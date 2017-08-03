Proctor & Gamble Is Right About Peltz's Criticisms

However, Procter & Gamble have been engaged in tackling these problems for some time.

On July 27, Procter & Gamble (PG) released their Q4 results, reporting EPS of $0.85, which beat estimates by $0.07, and revenues of $16.08 billion, which beat estimates by $60 million. Such results are indicative of Procter & Gamble's success in reducing their portfolio bloat and becoming a more focused consumer goods company, but they have not stopped criticism from Nelson Peltz, co-founder of Trian Fund Management LP.

Peltz, whose firm has a $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble, asserted that the company needs to engage in cost-cutting and in trimming its bureaucracy in order to correct its underperformance. Peltz, who is lobbying for a seat on Procter & Gamble's Board of Directors, stated to Bloomberg that:

While P&G says it is addressing the underperformance issue, shareholders have heard similar promises in the past and results have not materially improved.

Peltz was ill-timed in making this remark, given the Q4 results, and his negative assessment on Procter & Gamble's efforts to improve performance also seem out-of-step with what the company is actually doing.

Procter & Gamble's main issue over the past few years was a lack of focus - the company's gargantuan consumer goods portfolio had over 170 brands, and it simply could not allocate capital effectively to manage all of these brands. To solve this problem, Procter & Gamble have done exactly what Peltz claims they need to do: cut costs and trimmed the bureaucracy.

Over the past decade, a number of divestments have been made to improve the portfolio's focus: In 2008 Procter & Gamble sold Folger's Coffee to J.M Smucker (SJM) for $3 billion; in 2014-15, they sold their Iams petfood division in two segments to Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc. (SPB) and to the privately-held Mars Inc.; and in 2015 they exchanged their Duracell battery business with $4.7 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) Procter & Gamble shares.

This leaner, more focused portfolio will enable Procter & Gamble to allocate capital more effectively among the remaining sixty-five brands it retains, which include household names such as Pampers, Tide, Olay, Ariel, Charmin, Head & Shoulders, Crest, Febreze, Old Spice and Pantene. FY 2017 has borne out the success of this strategy:

Net Sales $65.1 billion Organic Sales Growth +2% Organic Volume Growth +2% Core Operating Margin Improvement +60 BPS Core EPS Growth +7% Free Cash Flow Productivity 94%

Furthermore, for FY 2017, Procter & Gamble have returned almost $22 billion to shareholders, and are targeting a return of $70 billion overall for 2016-2019.

Small wonder, then, that Procter & Gamble's Chief Executive David Taylor was less than impressed with Peltz's comments about eliminating the "suffocating bureaucracy." In addition to taking a shot at Peltz's lobbying for a director's seat (""Why not?" is not a compelling rationale to add Mr. Peltz to the P&G board), Taylor has criticized Peltz for relying on the advice of Clayton Daley, who was Procter & Gamble's CFO a decade ago, as:

...compounding Trian's fundamental misunderstanding of P&G today and the operating environment the company faces.

In light of Procter & Gamble's considerable divestments to make their portfolio leaner, and the very good FY 2017 that the company has enjoyed, it's hard to argue with Taylor's assessment that Peltz's criticisms are outdated in light of what the company is doing now.

Procter & Gamble has shed a good deal of bloat that was weighing down its performance and is poised to remain a dominant consumer goods company that will reward shareholders going forward. It has a track record of paying consecutively rising dividends since 1957 - a 60-year record that the company is committed to continue, and which its current trajectory assures it of being able to see through that commitment. It has done that by cutting costs and trimming bureaucracy, and does not need Nelson Peltz to tell it to do what it has already been doing.

For investors, the key takeaway is that Procter & Gamble is aware of the issue that caused its stagnation - a bloated and unfocused consumer goods portfolio - and have divested underperforming to improve its capital allocation focus and improve its margins, thus providing shareholders with greater returns. At present, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a dividend yield of 3.03%, and a sustainable payout ratio of 46.50%,

Procter & Gamble is trading roughly in line with its five-year average P/E ratio of 22.1 and its five-year average dividend yield of 3.21%. Furthermore, its payout ratio ensures that the company has enough surplus cash to continue paying out consecutively rising dividends. In a market where opportunities are few and far between, a top quality company such as Procter & Gamble is worthy of serious consideration by prospective investors at this time to buy and hold for life.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.