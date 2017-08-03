OncoMed Pharmaceuticals' (OMED) CEO Paul Hastings on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 2, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Peter Rahmer - Managing Director, Trout Group

Paul Hastings - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sunil Patel - Chief Financial Officer and SVP of Corporate Development and Finance

John Lewicki - EVP, Research and Development

Robert Stagg - SVP, Clinical Research and Development

Leonardo Faoro - Vice President, Clinical Development

Analysts

Michael King - JMP Securities LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to the OncoMed Pharmaceuticals 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Peter Rahmer, Managing Director of the Trout Group.

Peter Rahmer

Thank you, Abigail. Hello, everyone, and welcome to OncoMed Pharmaceuticals financial results and corporate update call for the second quarter of 2017. Leading the call today is Paul Hastings, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Paul is joined by Sunil Patel, our Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Finance; John Lewicki, our Executive Vice President of Research and Development; and Bob Stagg our Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Development; Leo Faoro, Vice President of Clinical Development

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, management will make a number of forward-looking statements, including statements in regards to the future financial performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017 and our other financial filings with the SEC. These filings discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition and that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call.

Except as required by law, OncoMed disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances, that occur after this call. Although, this call may be replayed as of a later date, its continued availability does not indicate that we are reaffirming or confirming any of the information contained in the live conference call today.

With that, I’d like to now turn the call over to OncoMed's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul Hastings.

Paul Hastings

Thanks Pete, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining us for OncoMed second quarter 2017 financial results and corporate update call. OncoMed continues to focus on discovering and developing novel anti-cancer therapeutics with the goal of having a meaningful impact on patient outcomes. Our internally discovered pipeline of therapeutic candidates speaks to address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, its resistance, and recurrence and metastasis.

OncoMed is advancing its robust immuno-oncology R&D pipeline including anti-TIGIT, wholly owned GITRL-Fc, and additional novel undisclosed discovery programs. Our approach to immuno-oncology discovery includes leveraging our proprietary antibody technologies and focuses on the most important challenges in immuno-oncology, checkpoint inhibition, immune activation, myeloid suppression and enabling the recruitment of leukocytes into tumors.

The Company's Celgene partnered programs, anti-TIGIT, navicixizumab and rosmantuzumab are advancing through clinical studies and offer the potential for $98 million of potential opt-in payments within the next two years. In aggregate, our broad pipeline of four clinical stage candidates offers numerous opportunities for value creation with a number of exciting opportunities to be delivered in the remainder of 2017.

Now, I'll give you a brief overview of the pipeline. I'll start first with our first-in-class clinical stage immuno-oncology pipeline consisting of our wholly owned GITRL-Fc and the Celgene partnered program anti-TIGIT. For GITRL-Fc, OncoMed is working hard to initiate enrollment in the Phase Ia trial and expects to enroll the first patient in this second half of 2017. The Phase Ia trial will be an open-label dose escalation and expansion trial in patients with multiple solid tumor types.

Our GITRL-Fc which uses our proprietary linker less trimer technology is differentiated from other approaches targeting GITR. We believe since it uses the native ligand to activate GITR. This contrast to most other programs which use agonist antibodies to activate agonist via receptor clustering. We've done preclinical studies that have shown that our GITRL-Fc is markedly more effective and activating GITR signaling on T-cells when compared with several agonist antibodies currently in clinical development that we've tested in this model. We believe that this approach could translate into improved efficacy in the clinic.

Now the trimer technology that underlies our GITRL-Fc can be applied to other trimer ligands targeting receptors in the TNF family. There are approximately 20 such targets, many of which have unique roles in modulating the immune system. Effective activation of receptors in the TNF family, which include OX40, CD40 and other targets under pursued in OncoMed could provide a number of unique ways of stimulating immune response against tumors as well as complementing existing targeted immune and chemotherapeutic approaches.

Now for anti-TIGIT, OncoMed continues to enroll patients in an open-label Phase Ia dose escalation trial in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Anti-TIGIT is administered as a single agent every two weeks until progressive disease or unacceptable toxicity. Prior to the completion of the Phase Ia study, OncoMed together with its partner Celgene expects that the collaboration would initiate a Phase Ib trial in combination with anti-PD1. Needless to say, our efforts on this program are being tightly coordinated with Celgene and initial data from the Phase Ia is expected to be reported in 2018.

To provide some context on this target, TIGIT or T-cell Immunoreceptor with IG and ITIM domain, blocks T-cells from attacking tumor cells and a similar instructor and function to the inhibitor protein PD1.

OncoMed’s anti-TIGIT and antibody is intended to activate the immune system through multiple mechanisms and enable anti-tumor activity. In preclinical studies, anti-TIGIT antibodies increase cytotoxic T-cell activity against tumor cells and decrease T-cell suppression.

A surrogate anti-TIGIT antibody used in syngeneic mouse models of different solid tumors demonstrated dose dependent potent single agent anti-tumor efficacy, as well as important combination activity with checkpoint inhibitors, anti-PD1 and anti-PDL1.

Now as a Celgene partner programs, anti-TIGIT is eligible for an end of Phase I opt-in. Upon opt-in, Celgene will make a $35 million payment and Celgene will takeover to future development and commercialization and Oncomed would be eligible to tiered high single-digit to high-teen royalties on a worldwide basis.

Beyond the anti-TIGIT, Oncomed has two additional programs partnered with Celgene, rosmantuzumab and anti-RSPO3 antibody, and navicixizumab, and anti-DLL4, anti-VEGF bispecific antibody.

For rosmantuzumab, enrollment continues in Phase Ia, Phase Ib, multi-center open label dose escalation and expansion study of OncoMed's anti-RSPO3 antibody. The ongoing Phase Ia trial is in patients with advanced solid tumors and the ongoing Phase Ib trial is in combination with FOLFIRI and patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal or gastric cancer.

Now notably the trial is now enrolling only patients that harbor an RSPO3 gene fusion, a number of preclinical studies have indicated RSPO3 gene fusions as an oncogenic driver in a subset of colorectal cancer as well as in other tumor types. We have preclinical xenograft data supporting the efficacy of rosmantuzumab as a single agent and in combination with chemotherapy and patient derive colorectal tumors with these RSPO3 gene fusions.

We’re working alongside an industry leader in molecular profiling to identify these fusion patients and are encouraged by our progress to date. We plan to provide an update on the program in this second half of the year.

Now as a Celgene partner program as well rosmantuzumab is eligible for an end of Phase I opt-in. Upon opt-in Celgene would make $38 million payments in OncoMed, pending opt-in the deal is structured as a co-development, co-commercialization with worldwide development expenses covered one-third by Celgene and two-thirds by OncoMed – worldwide development expenses covered two-thirds by Celgene and one-third by OncoMed.

OncoMed and Celgene would co-commercialized in the U.S. and U.S. profits would be shared 50/50 while OncoMed would be eligible for a mid single-digit to mid-teen royalties ex-U.S. Additionally for navicixizumab, OncoMed continues to enroll patients into Phase Ib multi-center, open label, dose escalation, and expansion studies of this anti-DLL4, anti-VEGF bispecific specific antibody, in combination with standard of care chemotherapy, one in patients with second line metastatic colorectal cancer and a second in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have failed more than two prior therapies or prior bevacizumab.

As we’ve reported previously Phase Ia studies we saw, evidence of durable single agent activity as navicixizumab, in patients with these tumor types. We plan to provide updates on these trials that future medical meetings.

Now as a Celgene partner program navicixizumab is eligible for an end to Phase I opt-in. Having opt-in, the deal is structured as a co-development cull commercialization with worldwide development expenses covered two-thirds by Celgene, one third by OncoMed. OncoMed and Celgene would call commercializing the U.S. and U.S. profits would be shared 50/50 while OncoMed would be eligible for mid single-digit to mid teen royalties ex-U.S.

Now that concludes our review of our pipeline programs and pipeline outlook, I'd now like to turn the call over to Sunil Patel to review our financial results. Sunil?

Sunil Patel

Thanks, Paul, and good afternoon everyone. I'll now review our second quarter 2017 financial results. First, our balance sheet continues to be strong, cash and short-term investments totaled $129.8 million as of June 30, 2017, compared to $184.6 million as of December 31, 2016.

Revenues were $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2017, a decrease of $0.5 million, compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to slightly lower revenue recognized from reimbursement of research and development costs for services performed in the second quarter of 2017.

R&D expenses were $15.1 million for the second quarter 2017, a decrease of $14.6 million, compared to $29.7 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to lower external research and development costs attributable to the decrease in Phase II clinical trial costs of demcizumab and tarextumab and decrease in internal program costs due to reduced headcount as a result of the restructuring actions we took in April 2017.

G&A expenses were $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2017, a decrease of $0.7 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in employee-related costs including stock-based compensation expenses as a result of the restructuring actions in April 2017.

Those restructuring charges were $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2017 as a result of the plan that was implemented in April 2017. The restructuring charges were primarily related to severance and other one-time benefits.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $15.2 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $27.7 million or $0.91 per share for the same period of 2016. The change in net loss from the prior year quarter was due to lower R&D, lower G&A and restructuring charges added back.

Now lets move on to 2017 financial guidance. OncoMed anticipates 2017 full-year cash expenses will be approximately $90 million. Based on the current plan, OncoMed anticipates that its current cash balance is sufficient to fund pipeline development and Company operations through the third quarter of 2019, before considering potential opt-in milestones under our Celgene collaboration.

Following potential opt-in, on a per program basis, OncoMed would be eligible to co-develop and co-commercialized rosmantuzumab and/or navicixizumab with Celgene, while Celgene would assume all downstream costs and development activities for anti-TIGIT. In addition to the $98 million in potential opt-in payments related to these three programs, the Company could be eligible to receive approximately $1.5 billion in downstream milestones, plus potential royalties and/or profit-sharing.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Paul for Q&A.

Paul Hastings

Thanks, Sunil. OncoMed has always been a Company that protected against unforeseen risks by building a broad pipeline with diversified sources of capital. Maintaining the opportunity to deliver value for shareholders. OncoMed continues to be well-positioned to create shareholder value. OncoMed’s founders started the Company with a vision of building a platform for the discovery of therapeutic candidates and tackling tough targets that are central to fundamental cancer biology.

The Company continues with that vision with a deep pipeline providing multiple shops on goal and continued to capitalize on diversified sources of funding, including a significant strategic alliance with Celgene Corporation. We have a strong immuno-oncology R&D pipeline and look forward to updating you on it and our broader strategic directions in the near future.

I would now like to open the call to Q&A. As a reminder, Sunil Patel, John Lewicki and Bob Stagg and Leo Faoro are with me and available to help answer any of your specific questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Mike King with JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Michael King

Hi, guys, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Apologies, I'm on the cell phone. Can you hear me okay?

Paul Hastings

We can hear you Mike.

Michael King

Okay. Great. So a couple of things that I wanted to ask about. Paul, if you could just talk about – I know you mentioned that do you feel like either both GITR and TIGIT will have single agent activity. I’m just wondering if you could discuss – in regard to that and Celgene relationship, is there a specific threshold of activity that needs to be seen as a single agent and does it have to be or can it be in conjunction with a checkpoint inhibitor. I don't know how much color you can give on those aspects.

Paul Hastings

Yes. Thanks Mike. Let me remind you that GITRL-Fc is a wholly owned OncoMed asset is not part of the Celgene collaboration for others as well. And anti-TIGIT is part of the Celgene collaboration. Relative to our expectation or anticipation that based on some of the animal results using surrogate anybodies that we may have single agent activity, I think that would be a nice thing to see. I don't believe that's going to be a necessarily determining factor in whether Celgene and OncoMed continue with Ib study in combination with anti-PD1 and multiple tumor types.

I think there will probably be some looks at data in general, other types of parameters, but probably a rapid movement into a Phase Ib clinical trial. For anti-GITR, again, and John Lewicki can speak to the pre-clinical models of both GITR and anti-TIGIT, but it’s possible that we could see single agent activity with that particular molecule. And at the current time, our plan is just do the Ia trial for GITR and we will look for single agent activity or signs of encouraging activity with that molecule, and we haven't disclosed exactly what that would be.

John Lewicki

I think Paul captured it right in that. We're going to look for single agent activity, but we're also going to be doing the combination studies with anti-PD1 as part of the program. And really our enthusiasm for the possibility of single agent activity is really borne out by multiple studies that we've done in preclinical models. And I think most significantly based on the fact that our approach is to both of these programs are largely differentiated from the competition.

So with GITRL-Fc, we're actually using the trimeric ligand attached to an Fc molecule. We have recently done studies showing as was mentioned – as Paul mentioned that a substantially more portent then agonist antibodies in terms of activating signaling in T-cells. So that along with the preclinical work we've done really adds to our optimism there. Although, certainly no guarantees at this stage. And with anti-TIGIT as we've alluded to previously, we're using in IgG1 format is supposed to groups out there that have used an IgG1 format, and we think that's potentially important in terms of single agent activity. And we think that format will also be very combinable with the anti-PD1 and anti-PDL1.

Michael King

And that’s why John they check out depleting Treg’s or…?

John Lewicki

Yes. The depleting T-cells sub populations, we have our own unique insights into that which I won't necessarily go into today, but certainly potentially depleting certainty sub population, you mentioned Treg those are one of the possible populations.

Michael King

Okay. And then just quick follow-up on RSPO, can you talk about the reliability of assays that are available to the generic defects and the frequency that you're finding them. If you can speak to that at all right now maybe it's too early, but if you can speak to the current experience maybe you can just talk about you expectation about the proportion of tumor types that you think would have this rearrangements? Thanks.

John Lewicki

Yes. So great assays, Mike, we're very pleased with the assays. We have a clear test that's been fully validated to look for patients that have high levels of RSPO3 expression complementing that we worked with Guardant Health to develop a cell free DNA assay, basically looks at cell free DNA a very sensitive, very accurate. So that combines nicely with the CLIA test such that when we see fusion patients, we’re able to validate them in both of the assays.

And as Paul also referenced in his comments, we are also working with a group that basically has a gene, standard gene sequence and tells a test. So they've basically been evaluating RSPO3 and RSPO3 fusions in many hundreds of patients and we're very optimistic with that that approach will also allow us to identify patients. So when you talk about frequencies, we don't know the frequency first with certainty now, but it’s certainly in the case of colorectal cancer at single-digits probably low to mid single-digits is one of the ranges that we're looking at.

But other thing that's very important there is that RSPO3 gene fusions are not only observed in traditional colorectal cancer. We're seeing those in other GI cancers and potentially other tumor types outside of the gastrointestinal tract. So we think there's a pretty significant population here.

Michael King

Are these in part of that I'm not sure if they're part of the Foundation One panel or any more of the common commercial assays?

Paul Hastings

No it’s a separate panel group that we've been working with. It has been valuating that.

Michael King

Okay.

Sunil Patel

But we anticipate that it's validated will be other panels.

Michael King

Right, okay. Thanks for taking my question.

Sunil Patel

Thanks Mike.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Maury Raycroft with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [indiscernible] today. Thank you for taking my question. I have a couple of questions on the TIGIT program. You mentioned earlier that certain milestones in recruitment need to be results for the Celgene decision to opt-in. Can you please further comment on that if you can, and also any additional detail on the PD1 combination? Thank you.

Paul Hastings

Yes, I mean all I can tell you is Celgene and our contractual collaboration is this the end of Phase I opt-in for the anti-TIGIT molecule and there are certain milestones that we would reach together after them to opt molecule and we're pretty encouraged so far with what we're seeing and we’re encouraged with a very strong interaction with Celgene in planning a Phase 1b clinical trial in multiple tumor types then to PD. But that's about as much as we can say about what the milestones are for them to opt-in molecule.

Unidentified Analyst

I see, so milestones as in number of patients enrolled or in some early results or you're not able to comment on that?

Paul Hastings

Yes, I think it could be a combination of many of those and other things as well, but I can't comment on exactly what they are.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you. Also interested in the GITRL program, you are seeing that you're hoping to renewal patient in soon. I was wondering what is the status of the I&D and is it possible that the I&D filing might cause delays in the anticipated trial enrollment.

Paul Hastings

Yes, we would not expect the I&D filing to cause any delays in the program and we expect that in this second half, which has already begun, which is now between only end of the year that will enroll the first patient and that's guidance we've given for GITR.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. And a last question if you can shed additional light on by specific similarly to the digit program, and what milestones and what is the status of the Celgene collaboration there?

Paul Hastings

In terms of the Celgene collaboration with the by specific anybody, we will complete the two Phase Ib clinical trials in colorectal cancer patients that have been our second and third line as well as in ovarian cancer patients who are platinum resistant time. Once those Phase b. Phase 1b trials are completed that would form the basis of an opt-in package for Celgene. Those trials are all enrolling right now. They're enrolling well. We expect to have some data from those trials probably in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much.

Paul Hastings

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Peter Lawson of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [indiscernible] for Peter Lawson. Thanks for taking the question. I guess a follow-up on the TIGIT trial. How is the enrollment going? And do you see – would you have to go outside U.S. to enrollment this next-gen IO patents like in Spain, Korea, China, would you have to go open centers over there to enroll at a first pace?

Paul Hastings

So I can tell you we're pretty pleased with what we're seeing in the Phase Ia, a dose escalation with our anti-TIGIT program. I can't speak to the centers for the Phase Ibn other than many of the Phase Ia centers will be the Phase Ib centers. There maybe some centers outside the U.S., but unlikely. So I don't think it's going to be an issue enrolling patients, given the current enrollment we have right now, it's a very robust level of interest in the anti-TIGIT antibody.

Unidentified Analyst

So this will be just safety, so should we expect something around middle of next year to see the full safety data? Would that be a reasonable timeframe?

Paul Hastings

I think sometime in 2018 we'll have some Phase Ia data. We may update it even before that because it is an open-label trial. So we'll see where we get and when we have data that is meaningful to present, we will absolutely present it.

Unidentified Analyst

And it will be just safety not an efficacy on the monotherapy part?

Paul Hastings

For the most part when we present our Phase Ia and Phase Ib clinical trials, we are looking for whatever signs we can and we will report whatever we see.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you see any particular patients like indications enrolling more, do you see more on your failure patient like ovarian breast enrolling more or can you comment on that what patients…?

Paul Hastings

At the current moment no, we're doing an unencumbered trial in the Phase Ia. And there are number excellent centers who have expressed great interest and are enrolling really well and we are not enrolling only PD1 refractory patients whatsoever we're enrolling unencumbered.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And on the GITR program, would you be – I guess you haven't decided on which PD1 to combine with first, but I would expect you would be combining it in the Phase Ib. part right. I'm just going by the Bristol’s data at ASCO showing efficiency on the combination setting with Opdivo and Amgen completely failed to show any monotherapy signal.

Paul Hastings

Yes, so let me comment on that. So first of all these are – you're talking about agonist antibodies. Although, the BMS antibody did show some encouraging data in combination with anti-PD1. As John mentioned earlier, our trimer ligand to GITRL-Fc, it’s a very interesting program, it's a trimer attaches to a trimeric receptor. So we may see single agent activity where it wasn't seen with agonist antibodies for that very specific reasons and it’s going to bind better and maybe have a stronger effect.

So when we do go into and when we go into a combination Phase Ib trial, I'm sure will be combining with anti-PD1 as well. But we don't – at the current moment I think that it's going to be necessary. Although, we think it's the right thing to do down the road. But currently we're doing a Phase 1a single agent trial with the GITRL-Fc.

Sunil Patel

Trimeric ligand is also agonist.

Paul Hastings

Yes. John why don’t you speak to that.

John Lewicki

Trimeric ligand is the natural ligand that activates the receptor. So there's whole family of these TNF ligands approximately 20 all of which are trimeric structures and they basically bind to the receptors the trimer – trimeric receptors and basically are very efficient at activating and signaling through that mechanism. That’s in contrast to an agonist antibody and basically with most people who observe through agonist antibodies is that it really requires number one Fc binding and for the antibodies to be in the right place in the tumor and then clustering of the cognate receptor, right.

So we think that’s an inefficient mechanism and one that may work in certain instances, but may not work in many other instances. So we think the approach is very different and we think it's most potent, doesn't guarantee that we're going to see single agent activity, but it certainly gives us – we're certainly going to try, we're certainly going to be looking at that.

Unidentified Analyst

And this also has active Fc region where it can potentially remove Treg are similar [indiscernible]?

John Lewicki

It's on G1, you're right. So it has the potential to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you so much for taking the question.

Paul Hastings

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Alina Levchuk with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Hi, good afternoon. I’m [indiscernible]. Just a few questions, the first one is around anti-TIGIT programming with Celgene. So with the recent acquisition of the developmental raise to BeiGenes if you do one inhibitor, do you anticipate any changes in the basket steady that’s you have with Celgene?

Paul Hastings

So thank you Alina for the question. Celgene has engaged in the deal with by gene for their anti-PD1, the current plan with anti-TIGIT is to combine it with PD1. We haven't announced which PD1 would be combining with, but I would expect that no matter what it was a combination that there would be a commercially available anti-PD1 that anti-TIGIT would be combined with it may not preclude by gene PD1 from being used in that clinical study, but we haven’t finalized that with our partnership but I would think there be optionality there, but for the most part in a study like this in the Phase Ib study probably want to do this at least with a commercially available anti-PD1 to start.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That makes sense. Thank you. And then another question for the RSPO3 and so can you speak to your experience with the enrollment with this new fusion screen and that you're implementing?

Paul Hastings

Well, what I can say of that is that the group that we're using – I've personally been very encouraged with in terms of their screening and the availability of these patients and where they are relative to our centers. So that's about as much as I can say that will give some guidance an update on RSPO3 fusion patients as we enroll them and as we have some data to talk about with those patients. But needless to say we are encouraged by the test, by their methods, by their identification of patients and by the follow-up we have trying to get those patients in this clinical trial.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. So you mentioned the second half of 2017 as the potential timeline for the update. If that's going to be that data update or just enrollment update what can we expect there?

Paul Hastings

Yes, I don't anticipate. It's hard to say, it could be one it could be both, but I think we would at least let people know when we've been enrolled these are RSPO3 patients and with these transferred to the gene fusions and that would happen sometime probably the second half.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you for taking the question.

Paul Hastings

You're welcome.

End of Q&A

Operator

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Paul Hastings for closing remarks.

Paul Hastings

Okay and thank you everybody for joining us today. We certainly appreciate your continued support and we look forward to updating you on our progress across our research and development efforts in the months to come and our team as always accessible to answer any questions you have. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.