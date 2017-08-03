iPass' (IPAS) CEO Gary Griffiths on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 2, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Kirsten Chapman – Investor Relations-LHA

Gary Griffiths – Chief Executive Officer

Darin Vickery – Chief Financial Officer

Patricia Hume – Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts

Scott Searle – Benchmark

Jon Hickman – Ladenburg Thalmann

Josh Seide – Maxim Group

Marc Silk – Silk Investment Advisors

Thank you, Jessica. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to iPass’ second quarter 2017 financial results call. This is Kirsten Chapman from LHA, iPass’ Investor Relations firm. I’m here today with CEO, Gary Griffiths; CCO, Patricia Hume and CFO, Darin Vickery.

We've distributed the press release and it's posted on the website at investor.ipass.com. Please note we've also posted our earnings presentation along with the company presentation. This call is being broadcast at investor.ipass.com and a replay will be available on the website until the next earnings call.

Before we get started, we want to emphasize that some of the information and statements you will be hearing during our discussions today will include forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those regarding our projected performance of the business, financial outlook, revenue and profitability targets.

These statements generally maybe identified by the use of the words expect, intent, believe, anticipate and other similar words denoting future events or results. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements reflect upon as of the day of the conference call and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results or any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of any new information or future events.

Please refer to the press release posted on the website and to the SEC filings including under the caption Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in our Form 10-Q to be filed in the future for a detailed description of the risk factors that may affect our results.

On this call, we will provide non-GAAP financial measures, GAAP results, and a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures that can be found in the press release and on the website.

Gary Griffiths

Thank you, Kirsten. Well, needless to say, we’re barely disappointed in our financial results. Two years ago iPass was solely a reseller of Wi-Fi, and we started the transformation to a software and technology company. We knew the start of this year would be difficult. We’ve shared usage metrics which show significant growth in SmartConnect and unlimited which now exceeds 60% of total hours consumed. But we thought by now we’d be reporting more tangible results of our turnaround and UCGS, but more critically in revenue growth. But this transformation is taking a bit longer than we expected. But make no mistake, the transformation is coming, that the direction is on target, the strategy is working and intact, and our optimism remains high.

Our financial performance in the second quarter suffered from timing and execution issues, but what went wrong and what are we doing about it. First, we learned that when it comes to the SmartConnect software development kit or SDK one size doesn’t fit all. As I mentioned on the last call, we’ve been managing the integration and deployment of the SDK with more than a dozen partners in as many countries.

Frankly, we found that we did not have sufficient technical support and engineering resources to address the desperate requirements that emerged these partners during these rollouts. As a result, while some deployments proceeded as planned, delays and others prevented us from realizing the revenue we forecasted for other new accounts.

Second, our largest strategic partner is currently testing iPass SmartConnect that required longer evaluation and deployment cycles than we had expected also delaying anticipated revenue. While this is disappointing, in hindsight it is logical for deployments of new technology that could reach hundreds of millions of consumers will not be taken casually by these partners.

And third, revenue from our legacy pay-per-use customers fell with usage down 10% sequentially. This was especially evident in May when the WannaCry virus hit. This virus directly affected some of our European enterprise customers and indirectly impacted tens of thousands of users across the globe who worried about being infected and simply went offline.

Now, despite the 10% drop by usage-based customers, unlimited usage increased 28% in the same period. A reminder that our continued vulnerability to revenue tied to usage, whether impacted by viruses, or seasonality, or any other the macro factors that could impact usage behavior, validates our shift to unlimited usage models over two years ago. The challenge today is getting more of our usage-based customers to make the switch rather than reducing the time they choose to be connected.

Now Darin will take you through the detail, but the combination of these three factors set us back a few million dollars from where we hoped to be this quarter, and as you’ve seen, has caused us to reset guidance for this year. But that’s what happened, what are we doing about it.

First the shortfall was in Europe and Asia-Pacific. This was primarily a factor of weak performance in our channel partners in Europe whom we depend on, combined with our own sales leadership issues in certain regions. On the former, I’m very pleased to announce that last month Deutsche Telekom signed with us a new reseller agreement that will deliver iPass SmartConnect capability to Deutsche Telekom enterprise customers a significant milestone.

On the latter, we made management changes in key regions, including the appointment of Nicholas Tan, a Singtel veteran to run our Asia-Pacific operations. And since we don’t have the luxury to invest an additional sales and support resources right now, we focused our efforts in the large European and Asian markets where we currently have presence. We’ll view new business outside these regions only opportunistically.

Second, we are choosing our SmartConnect SDK engagements more carefully. Over the past several months we’ve learned that some organizations do not have sufficient engineering resources for the integration. Others may have business models or market expectations that are not well aligned with the capabilities of our product. And still others may not have adequate financial resources to succeed in the market. We’re evaluating all of these factors more closely in choosing SDK partners.

Third, we are taking steps with some network suppliers to reduce our 2017 commitments. Recall that to complement our unlimited pricing plans, we contracted committed volumes with our network suppliers in exchange for lower rates. But since our projected revenue growth has lagged, margin drop followed. And finally, we are slowing any plan growth in our operating expenses, postponing additional staffing and other discretionary expenses with a goal of spending less in the second half than we did in the first.

So with this backdrop, why are we still excited in the prospects of this business? Well, perhaps they’re not publicly apparent, we’ve made material progress with iPass SmartConnect adding to the number of key partners using the product in various stages of deployment, some of these will be evident in the coming months. Specifically, we are solving problems for mobile carriers. The strain put on these carriers by unlimited cellular data plans in a fixed-capacity spectrum has made the need for intelligent connection management more critical than ever.

Further, when coupled with our new Veri-Fi big data product, we can help our partners more efficiently use and deploy available bandwidth, both Wi-Fi and cellular. Changes in the carrier connection management architecture is understandably measured and gradual, but it is coming. Before turning this over to Darin, I want to leave you with a few proof points that build this confidence.

First, despite some SDK growing pains in addressing the breadth of requirements needed by our customers, we made great progress on the base technology during the quarter. This includes a new version of SmartConnect that is truly invisible. This new version is not an app, but is iPass SmartConnect software that is embedded in the operating system of the device. This enables automatic switching between Wi-Fi and cellular without user intervention. In fact, the user doesn’t know or even care whether they are using cellular or Wi-Fi, they are simply connected all of the time. This new technology is currently being tested with success by a major carrier.

Also thanks to the power of SmartConnect deterioration, every country in the world and most territories as well now has at least one iPass access point, which leads to a second proof point, our big data analytics product Veri-Fi. Recall that SmartConnect is collecting reams of data as many as 190 attributes on every network connection point that SmartConnect sees.

This data includes not only performance and then with data to help continually improve the quality of service but also precise location data that has value in circles outside over traditional mobile carriers. And in fact, we closed two new Veri-Fi deals just this week with SafeGraph and Nicasso and neither of these companies is in the telecommunication sector.

We have increasing confidence in our ability to package and sell this data. And as a reminder we simply cannot succeed or even survive solely as a reseller of Wi-Fi. So the investment in and the shift to intelligent connection management software and the associated data analytics was impression representing the kind of higher growth and higher margin business that we expect to be in the future.

And the proof of continued improvement in the technology allows my third point, which is usage. Dramatically improve connection success rates and more users on our service leads obviously to more usage and greater value for our customers. So while revenue has lagged usage of iPass will roughly double in 2017 compared to 2014 even as usage in our legacy pay-per-use customers declined by 22% over that same period.

And by the end of this year, we expect that revenue from customers using iPass Unlimited with SmartConnect will be more than 40% of total revenue representing growth of 3X in two years growth that I’d have been proud of back in my own Silicon Valley startup days.

And the final proof point, I want to mention some success stories with our enterprise business and the America sales team. First, despite weak ACV for the quarter, we actually closed a record number of new deals over 40. Most of these with new enterprise accounts and virtually all were in North America. Now while the initial commitments associated with these deals are low the potential in these accounts is high consistent with the classic SaaS land and expand model.

New deals with room to grow include Airbnb, XPO Logistics, A.T. Kearney and many more. Also in the enterprise, we’re starting to see success again in North America with full deployment models that is customers that are not buying iPass for frequent travelers only but extending SmartConnect benefits of increased productivity, security and productivity to the entire employee base.

Progressive enterprises like Aetna and Cody have adopted the full deployment model and many others are in the pipeline, which leads to my final point on the enterprise – the Americas enterprise up sell versus churn. For the first half of this year the growth in the Americas Enterprise install base the revenue generated from existing accounts exceeded churn. This is an important milestone. Our challenge now is to replicate the success in the Americas and other regions.

With that I’ll turn it over to Darin Vickery to walk through the metrics. I’ll be back for some closing remarks before opening up the line for questions. Darin?

Darin Vickery

Appreciate it, Gary. Jumping right into revenue, total revenue for the second quarter was $13.5 million down 6% from $14.3 million last quarter and down 18% from $16.5 million in Q2 of last year. I’m going to be taking a deep dive on revenue from two perspectives today. One, on sequential quarter-over-quarter, and two on the bridge to our new we updated 2017 guidance.

The $800,000 decline in sequential revenue was primarily the result of two items. First, and most impactful with the performance of our enterprise install base especially in terms of pay-as-you-go customers. And what is traditionally a very strong seasonal quarter, where we’d expect usage to increase roughly 10% for pay-as-you-go customers and translate to a similar increase in revenue over the first quarter. We actually saw hours decline 10% and revenue decline $500,000 or 5%.

While some of this was churn related, the vast majority of the impact was on our older non-unlimited customers just flat out using less pay-as-you-go Wi-Fi. As Gary mentioned, the root cause could run a gamut from increased reliance on cellular unlimited plans to enterprise budgetary constraints, to not rolling out services to new employees as they on board, to emerging complexities and network infrastructures which impact connectivity. Or even the impacts of virus and intrusion threats like WannaCry. All of which we have heard examples in the quarter.

However, as witnessed by the continued growth in usage of our unlimited in strategic partner customers the same dynamics are not impacting that segment of our customer base where hours consumed increased 28% over the first quarter. Second, on our sequential quarter-over-quarter, our strategic partner revenue decline $300,000 primarily on the impact of churn we reported in prior quarters.

Now circling back to our updated revenue guidance, a set of unexpected occurrences in Q2 have caused us to significantly update several of our 2017 financial plan drivers. Please see Page 10 of our earnings deck that we have posted on our website for a bridge of the blow items I will be discussing.

First our expectation of $8 million of backlog conversion in 2017 from deals closed prior to December 31, 2016 is no longer realistic for this year. Remember, this was an expected $8 million of incremental full year-over-year revenue growth from signed and committed contracts. In the second quarter, we terminated two of these contracts for failure to pay invoices, which adversely impacted the conversion by $500,000 and will never be recovered via revenue.

We also took an ACV write-down on one channel reseller strategic partner deal of $1.4 million due to delays in the technology implementation and the pushing out of the ramp cycle. While this is adverse to the 2017 revenue plan, this revenue is not lost but pushed to 2018. The upside by working with this partner to restructure the commitment, they now have three live customers in ramp and the partnership is back in growth mode, although two to three quarters behind our expected schedule.

In addition to these three discrete items we had several partners experience delays in technical integrations and have work to push their commitments out by two to four months to accommodate their go-to-market plans. All said our expectation for year-over-year contribution from backlog has been reduced by $5 million, adversely impacting our financial plan.

Second, our newly signed ACV has been weaker than expected in both Q1 and Q2. On a gross basis, ACV was $900,000 in Q2 and $800,000 in Q1 predominantly on enterprise deals. Gross ACV of $900,000 reconciles to the net ACV of minus $1 million reported in our press release by a deducting the above mentioned items, $500,000 for termination of contracts and $1.4 million for write-down due to pushing out ramps.

We had roughly $5 million of the expected contribution to year-over-year revenue growth from ACV to be close this year in our plan a very reasonable assumption given our growth in ACV throughout 2016. However, based on year-to-date ability to close new commits, we are reducing our expectation from $5 million to $1 million of incremental revenue in 2017, an adverse impact to the financial plan of $4 million.

On churn, defined as customer terminations or contract write-down in Q2 we had $2.1 million, which was higher than the $1.2 million reported in the first quarter but it is well within our expectations for the year. And lastly, our pay-as-you-go install base even absent the impact of churn continues to significantly underperform run rate expectations. With the addition of premium footprint and the capacity we acquired from our network suppliers, we expected to see our install base primarily in our pay-as-you-go enterprise customers, but also to a lesser strategic partners that offload Wi-Fi, not only maintain a run rate but increase revenue throughout 2017.

In fact, we are witnessing the opposite as users, usage and revenue in many pay-per-use accounts is declining. I don’t think any of us want to talk legacy as an explanation anymore. But unfortunately, our older customers many of which are not SmartConnect users and do not take full benefit of our connection intelligence or simply using less. This decline is hard to scope, despite to say, we’ll have a range of adverse impact of the financial plan of $6 million to $10 million in full year 2017, taking the Install Base for our expected growth year-over-year to a decline.

The combination of these factors resulted in a $15 million to $19 million adverse impact to our 2017 revenue plan, and then we are lowering revenue expectations by approximately 24% to around $54 million for the year. Given these trends that have emerged over the last couple of months until we have some positive revenue cohorts to point to we are discounting all revenue ramps and projections for the remainder of 2017. Even many that are contractually committed until the launches are up, running, billing and collection is reasonably assured.

Funds in Network Access Costs or NAC, which were flat to the first quarter, and $9.6 million resulting in a gross margin of 17.5%, in the back half of 2017, we have a little more than $15 million of committed NAC expense on capacity deals. But we will actively manage our networks, strongly enforce our service level agreements on network quality of service and look to reduce commits with the services substandard.

We are currently in negotiations on several of these contracts right now. Our growing inventory of big data and connection success intelligence is providing some invaluable insight to better manage and control these NAC and to drive improvements for our customers in connecting to our global aggregated network.

As we discussed before, our partners are typically willing to work with us on these issues and help restructure our commits when necessary. As a note, like Q1 of 2018, our committed spend on NAC is down to $3 million in Q1, giving us significant additional leverage in resetting our buy-side contracts next year.

With the continued growing usage of our network up 78,000 average locally hours or 10% in Q2. Our cost per hour declined from $4.15 in the first quarter to $3.77 per hour in the current quarter. And while Unlimited Enterprise and Strategic Partner customers generated roughly only 33% of our revenue in Q2, they consume 61% of our network usage.

As we’ve discussed before, the ultimate test of the value of our iPass service is the ability of users to connect and use networks. It is this growth in usage by our Unlimited and Strategic Partner customers to keep us an energized about our value proposition and the long-term prospects for monetization. Without making these investments in networks and testing the elasticities of pricing both on the buy and sell side. In a world of unlimited data plans, we would not be competitive in our go-to-market efforts.

One last interesting point on usage, in the month of July, a typical seasonal down month with the fourth holiday and EMEA vacation season starting, our consumed increased 6% over June to approximately 930,000 hours a new record for iPass. Compare that to 759,000 hours in July of last year, a 23% increase and 476,000 hours in July of 2015, a 95% increase. Hard to argue that the economic utility being generated for users is there and has never declining cost per unit.

On a GAAP basis, net loss was $5.3 million, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million in Q1 and net loss of $1.4 million in Q2 of the prior year. This reconciled to adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.4 million in the current quarter, compared to $3.4 million in Q1 and a $300,000 loss in Q2 of 2016. Please refer to earnings press release for table reconciling GAAP net loss to the non-GAAP reported adjusted EBITDA financial metrics.

And finally on to guidance, as discussed, we are updating our annual revenue guidance to approximately $54 million for all of 2017, while our revenue pipeline is full of opportunities for growth. Given the results of the first two quarters of this year, we just don’t see the probability of those opportunities ramping until late Q4 or early 2018.

And as a result, we will be implementing even more stringent cost containment measures in the second half of the year. We will look to significantly reduce NAC expenses and shave discretionary operating expenses with a watchful eye for our bottom line and cash preservation. If and when we see a clear path to accelerate revenue growth, we will look at all options at that time to fund that growth.

For adjusted EBITDA loss, our revised guidance is approximately, a $11 million loss for full 2017 and a $11 million adjusted EBITDA loss will result in approximately, a $5 million cash on hand balance at December 31, 2017.

With that, I’ll wrap it up and turn it back over to you Gary.

Gary Griffiths

Thanks, Darin. So in short, we’re very disappointing our financial results this quarter and frustrated that our transformation to a software and technology company has not followed the trajectory we’d expected. But as evidenced by the rapid growth in iPass Unlimited and SmartConnect, this transition is definitely making progress and growing rapidly. We’re not yet publicly apparent iPass SmartConnect has made significant inroads with a number of key partners, progress that we hope will be evident in the coming months.

For we are solving problems for both mobile carriers and enterprise customers, the strain put on carriers by unlimited cellular data plans in a fixed-capacity spectrum has made the need for intelligent connection management more critical than ever. And progressive enterprises realize that their workforce is mobile and requires secure connectivity all the time.

Further, when coupled with our new Veri-Fi big data product, we can help our partners more efficiently use and deploy available bandwidth, both Wi-Fi and cellular. I wanted to reiterate that will external forces have been eroding our traditional enterprise pay-per-use business more rapidly than we’d hoped. We are seeing steady progress in our new Unlimited SmartConnect business.

As all startups know developing a new technology is always hard. Predicting exactly when it makes a new market is even harder. But we are well down this path, fortunate that we took definitive actions two years ago and optimistic in the road ahead.

Jessica, we’re ready to begin the questions.

Scott Searle

Hi guys. Good afternoon. Just to clarify, I don’t know if I missed it. But did you put any numbers around the Veri-Fi contracts? Also what else is in the pipeline related to that?

Darin Vickery

We did not put any numbers around. Hi, Scott, it’s Darin. We did not any numbers around the couple of deals that Gary mentioned on Veri-Fi, they were neither one large deals. But they are starting to fill our pipeline for the second half. We have basically no expectation in the second half plan for Veri-Fi. So anything we get there is gravy on top of our updated guidance. Pat did you want anything on Veri-Fi.

Patricia Hume

Yes, Scott. It’s Pat.

Scott Searle

Hi, Pat.

Patricia Hume

How are you? So as Darin said, we are seeing the pipeline starting to build and we’re being cautiously – cautioned on how we’re viewing that pipeline, because as you know, this is a new product and it’s new to us. So we have work to do, to just test the market before we project any kind of forecast on it.

Scott Searle

Is the model becoming more clear in terms of what you’re charging in and around Veri-Fi.

Patricia Hume

The answer is in certain segments. The answer is yes. So for example, our current suppliers Wi-Fi suppliers are keenly interested in the Veri-Fi information, because as you know, the intelligent connection manager does capture at that 200 attributes on the access points and does provide how the user experience goes from the standpoint of connection and speed et cetera. So the suppliers are keenly interested in that and we’re starting to understand sort of price elasticity in that space, so it’s just a matter of getting in couple of lease deal done. So that we can sort of ratify that the pricing that we think is appropriate in fact acceptable in the market. There are some additional vertical that have expressed interest and I would say, it’s too early to know yet what the price really looks like from the standpoint of price to value.

Scott Searle

And just to clarify, in terms of deals like even else with Deutsche, some of the other stuff that is in the pipeline, the current assumption with the updated guidance reflects or assumes that none of that happens. Is that correct?

Darin Vickery

That is correct.

Gary Griffiths

Yes, Scott – we are – Darin – as he mentioned, maybe some of the stuff will start showing up materially in the fourth quarter of this year, but we’re essentially just kind of pushing that out into 2018, even if some of it arguably could materialize more quickly than that.

Scott Searle

Gary, does this pulls down to an implementation and a body issue in terms of the number of resources you have internally to be able to service and get this up and running or will some of this sort to happen, this is more cadence related to telecom operators moving at their own pace?

Gary Griffiths

Well, it’s both, it’s absolutely both. Let me address that, we definitely were spread thin in bodies in just the number of SDK deployments we had literally all over the world. We just ran out of bodies and engineers to do it. Now that said, some of the bigger deals, the bigger opportunities just took longer than we expected, are taking longer than we expected. But we’re still confident that those are going to happen, it’s just not on the time schedule that we were planning is on the time schedule that the carriers or the partners have which of course is obvious an eyesight.

Scott Searle

Okay. And just real quick then I’ll get back in the queue. But in terms of the cash, Darin, you said $5 million by the end of this year. So I’m assuming that that NAAC is going down sequentially or are you going to be taking some additional OpEx out as well? Because it seems like right now you’ve got a body issue in terms of being able to deploy. Will that be self impacting if you’re cutting the support staff that is really trying to ramp up some of these new opportunities? Thanks.

Darin Vickery

It’s a great question. Clearly we will be pretty aggressive on renegotiating NAAC and that’s where we look to carve the majority of our expense out. At the same time, we still have a little bit of discretionary spend in OpEx around certain of our consulting and marketing plans and et cetera. But on top of that we’re also refocusing on the five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten most important things as far as launches over the rest of this year. And we will reallocate our limited resources to those ten items to ensure the ones that have the most bang for the buck get the most attention.

And to be honest, maybe one of the things where we don’t sign a lot of new ACV on strategic partnerships stuff the rest of this year because we’re to spread too thin to be able to support them at this point.

Scott Searle

Okay, thanks. I’ll get back in the queue.

Gary Griffiths

Thanks Scott.

Jon Hickman

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I don’t know who wants to answer this, but, Gary, when you talk about progress being evident in the next few months, what are you actually looking for, more hours? It doesn’t sound like you’re looking for revenue. So can you be more specific about that?

Gary Griffiths

We’re looking for some news, some of these deals, partnerships that we’ve alluded to. We’re looking for some news to come out on them. I mean, those of you who follow the story know that we haven’t had a lot of announcements over the past of couple months. It doesn’t mean that the deals aren’t there, it just means that we haven’t had permission to talk about them. And we’re hoping that that trend changes over the next few months.

Jon Hickman

Okay. So announcements that the deals were actually like up and running with these partnerships up and running…

Gary Griffiths

Well, for example, we talked about today and we literally just got – we literally just signed this contract with – well, this contract that’s signed with Deutsche Telekom two days ago. That is an example of – a small example of a pretty significant partnership that we’ve been working on for a long time. There’s a lot of things like that of equal or certainly greater magnitude that we just cannot talk about. I mean, I would have loved to – six months ago talked about what we were doing with Deutsche Telekom and SmartConnect with regards to their enterprise customers. And I just couldn’t say it because we don’t have permission until we have a contract signed yet.

But there are – I mean, we actually got some other interesting news about 10 minutes before this call that I’d love to be able to talk about today and I just can’t do it yet, but there’s just a lot of balls in the air, a lot of things that are going on, but we’re not about to get ourselves in a situation where we’re viewed as committing any of that stuff at this point.

Jon Hickman

Okay. Thank you.

Gary Griffiths

Yes. Thanks Jon.

Darin Vickery

Jon.

Josh Seide

Hi. This is actually Josh Seide in for Brian, thanks for taking the questions. You mentioned in the remarks that there’s been some more testing of the company’s SmartConnect technology that’s been delaying deployments of some of its larger partners. Can you maybe elaborate a bit on if there’s a common theme there in terms of the type of testing that remains? And is it more of a security related testing or performance reliability related? And additionally are there any incremental steps the company has identified to kind of relay that concerns of maybe larger partners or move that testing further along?

Gary Griffiths

Hi, Josh, it’s Gary. Let me take that. It’s not so much. I wouldn’t characterize it as concerns in any particular with the security or performance or anything else. It’s just the very methodic gradual measured approach that a business would take in looking at a new technology that could have material impact on their own user behavior and hopefully have material impact on their own financial results. So don’t – I wouldn’t view this so much as a delay as a normal process that is just extending beyond the time period that we expect somewhat maybe.

Well, we thought we were going to test with a 1,000 users, and now that we see that, we want to expand to another 5,000, maybe another region or maybe another country depending on where the users maybe; or maybe to say we really like what we’re seeing here, can you add some more capability around this area and let us try again; or maybe it’s we think we like what we’re seeing, but we don’t – we’re not really capturing all the data, could you go back to your data analytics and prepare a different kind of a dashboard for us so that we can track – I mean, it’s those kind of things.

Patricia, do you want to add anything to that?

Patricia Hume

Well, no, I think, Gary, I think you captured it all quite well.

Josh Seide

Thanks. And…

Gary Griffiths

As for your question, Josh…

Darin Vickery

I would add is if you remember when we were doing deals or SDK integrations, which means they’re taking our technology and integrating it into their app, which is their customer facing performance that is at risk, right? So a lot of these large carriers and MVNOs are very cautious and move very glacially on this testing to ensure that once they roll something out in market it’s bulletproof because if not they end up with egg on their face.

Gary Griffiths

Yes. And that’s not a criticism by any means.

Darin Vickery

No, it’s not.

Gary Griffiths

That’s exactly what we would be doing if we were in their position. Yes.

Josh Seide

Okay, that’s helpful. And then I guess could you just maybe elaborate a bit more on the opportunity set with Veri-Fi, and maybe when we might see that business kind of start impacting the company’s top line? Thanks.

Patricia Hume

Yes. So if we think about the opportunities, there are, as I said to Scott, certainly the suppliers are interested in how the Wi-Fi performs for a user perspective. It’s insight that – today they have their knocks, they measure Wi-Fi performance, but now from a perspective of our user base we can provide a lot more insight to them and they’re keenly interested in that, that’s number one.

Number two, location services is a pretty hot topic right now in the big data world. And with our SmartConnect technology, we have the ability to deliver location services, information data and insight. The key thing here, Josh, is that we need to test in the market, the best verticals and use cases for location services data. The first deal that Gary alluded to that we closed this quarter was in fact has to do with location data. There is a demand. If I look in the pipeline, a lot of the pipeline has to do with location services capabilities, but again it’s early. So if you ask when do we start to see modernization of the new product, I’d say, we’ll start to see growth in 2018.

Gary Griffiths

I think – and again it’s going back to what Darin and I both alluded to in terms of the second half of this year. While there are certainly, I would not discount the upside opportunities for Veri-Fi and the associated location based services. We’ve been very modest in assigning any kind of growth projections in our forecast along those lines.

Patricia Hume

One last comment just for completeness, one of our customers – we’ve been doing data visualization for them. And that instead of providing the data as a data dump if you would, we’ve been creating dashboard and then in turn providing them a visual way to view the data that is important to them. And we actually charge for the data visualization as well.

Josh Seide

Understood, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Marc Silk

Let’s see here, can you give us more color on Deutsche Telekom as far as kind of what you are going to do with them? Where the opportunity is? And I guess how that can impact your credibility in the marketplace now that Deutsche took you guys and then now small potatoes. How that helps you going forward as you close deals?

Patricia Hume

Certainly, Marc it’s Pat, nice to hear from you. So Deutsche Telekom is a very big and strategic partner of ours and we do touch multiple divisions within Deutsche Telekom. The latest information that Gary shared with you today on the call has to do with our relationship on the reselling side of the business. Deutsche Telekom has now fully embraced iPass SmartConnect, we provide to them a white labeled version of our technology.

They are investing and the ability to really drive the SmartConnect capability across their enterprise customer base the contract that was signed included the new pricing that we’ve provided to them. They have now embraced the whole concept of unlimited which is new for us with Deutsche Telekom contractually – time to negotiate but at the end of the day we’re very excited that Deutsche Telekom saw the value in iPass SmartConnect and has changed their go-to-market model to embrace the new product and the pricing methodologies.

So more to come on Deutsche Telekom, as you can imagine as I’ve just alluded to that the relationship is broader than that. But we’re not ready to say much more other than the reseller agreement.

Marc Silk

So how long did that pilot take from start to finish as we’re trying to scope your other opportunities? I know everyone is different. But it’s just a good example of showing how long it takes but the end results obviously looks positive.

Patricia Hume

Yes, 100%. So candidly it took about a year. They had to understand and appreciate the SmartConnect technology. There were some things we had to do to enable them in Germany to do what they need to do. So start to finish both from a standpoint of contract negotiation as well as then the technology itself. It was probably in and around a year.

Marc Silk

So now – when you go around and try to close deals, I mean obviously you haven’t really been able to talk about that. I’m sure that now gives you a hop in your step and it gives you a lot of credibility. Obviously how you are going to play that?

Patricia Hume

Yes. Exactly how you would expect, right. The industry is very much a follow the lead kind of an approach. No matter which vertical that you may be selling in, if you can land the top few large accounts in that vertical it has a domino effect. And as long as we have permission to discuss what we have been able to accomplish with that vertical leader the rest typically follow. And so we are hopeful and confident that this gives us to your point a little bit of a spring in our step to be able to continue to progress and achieve deals with additional people in this particular vertical.

Marc Silk

Yes. Because it gets in that theory of, okay, 2017 is going to be a challenging year. But, you signed a few more of these before the years out and it’s very exciting, which leads me to Hewlett-Packard. Gary can you update on that because obviously last time we talked, I think they were thinking of going – you said, they’re going to go worldwide, just looking at seaway where we are with that?

Gary Griffiths

There is something new to report HP other than the plans for worldwide are still very much expected. And other iteration with HP that again one of these deals that we can’t talk about yet. So the relationship, I would just say is alive and well. And one of those areas I would say that when I talk about watching the next few months that will certainly potentially falls in that category.

Marc Silk

Because I think you mentioned that you might strike any recurring revenue maybe by the end of the year was that kind of still you’re thought?

Gary Griffiths

Yes. That would still be what we’re planning. Yes.

Darin Vickery

When you say planning, it’s actually not in the financial plan, but it is outside in the financial plan.

Marc Silk

Sure. But again it goes back to this…

Gary Griffiths

It goes back to what Darin said about, it goes back to what Darin said about not forecasting revenue for deals even if there are signed contracts until we actually are if not seeing the cash in the bank at least have reasonable confidence that check is going to clear.

Darin Vickery

Yes. We’re a little gun shy on calling timing at this point to be quite honest.

Gary Griffiths

Yes. And again it kind of goes back to – nothing has changed materially in the partnerships or the technology – the technology has gotten better it’s just that as Darin says, we’re a bit gun shy in trying to predict both the technology maturity and the timing of the deals that go alone with it.

Marc Silk

Sure. Now, have you also seen that – let’s say in your pilots with these telcos? Is it a good signal that they continue to ask for things whereas if they weren’t happy with your technology they would end the pilot right then and there? I’m just trying to figure out what you see and even though the deals aren’t signed. You want to see that progression – okay, they’re still with us, they are asking for things and that leads to a deal being closed as opposed to – or do you get laid on where they keep trying things and then they leave you. Or again they just stop and it’s easy for you to say okay, they’re not interested in our product?

Patricia Hume

Yes. So, when we go into these pilots? We set very keen KPIs to measure success. And it’s fairly binary either we achieved the KPI or we didn’t. And the factor that we continue to have a dialogue with the ones – with whom we are speaking and have been achieving our KPIs indicative of the fact that they’re still as interest. That said, there could be a change – unpredictable change may have nothing to do with our technology but it could have something to do with some force outside of our control. But as we continue to work with a selected number of these large companies, I’m cautiously hopeful that they are as delighted with the future as we are.

Gary Griffiths

And if I may, Marc and Patricia just add to that. The one thing to think about on these – we’re typically not in a situation where there is if you will a bake-off in other words this is not, we’re going to test SmartConnect over here and we’re going to be testing product X over here. We’ll see which one works the best. What we found Marc, is that when we get into a trial like this the technology has already been embedded, embedded against potential competitors, embedded against internal developments. And then it gets to a point, say, okay this is the technology that we want to use.

Now let’s go and test the hell out of it and make sure that it covers all the bases. But it’s not like, hey, if this one doesn’t work we’re just going to go over to the next one. And this is why – and I think that as your question kind of implied. As they go through these trials, they’re going to find things to say, can you do this? Can you do this? Can you do this – in reaction of acts as well, is that there’s a lot of other options necessary that are out there. Does prolong testing in some cases but I think, we view that as a positive thing going back to what you asked.

Marc Silk

Well and I think, it reaffirms, what the investors that are in the stock. Because they know you’re offering something very unique? So on this call, I know you’re dealing with DMS control at the numbers. But one area that you kind of brought up we’ve been talking about the last few conference calls and you actually mentioned, a deal you signed was a – the Internet of Things IoT. So can you kind of update us on what’s going on there?

Patricia Hume

Yes. So we have a couple activities going on and I am not at liberty to discuss, that are clearly IoT initiatives. It is in a particular vertical, where IoT is quite important. It’s like Gary said earlier, we’re waiting for some news and I mean, that’s all I can say on that.

Gary Griffiths

Other than it’s when we talk about our top 10 priority is one of the things that if the news is good, it would become a top 10 priority.

Patricia Hume

Yes. Absolutely, correct. Okay. We are involved on a daily basis with one of these initiatives and we’ll see.

Gary Griffiths

And let me – I think, as you implied, we did get our first IoT deal done a couple more years ago. A small company called Armada and no disrespect to Armada. But in order to really get us on the IoT map, we need to announce a partnership with a large well-known partner and that to Darin’s point is where this when all the sudden could move from the bubble, if you will to a top 10 initiatives for us for the rest of this year. And again is that those kind of deals, Mark were talking about a deal that would be consummated hopefully in 2017. But certainly, we would not represent any kind of appreciable revenue until 2018. But for us, that will be very cautious and the way we forecast deals like that.

Marc Silk

Okay. And then my last topic which is definitely an important one. Is that – so today on FierceWireless, they basically said that, they did a study as far as what the unlimited. How that’s affecting the data speeds for the mobile companies, the telcos and it looks like six months at the reintroducing unlimited plans Verizon and AT&T experience, a marked decline in 4G speeds in our tests, even though both those companies are disputing that. So here’s a few things, so it’s a SmartConnect something that can increase the speeds, if more, more traffic it’s slowing it up is that something SmartConnect can help with?

Gary Griffiths

Okay. So that’s a very good question. And I think certainly, I haven’t seen the FierceWireless report but there’s certainly been not only have there been reports of throttling, if you read the fine print in many unlimited cellular plan, contracts, it actually states that, after a certain point that speeds maybe throttled and it is simply a matter of unlimited demand in a limited spectrum. Now SmartConnect can do anything to improve the speed, if you will. But what SmartConnect can do is allow a carrier to more efficiently use the bandwidth that they have at their disposal.

So if you look at a carrier, that spends billions of dollars a year on infrastructure. If SmartConnect can save some percentage of that by offloading some of that traffic from cellular to Wi-Fi, you don’t have to make that percentage point too big to see some real savings there. I mean, if you’re spending $10 billion a year on spectrum and on cellular infrastructure and you can save 15% of that. That’s a $1.5 billion of savings or more likely, it’s an effect of capacity to increase a 15%, which for any carrier would be huge given the kind of the demand that is being placed on them. Does that does that make sense?

Marc Silk

Yes, yes. So its strength, which is fine. So now it gets kind to my point where there’s so much on these MVNOs and MNOs, it’s pretty evident by doing the unlimited, if they don’t do something, it’s going to destroy their margins and in some cases the smaller play is going to destroy their business, okay. So one thing is they could pick someone to offload or they could pick you and your solution is in offload plus, it’s a SmartConnect. So because if you offload to a let’s say a dead hotspot and they’re call a service that they could lose their customer whereas you’re offering that two prolong solution was that – is that accurate?

Gary Griffiths

Well, yes. It’s absolutely accurate. It’s not just enough to offload to Wi-Fi as you say, if the Wi-Fi connection isn’t any good, which is why for us the data. And again, you’re saying, but let me just state it for the broader audience. The primary purpose of Veri-Fi is to improve the quality of service. So we’re collecting all this data which plugs right back into SmartConnect to do exactly what you say. We are determining what networks are really capable and viable in terms of offloading or in terms of connection. So that is why we use SmartConnect, that the fact that we have a lot of its data, including very specific location data is a nice side benefit and certainly as we’ve discussed, a huge revenue stream. But we continue to mine this data to continually improve the quality of the service, which at the end of the day is something that carriers really want.

When we talk – we all talk a lot, when we’re talking about carriers and unlimited data plans and throttling in terms of cost and margins but at the end of the day what I’ve been impressed with the carriers is that their number one concern. The number one thing that they are focused on, is the quality of the user experience. They want their subscribers to have the best possible experience and if we can help them and that is what driving them even more than cost savings or economics.

Marc Silk

So on a hypothetical, let’s just say money wasn’t an issue here? You have millions and millions of dollars in your balance sheet. Wouldn’t it be evident? Would you basically say, okay, let’s get a team of sales people and get in front of every MVNO and MNO out there, because again a lot of solution combine with the SmartConnect and the Veri-Fi in your Wi-Fi footprint, in a perfect world. And again some of these are going to be dogs and do their own thing, go out of business. But obviously there’s a lot of business to be had. But again, hypothetically would that be real realistic?

Patricia Hume

Marc, I going to say, yes and I’m going to caveat it, right. The 80/20 rule is a loss of physics that work every end, every aspect of our lives. So I would say that 20% of the MNOs out there represent 80% of the market. So even if I had all the resource, that I could have. I would probably still be highly targeted, because it’s the nature of a good ROI on sales, right. So that’s my response…

Gary Griffiths

And I think to that point, we would definitely be careful. But we also to reach even some of that 20%, we are harnessing partners or we didn’t have time today to talk about partners like EDCH, we talked about them on the last call. They are – we add us a lot data clearinghouse which is which branch of add us a lot – certainly a major mobile network operator, the major network – mobile network operator in the Middle East.

EDCH has relationships with about 65 carriers in the Middle East and Africa. We can places like as I said, we certainly won’t put on our people in the Sudan or other regions just not practical. But where a channel partner like EDCH can do that, we get that additional leverage and there’s other examples that I mean one – actually Darin alluded to one, that we had to take we backed off so ACV based on our commitment but notwithstanding that is a reseller that is helping us reach that market primarily MVNOs and primarily in Europe. And even though we gave some relief on their financial commitment, as Darin I mentioned, we fully expect that commitment to come back in 2018 and they’re deploying with three partners as we speak.

So long answer, but just to compliment Patricia’s answer. We would at some point like to touch all of them, but we wouldn’t do it all directly, we would be using a lot of help to get to the 2,000 MNOs, MVNOs that are out there today.

Marc Silk

Okay. I guess my point is under a bigger umbrella. This could be a multibillion dollar potential product sooner then, you’re going to get there. And then my last comment is listen, when you took over – you guys would laugh to dead, you had a reseller basically, if reselling Wi-Fi, which is the business model was flood. And so on the big scope of things, even though the next few weeks are probably going to be pretty painful for these long-term shareholders. Is about that, you painful for these long-term shareholders, the stuff that you’ve done – you wouldn’t be dealing with that Deutsche Telekom closing a deal and what have you sell. Again, it’s going to be a tough day for all. I had for the iPass shareholders but I think that you’re trying to do the right thing and good luck going forward.

Gary Griffiths

Well. Thank you, Marc for that and that’s true, yes. I’ve been looking forward to this call for a couple weeks and I’m certainly not looking forward to the next couple days on what we have to do. But that’s said, there is absolute no hyperbole or exaggeration in our continued optimism for this business and our continued excitement about the things that are going on today, that will be rolling out as we get them done. So thanks for that.

And folks, I believe we’re out of time. Appreciate the questions and appreciate your continued support even in these difficult times and with that I’ll turn over to the operator to shut it down.

