Altus Group's (ASGTF) CEO Bob Courteau on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Thank you, Michael, good afternoon everyone and welcome to Altus Group's second quarter results conference call and webcast for the period ended June 30, 2017. For reference, our press release was issued after market close this afternoon and is also posted on our website along with our MD&A and financial statements. Please visit altusgroup.com to obtain these documents and for more information.

On today's call, we will begin with an overview of our performance during the second quarter, including a discussion of our financial results and noteworthy developments. We will finish by taking questions from analysts and institutional investors. If we miss anyone, please contact me directly after the call. Joining us today is Chief Executive Officer, Bob Courteau; and Chief Financial Officer, Angelo Bartolini.

Before we get started, please be advised that some of our statements may contain forward-looking information. Various factors and assumptions were applied or taken into consideration in arriving at the forward-looking information that do not take into account the fact of events announced today. There are also numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set out or implied by such statements. These are all described in our filings on SEDAR. Our Q&A session should also be taken into context of these forward-looking information statements.

And now, I’ll turn the call over to Angelo, who will start with a review of our financial performance.

Angelo Bartolini

Thank you, Camilla, and thank you all for joining us on the call and webcast this afternoon. We’re very pleased with the double-digit top-line and earnings growth in our consolidated performance. In Q2, all of our businesses posted positive year-over-year revenue growth, led by outstanding performance from Altus Analytics. Our Altus Analytics business had a record license sales quarter posting double-digit revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth.

Our CRE Consulting businesses performed well with solid year-over-year growth driven by strong property tax results. And our Geomatics business posted higher results notwithstanding some of the ongoing market pressures in the oil and gas sector in Western Canada. Overall, it was a solid quarter marked by strong financial performance and steady progress against our strategic objectives.

I'll start off today with some highlights of our consolidated financial results followed by a deeper review by business segment. First quarter consolidated revenue grew by 17% to $128.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA was up by 37% to $25 million. EBITDA margins improved to 19.4% compared to 16.6% last year. Profit in accordance with IFRS was $105.5 million compared to $12.7 million. The big driver there in addition to adjusted EBITDA growth was in an accounting gain of $115.7 million on the partial deemed disposition of our investment in Real Matters and the re-measurement of our retained of 12.0% after Real Matters went public in May. Adjusted EPS was $0.41 up from $0.28.

Moving on our Q2 performance by business segment. As mentioned, our Altus Analytics business has a particularly strong quarter led by record license sales. Revenues were up 31% to $47.4 million. Growth from the acquisition of EstateMaster was 3% while organic growth was 28%. Recurring revenues were up 11% to $30.7 million driven by increased subscriptions as well as steady growth in appraisal management and software maintenance.

Non-recurring revenue growth was very strong at 94% rising to $16.7 million. The growth was due to a combination of higher AE license sales, EstateMaster sales, software implementation and training services and more due diligence assignments within our appraisal management practice. Higher AE software sales were balanced across DCF to AE conversion sales to existing DCF clients, prior to the end of DCF support at the end of June, additional license and module sales to existing AE clients and sales of AE to brand new clients.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 68% to $16.4 million reflecting higher revenues partly offset by higher expenses as we started to increase investments in our ARGUS product roadmap including adding cloud functionality. In the quarter, adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 34.6% compared to 26.9% in the prior year. Changes in the exchange rates benefited revenues by 2.5% and adjusted EBITDA by 4.5%. Commercial real estate consulting revenues were up by 9% to $69.8 million.

Property tax revenues were $44.1 million, up by 10%, while valuation and cost of advisory revenues grew by 7% rising to $25.7 million. The growth at property tax was driven by healthy performance in North America, specifically benefiting from strength in the Vancouver market due to rising valuations and clearance of backlog appeals. As well in the U.S., we benefited from a strong settlement cycle in Texas and a big market for us with specialization in the healthcare category.

Our UK operations did well, but growth was impacted by the commencement of the new assessment cycle as well as the weaker pound sterling. Overall, given that we have entered into two new large assessment cycles in Ontario and the UK, we remain positive about the longer-term opportunities resulting from increased value and volume of appeals. CRE consulting adjusted EBITDA was up by 7% to $18.4 million up by 13% to $15.7 million at property tax, but down 20% to $2.7 million at valuation and cost advisory. The improvement in property tax earnings was driven by higher revenues while earnings in valuation and cost advisory were impacted by some early stage projects in our cost consulting practice.

At Geomatics, revenues were up 23% to $11.8 million as we saw higher activity levels. And despite the ongoing market pressures, we remain profitable with adjusted EBITDA improving to $700,000. Finally in our corporate division, corporate costs were $10.6 million up from $7.7 million last year. Year-to-date corporate cost have been trending higher year-over-year reflecting increased variable compensation and the investments we have made in our IT platforms and HR systems in order to scale and support our future growth.

Also of note during the quarter, we incurred approximately $3.6 million in severance costs related to the corporate-wide restructuring program, which we commenced in Q1 in order to optimize operations. This restructuring was completed during the second quarter. At the end of the quarter, our balance sheet remains strong with significant flexibility to support our growth strategy. Our bank debt stood at a $140 million with a funded debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.67 times. Our cash position at the end of the quarter was $45.6 million with $58.6 million of available borrowing room under our current credit facility. Finally, we continue to see improvement in our DSOs, which declined from 74 days at the end of 2016 to 70 days in Q2 2017.

With that I would now like to turn the call over to Bob.

Bob Courteau

Thanks, Angelo, and good afternoon everyone. As you just heard we had a great second quarter and we've made a lot of progress against our strategy while delivering double-digit year-over-year growth. We're now on 16th consecutive quarters of year-over-year top-line growth, a noteworthy indicator of our track record that underpins that in all of our business we're focused on growth as a key driver of our business. And alongside that, increasing market share with our key offerings and delivering on our strategy.

At Altus Analytics, we had an outstanding quarter fueled by 94% growth in non-recurring revenues on record license sales. Recurring revenues which accounted for approximately 70% of our total Altus Analytics year-to-date revenues were also up in the double-digits at 11%. As Angelo mentioned in total, Altus Analytics finished the quarter with 31% top-line growth and 68% adjusted EBITDA growth at a very strong 35% EBITDA margins.

Q2 was again a record license sales quarters, the largest in ARGUS history. I am pleased to share that we recently surpassed the 3,000 client milestones for ARGUS Enterprise. This is a really significant accomplishment and I personally like to acknowledge that tenacity and hard work of our Altus Analytics sales force under the leadership of Walter Turney. 3,000 ARGUS Enterprise customers in less than five years is a significant accomplishment. While 3,000 clients is a significant milestone and by far the highest software customer base relative to our peers and competitors, we believe there's still a long growth runway ahead for ARGUS Enterprise.

On a conservative basis, we estimate that our likely efforts of 8,000 CRE focused firms worldwide who would get significant value from ARGUS Enterprise and of course that market opens up to 1,000 more firms as we expand our offerings with new capabilities and get into new segments such as the debt market and other client types where we're still not as penetrated as that we are with the owner operators, investment managers and service providers.

So, lots of whitespace ahead especially outside of North America a significant focus for our next phase of growth. As a sign of our momentum of our progress in Europe during the quarter, we signed Knight Frank, one of the largest CRE service providers worldwide, who committed to move ARGUS Enterprise across EMEA. Another notable client win in Europe included DekaBank out of Germany, one of the country's major banks with a big real estate division that includes property-based investment products, credit funds and commercial property finance.

These high profile customer wins amongst others are a good indicator of the European market moving. We call our strategy has been to sell ARGUS Enterprise to all the top firms around the world, who then influence its adoption into the local ecosystem. And as the CRE industry continues with this globalization trend, a lot of our North American clients continue to rollout ARGUS Enterprise globally. These are really strong indicators of the inroads we’re making and what we consider new markets.

Approaching the June 30 deadline on our DCF support, we saw increased volumes of transactions as clients recognize the importance of being on the ARGUS enterprise standard. In addition to clients converting from DCF to ARGUS Enterprise, we have record add-on sales in Q2 and steady net new customer additions. An add-on sales, which included customers coming back to add more seats and more functionality have been a key driver for us in the last few quarters. In fact and it's important to highlight because I think sometimes lost in the conversation, our growth has been fueled by more than just converting the DCF base, over the last couple of years, approximately 60% of our sales have been from the add on transactions and net new customers.

Approximately two thirds of our sales have been from customers, who bought more than twice and I'll remind you that even in a standard conversion transaction, a customer may not initially buy all the AE seats they ultimately need. This all underpins that beyond the conversion opportunity, which is still ongoing, is now we're focused on the valve cap conversions in the UK, same customer sales, targeting new customers and going global are increasingly key growth drivers.

And we've been successful in expanding our customer relationships and increasing wallet share and selling broader inside accounts. We're also penetrating more departments and other types of users. For instance during the quarter, we sold ARGUS Enterprise to the lending departments of two major U.S. banks and our budgeting modular continues to increasingly penetrate new departments at out customers’ firms.

Another example of how we're growing our same customer sales as we broaden our relationship with one large U.S. based investment management client to work with them in a managed service capability to combining a both appraisal management and ARGUS consulting. This translated to more than doubling their spend with us all in the recurring revenue category. The client savings of that model is equivalent to two full time resources for them, quite compelling. And we see this opportunity to approach other clients with a managed service model of our integrated solutions.

Overall, I just add today that we have revenues coming from multiple sources as a company now. Growing our add-on sales, innovating with managed service solutions and we continue to steadily grow our services, even the spike in due diligence assignments this quarter and last underpins how our software and data expertise is increasingly combined with professional service. This idea of software and data with professional services not only drives an opportunity to increase our position with the clients, it flat out helps them to achieve their goals while we do it.

As you know, we're at a very exciting and critical transformation phase at Altus Analytics getting position for a global market opportunity ahead. Moving our model from a departmental IT sale to selling more enterprise solutions to the C suite while sharpening our focus in sales force on new markets, new applications and up-selling our expanding customer base, this is a natural evolution in our growth and market demand and I think the quarter was a nice reflection of that potential.

We're no longer just seen as a vendor to our clients. Clients increasingly view as their R&D provider, partner and strategic advisor. We have relationships of the highest levels with the world's largest and most influential commercial real estate firms and our solutions are now a deeply entrenched in their daily work flows. Our Argus software is a household brand in the industry, knowledge of ARGUS Enterprise is now a prerequisite for all in this industry in North America, often stipulated in job descriptions and in support of that our software is taught in over 200 universities worldwide. Our prevailing industry standards with Argus Software, U.S. Open fund benchmarking and attribution analysis and Canadian market research along with our superior low to mid 90s retention rate provides for exceptional industry validation.

While a lot of the foundational work has been laid most importantly establishing a global client base in a market standard, we believe we've only scratched the surface of our true potential. We are uniquely positioned to be the world's largest information services provider to the global commercial real estate market, a one stop shop for all CRE market participants to access their CRE, portfolio valuation and management software tools and data.

This is not an easy undertaking and there are numerous complexities to our strategy, but those of you who followed us over the past few years, you can recognize our track record of performance and recognize that we have successfully laid the groundwork to elevate Altus Analytics to the next level. So as we go forward, we will continue to scale the business for the growth opportunity ahead and invest in our product roadmap and innovation to sustain our competitive advantage.

As we mentioned on our last call, we’re just currently developing more cloud applications that will be accessible for on-premise Argus enterprise users and accordingly we will be expanding our development capacity. The gradual move to the cloud is a critical aspect of our long-term strategy and the path to eventual data monetization. Alongside this initiative, we continue to modernize our infrastructure for expert services, so that we can improve how we collect data and how we enhance those businesses with technology.

We pride ourselves on investing prudently and I believe that we can offset margin pressure with revenue growth. As I mentioned in the past, while we're in a growth phase, we plan to operate between a 20% to 30% margin range and on an annual basis by comparison to last year's 27% margins. The impact from our current investments and I wanted to make this clear is not expected to be material. Based on our pipeline and our Altus Analytics strong performance year-to-date, we're trending well to sustain last year's annualized margins.

So as you can appreciate given the complexity of the different growth drivers, including the dynamics of entering new markets as Europe becomes more critical, there maybe more variability because of the complexity of our pipeline to our comparative and sequential performance as we undergo this transition, but we have strong conviction that the payoff will be robust as we are reinventing ourselves as the world's largest commercial real estate software and data provider creating a lot of value for our shareholders and the industry alike.

The strong performance in Q2 further illustrates the increased variability this year, obviously in a positive way. But on balance given the strong performance in the first half of the year, we feel confident that we will sustain double-digit annualized revenue growth raves at Altus Analytics. At year-to-date, we're already at 19%. Turning briefly to CRE Consulting as you heard today, we had good year-over-year growth. Property tax delivered good growth as we've benefited from some strength in Vancouver as property values have gone up during this annual assessment cycle and also the authorities were clearing the backlogs of appeals.

I did want to give a special mention to our team in Vancouver led by Phil Gertsman. Their team always does a great job and I appreciate their amazing work. They also enjoy a very, very strong market share in that market. And in the U.S., we benefited from a strong start to the annual settlement cycle in Texas, shadow to market gain and their gains, a big market for us in the healthcare category. Overall given that we entered into two new big cycles in Ontario and the UK, we have feel good about the long-term opportunities presented by these – now four and five year cycles from the increased value and volume of appeals.

As you know property tax continues to represent an attractive growth area for our business both in the U.S. and the UK and we will continue to augment our growth with acquisitions when opportunities arrive. Near-term, organic growth will be driven by market share gains, increased critical mass, enhanced productivity as well as through innovation and technology. We’re also benefiting from a higher shift contingency revenues, which gives us good upside. Long-term property tax will benefit from investments in technology that will automate part of the assessment process and leverage our data for new applications.

Our recent white paper on taxes, a new strategic driver, validates the long-term opportunity we see in leveraging our proprietary tax databases. The report based on a survey of over 200 C level and CRE property tax and finance executives in Canada and U.S. revealed that only 25% of surveyed senior industry executive said their firms incorporate property tax management directly onto their investment strategy and decision making.

Property tax is the single largest operating expense yet it isn't being managed as attentively as other property management cost and is often overlooked as an opportunity to drive investment decision making. The report findings show that a majority of firms take a reactionary approach to managing their taxes and the result is an increase in the risk of portfolio and asset level under performance. Obviously, this success suggests a great deal of potential opportunity for our property tax business in North America. Now while this relates specifically to state of property tax planning, the idea of smart data and better intelligence is one that translates across our business and is relevant to all of our clients.

Like we spent our time today on Altus Analytics and property tax, I just wanted to add that we continue to make great progress on all of our business segments including valuation and Cost Advisory and Geomatics. Each of these business are leaders in their respective markets and we will continue to modernize them with technology and eventually with data products. In closing, I would just like to reiterate that we remain in growth mode, very energized by the substantial market opportunity ahead of us. So a lot of moving pieces on our strategy, but we have a solid track record of execution, a significant market advantage and quite frankly we've only just begun to scratch the surface.

Thanks for your support and now we will take some questions. Operator?

Daniel Chan

Hi, guys. Congratulations on the strong quarter. I just wanted to ask, you said that you’re seeing a lot of add-on sales. Where is the demand on this new functionality? What are people buying at add-ons?

Bob Courteau

Well, you know, the add-on sales come from – because now you have a enterprise data rich environment versus what was mostly focused on individual users, what’s happening is people start accumulating data in ARGUS Enterprise, they're sharing that more broadly in their organization, which is leading to more users. The fact that we have capabilities like sensitivity analysis and budgeting also lends to attracting new users to target enterprise. And as people propagate the use of ARGUS Enterprise as a global platform that also brings more users. So we're seeing it in a lot of different ways.

Daniel Chan

Okay. And I just want to move on to ValCap for a bit. How is that upgrade cycle going now that you’ve rolled out the new AE version? And then can you give us an idea of...

Bob Courteau

I think it’s gone – we talked about at the beginning of the year with the investments we're making in, developing and we were creating a little bit of noise about the back half of the year and the risk potentially the margin to our investment, but it looks like on this quarter and as we go forward although there could be some variability how the quarters come, I would say that Europe is ahead of schedule and it’s going really, really well. We signed some big deals this quarter as I described with Deka, Knight Frank and products well into acceptance. We've got some of the global customers that are looking to rollout in Europe, which is part of that same customer – sorry, some of these U.S. customers that are looking out Europe – to rollout into Europe. All of these things conspire to put us ahead of schedule in Europe. It's going really well.

Daniel Chan

Can you give us some idea of how big the upgrade cycle is for ValCap versus let's say like what it was for DCF?

Bob Courteau

Yeah, so we talked about it like above 15% to 20% of the U.S. upgrade cycle, but we also did the U.S. upgrade cycle over four years, we’re doing ValCap in two years, right, and we’re going to do end up like by the end of 2018.

Daniel Chan

And then just a final one for me, you saw some subscription revenue bump when you did the DCF upgrade. What is your view on how the perpetual versus subscription mix will be when you do the DCF upgrade – I am sorry the ValCap upgrade cycle?

Bob Courteau

I think – maybe I don’t – give me the question again because I am not sure I got it.

Daniel Chan

When you go through this ValCap upgrade, what is your view on the mix between subscription revenue versus perpetual licenses?

Bob Courteau

Yeah, yeah, I think subscription revenue is going to start picking up as we start bringing out applications in 2018. We had ARGUS on demand quarter that worked pretty well. We think that will be in the first pass – the first phase will be high percentage perpetual.

Daniel Chan

Great, thank you.

Bob Courteau

Yeah.

Richard Tse

Yes, thank you. Congrats on the great quarter here guys.

Bob Courteau

Thank you.

Richard Tse

Listen I understand there is some variability in the quarters you talked about, but was there anything specific that sort of attributed from a timing perspective for analytics. It seemed like it’s had – firing all cylinders here where they’re like a big push in the quarter. We get the sale and marketing or some outsize deals that – what drove that?

Bob Courteau

What's going on is that we're just getting in and I created clearly some noise around the potential risk of variability. I'm probably going to done a better job of saying that variability could lead to great quarters like this if I had the foresight. When you start getting revenue from multiple sources and we have some really – this wasn’t a big deal quarter that wasn't what drove it. It was we had our best quarter in $50,000 to $100,000 type of deals in the quarter, which came broadly from Asia, Europe, the U.S. and so it wasn't one or two big deals that really jacked this up.

So what we're seeing now is the fact that we've got a much more broad revenue mix coming from multiple sources, geography different types of customers both upgrade and net new, AOD. I think we're seeing the maturing of our pipeline in a way that's really, really positive and the benefits of large customer base that we've grown over the last few years. So I – like it really came together nicely in the quarter, but for me it speaks really – has a really amazing asset to build on as we bring out new functionality, go global and go cloud. And so we're ahead of schedule on the globalization as the best way I can say it.

Richard Tse

Okay. And is there a specific strategy to push some of these sort of incremental products now like Developer, Voyanta, EstateMaster, it looks like the special team that on the sales side of those products there.

Bob Courteau

Yeah…

Richard Tse

Okay.

Bob Courteau

Yeah like we put a team together tell team on EstateMaster in the U.S., which is a complete white space market for EstateMaster and they’re often running, the pipeline is going great on that. We have an AOD selling team in the U.S. We’re again ready to light up our U.S. teams to sell global solutions going into 2018. We've really had – at our sales meeting this year we had a 30% uptick in terms of people year-over-year, so we've added capacity consisting margins. We are pushing all of those things I talked about in terms of a more rich set of pipeline or capabilities that we're offering to the market are aligned against selling motions and selling models that are directed at each of them.

Richard Tse

Okay and just one last question, I think I asked this last quarter, but if you look at your AE base and then you look at these new products like EstateMaster, Developer, Voyanta et cetera. Of the base how many of those customers on a percentage basis have one or more products beyond AE?

Bob Courteau

It's – the way you see it is in the largest companies in the world. We're starting to see really good cross selling between RVA that's where Voyanta is. We're now starting to position EstateMaster for some of those customers, but that's just new. Clearly, where we have the – and actually those are the customers we're pushing hard and going global. But its early days like honestly we have not lit up the cross selling engine other than in our largest customers.

Richard Tse

Okay, that’s great. Thank you.

Bob Courteau

Yeah.

Yuri Lynk

Hi, good evening guys.

Bob Courteau

Hi, Yuri.

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Hi.

Angelo Bartolini

Hi.

Yuri Lynk

Hi. Maybe Angelo or Bob if you want to take it, just back on the license revenue growth, so it’s up call it $8 million year-on-year. Can you kind of put in the buckets how much of that is DCF to AE conversions, how much of it is the due diligence, new clients’ additions add-ons?

Bob Courteau

Yeah, we talked about it late. Angelo has got the numbers probably in front of him where we've spent a bunch of time in it a couple of days ago. In general, what we're seeing is some – roughly right numbers 30% coming from – this is going back over the last year. 20%, 30% net new, 30%, 40% expansion and 20%, 30% upgrade is kind of what we’ve been running in the last four quarters. And then the wild card on that is we're starting to see a push on – every quarter over the last four has been an increase in net new because we're pushing into Europe as an example and we're seeing higher rates of additions in our existing customer base. And what you're seeing is a reduced dependency on upgrade. Albeit this quarter was a really good upgrade quarter, but those other areas also carried well in the quarter although why we have such an amazing quarter.

Yuri Lynk

Yes, I was more, more interested in the quarter rather than the last year because I'm just trying to get a feel for – I think some of your…

Bob Courteau

Is the question was this field specifically by the DCF end of life? Is that kind of your question?

Yuri Lynk

Sure.

Bob Courteau

Okay, so the answer to that question is there was a contributor, but it would have been an amazing quarter without it. So do you want to quantify that somehow, Angelo?

Angelo Bartolini

I think the ranges that you provided are appropriate for the quarter, Bob. So…

Bob Courteau

In those categories, the way I did it, Yuri, maybe I’ll try and help you a bit again, but this is 30%, 30%, 30%, right.

Yuri Lynk

Yeah.

Bob Courteau

We had good growth in every one of those buckets to so to speak on the quarter. And so if you take net new, obviously it being 30% of our pipeline, we actually had a really nice pick up in the quarter because of some of the transactions we did in Europe on net new. And similarly, our every quarter over the last four and this quarter was a really strong same customer growth quarter year-over-year and on a standalone basis. So, we outperformed Q4 last year, which really ever happens in software. And it just so happened to come at a quarter where we also did really well on the DCF update transition, but it wasn't – and absolutely it was not the whole story. And it’d be tempting to tell you that, so I take a little bit of pressure off into the next quarter, but we feel pretty good about our pipeline because of what I am telling you going forward.

Yuri Lynk

Okay, that’s helpful. And maybe I am missing something, but why wouldn’t a – just back to that maybe there will be a perceived that you did have a rush of clients converting. But I mean couldn’t the DCF clients choose to continue to run that product without support, just take the chance.

Bob Courteau

Absolutely, absolutely, but clearly in the upper mid and large market, they need ARGUS Enterprise because they’re – participate we flipped the switch on a standard. I talked about it, 80% of the companies upgrading, right. And remember we talked about companies and users. The large companies have absolutely as a rule high percentage in the 90s now have bought ARGUS Enterprise. And so, the cleanup is in the 1z, 2zs at the low end of the market where that could go off support, at the high-end not a chance.

Yuri Lynk

Right. Earlier in your prepared remarks, you talked about there being 8,000 CRE firms and globally that could be interested in AE. Do you have three of the eight already? Or those are eight that are incremental?

Bob Courteau

No, it’s three of the eight already, but that talks about our sweet spot of where we sold traditionally. That that doesn't encompass the potential for the debt markets for banking, research and other areas where we think we can take the product through functionality. It also doesn't include the potential to build new products with the cloud that target other facets of doing business in the commercial real estate industry. But Ergo, I say we're just scratching the surface.

Yuri Lynk

Right. And so, three of…

Bob Courteau

And just that make sure I put an exclamation on market because you're giving exclamation on mark on this because you're giving me an opening to do it. What I'm really excited about is every time we increase our base of customers and if we can sustain same customer growth with those customers. This customer base is becoming a really, really exciting asset when we bring out cloud applications or even on premise applications to go back and sell our customer base. And it creates a very exciting runway for the future.

Yuri Lynk

Right. So, I mean, rough math you've got 40% of that client count already, but what about the total seats, are these – do you have a smaller percentage of the total seats of those?

Bob Courteau

So if we – we think we have an opportunity to grow seats by geography, functionality, the broader use, the distributed architecture of ARGUS Enterprise, the ability to get data broadly in the market like some of the – like the deals where we’re seeing in banking as an example is people are now starting to think about using ARGUS Enterprise for even mid-market loans because they'll be able to aggregate all their loan data and give portfolio modeling against a loan environment that opens up a whole new sequence of opportunities.

And as we push functionality by aggregating the data both inside the database environment of ARGUS Enterprise and also in the cloud, it's going to attract more users, professional users, executive users, partner users and our idea is you take 3,000 clients, you go for 8,000 and you build a bunch of stuff that that is going to propagate the use of ARGUS Enterprise in those environments.

Yuri Lynk

Okay. Bob, good quarter and I will turn it over.

Bob Courteau

Thank you.

Stephen MacLeod

Thank you. Good evening guys.

Bob Courteau

Hey, Stephen.

Angelo Bartolini

Hi, Stephen.

Stephen MacLeod

Just a follow up on Altus Analytics, which is obviously quite a topical this afternoon. Can you just talk a little bit about – I’m just also trying to get to this sort of white space that you might have. Can you talk a little bit about what you view in terms of the magnitude of the market size in Europe versus North America like as the ValCap? What would the ValCap opportunity be relative to the DCF opportunity?

Bob Courteau

Yes, so I said 15% to 20% of the DCF opportunity roughly right, but don't forget that's a UK upgrade, right. ValCap is a UK customer base. And what's happening is as we go into the UK with ValCap, now not only are we upgrading these customers, but we're selling them on a European valuation platform or a European software platform. So not only do we go in and do the upgrade, we try and get these larger customers to want to run Argus Enterprise across Europe, which is also all white space new users.

Stephen MacLeod

Right, okay. And is the new customer opportunity more robust than the ValCap commercial opportunity?

Bob Courteau

Well to go from 3,000 to 8,000 you know that – additional 5,000 probably four of the five is – let me think my math right here, so four of the five is going to be going into net new markets right. So it's a whole net new market opportunity in Europe, Asia and the rest of the world.

Stephen MacLeod

Right, okay. Okay, that's great. And then just switching gears a little bit to the tax business. You didn't really site – well, any you didn’t site any challenges from the Ontario valuation cycle. Was that just timing wise or is that headwind in the rearview mirror at this point?

Bob Courteau

Well, I think, we over achieved our soft guidance if you call out in the quarter. And it speaks to the robustness of our tax business where we can have a quarter like we did in Vancouver and Texas to offset any of the softness in our two biggest markets. So not sure I'm answering your question, but we’re not – we still feel like we're just getting going in the U.K. and Ontario, those things all – evolve over the next couple of quarters and should be strong for the next few years. I don't know, Angelo, would you add anything to that?

Angelo Bartolini

Yeah, I wouldn’t describe, certainly I wouldn’t describe Ontario having been a headwind at all. It had a solid quarter despite the fact that, yes, we were focused on filing appeals. UK as well, they are doing well but they're not doing as well as they could be in this period. But going forward, we see a lot of opportunity, again, just based on the value of the appeals and the potential increased volume that we're going to get over the next cycle.

Stephen MacLeod

Right. No, I meant more that, Ontario wasn't a headwind in this quarter but it was last. And I was just surprised that it wasn't as impact for this quarter but I guess it's relative to the strength of other geographies.

Bob Courteau

Yeah.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay, well that’s great, that is it from me. Thank you.

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Thanks Steve.

Maggie MacDougall

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions. So I wanted to touch on something that you've sort of mentioned briefly in your prepared remarks on opportunity that you're looking at in the debt market or considering. I'm curious what your thoughts would be on good first steps in that direction. Strikes me as a very nice natural fit, perhaps as many of our financial customers in the natural extension giving large role of debt financing and commercial real estate. So maybe if you could just clarify a bit, your thoughts and understand if it is a bit conceptual at this point, but we're definitely curious to hear what your ideas are.

Bob Courteau

The idea is not conceptual, we’ve closed a huge bank in the U.S. one of the biggest in the U.S. to use ARGUS Enterprise in terms of modeling, their loans in tracking those portfolios. That deck is a big part of that deal was focused on tracking the debt side of real estate. We've done other larger deals like this. And where the opportunity is, Maggie, is to start taking about taking ARGUS Enterprise and building incremental functionality that improves the use of ARGUS against that persona, against the need of a professional on the loan side or on the debt side and that's something that we're going evolve too for sure. Because then you can take your debt equity and other real estate assets and start using the common product around that, and use your data to start managing those portfolios. Albeit be different in terms of their structure with common data over time.

Maggie MacDougall

Okay, and would that have a bit of a feedback, back looped into to your existing product just in terms of aggregating information on debt or the people going to believe that?

Bob Courteau

Like part of our strategy on cloud, eventually, is to actually allow customers to aggregate that data, marry it up with other data and start doing reporting on both debt and equity portfolios, which could actually in taken forecast data from companies like VTS or accounting data from the RD or MRI. So the idea is the more people use ARGUS Enterprise probably through their organization, they're going to have tools to be able to broadly manage their assets more directly.

So that's part of where we're headed in that regard. But we have been a natural manufacture of this where customers figured out this is a good platform to do the work on. We've got couple of, we have now, I think I had a question before, have we organized around these opportunities. We've got people now in the U.S. that are focused, and actually 1% in Europe now focused specifically on banks or onto debt type customers.

Maggie MacDougall

Okay, great. Just back to the ARGUS on-demand stuff. So from your outlook it sounds like you're just starting to get going in terms of penetrating the opportunity. Can you talk a little about what your expectations would be in the near term for that? And do you see that sort of accelerating over the next year or so?

Bob Courteau

ARGUS on-demand has really done well. It's a soft compliant asset now, we are moving from Citrix to a more cloud-based architecture. We are seeing really good pickup like we are think we are now five or six quarters into it. We haven't announced the new customers. I don't think, Camilla, but we had a really good quarter on it, and it's really great precursor to our plans in the cloud, and we're seeing a lot of pickup from some of the smaller consumers of ARGUS Enterprise.

We get one or two customers a day just going on our website and buying ARGUS Enterprise off our cloud base ARGUS on-demand solution. So it's another selling motion, but it also sets up our transition to having ARGUS Enterprise available on-premise and in the cloud fully synced. So this thing will evolve over – well into 2018, and what I'm excited about is it feels like we've got a really nice pipeline to get us bridged to the cloud. Cloud should be incremental rather than substitutional, and we will build more functionality for our existing customers and build functionality for new customers like in the banking markets.

So we're building a really, really nice customer base, and we're extending the ability to use the product with new functionality, as we go forward. And finally put in a whole agenda around modernization as well. It is pretty exciting.

Maggie MacDougall

Yes, for sure. And then just one final question, in the outlook on Property Tax, there was comments on opportunities that looked attractive to grow, both organically and by M&A. So I'm curious, organically, obviously it seems like you are gaining market share and you're doing quite well. On the M&A piece, what has the market been like? Have there been transactions? What are deals – what's pricing expectation like and do you think that there is good opportunity for you there in the next, call it, 12 to 18 months?

Bob Courteau

Yes, I think there is some pretty interesting opportunity. I think the nice thing, Maggie that we don't have to take them to get growth. I think that's probably the best thing I can say about what we've been able to accomplish is. This market has been underserved by really good technology, and so there ain't a lot of companies to buy out the pure-play technology companies. But we're looking at a few. Obviously, we'd love to pick up some tax companies, and we've got some conversations going on. But we're also going be – we're going to make sure, we don't screw up our franchise, right?

Maggie MacDougall

Sure. Okay, appreciate that. Thanks very much.

Bob Courteau

Yes, thank you.

Deepak Kaushal

Hi, guys. Thanks for squeezing in my questions. I’ve got two if I may. First one, Bob, you talked about managed services and the consulting business. If I'm not mistaken, you spoke about managed services in appraisal. I was wondering if you could elaborate on that and maybe add any thoughts on progress on the Property Tax side from managed services, and maybe what this could do on your margins and then I have a follow-up.

Bob Courteau

Yes, we are out promoting managed services on the tax side. And we are particularly focused on large North American customers. And I've been on record of saying, look at we don’t want this to be breakthrough over the next year, we want it – we would love to pick up two, three customers as a way of really building out our capabilities around managed services on tax. But it's not just Property Tax, its – we think there is a big play with Voyanta and data management where customers are really looking for help in implementing these type of solutions but also working with their partners to manage this complex data.

And so we're going to put some energy into that. We've got number of proposals going on there. Look what's interesting for me in terms of the margins and why managed service is pretty cool opportunities is, A, the customers want it, B, we have the expertise to deliver it, and C, I can amortized that over my current cost base while I ramp up these new opportunities. And just like we had a really good margin quarter on Altus analytics, part of it is we did a fair amount of due diligence work which is a form of services. It's a one-time service but it gives you visibility on using our expertise to do really good work beyond just the appraisal management or ARGUS.

The customers are really looking for us to do more, and we're going to try and take advantage of it and use our people to extend the capabilities that we offer and do it in a way where we won't have to invest significantly because we already have the talent and organization will add resources as we have success or in contracts. So I think it can be growth and margin accretive.

Deepak Kaushal

Excellent. Okay, that’s very helpful. Thank you. And then just the last one, it’s kind of a flyer. In your prepared remarks, you mentioned your long-term objectives, obviously, to become the global – sorry the largest service provider in CRE for three things: Portfolio management; valuation; and the third thing was the most interesting to me management software. Are you going after – maybe you can elaborate on this strategy, are you going after the asset management platforms directly? Are you trying to creep into this space, is this a large…

Bob Courteau

We want to have – we want our solution to be adopted by portfolio managers and asset managers on a global basis, and we want to deliver data through those relationships that allow them to mark-to-market their portfolios to look at benchmarking to understand the new ones as it performance and markets. That's absolutely an end point game.

Deepak Kaushal

But to be clear, not day-to-day management of the assets in the…

Bob Courteau

It's giving them the data and software to be able to manage themselves, no, we are not going into the asset management business.

Deepak Kaushal

Great. Thank you. Appreciate it. That’s it for me.

Bob Courteau

And then this is – not to the point, where I'm going to take business away for my most important customers.

Deepak Kaushal

Excellent, okay, good to hear.

Paul Treiber

Thanks. Thanks very much for taking my questions. Just want to horn and morn on the addressable market. What's your thoughts on magnitude of opportunity or existing customers for additional products and expanded deployments? I mean – do you think it's reasonable to assume maybe double the revenue for customer in next three to five years or so?

Bob Courteau

On the software basis, absolutely, just on – I think it's even higher than that if you take the range of different things we can do. We can add functionality, we can go global, we can go to other parts of the business, we can give them data that's going to encourage more use of the software.

So yes, this is double or triple for sure from – and probably even higher from initial buy is what we're seeing already. And what's really interesting, Paul is look we took this on – the hard thing is getting customers to convert from their existing valuation methodologies.

In the U.S. and Canada, was DCF and large crane and hewing in around ValCap in the UK, this is hard work. But what we're seeing now is these large – the largest institutional players don't really care about what the valuation methodologies in Italy, or Singapore or Australia. But what they want to do is they want to be able to value their assets consistently around the world. So part of the reason that we're starting to see an acceleration of the use in the propagation of ARGUS enterprise, is when Blackstone, which I’ve talked about before, says, I'm going to use – I'm going to want ARGUS Enterprise files in every market in Australia and Asia. And now we're looking at Europe. That's going to change the need to upgrade from Evaluation standard in Amsterdam or Italy. The brokers will have to respond to that, and there's a natural ecosystem play that goes out a bit where I capture users on the broker or other service provider side, and I capture with the largest companies in the world. So yes, for sure, I think that's part of why we are ahead of schedule, in my opinion, relative to the globalization of largest enterprise.

Paul Treiber

Thanks, that’s helpful. Understand. Just wanted to have – if you could elaborate on your comments regarding that the variability – potential variability in ARGUS Analytics. It sounds like to me that the variability should diminish just given the increasing size of the customer base, the geographic expansion, the number of deals et cetera. Should we take it as the variability as more just more driven on the fact that license revenue as the higher percentage of the mix or is there something else underlying at?

Bob Courteau

Its more that – its more about the complexity of our pipeline now with the opportunity to add large deals, where if you don't have a mix of higher deals in a quarter, you might see a follow-up on that. But what we're seeing now is, on an annualized basis, we really love our pipeline, and we love our product set, and we love the globalization. So we'll be able to carry it on an annual – we'll get double-digit growth on an annualized basis. But you might have a quarter like this, which is off the chart is followed by one, and I'm not saying this guys, but you might have like a single-digit quarters, as an example right just because of the complexity of the pipeline.

And frankly, I was doing some conditioning at the beginning of the year around that but I'm telling you now it's going pretty well. And we're – we feel pretty good about where we are right now, obviously.

Paul Treiber

So just completely – so it feels like the potential, the deals are getting larger but that didn’t necessarily impact this quarter yet?

Bob Courteau

This quarter was a high, low mid – low large customer quarter. We had a huge amount of transactions around the world in the $50,000 to $100,000 mark, and that was an unusual amount of transactions relative to what we've seen in the past, right. And frankly, explains that complexity of calling a smooth set of quarters going forward because of the shift target – I might explain it this way our shift targets on demand, the multiplicity of different types of revenue that we're getting right now. You could see – you won’t see quarters like we just threw at you every quarter. But on a full-year basis, we feel pretty good that we're going to be able to achieve double-digit revenue growth going forward with ARGUS on-premise, even with the transition to the cloud as we go forward over the next number of quarters.

I don’t know if I’m getting that right to you, it doesn't seem like I am, Paul. But really I'm giving myself – I'm giving myself some room to move this to an annualized business as I go forward rather than what we've done the last four years where we've had consistent year-over-year growth, 16 quarters. I still think we can probably get there, but maybe my record won't be intact one quarter because of the way the revenues are coming.

Paul Treiber

Okay, I think I got it. I’ll leave it at that. Thanks Bob.

Bob Courteau

Yes.

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Thanks, Paul.

Bob Courteau

Okay. Well, I'll finish by saying, I'll try, Paul, to do a better job of explaining that to you and the rest of the folks. But look, it was a great quarter. I think it's a bellwether on our transition. We're really, really excited about where we're going to take this thing. The real playbook here is customer acquisition and expansion inside those customers. That's what we're about. I think we're ahead of schedule on that, and it gives us an opportunity to really increase the available market, going from 3,000 to 8,000. But what's exciting is we're finding more things to sell our current customer base and we will just keep on pushing that agenda. So thanks for taking the time, look forward to talking to you directly.

