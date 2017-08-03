Immune Design's (IMDZ) CEO Carlos Paya on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 02, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Shari Annes - Annes Associates, IR

Stephen Brady - EVP, Strategy and Finance

Carlos Paya - President and CEO

Sergey Yurasov - SVP, Clinical Development and CMO

Analysts

Boris Peaker - Cowen

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Richard Goss - Leerink Partners

Shari Annes

Today, we'll summarize the quarter's results, update you on the company's progress and provide an outlook for the remainder of 2071. Joining me on the call today from Immune Design are Dr. Carlos Paya, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Steven Brady, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Finance, Dr. Sergey Yurasov, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and Mr. Christopher Whitmore, Vice President, Finance and Administration.

Joining me on the call today from Immune Design are Dr. Carlos Paya, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Steven Brady, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Finance, Dr. Sergey Yurasov, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and Mr. Christopher Whitmore, Vice President, Finance and Administration.

Before we start I would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained on this call include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected mechanism and clinical results of CMB305, LV305 and G100, the timing of results, the design and the data from our current and future clinical trials and the company's future financial results.

Such statements represent management's judgment and intention as of today and involve assumptions, risk and uncertainties. Immune Design undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Please refer to Immune Design's filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC, or on the Immune Design website for information concerning the risk factors that could affect the company.

Before I turn the call over to Carlos, who will discuss our most recent progress and our outlook for the remainder of 2017, I will now ask Steve to review financial matters, for the second quarter of 2017.

Stephen Brady

Thank you Shari. We ended the second quarter of 2017 with $81.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, short term investments and other receivables compared to $110.4 million as of December 31, 2016. Net cash used in operations for the six months ended June 30, was $26 million. Revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $0.7 million and was primarily attributable to $0.7 million in collaboration revenue associated with the G103 HSV therapeutic vaccine, product collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2016 was $1.1 million and was primarily attributable to $0.7 million in GLA product sales to collaboration partners in MedImmune and Sanofi and $0.4 million in collaboration revenue associated with the Sanofi G103 collaboration.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $10.9 million compared to $11.4 million for the same period in 2016. The $0.4 million increase was primarily attributable to continued advancement of Immune Design's ongoing research and development programs including ongoing Phase1 and Phase 2 clinical trials and an increase in personal related expenses to support the company's advancing research and clinical pipeline.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $3.9 million, consistent with general and administrative expenses of $3.9 million, recorded in the second quarter of 2016. Net loss and net loss per share for the second quarter of 2017 were $13.9 million and $0.54 respectively, compared to $14.3 million and $0.71 respectively for the second quarter of 2016.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Carlos.

Carlos Paya

Thank you, Steve. And before I begin my comments, I would like to thank you all again for joining our call. My comments will focus on both progress made during Q2 and forward-looking plans. The important milestones during Q2 were the following. Based on recent clinical data, we have made the decision to seek regulatory feedback on the registration paths for our two lead programs, CMB305 and G100. And two key leadership hires to support further advancement of these lead programs

CMB305 is our most advanced novel prime boost cancer vaccine targeting potentially any tumor that expresses the NY-ESO-1 tumor associated antigen. The data presented at this year's ASCO conveys the following two main takeaways. First takeaway is that the major impact for this novel class of drugs is manifested by prolonging patient survival and arresting tumor growth. The ASCO presentation showed in 25 patients with recurrent advanced and progressing soft tissue sarcomas expressing NY-ESO-1 that first we have not yet reached a median overall survival.

Second, the overall survival rate at 12 and 18 months was 83% and 76% respectively. In these advanced patient population, where 92% were metastatic, 56% were progressing and more than half had received at least two lines of therapy, this outcome compares favorably to the approved second line chemotherapeutic STS agents that convey a median overall survival ranging from 12.4 to 13.5 months. These outcome also compares favorable to new PD-1 related data that was presented at ASCO showing a median OS of 10.7 months for Nivolumab in recurrent advanced sarcoma patients and 11.3 months for Pembrolizumab in synovial sarcoma patients.

Third, we saw a disease control rate of 64% and observed durable tumor control in progressing patients, all coupled with a very favorable safety profile, with the only one related Grade 3 adverse event. This is consistent with the fact that the median overall survival has still not been reached in our earlier LV305 trial in which patients have only received the priming vector component of CMB305.

The second takeaway for CMB305 is that we observed an association between the immune response trigged by the vaccine and the clinical endpoint of patient survival in certain patients. Cancer vaccines have long been criticized for their inability to associate an induced immune response with clinical benefit. In combined data from 64 patients treated with LV305 or CMB305, we observed an associated between the NY-ESO-1 specific immune response induced by these agents and improved patient survival in certain patients.

In addition, we learned that the vaccine impacts patient survival most effectively in those patients with some degree of anti-NY-ESO-1 immunity prior to receiving the vaccine regimen. Lastly, through this extensive biomarker effort, we have identified novel biomarkers such as NY-ESO-1 specific shared T-cell receptors which could potentially replace more cumbersome biomarker testing.

Regarding the 100, and building on previously presented efficacy data, we are starting G100 therapeutic application follicular NHL patients. Data from our Phase 1 dose escalation study in nine patients with naïve or refractory NHL treated with G100 and fractionated low dose radiation disclosed the following. We observed overall aggregate tumor shrinkage in seven out of nine patients. Using the WHO PR criteria which requires over a 50% tumor reduction, PRs were seen in more than a third of patients.

Most importantly half of the patients also experienced tumor more shrinkage in distant untreated sites where either novel or increased T-cell infiltration was also observed. I am also pleased to announce that during Q2 we recruited two outstanding leaders, that will be critical in our plans to build a successful late stage novel immunotherapy company. Heidi Peterson has joined us as a Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. Heidi brings many years of regulatory experience to the company, including specific expertise in the area of vector based cancer vaccines, from her previous role at the Bavarian Nordic.

Melanie Morrison has joined us as Vice President, Oncology Platform Leader. Melanie will manage and drive the various oncology project teams focused on registering our two lead program candidates. She recently joined us from Medivation, where she held a position, was Vice President, Clinical Operations.

Looking forward to the rest of this year we are focusing on three goals. One, determining the best registration path for CMB305, followed by G100 as monotherapy agents in their respectively lead indications, soft-tissue sarcoma and follicular NHL. Two, answering whether the combination with anti-PD1 PD1 antibodies enhances or hinders CMB305 and G100's efficiency in tumors where these antibodies have not had much success. And third continuing to develop our next generation products.

Moving forward to monotherapy, two combination approaches, I would like to provide the following update. In an ongoing randomized two arm Phase 2 trial we are studying the combination of CMB305 with Genentech's anti-PD1 antibody, called TECENTRIQ or atezolizumab. We are studying these, comparing atezolizumab alone versus atezolizumab in combination with CMB305 in NY-ESO-1 positive soft tissue sarcoma patients.

Data from at least 36 patients with approximately six months follow up was accepted for presentation at ASMO. It is important to note that as with a monotherapy program survival is important and a longer follow up on survival will be required. However we plan to show early clinical efficacy data as well as data on biomarkers and safety.

Also in an ongoing randomized two arm Phase 2 trial we're studying the combination of G100 with Merck's anti-PD1 agent KEYTRUDA or pembrolizumab, which is compared with combination of G100 versus G100 alone in 24 patients with follicular NHL. We plan to submit the data to the ASH Annual Meeting in December.

Here we are looking forward to determine whether the combination with Pembro further enhances their observed response rate, its durability and biomarker data. In addition, we also hope to present longer term follow up data on G100 monotherapy patients.

In closing we continue to see 2017 as an important year for Immune Design. Our company which has a goal to demonstrate that cancer vaccines can become safe and effective products in the market for multiple tumors. We are also keenly interested in further developing the field of intra-tumoral immune therapy which we believe will also become an important class of immune therapeutic agents in the near future.

Again thank you for everyone's interest and attention and I will now turn the call over to the operator to address your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Boris Peaker

Great, thank you for taking my questions. First I just want to kind of get your thinking on whether you would have to do a randomized study for a pivotal trial or a single long trial to get 305 monotherapy approved.

Carlos Paya

So, Boris Yes thank, you great question. That's the same question we are going to be posing to the FDA and so we will be able to hopefully get back to you all by the fourth quarter with results from those discussions.

Boris Peaker

Great. And so in your thoughts then on pivotal study design in general, just curious if you envision maintaining a tumor burden restriction below 10 centimeter as the enrollment criteria which I believe as you've done in the past? Or do you anticipate to kind of broaden that going forward in the pivotal arm?

Carlos Paya

Yeah. I think the idea is to go more to the broader approach. If you look at the trial that we're doing with Atazolizumab it's already a broader limitation then the 10 centimeter. So that's kind of we've been evolving from a very kind of restricted Phase 1 stages now to broader, and so that's why also the discussion with the FDA.

Boris Peaker

Great. And my last question on the 305 combo with Atezo or the data at ESMO, I'm just curious what should we expect in the abstract, is there going to be actual data in the abstract or is it largely a placeholder?

Carlos Paya

No, I think there will be data in the abstract. But the data that will be one that was ready when we submitted the abstract. You will see additional data beyond what's described there.

Boris Peaker

Great. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Carlos Paya

Thank you Boris.

Maury Raycroft

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. So I was just going to ask about the ESMO data. And I'm assuming that there is not going to be that much of difference between the arms and overall response rate. And probably not much to rival [ph] based on the short term six months follow up. But as far as the biomarker differences go, just wondering if you can provide additional context in how to interpret that. And is it - would it be possible to correspond this to PFS or maybe stable disease rates in the data?

Carlos Paya

So again, as mentioned we have patients that have been followed up to minimum of six months. So to your point of having significant survival data we will not have that at that time. But it will be very important to conclude from the presentation that if we can reproduce the biomarker observations that we saw with the single agent, Phase 1 studies, that I think we are all very much convinced that they correlate nicely with the trends that was better survival.

If we start seeing that kind of that dichotomy between the two arms, it will be a very important observation, because that will give us the leading indicator that as we follow these patients longer for achieving overall survival that will be kind of to me the most exciting part to see this.

Also as you know, we've been comparing tumor arrest growth or some people call it stable disease, we've disclosed those things with the single arm. And so we will be also be able to get some information as what we presented at ESMO regarding those things.

Maury Raycroft

Great, okay. And then I also noticed on the clinicaltrials.gov that there were some updates made to the combo trial for CMB305, atezo and also with the Phase 1b basket trial too in the NY-ESO-1 high tumors. And I was just wondering if you can maybe talk about those changes a little bit. So in the Phase 1b, I believe it was expanded from 45 patients to 69. And there was also an increase in the primary endpoint for analysis from two years to five years, I believe?

Carlos Paya

Yeah, great question, so Maury with us in the room today, Sergey Yurasov, our Chief Medical Officer. So he will be addressing your two questions.

Sergey Yurasov

Thank you, Maury. This is Sergey Yurasov. So in terms of updates on clinicaltrial.gov, to your point, we finished enrollment in our randomized study C232. And that was reflected in the clinicaltrials.gov update. We also finished enrollment in our additional arms where we had opened one monotherapy trial, monotherapy Phase 1b trial of CMB305. And so those were the updates.

As you said, we focused in on the survival data and that's what we will also make update to enhance to follow up beyond the 2 ELM mark that we originally had in the trials. And that also triggered an update in clinicaltrials.gov formation.

Carlos Paya

And not Maury maybe also as a follow up of question to Boris, I think that was very clear from ASCO this year was when you look at the two single or basket of use of PD-L1 inhibitors whether it was pembro or nivolumab that were done separately in sarcoma patients, even though they were not NY-ESO-1 alone positive, it was really striking the fact that for example synovial sarcoma, none of their patient studied for PD-L1 expression disclosed positivity for PDL-1.

So that's part also of us now having the ability to have these two randomized patient trial, at least with soft tissue sarcoma, we can also start identifying what are they for example expression levels, if any, of PD-L1 in these patients and therefore even though we are giving a PD-L1 inhibitor, also it's an unknown whether giving a vaccine you can trigger some T-cells through the tumor.

So, it's not just going to be biomarkers, of [indiscernible] but we are really going deeply into understanding the mechanism. So I think this would be a very important first step to understand what is the interplay of our cancer vaccine with the checkpoint inhibitor in tumors that are for now at least since ASCO [ph] not known to be express in PD-L1.Sso I think we are going to be able to conclude a lot of interesting facts from this trial.

Maury Raycroft

Great very helpful and last quick question, so also on clinicaltrials.gov for the combo CMB305-atezo trial it shows that you actually recruited 88 patients instead of 80 patients which was the original estimate I think. Now just wondering if that reflects the - maybe the ease of enrollment or patients wanting to get into this trial, or if you could provide any perspective on that?

Carlos Paya

So I think it reflects both of those things that you mentioned, that there was an increased awareness of our programs, and there was increased interest from the sarcoma community in actually getting patients on our program.

Maury Raycroft

Great. Thank you very much.

Richard Goss

Hi, this is Rich Goss calling in for Seamus. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple on the next generation GLAAS platform. So first looking at your multi-antigen approach. Can you give us a sense of when we might learn more details surrounding your initial product and if you can now can you give us a sense as to which antigens you are considering combining and what indications you are considering initially?

Carlos Paya

Thank you, Rich. So yes we are spending now that we feel that we have validated through at least two Phase 1s of LD and CMB305 and we will see the first kind of analysis of this C232 trial, we believe the vector platform is working very nicely and it's very highly differentiated. So we will be spending a lot of time behind the scenes trying to come up with the next product.

I can share right now the concept that we will have multiple antigens that in a way is going to define one of the problems of vector based technologies where you can only probably only get one of the antigens to be immunogenic, and so we have validated this repeatedly. So we will have for the first time a vector product that can express multiple antigens. We are also aiming to having an immune activator contained within that vector.

If you look at the potential application for this next generation vector it can really now target multiple tumors and if we look at for example a hypothetical cut off that we would like to target tumors that the antigen has to be at least in 50% of the tumor cells, by these multiple antigen approach you can probably target at least 50% of patients in every single large market tumor conceptually.

So that's why we are going from a very kind of single antigen specific type approach to now multiple conserved [ph] antigens that we can also validate much of the biomarker work we have done with already a conserved antigen. So the plans for announcing this is we have been also interacting with regulatory agencies. We want to make sure that we have the clear roadmap to an IND. We expect to be able to share all this with you by the latter part of the year.

We are also planning potentially in doing our research day. So it would be a very exciting opportunity to cover all the data that's being generated this year but also show a glimpse of what we are thinking with the future which we think would be a very kind of novel and breakthrough type second generation product.

Richard Goss

Okay, great. Thank you.

Carlos Paya

Thank you, operator. Again thank you everyone for your questions and taking the time to listen our call in this hot day of summer. And look forward to having additional interactions through the rest of the year. Thank you.

