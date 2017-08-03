Titanium Corp.: A Rapidly Approaching Deadline Will Give Greater Clarity On Its Significant Upside Potential

The risk-reward is substantial as the recent partner announcement helped to alleviate the risk that its technology would not be adopted by oil sands producers.

Titanium Corp., Inc. (OTC:TITUF) is a pre-revenue micro-cap that has developed a process to reduce the environmental impact of oil sands tailings. Its proprietary process also extracts valuable commodities, notably zircon and titanium, out of the tailings condensate during the extraction process. Titanium Corp. was founded in 2001 with a mineral sands project located in Nova Scotia, Canada; by 2005, this project was abandoned as the company pivoted to its current business model.

The Process

Titanium’s tailings treatment process begins with intercepting the tailings after they have completed the froth treatment process at the oil sands extraction plant. In the first step, the tailings are run through a hydrocarbon & recovery plant that creates a concentrate of heavy minerals in the waste tailings as well as bitumen & solvents. The mineral concentrate is taken to a second mineral separation plant that breaks out the final mineral products, notably zircon, ilmenite and leucoxene. These products are available to be sold on international markets, while the remaining, reduced tailings will be transported to the designated disposal area.

Source: Company Presentation

The benefits of this process are two-fold. It is a step in the direction to treating one of the lasting images of oil sands projects that have been circulated through the world’s environmental community.

Source: Common Sense Canadian

Titanium Corp.’s process helps to alleviate the emissions (Greenhouse gases (GHG), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), methane, etc.) that are produced from standing tailings ponds. This type of effort will go a long way to helping oil sands producers build good will with local communities, the environmental lobby and the investment community.

There is also the potential to recover valuable material through the treatment of these tailings. The most economically viable material that is produced through this process is zircon. Zircon is used predominantly in the ceramic industry, but has additional industrial uses as well.

Titanium Corp.’s process sounds good as it is able to bring potential cash flow benefits to oil sands producers while also improving the environmental footprint of their projects. The question is whether there is a viable market for it.

Oil Sands Economics

Oil sands producers have had a long history of being high cost oil producers. Being located in a developed nation, the oil sands projects will have naturally higher labor costs than other lower-cost jurisdictions. The extraction process and plant development require extra investment as well, adding to the total per barrel cost compared to non-oil sands projects. With oil prices falling from their peak of around $150 per barrel (WTI pricing) to the current range of $45 to $50, it is understandable that the viability of these projects is questioned. If the oil sands projects were shuttered, this would make Titanium Corp.’s process irrelevant.

Fortunately for both the industry and Titanium Corp., oil sands producers have been making some headway on their cost competitiveness. The Canadian Energy Research Institute (CERI) pegged the average costs (in CAD$) for producers at the following levels:

Source: CERI, Oil Sands Magazine

At the current USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.25, this would put the cost per barrel for a SAGD project (steam-assisted gravity drained) at $34.65 USD and $56.06 USD for a regular oil sands mining project. This compares to the current Western Canada Select price (the price Canadian producers receive as opposed to the WTI price commonly quoted) of $49.43 CAD as at July 28, 2017, or $39.55 USD. On a full cost basis, it would appear the average mining oil sands project should be shuttered, though a SAGD project would be in the black. Fortunately for Titanium Corp., only 7% of the oil sands projects are mined, making most projects viable even at full cost.

Much of the upfront capital costs are already “sunk” (no pun intended) into the oil sands themselves through capital investment in the setup of the production and distribution infrastructure. As an example, in Suncor’s 2017 capex guidance, the company indicated roughly 40% of its capex is for initial startup costs, with the remainder for sustaining or ongoing improvements or replacements. If we remove 40% of the capex costs in each scenario, the SAGD cost drops to $28.50 USD and the mining cost drops to $45.29 USD. In this case, it is better to keep producing in the SAGD case while it becomes a tougher decision in a regular oil sands operation. As noted, most oil sands projects are SAGD-based. I believe the current cost base for the majority of oil sands projects makes it very likely that the chance of an oil sands shutdown is very unlikely. It also means that oil sands producers will be continuing to look for ways to improve their bottom line to improve their fiscal position.

Titanium Corp.’s Project Economics

In Titanium’s investor deck, it includes the potential project dynamics behind an installation of the infrastructure and ongoing costs required to realize the benefits of its process:

Source: Company Presentation

It should be clear that this is not the potential benefit that will accrue to Titanium Corp. alone but to both Titanium Corp. and its oil sands customer. Zircon prices have remained around the base scenario for the last several years, according to a study by Independent minerals consultancy TZMI. The oil price has hovered close to the low scenario, putting an expected project result at somewhere between the low and base cases, all other assumptions being equal.

The split in profitability between Titanium Corp. and its customer is unclear at the moment. In its most recent MD&A, Titanium indicates that it is open to any type of business model that works for itself and its customer. A financial arrangement could vary from a full capex spend by its customer, with a fee to Titanium Corp. for licensing with a royalty rate on recovered minerals to a complete outsourcing of the construction process to Titanium with a royalty back to the producer. With no current commercial terms in place, this makes a precise valuation of Titanium Corp.’s business model a difficult proposition at this point. It should also be noted that the above example is for only one site; if an initial commercial project proves to be successful, it is more than likely that Titanium’s footprint could expand to the other locations as this would be a value-added model to the oil sands to help reduce their cost per barrel through by-product recovery.

An Upcoming Launch Customer?

Over the years, Titanium has been able to secure funding from several different agencies as detailed in its corporate history. As such, its press release on July 7, 2017, that the company had won a $5m matching grant from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) was somewhat innocuous to investors accustomed to the historical research & development efforts of the company. Within this press release, the company made a very important announcement:



"We are gratified that ERA has selected our Company for funding and are excited about the potential for a first commercial implementation of our Creating Value from WasteTM technology," commented Scott Nelson, Titanium's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is working closely with Canadian Natural to meet the timelines and conditions set by ERA and move forward with engineering design."

Source: Company Press Release, July 7, 2017

This statement indicates that, rather than another pilot or R&D project, this particular project is of a commercial nature that could result in real revenues for Titanium. Nelson also specifically name checks the customer, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ). This is a potential game-changing event for Titanium Corp., as it pushes the company beyond testing and designing to commercial implementation. Shares of Titanium did move up on this news but not nearly commensurate with the potential upside:

TIC data by YCharts

I believe this is because there is no definitive agreement in place. In the MD&A to the company’s recently released Q3 results, Titanium Corp. disclosed it was required to provide written confirmation that all other sources of funding for the project would be secured by August 31, 2017, in order to obtain the funding from ERA. This means Titanium Corp. will need all commercial terms negotiated with Canadian Natural by that time.

This announcement follows on the heels of Titanium Corp.’s management announcement that it was bringing on a full-time vice-president of mineral sands, Niel Erasmus, who had worked for Titanium Corp. between 2004 and 2008 in a different role, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had spent seven years working for AMEC, a well-known engineering firm. During this time, Erasmus worked on three different oil sands projects, including a Canadian Natural Resources project, Horizon Oil Sands.

Titanium Corp. has also taken a very conservative approach to managing its cash since it raised $6.5m CAD in financing in a December 2016 rights offering. This rights offering saw management’s stake in the company increase from 16% to 21%; this often occurs when existing shareholders fail to exercise their option to participate in a rights offering, which dilutes their position. It is a good sign when management is fully committed. This funding was used to clear its $1.0m in outstanding debt with the remainder to be utilized as working capital. Management has supported the cash conservation implemented by the company by taking compensation in the form of restricted share units instead of cash. It appears to be betting on the company beyond its current share holdings.

The Takeaway

At the risk of drawing too many conclusions, there is a clear catalyst ahead – the August 31, 2017, deadline to submit its funding proposal to the government. Shares have run up a lot this year, but this news in July 2017 significantly de-risked Titanium Corp.’s prospects, combined with the recent personnel moves. It is difficult to determine a true value for Titanium Corp.’s business as we don’t have an idea of what the commercial terms will be. It should also be noted that this decision is for just one project – if Titanium is able to prove success, it has a greater chance to be adopted by the other oil sands projects. This is what gives Titanium Corp. its dramatic upside potential.

An investment in Titanium Corp. has the potential to deliver multiples of upside. Let’s assume that its license fees and royalty rate give it a 1/3 share of each project’s return. This doesn't mean that it will necessarily bear 1/3 of the upfront cost or ongoing expenses; it will depend on the valuation of its technology license as well as the recovery work-split and ongoing cost share between the two companies.

At the low side, this would give it roughly $33m CAD in EbITDA. The current enterprise value for Titanium Corp. sits at $104.7m CAD; giving this one site a 10x multiple on this projected EbITDA share, we have close to 100% upside from here if the initial project delivers as modeled (unlikely, but the best we can guess at this point). Each additional project would make Titanium significantly more valuable, though contract structure will determine the economics to each additional project. This is the type of risk-reward upside I like in small cap investments, especially when it appears to be more de-risked than the market is pricing.

The key will be what the Canadian Natural Resources deal looks like for Titanium Corp. The total investment cost for the example project is $345m CAD; this is a tremendous sum for a company the size of Titanium Corp. It would need to issue a tremendous sum of shares or to take out some substantial debt in order to fund the construction itself. I think management will want to avoid this, based on its recent cash conservation efforts, so you will see something like a 20/80 capital split with Titanium Corp. then bearing more of the operating costs, commensurate with a licensing arrangement and royalty rate on recovered materials. Titanium Corp. would still need to raise about $69m CAD in this case, which would greatly expand its capital base and give it an enterprise value in the range of $170 to $175m CAD. This is speculation at this point, but more information should be clear by the end of August 2017.

An investment here is not without risk. The revenue split with CNQ could be sub-optimal for shareholders or it could fall through completely. The macro position for oil also continues to be at risk, with marginal production in the US Shale area continuing to put a lid on prices. With a very volatile geopolitical environment, this could change significantly in either direction. There is additional risk in the cost structure of the oil sands in general if oil prices become softer. There is potential execution risk if the project goes forward, depending on the structure of any agreement it makes with CNQ. On the IP front, Titanium Corp. has 14 granted patents already with 7 more in process so the company has taken steps to protect itself, minimizing this potential risk. Even with all this, I believe the potential rewards well outweigh the de-risked downside. Investors will know a lot more by the end of August 2017, but this uncertainty gives investors a great set-up.

