Habit Restaurants' (HABT) CEO Russell Bendel on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Russell Bendel - CEO, President and Director

Ira Fils - CFO, Secretary and Director

Matthew Hood - CMO

Analysts

Nicole Regan - Piper Jaffray Companies

Andrew Charles - Cowen and Company

Jeffrey Farmer - Wells Fargo Securities

Colin Radke - Wedbush Securities

Russell Bendel

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our earnings conference call. I'll start the call with an overview of the second quarter and then share our thoughts for the remainder of 2017. Ira will then review our first quarter financial results before we open up the call for your questions.

At a high level, we're again pleased with our results for the second quarter. Despite an unfavorable Easter count the shift, we successfully highest comp quarter from last year 2016. For the quarter, total revenue increased 17.2% year-over-year to $83.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $8.8 million compared to $8.7 million in the prior year. And company-operated comparable restaurants sales increased 0.1%, marking our 54th consecutive quarter of positive comparable restaurant sales.

During the quarter, we continued to build on a strategy of introducing premium-priced high-quality limited-time offerings, while also promoting our everyday value. From early March until late April, we featured our Golden Chicken Salad which was extremely popular with our guests and was the best-selling on-tray salad on the menu during this promotional period. In late April, we began promoting our Tempura Jalapeño Charburger. This Charburger tops a flame grilled beef patty with crisp Tempura powdered jalapenoños, American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, spicy jalapeno ranch mustard and pickles served on the toasted bun. This burger had become one of our most requested items and we were pleased to return it to our menu for this limited time.

This summer, we have been featuring our Santa Barbara Charburger as well as a Strawberry Balsamic Chicken Salad. The salad includes perfectly seasoned chargrilled chicken breast on a bed of hand cut garden greens with fresh sliced strawberries, dried blueberries, feta cheese crumbles tossed in a house-made strawberry balsamic vinegar add. We have also innovated our beverage offerings this summer, by introducing, a peach ginger limeade. This is in response to the industry wide shift away from carbonated beverages. These menu initiatives are in line with a philosophy of menu evolution not revolution and our ability to introduce new culinary items or LTOs, that are the tremendous everyday value even at a slightly higher menu price which is great for our customers and great for us.

In addition to our LTO strategy, we continue to leverage digital media and electronic media with selected campaigns in key markets. During the second quarter, we spent about 80 basis points in marketing and feel our efforts have been successful in helping to increase awareness and drive trial. One additional tactic we used in the second quarter, was successfully tapping into our CharClub data page which now has over 600,000 active and engaged Habit guests. We exclusively offered CharClub members a free Charburger with cheese to celebrate the Father's Day graduation time in June and into the first week of July. While we do not anticipate using this tactic frequent, limited time merely executed offers like this allow us to leverage the power of our database, while bringing guest loyalty and driving traffic.

Looking ahead, we will be holding our own Hatch Chile Festival again this September. Hatch chiles are grown in New Mexico and were created by combining 3 chiles to create the perfect blend of heat and flavor. We chargrill each chile over an open flame, to bring out its smoky flavor and deepen its savory taste. The limited time Hatch Chile menu items include our Hatch Chile Charburger, a Hatch Chile Chicken Sandwich and a Hatch Chile Chicken Salad. In light of the choppy sales trends in the back half of the second quarter and to start the third quarter, we're increasing our targeted and mass media initiatives in the second half of Q3. We will be executing our proven digital and electronic media tactics from prior quarters at a higher media rates to help build awareness and drive traffic. We will focus on our LTOs and every day value messaging as well as promoting our No Kid Hungry partnership which is continually resonated well with our guests.

Moving on to unit growth. During the second quarter, we opened 10 new company-operated locations and franchises opened one new location. These 10 new locations include 1 each in Arizona, Florida and Utah with the 7 remaining being in California. 2 of these openings were end cap drive-through including the first drive-through in Utah. We remain on track to open 8 to 10 drive-through locations in 2017. In fact, subsequent to the second quarter, we have opened to more drive-throughs and anticipating opening 1 to 2 more in the third quarter. 6 more East Coast stores are scheduled to open in 2017 and we continue to be pleased with the performance of our stores in these new markets. The 1 franchise location opened during the quarter was in the newly renovated food court at the Reno Circus Circus Hotel.

We finished the quarter with 175 company-operated locations, 14 franchise licensed locations for a total of 189 systemwide locations. We did have 1 planned store closure in California and July due to the exploration of its 10-year lease. All this -- although, this store was cash flow positive, we chose not to renew the lease at our actively looking for another location in the trade area. We continue to remain confident in our ability to open between 31 and 33 new company-operated restaurants in 2017 and we expect to open 8 to 10 new company-operated locations in Q3. We continue to expect our franchisees to open 5 to 7 locations for the full year.

With that, I'd like to turn it over -- turn the call over to Ira, to discuss our results in more detail.

Ira Fils

Thanks, Russ. Now turning to the results for our 13-week second quarter ended June 27, 2017. Total revenue increased 17.2% to $83.3 million the second quarter of 2017, from $71.1 million in the comparable quarter last year. The 10 new company-operated restaurants opened during the quarter were opened for a combined 51 sales weeks. The 175 company-operated locations were opened for a combined 2,196 sales weeks in the second quarter. As Russ mentioned, comparable company-operated restaurant sales increased 0.1% in the second quarter and breaking down a 0.1% comp store sales increase, we saw a 0.3% increase in traffic which was offset by a 0.2% decline in the average transaction amount. In breaking down, the 0.2% decline in average transaction, we had a 1.5% net increase in price offset by a 1.7% decline index.

Turning to expenses, as a percentage of company revenue, food and paper costs were 31.6% which was 180 basis point increase compared to last year. The increase was largely driven by significant commodity pressure in produce beef and chicken. Labor and labor-related expenses as a percentage of company revenue were 32.6% which is a 30 basis point increase from the second quarter of 2016. Of the 30 basis point increase, 50 basis points was due to an increase in direct wages partially offset by a 20 basis point decrease in labor-related expenses. The increase in direct labor was largely due to a wage rate increases for hourly employees. For the quarter, our average hourly rates increased too little under 6%. Partially offsetting the wage rate increase were productivity gains centered around enhancements to our opening and closing procedures.

The decrease of labor-related expenses was primarily due to slightly lower comp compensation expenses. Occupancy and other related expenses as a percentage of company revenue increased approximately 40 basis points to 16.4% of company revenue. The increase was largely due to higher rent, primarily, associated with limited development as well as slightly higher utilities expense.

Our general and administrative expenses increased approximately $0.8 million to 8.3 million during the second quarter, primarily due to costs associated with supporting an increasing number of restaurants in a larger geographic area. As a percentage of total revenue, general and administrative decreased to 10% from 10.6% of revenue.

Depreciation and amortization increased $5.4 million from $3.6 million last year as a percentage of revenue. Depreciation and amortization increased to 5.4% in the second quarter of 2017, compared to 5% in the second quarter of 2016. Preopening costs were $735,000 for the second quarter of 2017, compared to $533,000 in the prior year quarter. We continue to expect preopening cost to range between $85,000 and $90,000 per new restaurant for 2017.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.1 million or $0.05 per diluted share compared to $1.2 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the prior year. On an adjusted fully distributed pro forma basis, net income for the second quarter was $1.7 million or $0.06 per fully distributed weighted average share compared with $2.3 million or $0.09 per fully distributed weighted average share in the second quarter of 2016.

In terms of our liquidity balance sheet as of June 27, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $45.3 million and outstanding debt of $10.6 million which consists solely of our deemed landlord financing. We expect capital expenditures to be between $44 million and $47 million for the fiscal year 2017. Based on our growth plans, we believe our expected cash flow from operations and current cash on hand, would be sufficient to fund our capital needs for the next several years. Our $35 million credit facility expired in July 2017, of which, we had 0 borrowing against. While we do not expect it would be necessary to buyer against the credit facility in the near term, we're in the process of executing a new credit agreement with Bank of West which provide us with a $20 million revolver.

With regard to our fiscal 2017, we're updating our full year guidance and now expect the following, total revenue will now be between $335 million and $338 million compared to our prior guidance of revenue between $338 million and $342 million. Comparable restaurant sales are now expected to be flat to up 1% for the year.

Given the sales that we saw during the second quarter and into the early part of the third quarter, our current trends will lead us to expect comparable sales at the lower end of our full year range. However, as Russ noted, we had a few marketing-related initiatives planned throughout the remainder of the year that we believe to contributing to our sales growth.

We expect our restaurant contribution margin to not be between 19% to 19.5% of sales for the full year compared to a prior guidance of approximately 20%. it is also now our expectation that commodities will be up 3% to 4% for the year, primarily, driven by escalating ground beef, chicken and produce prices. Our prior expectation on commodities was an increase of between 1% to 2% for 2017.

In regard to labor, we expect our average wage rate increases to increase 6% to 7% in 2017. General and administrative expenses are expected to be between $33. -- $330,250,000 million $330,750,000 million which is a slight reduction from our prior guidance of $33.5 million to $34 million. As Russ stated earlier, we continue to expect to open between 31 and 33 company-operated locations for the full year with 8 to 10 openings in the third quarter. We expect our franchisees to open between 5 and 7 locations for the full year. We continue to expect our depreciation amortization expense to be a little under $19 million for the full year. And finally, we expect a pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 41.5%.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Russ for some final remarks.

Russell Bendel

Thanks, Ira. Well it continues to be a challenging operating environment for the restaurant industry. The Habit remains well-positioned as a brand built on innovative and cravable food, genuine hospitality and a culture of quality with everyday value. We feel as good today about the long term trajectory of the business as we ever have. And as usual, I'd always like to wrap up my comments by saying, a big thank you to all the men and women in our restaurants. They're certainly doing an outstanding job of taking great care of our guests each and every day.

With that, operator, I'd like to turn it over and start the Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Nicole Regan of Piper Jaffray

Nicole Regan

Can you talk about the mix decline in the 2Q period and what you attribute that to?

Russell Bendel

Yes. There is a couple of things. So it was a continuation of the decline in beveraging since we've been seeing. We also saw a little decline in the mix of size and a lot of has to do with promotion of the rand the first part of the quarter and the last part of the quarter when we had our free char, at the tail end of Q1 free char -- Charburger promotion as well as the Dads & Grads at the end of the quarter. You see a little bit lower check with those and that's really comes out in decline in the mix. And as well the fact one more thing, we also -- the May promo we ran during the quarter, we ran a Tempura Charburger which was up against the Super Food Salad so the lower price point in the primary promotion even during the LTO period. So it's actually there is multiple negative things pushing that down this quarter. Though we still felt good about the items we promo because they very well received by our guests.

Nicole Regan

Are those the same things that more or less contributing to a soft 3Q comp environment despite comparisons using by, I believe, about 400 basis points? Or is there something we should also be aware of?

Russell Bendel

You know I think some of them are and some of them aren't. I think the beverage one is that continues. This is what we have been seeing. The side is a little bit not as much, but a little bit at and I think -- and then I think quite frankly, I think a lot of it, we feel there is a lot of macro environment that we're feeling some pressure on the revenue side.

Ira Fils

The macro environment continues to be very challenging as no surprise to anyone on the call.

Nicole Regan

And then just a final question for me. In terms of beef cost seeing inflation, when does that become a net-net positive in terms of either limiting overall limited service burger discounting and/or giving you a reason to be able to take price in the stores very much appreciating respecters that you're an everyday value model.

Russell Bendel

Yes. That, I wish we knew the answer specifically to that question because it's a good one. You know most of the larger QSR players that are engaged in deep discounting rate now, probably are contracted for beef and when those contracts end if they reflect higher prices may or may not have an effect on their -- on what they promote. But it has been -- and we don't feel right now is the time for us to take price. Value is an important component to what we're and with 180 basis points of increased food cost pressure fourth quarter, that obviously had a significant effect on our margins, but we feel very strong that the right thing to do for this business, short and long term is to eat those additional costs rate right now and to continue on the path that we're.

Operator

Next question come from Andrew Charles of Cowen and Company.

Andrew Charles

Could you talk sales performance of the quarter. It sounded like last quarter April sales were off to a good start, you mentioned that the first up was stronger, but just trying to get my -- our arms around the fact that you did the free Charburger promotion in June, while that being the easiest monthly comparisons so I guess that is part of the question. And Also just what are the tools in the toolkit, I know you said there would be marketing adjustments too? But in order to combat the decline in sales how else you are planning to address this?

Russell Bendel

I'd take the first half of that and then I'll turn it over to Matt, for the second half, but. So we did, April was off -- was off to a pretty good start. We talked about that on the last call and we definitely saw a decline from where we were running in May and in the June as well. And that, obviously, played into kind of our decision to run the Dads & Grads promo at the end of June. And really we've -- as we've seen Q3 start, we haven't seen things move in the positive direction yet so sales are a little softer than we'd like to see right now, there is no question and I think that will lead to a couple of things Matt is going to talk about.

Matthew Hood

Yes, Andrew, this is Matt. Just to follow up to your question, we -- over the course of the last couple of years, we've deployed somewhere between 50 basis points to 60 basis points in marketing-related initiatives. Those have been in the digital channel, we've talked about some of things we've done from a social standpoint. We've even done some smaller 4As into radio. And What we have been able to take from that is we've been able to do enough to really continue to drive the topline, if you look at the hurdles we had over the last several years and so what we want to take the best of the best of what we've seen work and deploy that at a larger scale.

I think Russ, in the opening comments talked about expanding the reach and frequency of some of the initiatives that we have done both on the digital sides, but then also landing a little heavier into mass media with some of the radio that we've done and without getting into the nits and nats of the details, I think saying that we've had some successful bit in the past at smaller levels gives us confidence that we can turn up the lever a little bit as we come into the third quarter and see a little bit choppier weather out there. So that's a little bit of what we're going and while we have confidence in having seen it work over the past 3 or 4 years.

Andrew Charles

Great. If I have the right number the 2,247 weeks operating during the quarter I saw a little bit of deceleration in the new store volumes. So far it looks like -- at lease in the recent months it looks like the new stores have been focused more on drive-through and less on East Coast so I would figure that number would be growing a little bit more, but maybe you can help us kind of frame that out a little bit more.

Russell Bendel

I think the number -- the total number is 2,196 weeks. Is that what you said for the sales weeks for the quarter?

Andrew Charles

Yes and this 51 new weeks on top of that?

Russell Bendel

No. So those are inclusive in that 2,196. Those are just the stores that were opened during the quarter weeks, they were opened for the quarter.

Andrew Charles

Got it. Okay. Just on the topic then a new store performance. Can you fill in a little bit more I guess looking at those numbers, it looks a little bit better but kind of what are you guys seeing relative to what you've been running?

Russell Bendel

I think as we continue to open a few more stores on the East Coast then open, obviously, at the same volumes as our Western United States stores do, but I do want to tell you while we don't have a lot of stores in the comp base back East, the stores that are in the comp base and the stores that are open over one year, we're very pleased with their sales trajectory and now they're comparing to the year before. And it continues to give us great confidence on our strategy and on how we're trying to balance East Coast, West Coast store openings going forward.

Operator

The next question comes from Will Slabaugh of Stephens Inc.

Unidentified Analyst

And this is Hue [ph] on for Will. First on the pricing you sort of touched this on our year but canneries expect at the current 1.5% to 2% level?

Ira Fils

Yes, so the net price we had during the quarter was 1.5% and that's a little bit depressed by the discount or the promotion that we did you in the quarter. And so that really would have been net -- would have about 2.1% had if you kind of back that out. And if we did take a bit in the end of the quarter, we took a small price increase in kind of regional LA, there is a part of LA where minimum wage went from 10:50 hours to 12 hours and it was about 15 restaurants for us. And then, in the bay area just in general where wage increases are running the highest for us in the country, we took a similar increase to help offset the wage increase. So net of that as you blend that into the total thing, it's about a to this points back half of the year, we're going to be have about 300 basis points about 3% of pricing in the back half of the year. And quite frankly, I Russ talked on little on earlier, we don't anticipate taking any more into early January of '18 when we have another California minimum wage step up.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. If I could get one more on the progress of East Coast development and you mentioned it a little bit earlier too. But can you talk about the unit economics of some of your newer East Coast stores and how they're performing versus the system? And more specifically, in the past they opened up about 400 bps disadvantage on food cost and supply chain cost, what is the process and timeline look like for narrowing that gap and leveraging the growth there?

Matthew Hood

Well stores that are open, you are correct. They open to about 400 basis points disadvantage on supply chain, but as time has gone on, that differential has narrowed some mostly in the New Jersey area where we have more history and we're starting to get some efficiency in Florida as well. And we would like to think over a period of time with. We will cut that 400 basis points in about half. We don't break out performance, unit performance by any region specifically, but we say that all new stores are [indiscernible].

So what our target is for all new stores to open on average at the $1.4 million with the Western markets opening above that and the Eastern markets opening below that. And kind of what we've also said is that if you think about where some of our large kind of national competitors are, they are opening where volumes are around $1 million and $1.1 million it's about the 5000 [ph] Smash Burger and your opening in those are the national averages and we're opening in new markets at average kind of at or above slightly above that. so we feel pretty good about how we're coming into these markets to open and as Russ also talked about earlier we're comping up significantly above the system average in these markets.

Russell Bendel

And again, it's playing out like we would have expected it to is that as we continue to build a little more brand awareness in each of these kind of 3 key areas, North Jersey, not as pronounced yet in the Washington, D.C. area, but in Florida, we're opening and the 2 competitors that Ira mentioned have significant more penetration than we do in these areas. And you know we're opening in their backyard at volumes that we're pretty pleased with at this point, at this stage of the game and as I said and Ira said, as these store can ramp over one year and get into the comp base, we're very pleased with where their sales are and most important the trajectory of where they're headed. So again it just gives us -- it gives us confidence that we continue to build stores on the East Coast.

Operator

The next question comes from Matthew DiFrisco of Guggenheim Securities.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Jay [indiscernible] for Matt. Kind of a bigger pictured question. Have you guys starting -- have you started to see any cannibalization for any of the new store open -- openings taking from any of the existing locations?

Russell Bendel

Yes. We got here in 2008 when there were 16 restaurants and started building. We built a lot of restaurants and we've seen cannibalization from year 1 well before we were a public company. As a public company, we need to be probably more mindful and sensitive to it than we ever have, but yes, we have seen cannibalization and we have to be smart about it and 1e particular store in Florida has -- great location but it has been hurt by some of the other stores that are less than 4 or 5 miles from it. So while at the same time we're trying to build brand and have better penetration, we have to be mindful of the proximity of where they're at. And we always have some cannibalization, we just need to make sure we're very thoughtful about it throughout our development cycle here.

Operator

The next question comes from Jeff Farmer of Wells Fargo .

Jeffrey Farmer

I'm sorry about that. Ira you did touch on it, but you guys have seen quite a bit of COGS volatility in recent quarters. Should be view that 31.6% the you did see in 2Q as representative of potential COGS number in incoming quarters.

Ira Fils

I think as we think about Q3 that's fairly represented. We're hoping to get as a bit of favorability as we move in the September, but it's fairly representative and as we -- what we're seeing and hearing so far is because first of all it seasonally down a little bit in Q4, but I think we're looking to get a little more, first of all, the produce will start to feel a little more relief. And we're hopeful and what we're hearing a little bit the pressure in beef starts to feel a little more relief in Q4. I think the one that we see less relief on as we -- a little relief as chicken has been a little more problematic, but Q -- costs of sales were tough and Q2 is fairly a good representation of what Q3 is going look like.

Jeffrey Farmer

That's helpful. And then just clarifying a handful of the earlier question. I heard the guidance lower end of the full year range on the same-store sales so is it safe to assuming or implying that Habit is either currently tracking at same-store sales decline or potentially could see one in the third or fourth quarter? Is might be a little overstated.

Russell Bendel

Might be a little overstated. Just to clarify, we're tracking pretty flat right now. As you think about the first 5 weeks of the quarter we're relatively flat.

Jeffrey Farmer

Okay. That's helpful. And then final one, in terms of the increased media weights I think you said the back half of the third quarter, but can you in perspective for us, however, it's most helpful either as a percent of revenue on the media spend or rating points? How much is this media weight going to go up?

Matthew Hood

I think the best way to think about it, Jeff, is that we're still going to be in our historical danger of somewhere between 60 and 80 basis points as far as total spend. What we're doing is we're moving it more into broader reach initiative than what we may have done at more local levels, but from a PNL standpoint and from an expense standpoint, we're not doing anything fundamental to the way that we impact the business, but we're trying to be a little bit more directed in some of the markets where we get more media weights, a little more reach, a little more frequency to drive some awareness and traffic.

Russell Bendel

And, Jeff, we haven't even finalized what that is, but in this environment, we feel it's probably -- it's the right time for us to put our toe in the water in some of the markets most probably not LA, but some other basis that we can go to school a little bit of this and help get our message out there of everyday value and kind of some of The Habit differences which again we're still working through, but it's not going to fundamentally change our economic structure.

Operator

The next question comes from Maria McNallis [ph] of Robert W. Baird.

Unidentified Analyst

I was wondering if you could elaborate just a little more on what you think is causing the weaker than expected comps here? And whether at this stage you're seeing anything in your customer data or anything like that, that would suggest there is any kind of internal issue?

Russell Bendel

We hope if you would give us that answer. I think it's a little bit of everything, I think it starts -- it starts with above us and casual dining and continues below us in traditional QSR, the heavy of amount of media weight these brands are putting behind messaging discounting, I think it starts -- I think It starts there, I don't think about any question is probably many markets, too many seats in the categories and I think you will start to see some effect change in that. So it just -- it has been a little of this and a little of that to take our comps have kind of historically been running at 3.5% to 4.5% over a very long period of time and as they're in the flat to 1% range, it makes a difference on the P&L. We still feel great about what we're doing, we're being -- we're not pulling back on development, our returns are still the best of class.

We do see this as an opportunity to be a little tougher on deals because we believe, there will be less activity for sites. While we haven't seen rents come down yet, we're going to be a little bit more tough which has been hard to do the last couple of years and we've chosen not to take price and our margins are a little below the 20% range where we have historically always been and see this business, but it's right thing to do in this environment. And while we will always be sensitive to the quarters, okay, this is a great long term white space in front of us, green grass blue skies, whatever you want to call it and we're going to make sure that we continue on that path.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. That's helpful perspective. And then just a follow-up kind of on the margin side. The labor looks pretty well managed in relation to the soft comps in Q2. Can you talk a little more specifically about the labor productivity initiatives that you have in place? And then what do you think that's sustainable for the second half?

Russell Bendel

Yes. Thank you. And it is a very challenging labor environment and I think of our labor performance has helped us in the overall picture and that's really a project that's been driven by our CEO and our field operating team. What we're really trying to accomplish and they've done a great job thus far is look at, primarily, before the restaurant opens, we generally open at 10:30 every day and we try to take 1 hour out of the schedule per restaurant per day before there is a customer in the building. And they've been pretty successful at doing -- at doing that and that has really helped our labor efficiency kind of be at the low end of the guidance that Ira provided in the beginning of the year which unfortunately is being offset by all of the food costs pressures on our 3 key commodities, produce beef and chicken. So I don't think we'll see an improvement in that labor productivity, but we would expect it to kind of continue in the range that it is today. Is that fair to say Ira?

Ira Fils

Yes, it's fair to say

Operator

The next question comes from Nick Setyan of Wedbush Securities.

Colin Radke

This is Colin Radke on for Nick. Just a question in terms of the comp trends by geographies. I appreciate the color around the East Coast units, out-comping the rest of the system. But in terms of the West Coast stores that you have, are you seeing any difference whether between your stores in California versus the ones in the Mountain region? Or are you seeing any differences by class or year of opening or any other -- any other color changes that will be willing to call out.

Russell Bendel

Not really. I mean there, obviously, are some differences by geography, but there's definitely not any differences necessarily by -- specifically by class and it's the top to bottom is insignificant to say that there is any real differences. Am I missing something.

Matthew Hood

The only, you'll see, as Russ talked about we do have a little bit of cannibalization so some of the smaller markets they can be impacted more a little bit of cannibalization early on.

Russell Bendel

Early on, yes.

Matthew Hood

But that comes and goes up based on -- and you can clearly see what those are. When we factor those out most of the markets are moving.

Russell Bendel

Yes. In lock step [ph].

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Next question comes from Brian Vaccaro of Raymond James.

Unidentified Analyst

This is a Brandon [indiscernible] filling in for Brian. I guess going after that, could you guys give some color on what you're seeing with the lunch versus the dinner trend?

Ira Fils

The lunch versus dinner.

Russell Bendel

Yes, Ira we've seen -- it hasn't moved that much I mean it's been pretty for a while we had dinner outperforming lunch by a wide margin.

Ira Fils

Those trends come out in a while closer.

Russell Bendel

It's about 50-50 lunch dinner breakdown.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Awesome. And then moving to -- on the real estate side, it's only been a few months but I'm curious if there has been any new insights or tweaks to your real estate strategy since Doug joined?

Russell Bendel

No, not really. I mean and we're delighted Doug is here, but we have a quite talented team of real estate construction development professionals upstairs that have done an amazing job in the last year of starting to balance out our schedules, fill our pipelines that we sit here with lots of confidence on hitting our targets for this year and where the pipeline is for next year. And I think what our expectations for Doug short, medium and long term are really to help to help on our overall long term strategy and really allow the people that we have in those departments to reach their full personal and professional goals as well. So no significant shift in strategy or any differences in that late -- that train was moving down the track pretty nicely.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Despite sneaking one in on the 2018 pipeline you mentioned. Do you have any early reads in term of regional concentration or what you expect in terms of development cost inflation?

Russell Bendel

Well, a little softness in new stores by our competitors or the overall environment I think maybe we would hope to see some of those. Construction and real estate costs have certainly outpaced inflation, the last couple of years. And we would hope, while we don't know yet, that those numbers would start to come more in line with inflation.

Ira Fils

I would say I think if you look reasonably, not huge differences. We're going to continue to have a balanced approach to East Coast development versus West. I think the difference that we will see as we starting to put the pipeline together, as an increased percentage of our restaurants will be drive-throughs.

Russell Bendel

Yes. That's probably be more of a significant impact on development cost than anything. Again, we don't have a lot of history necessarily of drive-through, but we continue to be very pleased with how they are performing and our -- this year we expect 8 to 10 of our total new stores to be drive-throughs, of which I believe 5 are already openers for the year. So we feel very nice about that.

Operator

There are no more questions at this time. This concludes the question-and-answer session. I'd now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Russ Bendel for any closing remarks.

Russell Bendel

As always, we appreciate your interest in the company and we're always available. Have a great day.

