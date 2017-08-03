Apollo Commercial Real Estate: A REIT That Continues Dishing Out A 10%+ Dividend Yield With A Strong Margin Of Safety Priced In

Investment Thesis

In the last month, I wrote two articles, one on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) (Here) and the other on Starwood Property Trust (STWD) (Here). I personally believe that these two companies are the most dominant players in the commercial real estate (CRE) field, however, Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) reminds me of the undersized younger brother that tends to be overlooked.

I believe that ARI is a compelling option for several reasons:

ARI's most recent book value (BV) sits just under 87%, which adds a significant margin of safety in comparison to higher book values from BXMT and STWD. The most recent earnings report shows EPS that is in line with analyst expectations (which is extremely important after a dismal Q1-2017), but I am most impressed by meaningful year-over-year (YoY) growth in quarterly revenue. Dividend growth history parallels that of STWD (it has been stagnant) and with so many liabilities and Preferred Share call dates in the next few years I expect to see continued capital appreciation more so than future dividend growth since this will give a stronger conversion of debt to equity in the long run.

By reviewing ARI's recent Q2-2017 earnings report, I hope to see how they match up against the two heavy-hitters of the CRE industry.

Price to Book-Value

As mentioned in my previous articles, STWD has maintained a BV of approximately 127% while BXMT has seen its BV ever closer to 117%. According to Yahoo Finance, one of the biggest differences between ARI and these two companies is that it is available at a significant discount to traditional CRE lenders BV. With an estimated BV of $21.05/share, an August 1st, 2017 post-market price of $18.40/share means it is trading at a whopping 87.4% of BV.

A significant discount like this leads a potential investor to ask a few questions:

Is the discount related to a lower-quality portfolio? Are there negative trends that have justified this discount? Has the market mispriced ARI stock?

The answer to the first question is no and this is because ARI maintains a loan portfolio with a weighted average LTV of 64% on a loan portfolio of $3.6 billion. This is very conservative and consistent with the rest of the industry.

The second and third questions are more likely the culprits of ARI's current discount to BV. I say this because ARI suffered a significant earnings miss in Q1-2017 (reported in early May 2017) and subsequently issued a secondary at the end of May to redeem all Series A Preferred Shares. Since this point in time, ARI has failed to find traction in regaining share price.

As mentioned in my previous articles, BV can be difficult to accurately assess because CRE companies like ARI do not have traditional depreciable assets that follow typical accounting rules. (When I say "typical" I am referencing equipment, land, real estate, etc.). Instead, ARI's BV can increase or decrease based on a number of different events, including:

Loan default or impairment.

Increasing interest rates.

Prepayment or extension of existing loans.

At the end of the day, BV is only intended to tell you a value at a very specific point in time and does not take into consideration positive or negative developments that might increase or decrease the value of company shares in the future.

Historical Comparison

Using Charles Schwab comparison tool we can plot these three companies against one another and compare overall performance of share price and other important metrics. Please note that these charts do not include any capital gains, sales load fees, distributions, or the effect of taxes.



Source: www.schwab.com

Source: www.schwab.com

Based on the charts above, we can see that ARI has been the top performer over a one period and closely tied with BXMT over a two-year period. Neither of these charts considers that ARI comes with the benefit of a 10%+ yield versus STWD and BXMT's 8%+ yield.

If we stretch the chart out to reflect a 10 year period we can see that the results are dramatically different.

Source: www.schwab.com

Here are a few of my thoughts when we consider the performance of all three during the last 10 years:

It is safe to say that STWD has significantly outperformed ARI and BXMT when it comes to capital appreciation over the long run.

BXMT has demonstrated the most volatility of the three stocks but appeared to find its stability in mid-2013.

Shares of ARI would have had almost no capital appreciation over a 10-year period without the dividend. ARI has demonstrated similar consistency to BXMT over the last three years.

Capital Structure

One of the major reasons why I believe ARI will focus on capital appreciation going forward is that the cost of debt is about to significantly increase and their major liabilities are coming due in the next 1-3 years. It is true to say that ARI's EPS will continue to increase as interest rates do because of the spread created by their loan portfolio over the base interest rates owed on credit facilities. A significant amount of debt is tied to LIBOR-based interest rates (approximately $1.1 billion in debt).

Source - ARI Q2-2017 Supplemental Information

A review of the graphic above shows that secured credit facilities are not the only debts tied to LIBOR, as Preferred Issue Series B ($200 million) have a clause that will maintain an 8% interest or change it to a 3-month LIBOR + 6.46% if not called on September 2020 (whichever is greater). Preferred Issue Series C is not tied to LIBOR, but will be callable as of September 2017.

ARI has a significant number of liabilities that are either callable or convertible by the end of 2017 and again by the end of the first quarter in 2019. It is in the best interest of ARI's management to increase share value for the following reasons:

Companies don't refinance equity to debt, they refinance debt to equity because this helps improve immediate cash flow that allows the company to make additional investments with high internal rates of return.

Debt is more flexible than equity, which means that it is easier (and cheaper) to pull funds from a line of credit than it is to issue equity at a moments notice.

Increasing ARI's share value has the potential to make it so that management gets the best bang for its buck. Issuing shares when prices are low can threaten management's goal of growing earnings per share and maintenance of the dividend.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

Part of what makes ARI so attractive is the potential for improved earnings as interest rates increase. As mentioned already, ARI's portfolio consists of loans that yield a higher interest rate than the cost of debt that they pay for financing and it is from this spread that ARI is able to make distributions to shareholders. Because approximately 90% of ARI's portfolio is variable, EPS will increase, while their mainly fixed liabilities will remain the same.

Source: ARI Q2-2017 Supplemental Information

The first graph in the image above provides a representation of my explanation in the previous paragraph. The second graph demonstrates the net interest income increases associated with increased LIBOR rates. An increase in LIBOR has the potential to move book value significantly as it raises the fair value of the cash flows generated by existing loans as well as future loans. For investors who believe that interest rates will increase dramatically over the next few years, ARI is a great way to take advantage of that.

Revenue Growth

The last area I would like to touch on is revenue growth because ARI seems to pack a lot of it. Although I believe that EPS is a more important metric than revenue, revenue growth can still help fill in the gaps as to whether or not a company is continuing to grow or has become fully matured/stagnant. If the company is continuing to grow revenues at a significant clip I become less concerned about a small miss or decline in EPS. Increasing revenues often demonstrate that the company is gaining size which typically leads to:

Additional business relationships.

Ability to finance larger projects.

Better financing options and more favorable rates.

Increasing the size of a firm has the potential to attract more institutional investors.

Source: Seeking Alpha - ARI Earnings

CRE's typically experience a more cyclical revenue cycle than other lenders because many of the properties that they lend on are undergoing renovations that are subject to seasonal and climate limitations. If we go back to Q2-2015, we can see that ARI has managed to grow revenues quarter-over-quarter since Q2 of 2015 (In fact, Q2-2017 revenues were nearly double Q2-2015 revenues).

This type of revenue growth makes it very clear that management is not being stagnant and that they have managed to deploy new capital in a way that continues to make the current dividend of $1.84/share annually sustainable.

Conclusion

After ARI took a tumble in May, it has failed to regain traction with regards to its share price. Earnings of $.46/share were announced for Q2-2017 which meant analysts expectations and covered the dividend. This was welcome after a dismal Q1-2017 where ARI stated earnings of $.41/share and missed analyst expectations by $.06/share. At this point in time, I see ARI's payout ratio of 100%+ as the primary threat to its long-term potential as any part of the dividend that isn't covered will directly impact BV. The last major concern is ARI's enterprise value of $3.4 billion when compared to STWD's $12 billion and BXMT's $10 billion in enterprise value.

At this point in time, ARI has built into it a strong margin of safety when compared to its larger competitors BXMT and STWD. Before I began writing this article I was skeptical that ARI would present a strong enough value in comparison to BXMT and STWD, but after considering the facts I believe that ARI warrants serious consideration by the following types of investors:

Those who are ok with slightly more risk in exchange for an outsized yield.

Who understand the dividend is unlikely to increase in the near future (but that BV and share price should compensate for this).

Those who believe that interest rate should steadily increase.

Even conservative dividend investors may want to give consideration to a small position in ARI as a means of giving extra juice to their current yield. I am comfortable presenting this option to those who are conservative because of the margin of safety created by the discount to BV.

