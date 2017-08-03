An Update On The Economic Outlook For Australia

Recent upturn in activity has led to speculation the RBA may raise key policy rate sooner rather than later.

In this article, we will review the most economic data released covering the Australian economy and asses the short and longer-term outlook for the economy and by implication Australian financial assets (NYSE:EWA)

Recent data reflects a nascent upturn in economic activity in Australia underpinned by continued strength in the business sector, offset to some degree by relative softness in consumer spending. The Australian corporate sector is likely benefiting from the recovery in commodity prices (especially iron ore and coal) as well as the reduction in lending rates between 2013 and 2015.

Private sector credit (excluding securitisations) ticked higher to 5.4% y/y in June from 5% y/y in May. Mortgage growth continued to climb, increasing 6.6% y/y in June, although still reflective of a modest slowing from the 6.7% y/y growth rate reported in June 2016.

Personal credit remained in contraction at -1.4% y/y in June, while lending to business increased to 4.4% y/y in June but significantly lower than the 6.5% y/y growth recorded in June 2016.

Overall private sector growth has moderated consistently from a cyclical high of 7.4% y/y in December 2015, but remains well above the cyclical lows recorded in 2009 following the global recession and the 2013 housing slowdown. Although there has been some speculation that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may seek to raise its key policy rate before the end of the year (currently at 1.5%), if the current trend persists there is little scope for interest rates to rise from current levels.

Source: RBA

Mortgage growth continues to account for the overall increase in private sector credit growth. Despite inflated housing prices, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne, Treasurer Scott Morrison claims that housing prices are real and is not the function of an investor credit bubble. Housing prices have been fueled by low-interest rates, increased demand from overseas buyers (particularly China) and tax breaks for property investors. Creating a growing concern for policymakers, particularly with ever-increasing housing credit growth.

As the charts below show, the Australian property market appears overvalued based on traditional price to income ratios and specifically in Sydney and Melbourne. Although the overall price-to-income ratio in Australia is only at 5 and similar to other "bubble" markets such as New Zealand, Netherlands and Denmark, these ratios for Sydney and Melbourne currently stand at 8 and 7 respectively.

A sharp decline in residential property prices remains a key medium-term risk for the Australian economy.

CPI And Inflation Outlook

Consumer prices in Australia rose 1.9% y/y through the year to the June quarter of 2017, down from a two and a half year high 2.1% y/y in the previous period. This came in well below market expectations of a 2.2% y/y rise. This was largely due to a slowdown in the cost of housing and transport, putting inflation, once again, back below the RBA’s 2-3% y/y inflation target.

Inflation has remained suppressed since the end of the financial crisis leading the RBA to pursue a long period of expansionary monetary policy, creating a low interest rate environment (which has subsequently put upward pressure on property prices – leading to speculation of a housing bubble in cities like Sydney and Melbourne).

At the RBA’s monetary policy committee meeting on 4 July, the MPC decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 1.5% citing the broad-based pickup in the global economy and the increase in commodity prices as a source of growth for Australia’s national income. The RBA said it expected the economy to strengthen gradually as the transition to lower levels of mining investment following the mining investment boom come to an end.

At the same time, consumption growth has remained subdued, reflecting slow growth in real wages and high levels of household debt. Australian household debt to GDP currently stands at around 120%. In comparison US household debt to GDP stands at 80%.

The high level of debt suggests there is limited scope for the RBA to aggressively hike rates. This is particularly the case should the Australian Dollar remain resilient and/or appreciate further from current levels. Although the recent strength in the Australian Dollar will help contain overall inflation, it may also harm the nascent recovery in economic activity, particularly in the mining and manufacturing sectors.

On the positive side, there has been some recent improvement in the labour market, which recorded solid gains in employment during Q2 2017. The annual rate of employment growth continued to climb in June, rising to 2.01% y/y from 1.95% y/y the period before. With job advertisements on the rise, it is likely that employment will continue to grow throughout calendar 2017.

Unemployment remained unchanged at 5.6% in June from an upwardly revised 5.6% in May and consistent with market expectations. This is the lowest unemployment rate measured since October 2016; however, it has a long way to go until unemployment reaches the all-time lows of 4% prior to the financial crisis. Unemployment is likely to edge downwards over the rest of the year as the official data catches up with forward-looking indicators.

