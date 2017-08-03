Societe Generale's (SCGLF) CEO Frederic Oudea on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Societe Generale SA (OTCPK:SCGLF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 5:30 AM ET

Executives

Frederic Oudea - CEO and Director

Philippe Heim - Group CFO

Laurent Goutard - Head, Societe Generale French Retail Banking

Jean-Luc Parer - Co-Head, International Banking & Financial Services

Didier Hauguel - Country Head of Russia

Analysts

Lorraine Quoirez - UBS Investment Bank

Jon Peace - Crédit Suisse AG

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jacques-Henri Gaulard - Kepler Cheuvreux

Jean-Francois Neuez - Goldman Sachs Group

Maxence Le Gouvello - Jefferies

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research

Omar Fall - Mediobanca

Delphine Lee - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guillaume Tiberghien - Exane BNP Paribas

Alex Koagne - Natixis S.A.

Anke Reingen - RBC Capital Markets

Pierre Chedeville - CM-CIC Market Solutions

Operator

Welcome to the Societe Generale Conference Call. Frédéric Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer; and Philippe Heim, Chief Financial Officer, will present the group's second quarter and first half 2017 results. Gentlemen, please go ahead.

Frederic Oudea

Good morning to all and thanks a lot for participating in this conference call. As usual, Philippe Heim and myself, we will make a short presentation of our results and then with our management team, we will answer your questions.

So let's go through the presentation. And first of all on Slide 4, have a brief outlook on our results for the second quarter and first half. As you can see in a probably more mixed environment, in particular for the capital market activities, we maintained good commercial momentum across our businesses and overall, we were able to stabilize our business revenues, with effectively the growth of our International Retail Banking activities compensating for the slight decrease of the revenues in the French retail as well as in the wholesale banking activities.

Regarding some exceptional item. You have noticed that in the Corporate Center, we have to - we had to account in detail the settlement which took place in the first quarter of this year with the LIA. Now, fundamentally, there is, again, no net impact on the net profit. But again, given this time that the settlement happened after the closure of the first quarter, we had to detail the accounting. Philippe Heim will come back to that more in detail.

Regarding the operating expenses, we carry on managing them with discipline. On one hand, we invest in the transformation of our French banking activities and as well as in our International Retail Banking activities. While we benefit from all the actions, the saving plans which were decided, starting 2015, in the Global Banking and Investor Solution business. Across the board, the commercial cost of risk is very low. Philippe will go through the detail in a minute. We have a cost of risk at 15 basis point which is, of course, across the board, very low.

In terms of net profit, if we exclude the noneconomic items or reevaluation of own financial liabilities and DVA, it's amounts to €1.2 billion. And then we - if we put aside also the non-recurrent items, the underlying group net income stands at €1,165 million up 11% compared with last year and for the first half, €2,551 million versus last year which is an increase of plus 32.6%. I think these figures reflect the fundamental improvement of the profitability of the group.

The underlying return on equity for the first half being at 9.5%. In terms of capital, we have a solid Core Tier 1 ratio at 11.7% and we provisioned a dividend for the first half of €1.10. We rounded the figure, applying our 50% payout ratio target.

If I turn to the next page, just one brief on the model and the evolution of this model. I think that you see here the benefit of the integrated and diversified business model. Clearly, we have, in particular, the confirmation of the growth and profitability potential of our International Retail Banking and Financial Services. We have, as you can see, a strong increase of revenues, a very strong increase of profitability and a return on normative capital of more than 18% for the first half of 2017.

Regarding GBIS, you see, also for the first half, a progress. A more moderate, but nevertheless a progress in terms of revenues, but a significant progress in terms of underlying profitability and contribution. And we will emphasize that we have fundamentally transformed this business to ensure a very recurrent contribution to our revenues and profits.

And regarding the French Retail, of course, we still suffer from the low interest rate environment despite good volumes in terms of commercial activity. But I would say, the erosion of revenues as well as the erosion of group net income remains relatively limited, while the return on normative equity stands at reasonably high level still. So I think, again, we're happy with this model and we have the benefit of this diversification, given in particular the low interest rate environment that we see still in the Eurozone.

Now I'll leave the floor to Philippe to enter more into the detail.

Philippe Heim

Thank you very much, Frédéric. So as usual, some elements of color regarding - as a group before giving you, let's say, a vision of activity and results of each of the business lines.

So moving to Page 7. Let's have a look at the cost of risk and you can see that, if you consider the bold red line on this page, you see that with the 15 basis point, we're at a very low point in terms of cost of risk and this is a reflection of our structural efforts, let's say, to improve our risk management policy from origination to recovery. It's a factor. So - and overall, economic environment that has improved now all across the board and we see a reduction of the cost of risk for every different sign. So for the French Retail, we stand at 29 basis points. International Retail Banking and Financial Services, we stand at a new record low of 14 basis points. Here, it's safe to mention that we have the benefit we're not getting this quarter of writeback and in Romania, a benefit of nonrecurring items for roughly €38 million. Lastly, in GBIS, cost of risk is also very low, at 1 basis point. So we're now in position to confirm that we expect for the full year, the cost of risk around 25 basis points. And also to respond to a recurring question we get, I'm also in position to confirm that the self financification effect, as I defined, could be at around 15 basis point.

So now moving to, let's say, capital, Page 8. Just to mention there that our CET1 ratio up, is at 11.7%. Here, I have to mention the fact that we have the benefit of additional mergers to optimize our portfolio. We have the benefit of the IPO of ALD, the disposal of our coalition subsidiaries and finally, the full consolidation of Antarius. So net-net, all of those elements together led to an impact of plus 12 basis points.

Regarding risk-weighted assets. Here, I have to mention that while credit risk-weighted assets were overall flattish, we integrate additional capital for outreach, having an impact of minus 14 basis points. So overall, our CET1 ratio, so in money, up. We're right in track with our target to have the CET1 ratio between 11.5% and 12% and we spend comfortably the goal or the threshold set by ECB in the [indiscernible] requirement with a management buffer above 40, at 1.2%. And as you know, we're fully compliant with TLAC rules on both legs, as a percentage of risk-weighted assets and as a percentage of leveraged exposure. So net-net, we can rely on a very solid balance sheet structure.

Moving to Page 9. Now let's have a look - quick look at the consolidated results. This is where - you see that, obviously, we need to not highlight the effect of 2 nonrecurring effects - 2 nonrecurring items, the profit of the disposal of Visa stake last year having an impact last year of plus €729 million. And this year, it was a fact that we have to, let's say, integrate in our P&L, the effect of the settlement with the Libyan authorities, adding an impact of minus €963 million. So at group level, revenues are down by 25%. But you should not highlight those 2 items. We cannot. We use a decline of minus 1.3%. And we focus strictly on revenues coming from businesses. We have an overall stability of those revenues.

OpEx or operating expenses, increased by 1.2%, so in line with our expectation. Net cost of risk is positive at plus €259 million. We have the cumulative effects. First one is the one I just commented before. We have a very low commercial cost of risk at 15 basis points and at the same time, we have a writeback on the Libyan case coming from our collective position of plus €750 million. And on the other hand, we decided to complement this collective provision with an amount of €200 million. So we have a projected effect of €450 million coming from the collective provisions for our litigation.

And lastly, I have to mention that we have a technical gain coming from integration of Antarius recorded on the gain on - for their assets of €203 million. And overall, excluding all that and DVA, we have a group net income standing at €1,218 million.

Across the [indiscernible] period and by neutralizing all, let's say, exceptional items, DVA, EBA, Antarius and so on, underlying income came to roughly €2,551 million, so at - more than 32%, with underlying profitability of 9.5% as compared to 7.5% last year.

So now let's move to the businesses, starting with the French Retail, where we're in a situation of gradual recovery. With the GDP growth expected to be at roughly 1.5% in 2018, activity being supported by dynamic investment coming from both households and businesses. Nevertheless, the environment is still, let's say, a tight scene in terms of interest rates. And in this context, we maintained good commercial activity, while, of course, accelerating the transformation of the operational figure.

So let's begin with individual customers, where we have increased once again the client base and client integration is pretty clear. We have 250,000 new clients in 1 year. Boursorama has more than 1.1 million clients. In terms of credit, on mortgage, we have a good projection, standing at €6 billion. So at 40%. We're in position to confirm that we had several co-negotiation this quarter. Overall, let's say, outstanding productive loans have increased by 2.3%. Consumer loan production also has picked up of 8%.

If we move to corporate customers, we keep good a momentum on onboarding new customers. More than 1,400 clients in Q2. As the production of medium and long term loans increased by 10% and we're continuing our efforts, as you know, to accompany SMEs and mid-caps in their development in France and abroad. And specifically, we have a dedicated platform to cover market activities and, especially, to serve them for any interest rate and currency hedges, where we have an increase of revenues. The net rate of increase of revenues of roughly 11% in the past 3 years.

So now let's have a look at the results for the French Retail. And there isn't - here, no surprise because of the pattern we're seeing in past quarter that confirm once again in Q2 of 2017. So we see the same erosion of revenues. So revenues are down by 1.8% excluding PEL/CEL, of course, reflecting mainly a contraction of interest margins. So interest margin declined by minus 6.6% which reflect the negative interest rate environments on the reinvestment of deposit and, of course, the effect of loan renegotiation on the book of property loss.

On the other side and this is positive, commissions are up by 5%, highlighting the dynamic rampart, also developments of our growth drivers in private banking, in insurance and also developments of the environments around mid-caps and SMEs. Operating expenses, an increase by 3.7%, in line with the development of our investment. Net of cost risk is down by 22%. And also, that enhanced - led to contribution of the business to the group to the net income of €359 million for an adjusted normative return of roughly 13%.

So now let's move to IBFS. Here, I have to mention that the economic environment remains broadly the same all across the board in the various places where we operate. We're still benefiting from a strong momentum across the board in Central and Eastern Europe, with - let's say, a solid GDP growth supported by strong domestic demand. And in particular, in this environment, Romania stands out with a strong GDP growth, around 12.5%. Russia is clearly in a phase of normalization with the inflation being now around 4%, supported by the robust appreciation. We're till now expecting a catch up in household construction. And in Africa, we're still - we still see a strong growth in the places where we operate in - and specifically in Sub-Saharan Africa with Congo and Ivory Coast and, again, in Cameron, while the situation is more mixed in North Africa.

We maintain in this, overall, a very supportive environment. We maintain a strong momentum. So to reflect that, let's consider - the loan book for International Retail Banking division is up by 8%. And more specifically, for Europe, there the momentum is plus 10% and specifically if we dig into more details in Western Europe, outperforming at 5 - 14.5%, supported by automotive activity in Germany and France. And Czech Republic, this is broadly in line with previous quarters. Loan book is up by 8.5%, while the recovery is confirmed in Romania with books up by roughly 5%.

In Russia, here, we have to realize that the retail activity is regaining strength and this is positive both in terms of loan production, but also in terms of the deposit gathering and deposit rose by 22% and it is particularly good with respect to our company's growth. In Africa, activity remains very sturdy, with the book up by 6% and with double-digit performance in some places, plus 18% in Ivory Coast, plus 21% in Senegal, plus 23% in Nigeria. This solid growth is also seen in insurance and financial strategies of corporates. As you know, in this second quarter, we had the benefit of the full integration of Antarius, enabling our social cap to exceed - outperforming of more than €110 billion. And we have outperforming it by 3% on a pure organic basis and without the benefit of Antarius. With Antarius, it is plus 17%. We have also good development of protection and nonlife insurance activity with [indiscernible] up by 10% in France and 20% for growth and also solid activity in Financial Services for Corporates. So all of those elements led to strong financial results for IBFS. Revenues are up on a like-for-like basis by 5.5%. Our operating expenses, you see there, are declining. We - if we correct the [indiscernible] provision of €60 million, they increased by 5%. So in line with the strong development of the division. With the cost of risk around 14 basis points and declining by 70%, you'll see that with the contribution of the business line of the division for the cause of net income increasing by nearly 30% to €568 million, resulting in a strong return on equity this quarter of around 20%. In this context, I have - specifically to highlight the situation in Russia, where revenues are up by roughly 5% and the contribution stands at €31 million, reflecting a profitability of 9%. So perfectly in the range of our guidance for the full year.

So now let's move to GBIS. And we decided to open this sequence with strong elements to reflect the extent the in-depth transformation we carried out in the past 3 years, first on the business model and then on the operating model. So basically, on the business model, you know that in addition to our historic strong and core businesses where we have global leadership in equity derivative, in financing of natural resources and [indiscernible] financing, we decided to expand the product offer and to adapt our geographic presence. And all of those elements enables us to limit the volatility of our CIB revenues as shown on this page, Page 15. You see that if we benchmark SG CIB with our peers, so you see that we have a lower volatility as compared to our peers. And you see the effect of the number of initiative, a successful integration of Newedge, the fact that we're successful to develop our fixed-income platform by promoting our expertise in terms of engineering. The fact also that we made progress in our acquisition franchise and so on. And also, we managed to leverage on our strong corporate franchise around Europe. At the same time, GBIS improved its operating model. We have lowered the cost base and we have managed, in a very prudent way, our risks and our scarce resources. And overall, we're very agile to expand the profitability of the division.

And more precisely, moving to Page 15, just an element to characterize and to give you some elements on the reigning commercial trends. So in a nutshell, the quarter was marked by lower activity, a wait and see attitude coming from investors and hence, we're seeing our revenues down by 4.3%. If compared with a strong Q2 of last year and this is something meaningful, I'm sure you have question regarding to performance in equity income, keep in mind that the Q2 of last year was very strong.

So in equity, revenues, they're up slightly by 3.3%, a strong performance of structured products, with highest revenue since first half of 2015, while, of course, with lower activity all the flow products businesses' were affected. In fixed income, pretty much the same pattern. Revenues were down by 6.8%. Successful for result in cost of products, while flow activity were - suffered from lower equity and low demand in specifically in [indiscernible].

In Client Services, we managed to maintain our revenues. In equity services revenues were up by 8% with increase in commissions and, I would say, a more favorable interest rate environment. Regarding financing and advisory, revenues were down by 11%. That, when again compared with a strong quarter of 2016, so it was the comparison in terms of origination in financing businesses is difficult. But nevertheless in capital markets, we have a strong momentum and the performance aligns specifically on good results in terms of securitization and LBO financing businesses. And then, asset and wealth management, revenues increased by 5.5% and specifically plus 5% for private banking. And in Lyxor, it was 14%, where we maintained our leadership. We're the second largest player in Europe for 8 years.

In terms of financial results for GBIS, you see that revenues are down by 4.3%. At the same time, we managed to decrease operating expenses by 3%, so affecting our proactive mergers to cover higher cost of doing business. Some of the structural pressure we had in this activity. And with the benefit of low cost of risk, we see that the contribution of the division's [indiscernible] hazards stand at roughly €500 million, with a profitability around 13% this quarter.

So let's finish with the Corporate Centre, where we have, in fact, all the main oneoffs have been booked in the Corporate Centre. So all the main exceptional and noneconomic items. You see that U.S. transaction in opposite direction. First is the disposal of the Visa stake last year, a gain of €725 million, while at the same time in Q2 this quarter, this year, we have a negative impact of €963 million. We have, as usual, the impact of revaluation of own financial liabilities amounting to €224 million this quarter as compared to minus €212 million in Q2 of last year. And that's not neutralizing those 2 affects, the Corporate Centre gross operating income came to minus €58 million. So you see that we're broadly in line with - roughly in line with our yearly guidance. Net cost of risk is positive, plus €451 million and precisely because this is where we have the writeback on the collective provision to cover the cost of the Libyan settlement. And on the other side, we decided to complement this provision by €300 million. And for the sake of clarity, our collective provision for litigation stands currently at €1.9 billion. And lastly, one technical element. We have a technical gain on the acquisition on the full integration of Antarius of €203 million, because we're fully consolidating Antarius. But it is purely a technical gain, as it does not generate any potential capital.

So much for me. And now, I give the floor to Frédéric for the conclusion.

Frederic Oudea

Thank you very much Philippe. Just a few words of conclusion with the last slide. Overall, when we step back, in the first half, we have pursued the adaptation and transformation of our different businesses with still a very good commercial momentum across all of them. We have maintained a strict discipline in terms of cost and risk management. Third, we have also completed successfully some important transaction to optimize the business model. Have in mind, in particular, the IPO of ALD and the acquisition - the full acquisition of our insurance business, Antarius, of Credit du Nord, all these activities being long term growth drivers as well as the sale of our Croatian bank. Going forward in the next quarters, our priority remains to further transform, of course, in particular, of course, the French Retail in this environment. But beyond this, we need to embrace the new digital technology and adapt to the client behaviors. And, of course, prepare the next strategic phase for the group that we will present to you in November 28.

So now we're ready to answer your questions. If I may ask you to stick with the same discipline, just, if possible, two questions for each of you. Thank you very much. The floor is yours.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we have the first question from Mrs. Lorraine Quoirez from UBS.

Lorraine Quoirez

Just two questions for me, as we're restricted. The first one will be on France. I'd like to - you to give us a little bit of color on where do you think your margins will be going from here? And then the second question will be on Romania. I'd like to understand whether the loan growth you're seeing in Romania is actually more coming from households? Or you just start to see a little bit of growth coming from the corporate segment as well? I mean, if you could, perhaps, give a bit of color in term of writedown of what is going there and how?

Frederic Oudea

Lorraine, I hope that this restriction does not harm too much. But again, it's just a question of trying to have everybody being able to ask their questions. And you might come back, if you wish, at the end if there's still time available. So I turn to Laurent Goutard for the French business and Jean-Luc Parer for our Romanian activities. Laurent?

Laurent Goutard

Yes, if we try to project on the coming months on the French market, for the net interest margin, we consider we will continue to be under pressure due to low interest rates, especially on deposit side. On the loan books, we consider, especially, on the corporate business, we will have some room for growth and improvement for - on the corporate loans and consumer credit as well. Therefore, we consider we will continue to benefit from growth drivers, especially on fees and commission. As you can see from the press release on the - Q2 fees and commission are up by 5% and the demand drivers are the growth drivers like private banking, like the whole of the bank insurance business, the natural growth of the customer base, as we acquire a lot of new clients in 2015 and 2016. Now we benefit from the development of service fees. And as well, the whole corporate business from the SG Entrepreneur, the local - the original platform described by Philippe a few minutes ago.

Frederic Oudea

Thank you. Jean-Luc?

Jean-Luc Parer

About the loan book in Romania, globally speaking, quarter-to quarter, the growth has been close to 4.8%, of which the retail, 6.3%. Meaning that on the corporate side, we have 2% growth. But on the corporate side, we're just starting to see a rebound of the growth. It's picking up and we expect from the next month's there's a rebalancing in track of the growth between retail and nonretail activities.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Jon Peace from Crédit Suisse.

Jon Peace

First question is on the cost of risk and your 25 basis points guidance for 2017. Do you think that might persist into 2018? Or at least you might be a little bit below your medium term plan? And the second question was on litigation. Frédéric, my question in Q1 to you about whether we should continue to see this biannual litigation position, your answer at the time was that you try to have a general provision which reflects your best assessments for the potential cost of litigation. So did something change in the last quarter to generate this €300 million? Or should we continue to expect a biannual charge? And if so, yes, how much longer?

Frederic Oudea

John. Briefly about - on the cost of risk, it's a little bit premature to comment on 2018 and that - what is very clear is that we have, across the board, a very good quality of the credit portfolio and, of course, depending on the kind of economic outlook you might have. But I must say, our economist are reasonably positive on the next 12 to 18 months' economic outlook. And may I say in particular, in Europe, you have seen the Q2 figures and provided that there is not any extraordinary event, I would say, the economy should carry on doing pretty well on the back of a high level of confidence with more clarity on the political side, et cetera. So I don't see a reason for fundamentally a big change on the credit risk, if you wish, putting aside, as we've commented, some exceptionally positive items this quarter. And I would say the model is definitely to try to have a low cost of risk overall which will help to have a sustainable profitability, of course, of the business.

Regarding litigation. Let me, again, just remind you that we have fundamentally 3 potential litigations still to deal with. The potential consequences of the rate indexes, the Euribor-LIBOR in the U.S. We mentioned on the LIA, the potential follow-up, not on the civil side, because it's done, it's a done deal, but on the penal side with the U.S. and the OFAC investigation. At this stage, there is no particular event and we try permanently to assess with the best of our knowledge, the risk which led to this increase of the provision by €300 million, as you mentioned, on a fundamentally on biannual basis. We're working hard with - and cooperate hard with the U.S. authorities to put this litigation in the past and behind us. Some of these litigations go back to something like 10 years. But it does not just depend on us. You know, there are some administrative processes there and we're not in full control of the time frame. So we're working hard on this and we think that in the second half what we have to do on the provisioning.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Tarik El Mejjad of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Tarik El Mejjad

Just a couple of questions, please. First one, on the French Retail. Just to come back on that. So clearly, I mean, for the last 2 quarters, we can see that your guidance of revenue is 3%, 3.5% drop in '17 seems conservative. Do you expect some worse - like more worsening in the second half of the year? Or you just left some margin for that to improve? Second question, I'll just come back to the OFAC litigation, I would say. I mean, last time when you reach around €2 billion general provision, you sort of said, that would be it and you shouldn't expect more provisions. Should we expect more provisions for the next quarters? Or around €1.9 billion, €2 billion is the number you think?

Frederic Oudea

I don't think on the litigation, we've said at any point in time that it would be just €2 billion whatever. We try, as I said, to assess as well as possible the risk. We in practice have increased the provisioning to a level which is not that different to the end of 2016. But I would say, it's probably more a coincidence than anything else. And again, at this stage, we provision prudently, but we have still to wait, of course, for the outcome of the settlements, hopefully which would come in the coming quarters. Perhaps regarding the French Retail, may I just say, effectively, we have not changed the guidance. I will leave the floor to Laurent and just say one thing which is, from a strategic point of view, important. We're, if you wish, in this strange period of time where the low rates is still there, negative rates, while at the same time, we see in terms of economic outlook and even a little bit on the inflation, some clear improvement. And it's, of course, difficult to predict.

But with improvement on the labor markets, we can relate as a central scenario. Effectively, at some point, progressive by change of monetary policy. And when you think about the development, the long term development of this business and, in particular, for example, in terms of volumes of credit, what is important is to monitor the volumes as well as possible, thinking in the next 10 years, for example, on the mortgage and monitoring these volumes as precisely as possible. Historically, we've always been very disciplined and, I would say, consistent in the production of loans. We stick to this policy with a selective policy, Laurent can explain to you that in more detail and that's where we think, at this stage, there is no need to change the guidance. So we want to monitor that. Laurent, can you elaborate a bit more on what we do on the different segments of clients?

Laurent Goutard

Yes, Frédéric. So, as you said, I seek - for example, on the loan books, we have a selective approach towards the segment of clients for housing loans. We have a strong new prediction, but the book increased by 2.2%. And I would say, we decide to focus due to the very low interest rates. And we decided to focus the new mortgage provision on affluent clients. 80% of the new production is coming from affluent clients. It's been started. We assume to lose for some, I would say, a short period of time, market shares on mass markets clients. When we consider the long term risk, [indiscernible] it is not that at the right - at a satisfactory position for us.

On the business customer, the situation is slightly different. As you can see from the figures, the new projection increased by 10% when the loan books increased by almost 1% which is a little bit disappointing. But you have to take into consideration that the increase of the new projection is not fully visible in the loan books because if we decided in parallel to reduce exposure to municipalities and local authorities. And excluding local authorities, when we consider only business loans to pure corporates, the loan book increased by 3.5% which is roughly the trend of the French market. And as Frédéric said, after all, it's very difficult to say if we're conservative. I think we're realistic and pragmatic, because we assume that for all the coming months and even for the next year, we will suffer from the low interest rates on deposits. We will have the full impact of the whole negotiation of mortgage on the book. And on [indiscernible], we're reasonably confident and I would say with good momentum for credit development of growth high rates through fees and commissions, as we did in Q2.

Operator

Next question is from Mr. Jacques-Henri Gaulard from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Jacques-Henri Gaulard

I just have one question really. When I look at your business and your model, you really have some of the worldwide first-class businesses there, Bostwana, in online banking; in France, ALD, that you just IPOed; Africa, Central Eastern Europe, equity derivatives. But somehow, it's difficult for you to effectively get to a level of profitability that would be above the high single-digit business. Do you believe that in the next plan, you'll be able to effectively crack that consistently and sustainably over the years?

Frederic Oudea

Jacques, this is of course, definitely the plan. And let me just say, in the first half, the very positive thing - while we don't have it yet, I must say all these engines that you described fully delivering. Now we've mentioned already, Russia which is improving in line with the plan, but which is not yet on target. We have a 9.5% return on equity which means more than 10% on tangible equity, putting aside the noneconomic items and not recurrent items. So clearly, that strategy is, as I said, to turn the page of what the - what I would call the remediation. I mean, lastly, the items of the financial crisis and for us it's the litigation. While the cost of credit is very low and should remain at a low level, given all the transformation that we've made and then, further transformed the businesses.

Develop new business initiatives which should provide growth and effectively, in a very sustainable way, deliver an acceptable return for our shareholders. It is something that we look for, honestly, on all banks which takes time, given all the heavy transformation. I had in mind, in particular, the French Retail and it will not just be a 2- or 3 quarter story. But definitely, the strategic plan is there. And I would say, when I look at the first half results fundamentally, I am positive, precisely, on the results of all these transformation which has taken place, in the dynamism of the businesses and the improvement of the return on equity that we see, in particular, of course, in the international retail, but also on the GBIS which is an important part of the group.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Jean-Francois Neuez from Goldman Sachs.

Jean-Francois Neuez

I just wanted to ask you - and the first on the corporate banking side, the GBIS. There has been many quarters now of falling risk-weighted assets. And in fact, the decline is accelerating a few slides, according to your numbers. This is a trend which is at odds with your peers in the sector. And I just wanted to know whether there was a deliberate strategy here? And where should the bottom be, because - if it is affecting revenues? Or whether it's a sectoral exposure which is different and where it maybe a bit less under your control? And my second question is on Basel IV. Philippe has been very kind in the past to share his views as to implementation, timing, output flows and so on. And there's been some ebb and flows since the last time we spoke in June. So I just wanted to know whether you had any update to share with us today.

Frederic Oudea

I will turn to Didier to - deliver it to comment on the risk-weighted assets. What I can tell you on Basel IV is that, clearly, the Europe has remained united in the last meetings to - in the discussion which has further taken place. And I think there is really a clear awareness, understanding in different countries of what is at stake. And may I say, in particular, when we see the pickup of Europe or Europe's growth which should support fundamentally the Eurozone political project to avoid having any legitimate obstacle to further build this confidence and, of course, further enhance this political model.

So we have been able to explain always the specificity issue, the financing of the European economy and just to mention one element which is, of course, the absence of any government-owned mortgage refinancing agents is for example which means the same rule can have different effect and I think, in particular, in terms of the level of floor. So I mean, we've been able, I think, to explain that and there is a good understanding of this, I would say, in Europe. So there will be further discussion. I would say, I have already commented. I would put a 50-50 percent chance to have an agreement or not to have an agreement at the end of the day. And I would say, if there is any agreement, I would say, it will be probably - or it will take into account all these worries, if I may say or the positions of Europe. So let's wait. We should have a little bit more clarity, I think, at near term about the final outcome of all of these. Now, Didier, on the risk-weighted asset?

Didier Hauguel

Yes. So Jacques, firstly there is no deliberate intention to continue to reduce this and we'll disclose that in November. But financing in the [indiscernible] of growth. When we look at the reduction on the credit part of these risk-weighted assets which are down by €5 billion, almost compared to last year. Almost €1.5 billion is linked to the dollar weakness and also to evolution of market parameters because we're in this division. It's a JV providing hedge on rate and fixed for corporates and, of course, some mark-to-markets have reduced on the passive risk.

And for the rest, we have the reduction by almost €3 billion outside of DVA which is on one side 40% linked to our practice management of our exposure in [indiscernible] retail that we have activated because we felt there was attractive risk rewards to sell some assets late last year as from, I'd say, July to December. And second, there was a kind of more amortization which was outpacing the new origination. And that is part of the mechanical adjustment that we've seen, especially on some of the oil and gas exposure. You know for example in [indiscernible] lending, we felt they were distressed, but really, we see adjustment that we've seen on the prices of oil. We have seen some volume which have shrunk. And as a result, the [indiscernible] drawn part of the exposure has also reduced. So that's, I would say overall, the most important exposure of this reduction. But we do intend to continue to invest and accompany our clients, so in the plan that we would present in November, definitely, you should not expect the value to decrease further, but on the contrary, to grow for the next 3 to 5 years.

Operator

The next question is from Maxence Le Gouvello, Jefferies.

Maxence Le Gouvello

My question is for Didier also. Can you give us more breakdown of the performance of the equity which has been [indiscernible] disappointment compared to the expectation? Is it equity derivative working fine and the cash being under pressure? Can you give us a bit of feedback? Because your competitors have been making some quite bullish comments regarding the European business and usually, it's your market.

Didier Hauguel

So tax laws, I would say, compared to expectation, maybe compared to expectations, there had been increase since our French peers are established. Because overall, we were more or less in line with expectation. And year-to-date, we're in line with the markets. When we dig into the detail on the equity derivatives, a structured product like our peers has performed well. We have seen a very good performance coming from Europe, so more or less in line with what our French peers have said, having in mind that in Q1 it was more or less the same, but there demand was more split between Europe and Asia.

Where we have suffered is on the Delta One and for derivatives. If I add the two, where I think low level of volatility in Europe and in the U.S., has led to a reduction of the performance compared to last year and on the cash side also, we've seen some contraction but as you know, cash is a relatively limited part of the revenues that we book on the total equity. So overall, I would say, good performance of structured products driven by Europe. Decrease of the derivatives and Delta One due to low level of volatility and a decrease of the cash equity because of the low volumes.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Bruce Hamilton from Morgan Stanley.

Bruce Hamilton

So just coming back on financing. Given that you are not planning to further reduce RWA, but obviously, print in Q2 is that they're weak. I guess, that speaks more to the mix around sort of natural resources and commodities. And I just wanted to get a sense as you look at the revenues from financing whether you anticipate that the pipeline would suggest we should see an improvement coming through quite quickly or whether given that mix of business, it's going to be a much slower build perhaps than peers? And then, secondly on sort of capital and IFRS 9 impacts. Thanks to the guidance from the first time, in fact, are helpful. But as you think about the pro-cyclical effects, how does that impact your view on any changes in business or if that you might need to shrink? And then in terms of any changes to pricing and to the capital buffer, you need to run them and do you see any risk that you would need to increase the management buffer you kind of - you think about because of IFRS 9?

Didier Hauguel

Didier. First of all, yes, on the financing, you're right that it's about the mix that we've seen this negative headwind in H1. I would say, we're starting to invest, as I said and to mitigate the kind of mechanical impact that we've seen year-to-date in terms of our decision to divest some of the loan on the [indiscernible] market and also the negative [indiscernible] and the mark-to-market effect from counterparty risk. So you should see a gradual improvement in H2, but it's definitely more in 2018 that we will see the improvements of the Financing & Advisory division. Philippe?

Philippe Heim

Yes, thank you very much, Bruce. So indeed - so in the IFRS 9 process, I think it's fair to mention that first, we have to absorb the soft [indiscernible]. So in our case, it stands around perhaps 16 basis points. In terms of ROE, it's fair also to mention that as the whole industry, we have to absorb and to deal with, let's say, increased volatility and [indiscernible] provision. Having said that, given, let's say, the quality of our assets, as illustrated by the low [indiscernible]. Today, we have no reason that sit to proactively adjust with the kind of portfolio we have.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Stefan Stalmann from Autonomous Research.

Stefan Stalmann

Two questions, please. First one is can you maybe give us some color on how much of the €250 million digitalization budget you have been spending so far in the first half of the year? And the second question regard your momentum on doubtful loans and provisions. There's been quite a marked step down of doubtful loans during the quarter and I was wondering if you can give us a bit more color on what drove this? Maybe also which regions drove this? And also, in connection with this, you actually had provisions for credit risk declining by more than your doubtful loans by about €200 million. Does that point to about €200 million of gross recoveries in the P&L in the second quarter?

Frederic Oudea

I mean, we might have to come back to you on the €250 million, but may I say fundamentally, it's a progressive implementation of the digital. I'm not sure that there's anything different from a linear expense. If Laurent can give some color.

Laurent Goutard

Yes, you're right. So the €250 million additional plan is part of the whole transformation plan and where we have opportunities to elaborate on that during the Investor Day. If I try to focus on the expense on the Q2, I can give you examples of - first of all, we invest in the core drivers for Boursorama or for major market in Societe Generale [indiscernible] digital platform, private banking, insurance business or GBIS business. Second, we invest a lot in digitalization of processes and IT investment. We want to focus on the main customer process and interchange some - I would say, all process tool, paperless process. And this is very, I would say, challenging development. And last, we have a cost of adaptation of networks of branches' closure of establishment and the cost for real estate branch closure, for example, during the first half of the year. For the two networks, Societe Generale and Credit du Nord, we closed 65 branches. That's in line with the business plan.

Philippe Heim

Perhaps Philippe on the decrease of NPL.

Philippe Heim

Yes. So two elements to mention there. So yes, on a year-on-year basis, you have seen, Stefan, that the NPL ratio moved down from 5.1% in Q2 of last year to 4.6%, let's say, in Q2 of this year. So this is a positive evolution, reflecting, let's say, the gradual, let's say, the progress we made in, let's say, in our long term policy to improve our asset quality. At the same time, you may have seen that the coverage ratio is down from, let's say, 65 to 62. And this is purely a technical element because we have decided to withhold the structure [indiscernible] that was the cause of more than the 98%. So we have one technical element. But I would say that the evolution of the entire ratio is, let's say, more a reflection of the structural improvement of our portfolio and our asset quality.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Omar Fall from Mediobanca.

Omar Fall

Two questions. Firstly, could you just walk us through the detail around the €4 billion increase in operational risk in the quarter? And whether you'd expect some further increases going forward? Secondly, I sort of don't understand why loan growth in French Retail is still so far behind the industry at a time of rising confidence in CapEx in France. I mean, there's been a consistent gap there for over 1 year now. At what level of interest rate would you decide to unwind that focus strategy because lower client acquisition now in place some of the cross-selling in terms of bancassurance. Is it just that your peers are too aggressive in growing into an environment of falling margins? I think you mentioned risk factors in growing in the mass market and mortgages, but that surely can't be related to asset quality in France, I'm assuming.

Frederic Oudea

Yes. Philippe will answer to your question in a minute on the operational risk and Laurent will illustrate, again, perhaps longer term figures in terms of loan outstanding. Again, as I've commented, we should distinguish 2 categories of clients. On the retail side, you know it's predominantly the issue of mortgage. And the key question is when you embark a mortgage loan today at the low fixed rate, you probably embark it for 10, 15 years going forward. And the question is, what can it mean in terms of profitability in the long term? With, as I said, a central scenario, where you should see, at some point, increase of rates. And where - and that's my strategic view in the long term with all the transformations which take place in the banking industry, where at the end of the day, savings will be absolutely at the core of the new relationship.

And that's why our whole strategy, as Laurent mentioned, is really when we're facing a demand for mortgage or a renegotiation, is to give the priority to mass affluent clients because we have a good, I would say, level of confidence to generate additional revenues beyond the low margin on the mortgage. This is a policy we pursued for some time. And Laurent, again, can probably give you longer term figures in terms of outstanding with a pretty steady policy there. And regarding the corporate loans and business loans, first of all, let me mention the level of investment actually has not been that dynamic so far in the French economy. It has started to pick up. As we've said, the lone production for investment loans has increased by 10% in the second quarter. We're pretty confident to see that increasing going forward with the pace of growth in France of 2%.

I think there is an improvement of the confidence level. So we will, of course, focus on the business side. As we said, we've pursued also a long-standing policy to reduce our loans to municipalities. It has been, again, a long-standing policy that is, of course, mixed with the corporate. And we participate with the financing of the local authorities, more through, for example, project financing, infrastructure finance, as well as with also on the debt market, with large companies - large corporate or local authorities. Our natural present situation is more in large cities. So that explains also the fact that the outstandings are not increasing necessarily that much, but it is hiding a growth, I think Laurent mentioned, again, 3% for the corporate loans, something that like this.

Laurent Goutard

3.5%.

Frederic Oudea

3.5% for the corporate loans. And so on the mortgage, can you elaborate a little bit on the 2- or 3-year...

Laurent Goutard

Yes. I think we want to continue to have the same risk policy, actually, because it's a balanced and careful approach, definitely, to focus on the firms, the preferred clients and the mass affluent. So when we have a good position and good market share. And on this segment, according to all the figures, we're keeping our position and even, we're acquiring new clients. It's a significant part of the client acquisition. And to be less aggressive on the mass market segment, when we consider the long term risk, they're not at the satisfactory level. Just one comment. If you compare with some competitors, for example with [ph] BNP Paribas, take into consideration that BNP is catching up from a low level of mortgage in 2015 and 2016 and it is when we compare on the 3, 4-year trend is more dynamic on the [indiscernible] segment.

But definitely, we want to keep the differentiation on the segment and at the same time, to focus on the top affluent and with - in connection with the growth drivers. For the corporate business, definitely, the trend is increasing because we're, in the pure corporate segment, 3.5% and I think at the first quarter, we were at less than 2%. So it seems that we're benefiting from the recovery of the French economy. And those are areas where we want to speed up the transformation of the bank and to speed up the, I would say, the [indiscernible] generation is on the small business segment when we're going to implement a new set up with dedicated branches. We launched the new branches for vis-a-vis small business clients 1 month ago in [indiscernible] and we will continue to invest in this new set up during the coming months because we consider on this segment, we have room for - significant room for development. So definitely, the idea is to have a selective approach according to the segment, to the profitability and to the risk reward.

Frederic Oudea

And just to complement before leading the floor to Philippe on the operational rates. Again, here, we talk - when I think about the legacy of this period of low rate and very high commodity policy on the retail, it's precisely the long term loans such as the mortgage and also with global authorities. I want personally to keep a relatively good agility of the balance sheet that's why I'm more comfortable with the 3- to 5-year loan with corporates in terms of future repricing. And when we talk about risk reward, let's say, it's not really the risk aspect. I think the market remains sound on the mortgage, but it's really around reward. When you think that you have a market probably with rates at 1.5% for 15- to 20 years fixed rate today, Laurent?

Given less competition, we can see some competitor around 1.2%. Okay, so if you wish, when you are in such a market, the question is really, does it make sense to embark such a loan for the next 10 to 15 years? And that's where we try to be as selective as possible. And I think it's a really long term question. As I said, the thesis you have in mind going forward are progressive, but nevertheless, increase of interest rate because at some point, central banks will change their monetary policies. Philippe, just a comment on the operational risk and the capital?

Philippe Heim

Yes. On capital and operational risk, so as indicated, we have, let's say, here, an impact of that, let's say, minus 14 basis points. As you know, let's say, on periodically, on a very regular basis, we have to review the calibration of our EMEA models. And this was - precisely, this is a kind of, let's say, we try an adjustment we have to integrate. Then, in our perspective, these adjustments, what to be taking into account between now and end of this year, we have decided to book it in Q2. So that's - so that was our decision. So bottom line, an impact of 14 basis points that, as you have seen, let's say, we have a Core Tier 1, let's say all of those elements linked together moving up and standing at 11.7%.

Operator

The next question is from Mrs. Delphine Lee from JPMorgan.

Delphine Lee

Just have two very quick follow-up questions. First of all, going back to French Retail, would you mind sharing with us the amount of mortgages which have already been renegotiated in France? And then related to that as well, how much drag is there still coming from the reinvestments of deposits? Because we've seen already quite a big drag for '15 - '16 and '17, is there more to expect for next year as well or is the bulk of it coming in the second half? And then just on litigation, you mentioned the timing potentially, hopefully, for Zeta loans for the second half. Was that related to just OFAC or was it also potentially in IN and the other files? Just trying to get a feel of when we should expect a final outcome.

Frederic Oudea

Yes. No, clearly, it's for the three litigations and that we would like to be able to put that behind us in the next quarters. And not just the OFAC. And regarding your first question, Delphine, I'm not sure that we disclosed the percentage of overall renegotiations. It is going down. Clearly, what we can just say also on the deposit that we have decided to really follow - there's a paradox in France, where you're seeing, particularly in the corporate side, a dynamic credit development, but also a lot of deposits. And the deposits, we have decided to have - reinvest them at the very short term because we think it might be used at some point. So just to comment. Laurent, do we have a more precise figures on the outstandings, if I understand, renegotiations which has happened so far?

Laurent Goutard

I would say in an annualized trend of renegotiation on the Q2, we're at 11%, 1-1, when we were, for example, 1 year ago at 26% on an annualized perspective. And I would say, it's for the quarter, it's probably less at the end of the quarter. So definitely, I consider we're not far from the end of the negotiation period because the large part of the portfolio has been renegotiated. And as we can see from the activity more and more, now we're focusing on the new production and primarily family mortgage. We still are [indiscernible] a trend of household in France to be attracted by real estate and, of course, on the back as we've mentioned, of very cheap rates at fixed rate on the mortgage loans. So it's probably at least a sounder production going forward, if I may say so, rather than just renegotiation. At least, it's updating today.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Guillaume Tiberghien from Exane.

Guillaume Tiberghien

I have two questions. The first one relates to capital build and I listened to your comment on the operational risk, RWA. But if I exclude that and I exclude the ALD 12 basis points, you actually don't build much capital. So when you talk a lot about growth in international retail, growth in CIB, actually, should you not constrain the RWA so that you can accelerate the capital build? The second question relates to when you will present to us your targets per division, at the Investor Day? Will you give us some 2016 to '20 target growth rates? Or '17 to '20? The reason why I'm asking that is that the base of '16 is very high and I'm wondering whether you can actually deliver positive jaws during - or for each division over the period starting in '16, whereas the low base of '17 might be easier.

Frederic Oudea

Listen, Guillaume, we have not made that decision. We're not that advanced in this process. We have still 3 to 4 months to prepare. On the capital, I mean, Philippe will just again give you back the figures because on - you have taken ALD but you should also take into account the fact that we have assumptions of capital, we're on target, actually. And also some slight [indiscernible] effect on the tax treatment of LIA. So actually, I think the buildup - organic buildup to clean this buildup from all these elements remains actually pretty good. Going forward, we're in line with our target in terms of capital. That means that, again, we will communicate. But at this stage, definitely, we stick to this idea to distribute 60% while investing in our businesses in terms of growth and risk-weighted assets. And in particular, may I say, when I think about beyond 2018, as I said overall in an economic environment, we should, in Europe in particular, but maybe not just in Europe, be relatively still positive.

And so we feel it makes sense to invest in our businesses because we think that there will be - and we will comment on this, on one hand, the benefit of scale and, of course, new opportunities to build up profitable business. So in this - this balance for us seems, in my view, to be pretty the right one. In terms of capital buildup, again, Philippe, can you come back to those figures just...

Philippe Heim

Yes. So bottom line, if we step back one moment, we have now a capital base of 11.7% and while it is our long term target to be between 11.5% and 12%. So let's say, if you neutralize as a plus into minus and if you have, let's say, a normalized, let's say, view, we're a bank, we create on an average basis something like 30 basis points of capital every year. So if we focus specifically on this quarter, so yes, we have the benefit of the [indiscernible] of ALD, of course. But at the same time, you have, let's say, a negative effect. So let's say, on an opportunistic way, we decided to book in Q2 and not in Q4 the impact of the refinement on EMEA model on the first. We have, of course, the negative impact of Antarius because of full integration of Antarius, is just a technical gain without any, let's say, capital, let's say, [indiscernible] capital gain.

So the fact this comes with dividend has negative impact on CET1 ratio. And then of course, with EMEA, you have, let's say, the creation of this effect and you have also those negative elements. So all in all, let's say - let's put aside those technical issues. Bottom line, the capital is moving up. And we're, let's say, exactly meeting our targets. And down the road, the idea is to move that progressively towards 12%.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Alex Koagne from Natixis.

Alex Koagne

Two questions from my side, as well. The first question is for Frédéric. I'm just wondering if you consider that the cleanup of your balance sheet is now finished? I mean, setting aside the litigation, just talking about the asset or you would think that you still need to clean the balance sheet? And also in terms of your setup in Africa, would you consider extending your presence into more countries? Or do you think that the country where you are present today are resilient and that it is more about leveraging on this presence? The second question is linked, again, to the financing and this is more for Didier. I do understand your comment on the need to make investment in that division to see revenue growth starting next year. But just want a clarification, when you talked about investment, is it more about allocating more RWA? Or it is about recruiting a new team? And if I may add one last question is on Russia. What will make you increase the ROE target this year above 10%?

Frederic Oudea

Alex, I will leave Didier Hauguel comment on Russia. We stick to this target of 5% to 10% and we're in line. I will leave also Didier to comment on your question. Just - first of all, yes, the cleaning of the balance sheet beyond the litigation, when I look at the credit risk, the quality of the portfolio, it's done. I mean, I'm happy with that which gives us this confidence to say going forward, the cost of risk, even if it might increase a little bit, we might not have like this quarter, a one-off this is, but is in our few part of the model. Regarding Africa, we're happy to consider potentially entering into new countries. But I would say, we will do that with prudence. Currency Africa, you have a pretty different diverse situation in Africa and I oversimplify there.

But between the country's demand on exporting and natural resources, in particular the energy which are going through the need to further adjust because, of course, we're relying a lot on these revenues just for internal budget needs and some of these economies are still struggling, it's fair to say. The good thing is that we have no particular exposure actually on these countries. And with countries which, of course, might benefit overall from a lower cost of energy and - which are pretty dynamic. So for us, Africa is definitely a long term strategic investment. I think Africa will be the biggest opportunity, but also to a certain extent, the biggest challenge for Europe when you think about the demographic trends. And I think we can - we see more and more interest from Europe, more and more interest from European governments in terms of investing and supporting the long term sustainable economic development in Africa. And we think we can participate and take advantage of that, thanks to our historical presence, but also of course our expertise, I'm thinking, in particular, in terms of infrastructure finance and export.

So we're definitely committed to Africa. We can seize opportunities, but I would say, at this stage at least, there's nothing of a significant magnitude that we consider. Didier?

Didier Hauguel

Yes, Alex. Sorry, as we were discussing about the RWA evolution, the investment, we're referring predominantly to more RWAs or more capital to be put at work within the Financing & Advisory division. Regarding the headcount, it will be more marginal and focusing on convergent factors.

Alex Koagne

So therefore, you mean that when you allocate more capital, it takes 6 months or even more to generate revenue basically.

Philippe Heim

No, no. It's just that - you know it's basic, but if you want some [indiscernible] in Financing & Advisory, if you want to grow Europe and use [indiscernible] to fees and origination, but also you need to - the fact that you need to commit capital to a company or client so they can say, yes we will have to re-increase and re-inflate the [indiscernible] RWA in this division going forward.

Frederic Oudea

And Didier Hauguel, could you elaborate on the situation in Russia?

Didier Hauguel

As Frédéric said, there is no reason to revise the full guidance of 5% to 10% ROE for this year. Even if last year we guided on a negative number and we ended up breakeven, we think that we have this recovery post-crisis is taking place and we're demonstrating that. I think that we enjoy a very strong corporate business, with - that is focused mainly on Tier 1 names and multinationals. And in the same time, our plans of restarting a sound retail business are taking shape and producing results. We're the top market share on car loans which is one of the products that we have, over 14%. We're growing with the rebounding mortgage market. And we're demonstrating that the daily banking strategy that we deployed for Rosbank is paying off. And I think it's very noticeable that we increased our deposits by more than 20%, both on corporates and on retail, especially on current accounts.

Operator

The next question is from Mrs. Anke Reingen from RBC.

Anke Reingen

Firstly, just on your dividend. I was wondering what sort of message you want to send with the €1.1 for the first half, they are basically saying €2.2 for the year to be a floor or should we still look at the 50% payout ratio for the year - towards the end of the year. We have asked this quite early, but nevertheless. And then, on the other interest income within French Retail Banking has increased quite a bit again versus the first quarter, although flat for the second quarter last year. Just want to - I mean, is there any sort of direction you would give us on the €100 million in the second quarter?

Frederic Oudea

Sorry Anke, I miss the second question. It's on...

Anke Reingen

It's with respect to the other net interest income in French Retail Banking which was flat year-over-year, but bounced up quite significantly from Q1.

Frederic Oudea

Okay. Laurent or Philippe will answer to the question which is not in the net interest margin and the other revenues which comes in particular from the dividend of Credit du Nord, I think. But anyway, if I may, Anke, there's no really specific message around the €1.10 except that if we - when we apply the 50%, we were at €1.04. And I think it would be a good idea to round that €1.10 just to reflect to a certain extent our capacity to effectively maintain a policy as we have previously commented which is not to decrease the dividend in the first half, where, yes, we saw an improvement of underlying profit but because of the non-recurrent items or the absence of a big capital gain like we had last year, of course, where we might have the decrease of the earnings per share. So it's just the rounding and I think there's nothing more. But it gives you effectively the sign of confidence we have on the capacity to maintain our dividend policy. Perhaps, just one expectation, Philippe?

Philippe Heim

Yes. So this is Philippe. So on the - when you try to make a breakdown on revenues coming from interest margin, you have various confidence, so you have margin coming from - from business customers, coming from clients, you have the breakdown between margins coming from credit, from deposits. And you have, let's say, a [indiscernible] you can see that this is broadly stable with last year, so around €100 million where it is roughly stable. And then you have some evolution from [indiscernible] reflecting one-offs or from changes in the way we, let's say, we establish invoicing of liquidity within the Corporate Centre and the businesses. But let's say, my point there is it's broadly stable when we compare with last year.

Operator

The next question is from Mr. Pierre Chedeville from CIC Market Solutions.

Pierre Chedeville

Just two quick questions regarding, first, your wealth management activity and Boursorama. Regarding wealth management activity, we can see that from the first half of the year, that improved, net, around €1.6 billion, if I'm correct. And I'd like to know where do this net inflows come from, mainly from your retail? Or mainly from specific high net worth individuals not present as client of your retail? And more generally, what is exactly your strategy regarding your private bank? Do you consider that now it is fairly [indiscernible] to your network - French network? Or do you want to develop it as, I would say, a Julius Baer for instance and, of course, comprised, not within, but something more independent? That's my question regarding wealth management activity. And regarding Boursorama, when Boursorama was listed and you had some international ambitions which were not very successful at that time, could you give us an update regarding your view regarding the potential international development in Boursorama?

Frederic Oudea

Pierre, good afternoon. I will leave both, I would say, Didier and Laurent, to come in because actually, we want to pursue both development, as you mentioned, something rooted with our networks, actually not just the French, also International Retail. And then I'll give my comment also there. But also, we've - as you might say, a very high net worth individual which might not necessarily go to branches. So I would then comment. On Boursorama, may I say, that really the priority is to develop the business as quickly as possible in France at the time where we have in mind that there will be a newcomer, et cetera and then I'll have a look, we'd elaborate on this strategy, what does that mean? At this stage, the international development is not the top priority. If you think in 10, 15 years' time, maybe one day when you might have a more integrated retail business, we might consider that and take advantage of a very efficient model. But for the time being, it's not the priority. First of all, Didier and then Laurent, the private and wealth management?

Didier Hauguel

Yes, Pierre, good morning. So you're right. Inflows were more or less €1.6 billion year-to-date for the private banking. The source of these inflows are coming, for a big part, from the very successful joint venture that we have with the French network. Laurent elaborated that already. It's part of the cross-selling initiatives that we have converted now since 2014 for this end market really which is very successful. So that's definitely seeding the inflows we have year-to-date. But we could also - we have also some product inflows, especially for example in the Kleinwort Hambros, showing that despite the fact that the merger between Kleinwort Benson and Hambros have not yet fully taken place from a legal and from an IT point of view, we're able to maintain the positive commercial momentum.

Coming back to your more larger question regarding the positioning of the private bank within Societe Generale, what we've done with [indiscernible] over the last 5 years was to shift the private bank from something that was almost 70% offshore, 30% onshore to the other way around. So now we have, thanks to the expanded JV in France, thanks to the acquisition of Kleinwort Benson and our [indiscernible] impression, we're 70% onshore and 30% offshore which are essentially Switzerland, [indiscernible] and Luxenberg. We feel that this balance is more in line with the strategy that we want to deploy in terms of both potential of the development, adequacy and suitability of our product and also of the clientele. So we will carry on developing with this 70-30 balanced model between onshore and offshore and also continue to enrich and cross-sell with the rest of the group to this clientele. I don't know whether Laurent wants to add something or Bernardo and then [indiscernible] on Boursorama, but I think that they really commented most from the successful strategy that we deployed, especially with the French network.

Laurent Goutard

Didier, just to stress your [indiscernible], I see the asset management and wealth management is a key driver for us. And we consider from the private segment, as we did with the new private banking. But it's also part of the full Societe Generale enterprise regional business because we have a large development with entrepreneurs for that. And when I mentioned a few minutes ago our mission, we have as well on the small business market, as well significant room for development and for improvement in the future. Especially on the Asset and Wealth Management and we have, I would say, a very good and strong partnership and we want to develop it in the future.

Frederic Oudea

Laurent, please comment on Boursorama. On Societe Generale, we - all the management focus is on growth on the French - on the French retailer. [indiscernible] management, not only by growing the customer base which is growing very fast, that we're, I think if I look, we'd be almost 30% higher than last year, so 1/3. But we're also growing on the consumer finance and other products which we look completely the offer and stabilize the profitability of the bank as it goes. And we consider going forward that Boursorama is not a newcomer or a start-up. Boursorama is a bank which is part of the French Retail as a full bank, as a full competitor.

And we need to continue to increase the customer base before other new entrants come in to the market. And because there is a premium to the leader, we want to preserve this premium. We do have a small subsidiary in Spain which is [indiscernible] and we have no immediate plans to develop the international business. That we're looking at experiences, we're able to experiment in the possibility to develop some products, some international products based on, I think, our market. Not by increasing the number of countries where we're established, but potentially by looking at the possibility to grow to other countries based on the single one.

Operator

The next question is from Mrs. Lorraine Quoirez from UBS.

Lorraine Quoirez

I have a question, I'm trying to understand Europe. Actually, [indiscernible] trying to understand Europe. I think the number [indiscernible] but on a constant scope and exchange rate, it's actually okay. So I was wondering - so I'm pretty sure the Croatian bank, it's out of the P&L in Q3 rather than this quarter. So I was just wondering what is happening in Q2? Is it like an FX impact or...

Frederic Oudea

Lorraine, can we answer the first question. We saw that, when exactly - I mean, April. So basically, I think we just have maybe 2 weeks or 1 month of revenues on the Croatian. Because the way, I think, the dynamic, as we have commented already, in Romania, Czech Republic and all this is pretty good. On Czech Republic facing, of course, not negative rate, but flat curve, but dynamics are good and there's an improvement in the net contribution with the low cost of risk across the board. And can you, Jean-Luc, elaborate on that?

Jean-Luc Parer

If you exclude the, let's say, Croatia, Czech Republic and the Romania, you will see that the NBI is growing by something 12% to 7%. The loans book is growing more close to 11%. The net contribution is improving by 16% quarter-to quarter. That's reflecting, in fact, the growth of Switzerland.

Lorraine Quoirez

So Croatia, you have now, I mean [indiscernible]?

Jean-Luc Parer

That's the artifact which is just - yes.

Frederic Oudea

And it has been out probably since the end of April.

Jean-Luc Parer

Yes, mid-April, something like that, yes.

Frederic Oudea

Okay. Is there any additional question?

Operator

No, sir. We have no further question.

Frederic Oudea

Okay. Thank you very much to all. Enjoy your celebration. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the conference call. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.