with an elegant upgrade path for the vast installed base of chasses (18:52).

Production of the new line cards is ramping as we speak and volume shipments will continue to accelerate through the end of the year. In addition to best-in-class density, the platform also supports integrated video enabled through license additions as well as supporting both DOCSIS 3.0 and 3.1, providing our customers flexibility to support various network expansion approaches.

The future proofed E6000 is also designed to support distributed access architectures, as networks evolve from analog optics to digital optics in the HFC access network. We're in trials today with both our E6000 operating as a virtual MAC core and remote PHY modules in our existing fiber node platforms. This is a great investment protection story for our customers. We expect that product to be in full commercial deployment in Q1 2018 with several customers.

The great example of this coming together is the recent technology migration program awarded to us at Stofa in Denmark where we're using our DOCSIS 3.1 technology and distributed access architecture to increase network capacity, achieve operational efficiencies, deliver faster speeds, and next generation services to subscribers. Customers can invest in CCAP and HFC products today, knowing they will evolve to support the latest technology innovation. This yields both operational and capital cost benefits. We remain confident that we are building the right products at the market timed rate and have the strongest team in the industry to help our customers address their broadband growth plans.

Now, I'll turn it back to Bruce.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Great. Thanks, Dan. Let's turn to slide 19. Just to wrap up, I'd like to reiterate that we believe we are on track to achieve the financial targets we outlined at our investor conference back in March. And while we're a little delayed in closing our Ruckus acquisition, employees and customer enthusiasm is strong, and we're using the time to complete as much integration activity as possible and be ready to hit the ground running on day one.

So, with that, Bob, why don't we open up for a few questions?

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Catherine, would you come back on the line please and let everybody know how they can queue?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operating Instructions] And our first question comes from George Notter with Jefferies. Your line is open.

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Hey, thanks very much guys. I guess I wanted to start just by asking about the backlog and book-to-bill results in the quarter. They looked particularly strong I think if you consider the normal seasonal patterns you get in those metrics historically. And I guess I was trying to better understand what's driving that growth. You threw out a lot of different demand drivers in your business. Is there anything you can point to that's kind of more weighty in terms of driving those numbers? Is it the Gen2 line cards? Is it new CPE programs? Anything you can say there would be helpful.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Hey, George. Yeah, I think you're absolutely right. They're a little stronger than maybe seasonally were used to. Of course, we had a slow Q1. So maybe that had a little bit to do with it. I do think the backlog on E6000 is a little bit of it. And certainly, as the market's gotten tighter around supply and memory and everything, I think it's encouraged customers to be maybe just a little earlier in getting orders on the books and things like that. So it's probably a combination of a few things.

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Got it. Okay. You mentioned memory costs. That was another question I had here. Certainly, it feels like it's affecting profitability in the CPE side of the business right now, but I think certainly you guys had talked to that to some degree coming out of the Q1 earnings call. But as we look forward, memory costs have come up again quite a bit during Q2. Can you talk about your ability to pass those costs onto customers in the form of higher pricing? Can you talk about when that might start to affect your business in terms of the numbers? I know that you're hedged or at least bought forward on memory through Q3 at one point. Kind of where are you now with that? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah, so, certainly, we continue to see memory costs considerably higher than what we had, say, in fourth quarter six, nine months ago. And right now, that's the operating world we're in. So it's a little hard to see the timing on when that might shift and change. So as we're thinking about the business, we think it's extending into 2018, but we just don't know for sure at this stage.

Of course, as we go through negotiations with customers, we're looking at the economics of the programs and the increased cost is kind of just a reality within the industry. And so I think pricing starts to normalize around that, all things being equal. But as I think we described in the past the idea that we can just kind of call up and change and raise prices, that's not dynamics of the industry. So clearly, you've seen the profitability in the business lower this year than last year and that's by far the biggest reason.

George C. Notter - Jefferies LLC

Got it. Okay. Thanks very much.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, George.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, George.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Rich Valera with Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you. I saw that you have updated...

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Rich, we can't hear you.

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Rich, we're having a hard time hearing you. Maybe can you (24:32)

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

I am sorry. Can you hear me better now?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

There you go. Thank you.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Sorry about that. Yeah, so you updated the timing of the Ruckus acquisition and mentioned that you expected it to be non-GAAP accretive in 2018. I know before you had given a fairly specific range of revenue that you thought it might generate in 2018. Are you willing to give – either update that number or give any other color on what you might think about the contribution there for 2018?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Hey, Rich. Yeah, so I think we're kind of sticking with what we said back at the investor conference and believe those are the types of numbers that we'll be able to generate in 2018. We're obviously anxious to get it closed and get on with it, but we think we're still there.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Got it. And then with DOCSIS 3.1, I think last quarter you had come out with some numbers regarding potential shipments and I think you talked about in excess of 2 million units, you thought you might ship on DOCSIS 3.1 CPE this year. Any updated thoughts on how DOCSIS 3.1 is trending this year?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah, Larry, I think those are – that's the ballpark we're in. It's a little hard to put a fine point on it until we get there. But it's in that velocity, I think, at this stage.

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah, correct. Customers still a lot of interest in DOCSIS 3.1 and working through the transition plans to be in a position to deploy them, but certainly tracking pretty nicely at this point.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Got it. And just one final one. It sounded like you had a surprisingly strong quarter on the E6000 despite the fact that you didn't have GA for the Gen2 line cards during the quarter, the Gen2 downstream cards. So just curious what folks are buying here? Are they buying just upstream and router cards or are they buying the Gen1 downstream cards? Just curious what you were shipping there during 2Q?

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

So we had general availability for our UCAM-2 cards, so deeper density on the upstream line card available. So a number of customers were upgrading that part of their portfolio, but we also see this growing capacity and they have the chassis (26:44) footprint and adding capacity is a very easy way for them to address capacity needs, as they go along, both for DOCSIS 3.0 and for DOCSIS 3.1.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Got it. Okay. Thanks, gentlemen. Appreciate it.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Rich.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Doug Clark with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I want to follow up on that last one. I think during the prepared remarks, you mentioned that part of the 2Q strength was kind of a pull forward of demand on that capacity side. Basically my question is, why would that strength not continue into third quarter or why would there be a bit of a pause if demand for capacity is so strong?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Well, how to answer that question? Obviously, we're trying to project the need for more bandwidth. And as Dan just said, these licenses can be activated on an existing chassis (27:37) and they can turn on more bandwidth in the servers groups that they got deployed.

Once, let's say, you go and double the capacity that's being served to a neighborhood, once you've done that, you get another 12 months or so until that bandwidth is consumed and you need to add more bandwidth. So, what we saw was our estimate on when we thought some of that additional capacity was needed in the network was wrong. It happened a little sooner than we expected. And as a result, that additional license revenue flowed through in the second quarter and we were above the range of the guidance that we provided.

Of course, that means we're not going to sell that particular license in the third quarter. We just sold it. And so the good news is that it just accelerates when the next capacity additions required, but it's not going to repeat necessarily in the third quarter in that particular subdivision, in that particular headend. So I guess that's the way to think of it. And it's not a pause or a decline. It's just – that purchase happened a little sooner than we'd expected.

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay, got it. That makes sense. And then my other question is on the narrative around distributed access architectures and kind of virtualized CCAP platform. It sounds like you may have customers moving forward with the E6000 as the basis for that starting in 2018. So as it stands today, do you actually think that the shift towards distributed access architectures may be kind of a positive catalyst for the industry or something other than that?

And then a quick kind of financial question. The company continues to buy back shares in the second quarter, and when you announced Ruckus, there was kind of the suggestion that buybacks may take a bit of a pause. Should we continue to expect buyback activity to happen regardless of kind of the Ruckus scenario?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yes. So on the first question, we got a range of customers, some that are very interested in the merits of a distributed architecture, and if I just pause on that for a minute, the real value there is moving from analog optics to digital optics and being able to have longer fiber runs to be able to have better efficiency on the network and more capacity. So that's, in a nutshell, kind of the value proposition.

If you've got a network that's got a long fiber runs and you could really benefit from that, there is more interest in that approach. And it's just a different way of adding capacity to the network. So we've got some customers very interested in that. Dan mentioned Stofa over in Denmark. That will be one of the big launches we have early next year. And then we have other customers that don't have as much long fiber runs and really are, I think, pretty satisfied with the way capacity is added in a centralized architecture where all the technology is kind of behind locked doors and not out sitting in the plant, so we have different approaches. Is it a net positive? It, Dan, probably is right. I mean it's an incremental investment in capacity. It just happens in a different spot in the network.

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Correct.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. And I think Dan mentioned the foundation of all of the E6000 platforms and all of the fiber node platforms that we have around the world is, I think, a real asset for us to be able to go and upgrade those platforms either through a traditional HFC deployment architecture or through a distributed architecture.

And then Dave, why don't you take the stock buyback question?

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Sure. So first of all, I got to say we've generated nearly $0.5 billion of cash over the first six months, albeit some of it, as I described at the Analyst Day, was some anticipated improvements in working capital, which have come through. And as we move through the year, we'll obviously see where that goes, but we expect to generate significant cash this year. We also said that we're going to try to take out more of a balanced approach to sort of the capital allocation. Share repurchases were part of it. So with what was $1.385 billion of cash at the end of the quarter, having to use 800-and-something (31:50) to be able to do the Ruckus acquisition, having a target cash of $500 million, we thought we as the management team and in discussions with the board thought again continuing that balanced approach was a good thing.

So indeed, we did some share repurchases and obviously we're looking at the value of stock and then what we can buy back on as well. Your next question is, so what's next? Well, we'll see. I mean this is a constant dialog we have with the board. But again, I'd suggest you that we're thinking of a balanced approach to it at this stage.

Doug Clark - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Perfect. Thanks, guys. Thanks for taking my questions.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks.

David B. Potts - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Dough.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Simon Leopold with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thanks for taking my question. I first wanted just to verify Bruce's comment in the opening remarks regarding expectations for the fourth quarter given that you've guided for the full year in the third quarter. I think you indicated that you expect that the fourth quarter would be sequentially higher on both sales and earnings. Just want to make sure that that's what you intended for us to take from that.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah, I think if you back into the math, fourth quarter will have to be incrementally stronger. Of course, it depends on where the third quarter finishes. And if it ends up being a little stronger than we expected like the second quarter does, you can get into the annual range in a more even fashion. But I think if you back – if you do the math on the guidance we've given for the third quarter, fourth quarter will be incrementally more positive to achieve the goal for the year.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thank you for that. And I just wanted to follow up on – one of your contract manufacturers that does the CCAP/CMTS platform offered commentary that suggested that that particular business would be strong for them in their September quarter. Could you help us think about how to interpret that given sort of the quarterly alignment? Should we regard your contract manufacturer's commentary as leading indicators, lagging indicators particularly in light of the fact that much of your upside sounds like it came from licensing rather than CCAP platforms? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Well, so, obviously, we are one of several customers in that category for our contract manufacturer. And so rather than comment on their comments, I think we'll just go back to what Dan said. I mean we're ramping production as we speak and we'll continue to gain momentum as the year goes on here. So it probably translates into the comments that they said and correlates pretty well.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

And just last one was, you commented on the challenges around your satellite-related video business and you specifically mentioned DIRECTV. AT&T has been vocal about a DIRECTV NOW strategy and less so on the Genie platform. What's your best view in terms of when that Genie platform opportunity ramps? And then just maybe to follow that up, wondering when you expect to see opportunity to ship WorldBox 2.0 platforms as well. Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

So, Larry, I think the right way to look at it is AT&T has a pretty balanced strategy at this point, continue to invest in the DIRECTV foundation, and there's different merits and value propositions around that approach, and it is augmented by the DIRECTV NOW solution, right?

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah, absolutely. So I don't know it's one or the other, right? So I think with benefits from marketing and to continue to drive the service, we'd like to see some of the DIRECTV stuff come back either through a combination of subscriber performance, but also equipment upgrades to existing subscribers. But I don't know that we view it one way or another, Simon, in terms of – I think that, to Bruce's comments, the services are somewhat complementary in terms of what they're offering to consumers.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

And on WorldBox 2.0?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. So we're racing to the finish line, as we speak, sort of thing right now, Larry, right, and really kind of close collaboration with Charter on that program.

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Certainly the suites are up in terms of development and integration activity is progressing. So we're continuing to work it very aggressively.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

And of course, we have the joint venture on ActiveVideo with Charter, which is kind of part of that solution, as they deploy their next generation user experience, so really good partnership there.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

And let me sneak one last one in if I might. As you're ramping the new E6000 cards, will they have any effect on gross margin relative to historic CMTS cards?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. So I think that it looks pretty similar, Dan, right? I mean there is a hardware sale upfront with licenses and then there's incremental licenses over time. And...

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Very similar.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

...depending on mix in the quarter if things will shift around like we saw in the second quarter.

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Yeah, it's a very similar model to what we've seen historically.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah.

Simon M. Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Sure, Simon.

Larry Robinson - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Simon.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Walter Piecyk with BTIG. Your line is open.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Thanks. You talked about – sorry, you talked about record access. Can you hear me better now? Sorry about that.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thank you. Here we go.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Yeah. You talked about these record access technology sales and I think specifically talked about node splits being a record area there. Is that across your customer set or was there one cable company that was doing that more aggressively than others? And what do you think the dynamics are that are driving that, and I guess as a kind of add-on (37:47) third part of that question is, these are – correct me if I'm wrong, these are the nodes that can plug in public access – wireless access points. And has there been any discussion – I know you haven't closed Ruckus yet – about that being a part of what this node split means for these guys? Thanks.

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah, Walter, thanks for the question. So it's been pretty steady across our entire footprint with the access business and really driven by capacity. People take different approaches. Some of it is going towards a fiber deeper program and then some of it is just traditional node splits that happen to support new capacity added in the same geographies.

The nodes we're making today are primarily focused on HFC support. So we have focused on trying to think about how we engineer those nodes to be able to support multiple access technologies. But we haven't gotten that deep in that at this point. The nodes we make today do support PON module that we make as well. So it has evolved into supporting other access technologies and wireless would certainly be one that we'd be thinking about.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

And you talked about that...

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

...I'm sorry. Go ahead.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

It certainly will be one, as you mentioned, Ruckus with the technology both indoor and outdoor. I think there's great collaboration opportunities to leverage the footprint of nodes we have and extend that wirelessly as well.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Is there a substantial difference in how deep the fiber or how dense the fiber is between your primary customers, like does one company potentially have a greater need to invest in that fiber than the other without naming names?

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Well, as far as customers taking different approaches, they certainly do. Some of them have adapted fiber deep architecture and that provides some benefits for them in the long term. And it may be driven by competition. And people are doing things for very different reasons. Some that have to compete with gigabit services might be moving to architectures like that a little faster.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

When dense...

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Does deep also mean dense (40:00) with guys that are doing.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Okay. Got it. And then just one last question please. Just on use of capital, you talked about inorganic (40:08) deals. Where does – Ruckus gets you into some enterprise. Where does enterprise fit on your kind of list of priorities as far as future deals that you might look at?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. So enterprise becomes another new direction for the company and very important and part of diversifying where our business grows and comes from over time. So I think of the Ruckus acquisition as a platform, if you will, right, a channel to a mix set of customers that we're not working with today and opportunities perhaps to take some of the products we have today and adapt to enterprise, but also to just grow the product set that we would take to market and be pretty focused in that area going forward.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

But does that mean that you'd be looking for more specifically enterprise companies to buy (41:01) what Ruckus already does?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

I think we're looking at a variety of options that might scale the company. And yes, that becomes a new direction that perhaps we wouldn't have spent as many cycles on prior to this, so.

Walter Piecyk - BTIG LLC

Got it. Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Greg Mesniaeff with Drexel Hamilton. Your line is open.

Greg Mesniaeff - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Yes. Thank you for taking my question. You made numerous references on the call about memory pricing going up. Can you comment on your overall component pricing environment that you're seeing? Is memory price increases an isolated factor or is it part of a larger mosaic? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah. Hi, Greg. Well, so I think the most noteworthy certainly is around different forms of memory, whether it's DRAM or flash. Of course, for the most part, they're fabricated in fabs where other components are also built. And so the bigger issue we've seen is, I think, a stretch on lead times and what used to be a fair amount of flexibility in the supply chain. A lot of that's gone away. And so we have got to plan very carefully with our customers to make sure we have the capacity and the components that are needed when they need the products. So I think it's been more stress on, I think, the logistics sides of things, Larry, than it has been necessarily on product cost inflation. But I will add, I think our normal deflation in cost isn't as significant this year as we've traditionally seen. We normally are driving cost out on kind of a regular basis and it's been incrementally more difficult this year, so.

Greg Mesniaeff - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Got it. That's very helpful. And also can you comment on your services and support business, and how that's been tracking in the quarter and what kind of cost structure does it have and what kind of impact it may have on your margin profile? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah, Dan, why don't you talk about our pro services business, which was a real highlight again this quarter?

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Yeah, so we had a record quarter for our professional services business. And it's really driven by the expansion that we see happening in the network. And we diversified a bit with the customers that we have in that space and taking some of the know-how that we have in cable and port that out to telco and Internet service providers to help them with fiber builds and data center activities as well as design and engineering for them. It's a great business. It scales and it's fairly easy to manage the cost and tie them off with the opportunities in the projects that are happening and when they are happening. It's been a good growth for us over the last few quarters.

Greg Mesniaeff - Drexel Hamilton LLC

Thank you.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Greg.

Dan Whalen - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Greg.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Meta Marshall with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks for the question. First question, just I wouldn't expect you'd have seen anything yet, but has there been any kind of disruption with Charter just with kind of ongoing discussions of potential M&A around them? And second, if you could just kind of give some details around kind of steps that you're taking in the interim around Ruckus, whether it be kind of establishing retention bonuses or steps that you're seeing on demonstrated kind of slowdown in sales force turnover, what kind of gives you confidence that you can still kind of achieve the 2018 objectives that you laid out? Thanks.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Hi, Meta. So our business with Charter is business as usual, right? I mean everybody is very focused on the core objectives and whatnot. So I wouldn't add anything more there at this stage, so. And on Ruckus, most of our engagement is around the integration activities, I'll call it behind the scenes, right? It's facility, plants, IT systems integrations, ERP systems, those sorts of things. Obviously, we are not engaged with them on running and executing the current business. So I can't give you a lot of more visibility there than that at this point, but based on discussions we have with customers and where we see the wireless upgrade cycles going over the next several years and, in particular, excitement around LTE capacity additions through small cell technology, we remain as excited as ever about owning the business and the future for it.

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Okay. Thank you, guys.

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Meta.

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, Meta.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back to management for any closing remarks.

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Any closing remarks, Bruce?

Bruce William McClelland - ARRIS International Plc

No. Just appreciate everyone's time this afternoon on a busy afternoon obviously. And look forward to talking to you – to everyone on the next call.

Robert Puccini - ARRIS International Plc

Thanks, everyone. That concludes our call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

