Spark Therapeutics' Hemophilia A Data Intriguing, Rise In Shares Overdone

Analyst action on the name could indicate a potential secondary offering in the near term. Additional cash would beef up resources prior to Luxturna launch.

As I write this update, shares of Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) are up 15% in the morning and almost 20% since I revisited the stock on July 20th in anticipation of further upside

The two main drivers we discussed were a runup into potential FDA approval for the firm´s lead drug candidate, while I also stated that promising preclinical results pointed to (but didn´t guarantee) positive data for SPK-8011 in hemophilia A.

SPK-8011 Data

Initial results came from a phase 1/2 dose escalation study in which the drug candidate is being tested as a one-time therapy for hemophilia A. Keep in mind that the company is developing SPK-8011 independently and retains global commercialization rights to the SPK-FVIII program.

Three patients were infused and no serious adverse events have been reported to the present. No spontaneous bleeds or use of corticosteroids has occurred as well. Two patients received the beginning dose of 5 x 1011 vector genomes/kg body weight with follow up lengths of 23 weeks and 12 weeks. A consistent elevation in factor VIII activity levels was observed, stabilizing at 11 % and 14% of normal. Based on encouraging observations management chose to double the dose.

The third patient was infused with 1 x 1012 vector genomes/kg body weight and a longer follow up time is still awaited. The patient´s initial factor activity level is rising proportionally higher than the prior two patients, as would be expected in a successful dose escalation study.

BMO Capital came out with a very bullish note after data release, with the analyst raising his probability of success for SPK-8011 to 40% (from 15%) and projecting peak sales of $1.8 billion. Chardan Capital placed an even higher $100 price target on the name.

A look at data for competitor BioMarin´s (BMRN) BMN-270 reveals an interesting point of reference. While the analyst claims that efficacy is comparable, I´d say we didn´t learn all that much about SPK-8011 at this point. Patient number is limited, low factor VIII levels were achieved and we won´t really know more until more patients are treated at higher dose levels.

Final Thoughts

Cash and equivalents for the quarter totaled $238.6 million, while net loss for the second quarter was $74.4 million. Part of the increased loss was due in part to a $9.8 million increase in internal research and development expenses (increased headcount) and an increase of $3.6 million in external research and development. A non-cash impairment charge of $15.7 million was recorded as well. A $16.1 million increase in general and administrative expenses was due to increased salaries, headcount and launch preparation activities for Luxturna.

The current bump in share price, while potentially merited due to the promise of SPK-8011, comes earlier than expected considering the early nature of the data in only three patients. Additionally, current analyst action could indicate the company is readying a secondary offering to beef up its resources for the anticipated launch of Luxturna.

Investors who are happy with their current positions are likely to continue holding their shares. Those who have an outsized stake might consider utilizing the current pop to take partial profits and either add more shares after a pullback (if it comes) or add to other positions they hold that are considerably more undervalued.



Risks to the story include disappointing data, the possibility of an FDA rejection for voretigene neparvovec, clinical setbacks with earlier programs, competition from other gene therapy enterprises, and dilution in the near to medium term.

