Fitbit (FIT) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tom G. Hudson - Fitbit, Inc.

Good afternoon and welcome. Fitbit distributed a press release detailing its quarterly results earlier this afternoon. It's posted on our website at www.fitbit.com and also available from normal financial news sources. This conference call is being webcast live on the Investor Relations page of our website where a replay will be archived.

On this call, all financial measures are presented on a non-GAAP basis, except for revenue which is a GAAP measure. A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in our post-earnings release or in our earnings presentation materials posted on the Investor Relations page of our website. This conference call will contain forward-looking information which is subject to risks and uncertainties described in Fitbit's filings with the SEC and in today's press release. Actual results or events may differ materially.

We will begin our commentary from James and Bill and will then open the call to questions. With that, I'm going to introduce Fitbit's Chairman and CEO, James Park. James?

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Thank you, Tom. Thank you to everyone participating in today's call. Today I am pleased to announce our progress in what we believe is a favorable pathway to deliver on our 2017 guidance. We sold 3.4 million devices in the quarter or a total of 67 million devices sold to-date and we generated $353 million in revenue.

Demand for connected health and fitness trackers was better than anticipated, with sell-in unit growth up 14% sequentially. For the second quarter in a row, using North America as a proxy and consumer demand, sell-through surpassed our sell-in unit shipment numbers. From a third-party market share optics perspective, this disconnect between sell-through and sell-in understates our true size and relevance, but I am pleased to report that based upon North America inventory levels, the channel is now relatively clean with sell-through expected to match sell-in looking forward.

Fitbit Charge 2 remains the number one selling connected health and fitness tracker in the U.S. Fitbit Blaze was voted the number one tracker by enterprise customers. And our newest product, Fitbit Alta HR continues to have overwhelmingly positive reviews, four-plus stars on Amazon and has been called out by CNET as the best all-around fitness tracker.

By reducing channel inventory and lowering the price of Flex 2 to $59, we were able to increase our selling price both year-over-year and sequentially. Strong demand for special edition devices and continued strength of our Blaze offering favorably impacted results. Bill will provide more details later in the call.

In addition, our direct channel continued to be an area of strength, advancing 34% year-over-year to $48 million. Going direct and selling to existing user base provides a favorable tailwind to gross margin and adds stability to our business model. 38% of activations in the quarter came from repeat customers, with 39% of the repeat customers being reactivated, having been inactive for 90 days or greater. As existing consumers choose to upgrade the new form factor to stimulate dormant users, we believe our franchise becomes more durable and self sustaining.

On the expense side, we maintain good discipline with operating cost declining 7% year-over-year, driven primarily by a reduction in sales and marketing. As we stated on the previous call, 2017 is a transition year for the company. After launching two new products in the first half of 2016 and higher inventory in the channel in the second half of 2016, growth comparisons will not be truly aligned until Q1 2018, but we continue to make good progress towards returning to growth and profitability looking forward.

Now, let me shift away from our quarterly results and more to the operational backdrop and our foundational assets we bring to the opportunity. At Fitbit, we understand that health and fitness is incredibly personal and there is no one size fits all. Before you can help people reach their health and fitness goals, you have to provide a device that people want to wear, that seamlessly fits into their lives and that offers the motivation and guidance to help them reach their goals.

We are focused on selling cross-platform devices across the pricing and feature spectrum to provide the broadest consumer appeal and offering motivation and guidance through a software and app experience. It's less about smartwatch versus tracker and more about what works best for the individual to drive behavioral change and influence positive health outcomes.

As some consumers lean towards more sophisticated devices, we also see traditional trackers gaining traction on the healthcare side, where lower selling prices are required and scaled. In the first half of the year, we signed or renewed our work with nearly 700 organizations, including prominent research institutions like Northwestern University and enterprise customers like Sallie Mae, Trilogy Health Services and Alignment Healthcare.

Health and fitness is the primary reason why consumers approaches trackers, and it is no surprise that health and fitness has emerged as the killer application for smartwatches. This plays directly to our strength. Health and fitness is what we stand for and is in our core DNA. From day one, our mission has been to help people lead healthier, more active lives, and this mission continues to resonate with customers today.

Blaze is a powerful example of this. While it received skepticism at launch because it had fewer features than the smartwatch, consumers loved it and continue to buy it because of the feature set and design. Our Blaze device outsold all android-based smartwatches in the U.S. in the second quarter and it is the best selling device in the smartwatch category at Amazon.

I've great confidence in our ability to understand consumer needs and deliver health and fitness experiences that consumers love, and believe that when we do enter the $10 billion-plus smartwatch market this holiday season, we can successfully drive incremental growth.

Our upcoming smartwatch device will deliver a combination of features that consumers have not yet seen in a smartwatch, including a health and fitness first focus, cross-platform compatibility, water resistance to 50 meters, industry-leading GPS tracking, and an easy-to-use software developer kit that will enable innovation and deeper connections to the healthcare system. All of this will come with multiday battery life at an attractive price.

Confirming the growth trend and healthy demand environment, IDC recently reported that the wearables market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 18% through 2021 to 240 million units, effectively doubling from where it is today. Fitbit brings three distinct assets to the market that are difficult to replicate and that we believe differentiates ourselves from the competitive landscape. These assets are our brand, our community of users, and our data.

First, on the strength of our brand. Fitbit is the number one wearables brand around the world and we're synonymous with health and fitness. 95% of National Institute of Health studies that use consumer physical activity trackers used Fitbit device. Fitbit remains the number one downloaded health and fitness app on both iOS and Android by U.S. downloads, despite a growing percentage of our activations coming from repeat buyers who did not require an app download.

Our brand is accessible across Android, which accounts for approximately 80% of the global smartphone market, and also iOS. It is offered at various price points of mass market appeal and a simple user interface. This is incredibly important for both capturing new consumers as we enter the smartwatch category and as we think about our long-term opportunity in healthcare.

To that end, the strength in our community is another key asset that will power our growth and provides a barrier to commoditization. Driving behavior change and affecting health outcomes are hard problems to solve. Results happen over time. Keeping an individual engaged is critical to success. This is where we believe our community plays an important role. It begins with building healthy habits, friendly competition and curating a supportive and positive environment.

The Fitbit app enables individuals to connect to a community of others like them with similar interests or health goals where they can be inspired. Our users have embraced the ability to engage even more with our Feed feature. Since our March launch, Feed users have grown to 11.2 million users, generating 648 million page views, up 88% since our Q1 report.

In addition, 2.5 million individuals have joined groups under Feed. Unlike the broader social networks, Fitbit's community is centered around health and fitness and is incredibly supportive. 74% of our posts received positive affirmation. The ability to interact and connect with people on a similar mission sustains motivation and creates the opportunity to make progress towards achieving your goals, whether those goals are improved fitness, to running your first 5K race, and managing diabetes or growing older with dignity. We believe there is a network effect where word of mouth can be powerful, not only driving device sales, but taking something that is hard and making it more fun and inspiring.

Third, data is at the center of everything we do, and our ability to collect and analyze it will only improve with time. We have one of the largest health databases in the world (09:36) data as a valuable asset that can be used to provide deeper, more meaningful insights. These insights can be leveraged to provide personalized coaching and premium services, such as our Fitstar app, while still immaterial grew 60% (09:50) year-over-year revenue or to provide acute or chronic healthcare interventions and management. Many of our users have already done this on a one-off basis, noting changes in their health data that signal potential health issue and seeking treatment.

I'd like to share a personalized example of this from one of our users; I'll quote directly from her. I am an overweight 54 year old female who bought a Fitbit Charge HR to help motivate me and track my progress as I lost weight. I noticed my heart rate when I was just walking around the house was 140, so I called my sister who is a hospital pharmacist. She insisted I go to the doctor immediately. I went to the doctor who took an ECG. He took one look at it and told me to go to the ER. I went to the ER with a heart rate of 160 beats per minute, where they admitted me and diagnosed me with atrial fibrillation, secondary to hyperthyroid disease. The ER doc also had on a Fitbit Charge HR, and though it was pretty cool that the Fitbit was what had prompted me to come in. He wrote on the chart that it was his first Fitbit-induced admission.

This story is one of the examples we've received from users who tell us how the data from the Fitbit devices has saved their lives and we think we can do more. We believe by doing this in a large-scale, systemic and algorithmic basis, we can make a meaningful impact on consumer health and reduce healthcare costs, while stimulating demand, deepening the penetration of wearables into the population at large.

One area of business opportunity that we are exploring is to identify sleep apnea, condition that is a precursor to a number of other chronic diseases and affects an estimated 22 million Americans today, with 80% unaware that they have it. This represents an estimated $5 billion TAM, that was previously only identified through an expensive sleep lab. Given the scale of our data and what we're able to track, we believe that a Fitbit device could one day serve as part of a solution to recognize and monitor a number of other health condition such as other sleep disorders, hypertension, and arrhythmias.

Together, our brand, community and data connect in a virtuous circle. Our brand and engaged community enables us to be the wearables of choice for both consumers and health ecosystem players, enabling us to capture more data and to produce better algorithms and software innovation, in turn, positioning us to drive better health outcomes, and by default, lower medical cost.

To conclude, before turning the call over to Bill to walk through the financials in more detail, I wanted to summarize where I believe the company stands today. We are executing according to our transition plan. Demand for connected health and fitness trackers has been better than forecasted, enabling us to outperform in the first half of the year.

The launch of our smartwatch is on track and it will be available for the holiday season. We believe it is a well-positioned product to tackle and gain share in this $10 billion-plus addressable market. We have increased confidence in achieving our full-year guidance and are increasing the targeted revenue to EPS midpoint. And we have a firm vision for the future. Devices are a means to an end, leveraging our brand, community, and data, Fitbit is in the business of driving positive health outcomes.

With that, let me turn the call over to Bill.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Thanks, James. My comments will be focused on a financial overview of the second quarter of 2017. I will then provide our guidance for the third quarter. Before I go through the details, I would like to remind investors that the financial references are to non-GAAP measures, except for revenue or unless I specify otherwise.

Fitbit sold 3.4 million devices in the second quarter, generating $353 million of revenue. International markets continued to play a greater role within the company. International revenue grew 9% to $154 million, representing 44% of revenue.

With easier year-over-year revenue growth comparisons, Asia Pac turned the corner with revenue up 46% to $21 million. EMEA remains a bright spot with revenue up 9% to $109 million. In Americas, excluding the U.S., revenue declined 11% to $24 million.

As we continue to focus on reducing inventory in the channel, U.S. sales declined 55% to $199 million, representing 56% of revenue; primarily driven by the 12% decline in sterling, FX volatility including the impact of our hedging program impacted revenue by approximately $5 million or approximately two points of growth.

As James mentioned, supported by our promotional activity, using North America as a proxy, sell-through in the quarter was significantly better than our reported sell-in figures and better than our forecast. While we took pricing action on our Flex 2 device, reducing its listing price to $59, our overall average selling price increased year-over-year and sequentially to $100.76. This primarily was a result of product mix shift, including better demand for our Blaze device.

Accessory and other revenue in the quarter added an additional $3.98 of revenue per device. Gross margins increased 100 basis points year-over-year and 300 basis points sequentially to 43%. The increase in gross margin was driven by mix, higher ASP and lower warranty expense. This was partially offset by price protection on Flex 2 and tooling write-offs. Excluding these offsets, gross margins would have been materially higher, giving us confidence in our full-year gross margin forecast.

Driven by expense discipline, operating expenses declined 7% to $191 million, a 16 percentage point decline in sales and marketing cost was partially offset by continued investment in our back-office, with G&A up 24% year-over-year as we continue to support the scale of our business and due to higher legal costs.

Research and development spending was flat year-over-year at $68 million. Headcount declined 3% sequentially, but remains up 112 people year-over-year to end the quarter at an adjusted 1,585 heads. We are less focused on the number of heads and more focused on the underlying costs, and we'll look to leverage our Romanian engineering center to help us scale our global platform.

Through the first half of the year, operating expenses have trended below our forecasted $850 million run rate for 2017. As we launch our new smartwatch offering, we expect sales and marketing expense to trend higher in the second half, but continue to feel confident about delivering our targeted expense guidance.

Given the relatively low revenue run rate, as a percentage of revenue, the individual OpEx line items remain a bit distorted and above our long-term forecast. Over time, we expect to grow into our operating expense base and deliver operating leverage looking forward. Our operating spending reflect strategic investments we are making to support our product roadmap in 2017 and beyond. Our consumer and health solution groups and a further build-out of our G&A infrastructure to support our scale and global breadth.

Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $28 million, equating to a non-GAAP loss of $0.08 per share. The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 49%. This number was higher than our original guidance and therefore resulted in a larger tax benefit due to the impact of the geographic mix of income worldwide.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the second quarter with $676 million of cash and short-term investments and no debt. This was consistent with our expectations and reflects a decrease of approximately $50 million from the end of Q1, 2017. Days sales outstanding increased to 74 days, primarily reflecting increased sales, while inventory on the balance sheet declined $59 million to $142 million.

Inventory turns improved to 4.8 times. With higher sales in the quarter, accounts receivables increased to $216 million. Accounts payables declined $44 million to $84 million, driven by lower inventory purchases, as we focused on reducing inventory in the channel. We expect this to trend higher as we build inventory ahead of our smartwatch launch and anticipation of holiday sales.

Prepaid expense increased $39 million, primarily as a result of the tax loss benefit accrued on our balance sheet. The net effect was cash consumption of $58 million during the quarter.

Before I turn to guidance, I wanted to provide an update on the option exchange program, approved by shareholders in the second quarter. Retention of our employee base is a top priority for the organization. Our goal is to align incentives with shareholder interest and drive long-term success. The option exchange program was factored into our full-year guidance. Eligible employees have the opportunity to exchange out-of-money options, with every two options exchanged for one restricted stock unit.

86% of eligible options were exchanged, according to 1.9 million restricted stock units granted and a subsequent retirement of 3.8 million options. The net impact of the additional shares issued and options retired has been previously factored into our guidance.

Now, let me turn to guidance. For the third quarter, we expect revenue in the range of $380 million to $400 million. We expect a net loss per share of $0.05 to $0.02 and adjusted EBITDA of minus $12 million to breakeven. We expect Q3 income tax to be approximately 46%, stock-based compensation to be $23 million to $25 million, and total shares outstanding to be approximately 230 million. With demand for connected health and fitness trackers running better-than-expected for the first half of 2017, we are tightening our full-year 2017 guidance.

Given the uncertainties stemming from the entrance into our new product category and being cognizant of the demand forecasting challenges we encountered in 2016, we are raising the midpoint of our revenue guidance by the upside experienced in the first half. We now expect full-year revenue to be in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.7 billion. We expect a net loss per share of $0.40 to $0.22 and we are tightening our cash consumption range to be between $80 million and $50 million.

Despite our projected cash burn, we believe our robust balance sheet provides ample flexibility to invest in the business organically and inorganically to innovate and grow. We expect FY 2017 tax to be approximately 46%, stock-based compensation to be $90 million to $100 million and total shares outstanding to be approximately 230 million.

As James indicated, we believe we remain in the early innings of the growth trajectory in wearables, and as such we want to maintain balance sheet flexibility to invest to drive growth both organically and inorganically. We will pursue M&A opportunistically, with the focus on accelerating our growth trajectory and acquiring talent to continue to scale our business.

With that, let me turn the call back to the operator to answer questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. And we'll go first today to Sherri Scribner with Deutsche Bank.

Sherri A. Scribner - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi. Thank you. I just wanted to dig a little bit into the guidance change. You took the sales, the low-end of the sales guidance up by about $15 million, but the EPS only went up by about $0.04. Is that primarily related to the taxes?

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

It's actually primarily in connection with sales and marketing spend that we deferred in the first half, some of that spending in order to better support our smartwatch launch in the second half. So we shifted some of that spend into the second half and, therefore, it doesn't show up in the improvement in terms of EPS.

Sherri A. Scribner - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. So higher sales and marketing in the second half is going to drive some of that less of the upside from the sales down to the bottom line?

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Exactly.

Sherri A. Scribner - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. And can you give us an update on the channel inventory? How do you feel the channel inventory at this point? You mentioned that you worked through a lot of the channel inventory more than you thought you would. Where are we in terms of weeks of channel inventory? And when do you think we will work through most of that? Are you done or is that going to be in the third quarter? Thanks.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. So we have executed on our plan to get to a clean channel for the second half. So, basically, the target for the channel is anywhere between 8 to 12 weeks of inventory and it depends on the retailer. And we've achieved that on average across the board. So, as far as we're concerned, our sell-in should be very close to sell-through now in the second half, as opposed to what happened in the first half.

Sherri A. Scribner - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Okay.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Tavis McCourt with Raymond James.

Tavis C. McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Thanks for taking my question. A couple for you, Bill, and then one for James. Do you have that cash flow from operations and CapEx for the quarter?

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Just hang on one second, so cash flow from operations was minus $46 million and CapEx was $12 million.

Tavis C. McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. And I know you mentioned machine tooling write-off or write-down, can you repeat what the dollar amount was on that?

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

So we didn't provide the breakout of the actual tooling write-off, other than to say that our gross margins would have been materially higher if we didn't take those charges in Q2.

Tavis C. McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. And if we think about your Q3 guidance, how – and I know timing can be tricky on these fall launches, are you assuming any smartwatch shipments into that 3Q guidance or is it – are you assuming that all falls in Q4 at this point?

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. So what I would tell you is that the vast majority of our revenue in Q3 is related to legacy products.

Tavis C. McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Cool. James, and I guess this one is probably more for you, but when I look at the R&D levels today kind of between $300 million and $350 million annually, I guess, what does that give you the flexibility to do on devices? Does that give you the scale to expand device categories over time or is that simply the dollar amount needed to maintain the current categories that you're in? Thanks.

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. So, we don't breakout R&D spend among product lines, but some portion of that R&D is dedicated to moving beyond the product categories that we are today. For us, again, what we're trying to do is help people achieve health outcomes and not all that in terms of data collection, sensors, algorithms can happen on the wrist. So, we are exploring other categories and a portion of that R&D is devoted to that.

Tavis C. McCourt - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

All right. Good enough. Thanks.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Yuuji Anderson with Morgan Stanley.

Yuuji Anderson - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks for taking my question. A follow-up on the R&D. Just noticed that it's actually down year-over-year at least on a non-GAAP basis there. Could you provide any additional commentary on that. Was there something related to timing and hiring? Yeah, any color there would be appreciated.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. It's Bill. It's actually flat on a year-on-year basis, on a non-GAAP basis, right? So the head count is actually slightly higher on the R&D side than the prior year. There are some other puts and takes in terms of non-head count costs that are actually more. So it continues to be an area that we're investing in and supporting our current and future roadmap.

Yuuji Anderson - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. And just a follow-up on that. It sound like from the prepared remarks the potential savings from outsourcing is something that's still on to come (27:31) there?

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

So we're not outsourcing. Maybe you're referencing the build-out of our Romanian engineering center, that's in-house?

Yuuji Anderson - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. Yeah.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. Those are – that's a Fitbit-owned development center.

Yuuji Anderson - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah.

Yuuji Anderson - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. And then my last question is just on the ASP mix going forward, just regardless of the smartwatch impact, should we kind of should be expecting sort of a similar upward trend in Q3 as well, just compared to the prior quarter? Thanks so much.

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Sure.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

So, I mean, obviously, even though you said – you guys – excluding the smartwatch introduction, I mean, obviously that will impact our ASPs. So, it's all dependent upon the level of mix on the smartwatch side; on the tracker side, you can expect similar ASPs versus Q2, potentially some improvement, but on a conservative basis, they should be fairly consistent on a sequential basis.

Yuuji Anderson - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks so much.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Okay.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Joe Wittine with Longbow Research.

Joe H. Wittine - Longbow Research LLC

Hey, thanks. James, I liked your quick ER story, that's obviously cool stuff.

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Oh. Yeah. I love those. We get a lot of those.

Joe H. Wittine - Longbow Research LLC

Yeah. Yeah. First question, I was interested in your confirmation that Blaze had a good quarter. I guess, it was readily apparent in the channel. It would appear to show that at least Blaze has a healthy amount of price elasticity to demand when and your partners discount. The question is with smartwatch coming here, does that dynamic impact your pricing strategy at all?

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

No, it doesn't impact our pricing strategy. For us, Blaze is fairly entry-level device in terms of feature set, functionality etcetera. And we expect our real first entry into the smartwatch category to have a lot of exciting new features for consumers, the combination of which I've said in the script that the market hasn't seen yet. So we do expect that to be at a higher ASP and we expect that the consumer for Blaze and the consumer for the new smartwatch are very distinct and different.

Joe H. Wittine - Longbow Research LLC

Okay. And then last from me, switching gears, you quickly mentioned the opportunity to potentially monitor health conditions in the future. The question is, is that possible through devices that are in the kind of near-term road map or is that a couple of hardware generation (30:30)?

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

No. We expect existing health use cases to be unlocked with products that we have in the market today and products on the short-term horizon. This isn't something that will take years to unfold. That said, on the healthcare side, obviously there is a lot of business and regulatory issues that still need to be worked through; from the technology side, we see a near-term opportunity.

Joe H. Wittine - Longbow Research LLC

All right. Thank you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Charlie Anderson with Dougherty & Company.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Yeah. Thanks for my question. James, there seems to be a lot of appetite among the big AI companies for very large datasets. You guys are sitting on a pretty big one. I wonder are you guys sensing that appetite. Is there any way for you to monetize? Are there ways some of the new AI technology for you to do more with what you have yourself? Just any general commentary on that would be interesting. Thanks.

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. So, obviously, you know with a lot of advancements in AI, especially around deep learning, subset of machine learning, there is a tremendous appetite for health data. I think we have seen a lot more interest from partners, whether it's research institutions or other players in the healthcare ecosystem to work with us to unlock the value of our data. We don't have anything to share today, but the increase in interest is definitely noticeable. And, obviously, with machine learning the more data that you have, the more accurate or sensitive or specific your algorithms can be.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Great. And then as a follow-up, the trends in the market are pretty clear right now. You've got the sort of a higher-end of the market doing well and fitness activity tracker low-end not doing as well. I'm wondering how that's feeding into how you're thinking about sort of your strategy long-term as you plan out your profit road map? Thanks.

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. So, you know, our strategy has always been that we want to address the broadest possible marketplace, or a market for consumers looking to improve their health. So that's always going to require a variety of devices at different price points, feature sets, form factors, et cetera. For instance, some people don't mind wearing larger form factor devices. Other people, whether it's domestic in particular, internationally, prefer smaller form factor devices. So we'll always need that mix going forward.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks so much.

Operator

And we'll take our next question comes from Jason Mitchell with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Jason Mitchell - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi, guys. So just on the smartwatch, how do you kind of think about that in terms of your product portfolio? Is this really an extension of your products or is it really do you see it as more of a new category that you are entering? And then, when we think about your guidance for the second-half of the year, how dependent is it on the success of the smartwatch product? Thanks.

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. We do see a blurring of lines between trackers and smartwatches occurring over time, but we see the launch of the new smartwatch as a huge incremental opportunity for the company and that's what really excites us.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

And in terms of our guidance, so we've obviously from the start baked in some quantity of shipments of our new smartwatch into our full-year guidance. Yeah, we feel very comfortable with the dollars and units that we've got baked in, and that's what I would comment on. So, our R&R, our range is such that, that we've got room obviously within that range to be, you know, to deviate on either side of where we expects. Right now we feel really good about executing against the full-year guidance ranges.

Jason Mitchell - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Stanley Kovler with Citi.

Stanley Kovler - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks for taking my question. The main question I have is just, if you can give us a little bit more color on the European market. It seems like you had a pretty nice quarter there. And curious if you can update us on sort of durability, what you're doing there with promotional activity and what the attach rates and installed base look like in that market? And then I have a follow-up.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Hi, Stanley. So, look, we're very pleased with the progress that we're making in EMEA. In the connected tracker space where we have the number one share position in every country, not only do we grow EMEA 9% year-on-year, but we grew 24% sequentially in EMEA. So, I would say we're pretty bullish in terms of where we're headed there and we're expecting also pretty good receptivity as we enter into the smartwatch market as well in the European community. So, I think we're making great progress there.

Stanley Kovler - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Got it. Thank you. And the follow-up I have is just, can you help us understand what you're doing on the engineering side. We heard about the updates about offshoring. You had some folks coming to the business from the outside. What are they doing differently and driving any sort of change in direction? And to that end, what kind of acceleration can we see in terms of your product launches and product development beyond this year when you have the product cycle coming in the second half? Thank you.

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. So I can make a few comments about that. One, we announced before that Jeff Devine had joined us as EVP, Operations. So I think he has made a lot of great strides with that group in improving a lot of the operational metrics around their business.

Secondly, on the R&D side, I think, a big thing that we're doing is really focusing on re-use of software platforms and making sure that we get a lot of leverage out of the software that we write. And I think you'll see the benefits of that when we launch our smartwatch in the holidays. It's going to be the first product that utilizes the IP and the team that came on-board from Pebble and there is going to be a lot of efficiencies in the developer tools that they've created not only for internal use, but for external developers as well.

Stanley Kovler - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Jim Duffy with Stifel.

Jim Duffy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks. Good afternoon. I have a couple of questions just around the smartwatch launch as it relates to the guidance. First, what type of visibility do you have to smartwatch launch volumes at this junctures? Are those orders in hand from retailers? I'm trying to get a handle on how much of it is spec versus orders already placed?

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, Jim, it's Bill. So, yeah, so it's a bit too early for us to be receiving orders. Our smartwatch, we haven't officially launched it yet. So, typically, we would expect orders after we do a firm launch of the product into the market. We feel really good about the unit quantity assumptions that we have baked into our guidance, and that's based on input that we get from our retail partners, plus what we're seeing in terms of market dynamics across all of our markets globally, and the size of the smartwatch market, and how we're going to compete. So, all those factors get baked into our guidance assumptions.

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. And then there is good retailer commitment behind the launch of the product. There is going to be meaningful upgrades to (38:58) to really help market and explain the product to the customers or our retail partners.

Jim Duffy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Maybe that's a good segue to my next question. Can you share some additional thoughts on the marketing support following the launch of the product?

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. Some of it – part of it is marketing that we do directly to build the brand and to explain the benefits of the products to consumers. And I think, secondly, as I mentioned before, there is good retailer commitment behind the product. They have seen demos and the feature set of the product and they're excited to work with us to put meaningful muscle behind launching the watch when it reaches the store shelves.

Jim Duffy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. And then lastly, James, we're all very interested in what the comprehensive smartwatch offering encompasses. Will there be an app store online with the launch? Do you expect to launch with an SDK for developers?

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. So, we're going to launch with an app gallery and there's going to be a select number of partners that we launch the product with. The SDK and the developer tools are going to be available at the launch of the product. And then, you know, we expect apps from a lot of other third-party developers to start to steam in after the launch, since it's going to take them a little bit of time to learn the tools and the nuances of the developer SDK and the product itself.

Jim Duffy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Very good. Thank you.

Operator

We'll go next to John Kernan with Cowen and Company.

David Buckley - Cowen & Co. LLC

Hi. This is David Buckley on for John. Thanks for taking our questions. We've heard across the retail sector that retail partners are keeping inventory levels pretty tight heading into Q4 and holiday season. Have you guys seen this with your partners and the commitments they have made?

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, I can let James add, but, I mean, we haven't seen any material changes. We've been lighter in the channel for Charge 2, probably because demand has been higher than forecasted. So we've been working to ensure there is adequate product on the shelves. But we haven't seen any material changes. Keep in mind our focus in the first half was to significantly drive down channel inventory levels to get to a place which we and our retail partners were comfortable with, which is pretty much where we're right now.

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. And as Bill mentioned, we're down to 8 to 12 weeks across the board. We stay pretty close to our retailers and we don't see any need or change in their desire to keep inventory levels at that 8 to 12 weeks.

David Buckley - Cowen & Co. LLC

Got it. Thank you. And then on the corporate side, what have you guys learned from the growth of this segment that has helped to drive growth in the non-corporate segment? And then how much of this business is domestic versus international at this point?

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

So the main takeaway from the corporate business and also the conversations that we have with payers and providers is really the focus on positive health outcomes, and internally that's really the mantra, everything that we have to do, whether its new devices, sensors, algorithms, software, business model et cetera, has to be focused on driving those health outcomes rather than just tracking. So I think that's a meaningful thing that we've learned from dealing with our enterprise customers.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. And I would add that, most of this revenue still is domestic, although we are starting to see some interesting opportunities outside the U.S. in some select markets. So, as we sit today, the vast majority of this revenue is U.S. based.

David Buckley - Cowen & Co. LLC

All right. Thank you, guys. Best of luck.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Okay.

Operator

And we'll go next to Ben Bollin with Cleveland Research.

Ben J. Bollin - Cleveland Research Co. LLC

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to start in the slides there's a comment that the smartwatch will feature a lower gross margin relative to trackers. And I'd like to understand a little bit more, is that at the onset, because there is capitalized costs upfront? Is it still material related? You've got richer features. Will this always be the case? And then I have a follow-up.

William R. Zerella - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. Sure. So, we have indicated that, I mean, we've revised our target gross margins to 45%. What we've said in the past is that we expect tracker gross margins to be above that target and smartwatch gross margins to be along that target to get to an average. So, these are clearly, obviously, more complex devices and we want to price them appropriately. We're just obviously looking to enter the market for the first time with a full featured device. So, over time, we'll see how that evolves, but right now that's where the margins are playing out when we look at the feature set that we want to deliver and the capabilities of the device, combined with the price point that we want to hit.

Ben J. Bollin - Cleveland Research Co. LLC

Okay. And then another question on the SDK opportunity. How does that SDK opportunity for Fitbit enable revenue contribution outside of devices? Are you envisioning a revenue share model? What type of recurring revenue streams do you anticipate you could see with the app gallery and the SDK itself? And that's it. Thank you.

James Park - Fitbit, Inc.

Yeah. So, a lot of it is really partner specific. So, one concrete example of that we can demonstrate is the deal that we have with UHC around their Motion program and the development of a custom, third-party app. Well, the Motion program that launched on Charge 2, that actually we acquired because we didn't have an SDK and a developer platform or tools that actually took a lot of effort from both our internal teams and external teams from our partner to develop and launch that.

With the availability of an SDK and developer tools, partnerships and integrations like that are going to become a lot easier. And in the case of the UHC deal, for us, at least initially, that's going to mean incremental device sales, as those devices are marketed and sold to the membership base of UHC. So, there is a lot of different ways that this SDK is going to generate incremental revenue for us.

Ben J. Bollin - Cleveland Research Co. LLC

Thank you.

Operator

And now we'll conclude today's conference. We do appreciate your participation. You may now disconnect.

