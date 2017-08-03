A High-Yield, Monthly-Dividend Stock That's Growing Like A Weed

But of course, there are a few risks to keep in mind.

And while the most recent dividend growth has been lackluster, the REIT's fast decreasing payout ratio portends excellent future dividend growth potential.

The REIT's latest earnings show a clear indication of not just continued fast growth, but of solidly improving economies of scale.

Its small size, but proven management team, creates an excellent long-term investment opportunity to take advantage of the rise of e-commerce.

STAG Industrial (STAG) is one of my favorite REITs and one of the few monthly payers worth owning.

That's because, while the REIT itself may be only six years old, its experienced and high-quality management team has thus far shown a knack for growing it like a weed, in a highly profitable niche industry that bodes very well for its long-term dividend growth prospects.

Let's take a closer look at how STAG continues to prove itself, and more importantly whether or not it's still worth buying shares today after the REIT's remarkable run over the past year.

Growth Engine Continues To Fire On All Cylinders

Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Growth Revenue $60.2 million $72.2 million 19.8% Adjusted EBITDA $43.1 million $52.1 million 20.9% Core FFO $27.2 million $38.1 million 40.1% Shares Outstanding 72.1 million 92.9 million 28.7% Core FFO/Share $0.38 $0.41 8.8% Forward Quarterly Dividend $0.348 $0.354 1.7% Payout Ratio 92.3% 86.3% -6.5%

Source: STAG Industrial Earnings Release

Thanks to continued large investments in its property portfolio, STAG reported exceptionally strong top-line growth.

Better yet, its Adjusted EBITDA and core funds from operations or FFO, grew even faster, indicating rising economies of scale as management and administrative costs are amortized over its fast growing cash flow.

Source: STAG Industrial Earnings Presentation

Note as well that in addition to Q2 bringing a major increase in property purchases, the warehouses STAG bought come with much longer leases than its current average of 5.3 years.

In fact, the lease lengths of 9.1 years were almost double the REIT's norm and should provide far more stable cash flows with which to grow the dividend in the future.

Of course, this came at the cost of higher property prices and lower capitalization rates (net operating income/property price). However, the good news is that thanks to its steadily rising share price, STAG Industrial continues to enjoy very low costs of capital, meaning that even these lower cap rates still remain highly accretive to Core FFO/share.

Capital Source Capital Weighting Cost Of Capital Retained FFO 13.8% 0% Debt 42.2% 3.62% Equity 44.0% 6.01% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100 4.17% Q2 New Property Cap Rates NA 7.2%

Sources: Earnings Release, Fast Graphs, Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends

Even better news is that STAG's growing scale means that it is gaining ever greater access to cheap debt capital.

In fact, in the last quarter management was able to obtain a 5.5-year term loan at 3.15% including interest rate SWAPs that fix its much lowering borrowing costs.

In other words, as STAG grows in scale its access to cheaper growth capital should continue to rise, despite the current rising rate environment.

Meanwhile, STAG continues its focus on growing primarily through consolidation of the secondary warehouse market, which makes up 63% of its core portfolio (properties it doesn't plan to sell as part of its capital recycling program).

The reason behind this strategy is because management believes it offers a far better risk-adjusted investment opportunity.

Specifically, secondary market warehouses cost less, meaning higher profitability, and also have historically had less volatile occupancy rates, while still exhibit similar rent growth as prime and super prime market properties.

Or put another way, STAG represents a somewhat unique income opportunity, combining a generous and secure yield, with strong growth prospects, courtesy of its small size and nearly pure play secondary market focus.

Strong Balance Sheet Protects The Ever Safer Dividend

REIT Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital Fixed-Charge Coverage Ratio Credit Rating (Fitch) STAG Industrial 5.0 5.2 49% 3.9 BBB (stable outlook) Industry Average 4.06 NA 48% NA NA

Sources: Morningstar, Earnings Presentation, Fitch, Fast Graphs

Because REITs must by law pay out 90% of taxable income as dividends, they retain relatively little cash flow and must turn to external debt and equity markets to grow.

This means that all REITs will naturally have higher debt levels, making it also very important for investors to make sure that management isn't overextending itself lest a downturn result in a breach of its debt covenants, resulting in a liquidity crisis and potential dividend cut.

Fortunately, STAG Industrial, while it does have a slightly higher leverage ratio than its peers, also has a rock solid interest coverage ratio and very high fixed-charge (solvency) ratio, which is why it has a solid (and stable) investment grade credit rating.

In addition, management has been steadily deleveraging the balance sheet over time, taking full advantage of its strong share price to acquire new cash producing properties with cheap equity growth capital.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Meanwhile, STAG's debt maturity schedule is well staggered and it is nowhere close to violating its debt covenants which, combined with a rapidly falling payout ratio, makes for a highly secure dividend.

Payout Profile Points To Long-Term Market Crushing Total Returns

REIT Forward Yield Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return STAG Industrial 5.2% 86.7% 5% to 8% 10.2% to 13.2% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.7% 9.1%

Sources: Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

At the end of the day, REIT investing is all about the dividend profile because a REIT's total return generally follows the formula yield + dividend growth.

Thus, it is important for a REIT to have a generous but also highly secure (low payout ratio and strong balance sheet) dividend, but one capable of growing strongly for decades.

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

STAG's strong long-term dividend growth runway (and its ability to generate market beating total returns) is courtesy of two main factors.

First, the rise of e-Commerce means that demand for warehouse space to act as distribution centers is likely to grow for the foreseeable future.

Next, the warehouse industry is incredibly fragmented, which means that STAG's very low market share has plenty of room to grow via acquisitions.

In fact, STAG management is currently looking at nearly $2 billion in potential acquisition targets and has $321 million in liquidity available with which to execute on its aggressive growth ambitions.

In other words, STAG has a very long growth runway, but also very strong access to low-cost capital to keep growing like a weed and reward dividend lovers with stronger dividend growth going forward.

Valuation: Still Worth Buying... Maybe

STAG Total Return Price data by YCharts

While most REITs have had a terrible year due to rising worries about higher interest rates, STAG has done pretty well. In fact, it is almost matching the S&P 500's strong total return in the past 52 weeks.

Of course, that also means that many investors are worried that shares are now overvalued.

REIT P/FFO Historical P/FFO Yield Historical Yield STAG Industrial 16.6 14.3 5.2% 5.7% Industry Average 28.0 NA 5.1% NA

Sources: Hoya Capital Real Estate, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs

That's understandable given that from a price/FFO basis STAG is currently trading at a premium to its historic norm, though still far below most of its peers.

The same is true on the most important valuation metric to dividend investors, the yield, which is far less than what STAG has offered since its 2011 IPO.

Annual Dividend 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety $1.64 5% (conservative case) $26.69 5.4% -2% 6% (likely case) $28.02 3% 7% (bullish case) $29.45 7% 8% (best case scenario) $30.98 12%

Source: Gurufocus

However, if we take a longer-term, 20-year outlook, then a discounted dividend growth model shows that STAG, while perhaps not particularly undervalued, isn't all that expensive either.

Of course that depends on how quickly you think that the REIT will be able to grow its dividend in the future. Currently, shares are pricing in about 5.4% payout growth over the next decade.

So whether or not STAG is worth buying today depends on two factors.

First, whether or not you think that the REIT can clear this hurdle rate (I believe it can).

The second factor is whether you are a new or existing investor. Specifically this is because I'm a big proponent of avoiding market timing by being willing to pay fair value or less in order to open an initial position (with plans to add on dips).

However, once I have a position, then I'd like to see a 10% to 15% margin of safety before adding to it.

For lower risk Grade A blue chips (a status STAG has yet to earn) I'm willing to accept a lower discount (10%), with all other investments requiring a 15% discount to fair value.

Type Of Investor Target Buy Price Target Yield New $57.30 5.2% Existing $23.80 5.9%

Thus, given my expectation that STAG will grow its payout by 6% over the next decade (once it's done scaling up and bringing down its payout ratio), I can recommend shares for new investors, but not for existing ones.

Risks To Keep In Mind

There are two main risks to keep in mind for current and prospective STAG investors.

The first is specific to the REIT, and that's its troublingly low retention rates on expiring leases.



Specifically, that while STAG's retention rates have improved over the last quarter's results, both in quantity and much longer lease lengths, the fact remains that management had to resort to lower its rental rates in order to accomplish that.

In addition, 2017's year-to-date retention rate is still lower than the 70% figure STAG has cleared in each of the last three years.

In other words, while management is confident in the soundness of its secondary market business model, if it isn't able to maintain both strong pricing power and high retention rates, then it could face increased cash flow volatility as its leases expire, especially during a recession.

Because the fact remains that, despite a highly qualified and well-tenured management team, STAG has only been a public REIT since 2011, meaning that its strong occupancy rates (currently 94.5%) have yet to be tested by an economic downturn.

And while I have confidence that STAG's underlying business model is sound, specifically that its focus on secondary market warehouses won't result in a catastrophic decline in cash flow during a recession, at the end of the day STAG can't earn the title of SWAN (sleep well at night) until it maintains a secure and growing payout through an entire economic and industry cycle.

The second risk factor is the most obvious, rising interest rates.

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

Fortunately, the industrial REIT sector has below average interest rate sensitivity, partially due to shorter-term leases, which give its rental rates smaller inflation sensitivity.

That being said, STAG still has a beta to yield of 0.64%, indicating that its dividend yield will rise by about that much for each 1% increase in 10-Year Treasury yield.

Projected 2019 Dividend Potential 2019 Yield Potential 2019 Share Price Potential Downside Risk $1.62 6.5% $24.92 8.7%

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

Fortunately for STAG Investors, the REIT's relatively low interest rate sensitivity, combined with its likely fast dividend growth over the next 2.5 years, means that it should have far less downside risk should the Federal Reserve raise interest rates by 2% by the end of 2019.

That's especially true given that long-term rates are set by the market and are unlikely to rise as much as the Fed Funds rate.

Source Of Capital Capital Weight Cost Of Capital Cost Of Capital (Interest Rates +2%) Retained FFO 13.8% 0% 0% Debt 42.2% 3.62% 5.62% Equity 44.0% 6.01% 8.06% WACC 100% 4.17% 5.92% Most Recent Cap Rates NA 7.2% 7.2%

Sources: Hoya Capital Real Estate, Earnings Releases, Gurufocus, Earnings Presentation

Further good news is that, even in a scenario where both short and long-term interest rates rise by 2%, STAG Industrial's cost of capital would remain much lower than even its most recent cap rates.

And keep in mind that in such a scenario property prices would likely decline, meaning that cap rates might rise by a proportional amount.

Or to put another way, the net spread between the yield on new investment properties and the cost of capital might remain relatively constant, allowing for continued accretive growth.

That being said, STAG Industrial does benefit from a high share price, as can be seen by the fact that management has been taking advantage of its "At-The Market" or ATM program, in which it steadily sells shares at the market price, rather than issuing large secondary offerings at a discount.

As you can see, the higher STAG's price rises, the more management is taking advantage of this steadily declining cost of equity, with 71% of its acquisitions being funded by new share issuances in the past quarter.

This is actually a good thing because investor sentiment can be highly fickle. This means that by growing its assets mostly with cheap equity capital now, STAG will likely have a less levered balance sheet that's better able to take on debt to grow in the scenario that its share price were to sharply decline, such as during a correction or bear market.

Bottom Line: STAG On Track To Be A Potential "Dividend Growth Legend Of Tomorrow"

While STAG is not yet a Sleep Well At Night or SWAN REIT, management's consistently excellent execution on its long-term growth plans means that it's well on its way to becoming a best-in-breed REIT name to rival the likes of Realty Income (O), Ventas (VTR), or Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI).

And with its falling payout ratio making future strong dividend growth more likely with each passing quarter, I have no qualms about recommending this high-quality, monthly-dividend payer for new investors looking to open an initial position.

That being said, I do think that STAG is due to an eventual pullback that means that existing shareholders might want to wait before adding to their positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG, O, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.