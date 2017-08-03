Ben Carlson Wins Silver Bullet: Great Article On Market Leaders

The distinguished past winners - the Silver Bullet Band - have provided authoritative and helpful advice. Most of it is still relevant.

Ben Carlson is this week's winner - with plenty of insight about analyzing market leaders. Implications for market safety and which stocks.

I hope for more visibility to great posts that were not focused on page views.

Ben Carlson recently wrote about current market leaders and the changes over time. This excellent work received some attention, but deserves even more. That is the purpose of the Silver Bullet Award.

For several years I have been highlighting work that represents strong, factual analysis and is not influenced by popularity or page views. It is like the “Lone Ranger” so I called it the Silver Bullet. Trying to get more recognition for these first-rate posts, I am now highlighting them in a new and separate series (rather than inclusion in my regular weekly updates). It is my hope that readers and past winners will help me in highlighting these important posts.

This Week’s Award – Ben Carlson

There are many current articles about narrow market leadership, excess influence of a few big stocks, and the lack of opportunity. Ben Carlson offers facts, clearly stated and explained. As a helpful starting point, he looks at the change in the top stocks over the last 35 years.

Read his full post for the conclusions. He emphasizes the healthy rotation at the top. This would probably be a surprise to most investors. It also directly questions prevailing wisdom.

Takeaways

This kind of post gets inadequate attention because many sources want to turn it into a trade – actionable advice. Others want something dramatic and scary. Here is my list of actions:

Investors should not be frightened about the general market because of allegations about leadership. What we see is normal and healthy. Investors should probably be wary of chasing the biggest winners. Things change, and the opportunities might not be at the top of the market cap list. The top companies – at least in recent years – have often fallen on hard times. Caution may be warranted since “trees do not grow to the sky.” Find future winners, not those already in top positions.

While this is not specific advice, it is a great background perspective.

Prior Winners

I began the Silver Bullet award more than three years ago. My hope is to give greater visibility and recognition to the winners. If bloggers and media sources are honest about wanting to get beyond the noise, they will join me in recognizing those who have written special posts. I also invite nominations. I expect about 20 awards each year, but I would be delighted if the community found more great candidates.

Date of Award Silver Bullet Band 06/03/17 David Templeton 05/28/17 Josh Brown 05/20/17 David H. Bailey 05/07/17 CXO Advisory 03/26/17 Charlie Bilello 02/26/17 EconompicData 02/18/17 Josh Brown 02/05/17 Jacob Wolinsky 02/11/07 Nathan Yau 01/14/17 David Moenning 12/31/16 Robert Huebscher 11/27/16 Jon Krinsky and Josh Brown 10/23/16 Ryan Detrick 10/08/16 Justin Lahart - Wall Street Journal 10/02/16 Tracy Allison Altman 09/13/16 Ben Carlson 08/13/16 Justin Fox 07/13/16 Sara Eisen - CNBC anchor 06/12/16 New Deal Democrat 05/21/16 Gene Epstein and New Deal Democrat 05/29/16 Narayana Kocherlakota 05/08/16 Jeff Reeves 04/23/16 Jeffry Bartash 04/17/16 Steven Saville 04/10/16 Ethan Harris 04/02/16 Tim Duy 03/20/16 Todd Sullivan and “Davidson” 03/05/16 Robert Novy 02/07/16 Paul Hickey - Bespoke 01/03/16 Matt Busigin 10/04/15 Michelle Meyer 09/05/15 David Templeton 09/12/15 Michael Boldin and Jonathan H. Wright 08/30/15 Michael Batnick and Todd Sullivan 08/22/15 Barry Ritholtz 08/02/15 Michael Batnick 07/26/15 Jimmy Atkinson 07/18/15 Fabius Maximus 07/04/15 Jordan Ellenberg 06/20/15 Pierre Lapointe 06/13/15 Cullen Roche 06/08/15 Morgan Housel 05/03/15 Barry Ritholtz 04/26/15 David Fabian 04/19/15 Ed Dolan 04/11/15 Bill McBride 04/05/15 Barry Ritholtz 03/01/15 Nicholas Colas and Jessica Rabe (Convergex) 12/21/14 Jeffry Bartash 12/07/14 Georg Vrba 11/16/14 Ethan Harris 11/09/14 Floyd Norris 11/01/14 Natalie Kitroeff 09/28/14 Michael Batnick 07/20/14 John Lounsbury 07/06/14 Derek Thompson 06/29/14 Barry Ritholtz 06/15/14 Bill McBride 06/01/14 Paul Kasriel 05/25/14 Barry Ritholtz and Matt Hardigree 05/11/14 Tyler Vigen 03/01/14 Scott Grannis 02/24/14 Julian Close 02/15/14 Ryan Detrick (Schaeffer’s) and Bespoke Investment Group 01/19/14 The Bespoke Investment Group

